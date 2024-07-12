The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 12–14, 2024

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

Center City Cinema

Seattle Parks and Recreation presents this summer series of much-loved film screenings under the stars, with pre-movie activities kicking off around 6 or 7 pm and each film beginning at dusk. The series will continue on July 12 at Cal Anderson Park with Mamma Mia!, starring Meryl Streep as a free-spirited matriarch singing and dancing through her daughter's chic Greek wedding. ABBA fans will be wiggling along in their seats. LC

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Jocelyn Cole and Sharon Nagel: Juneau Black

When I shelved books at Portland's Powell's Books during the pandemic, the coziness of Juneau Black's Shady Hollow series stood out against the more brutal entries in the mystery stacks. A sweet vulpine sleuth, framed by spindly trees, decorates each cover; if your literary interests fall somewhere between Phoebe Wahl's folk magic charm and Agatha Christie's whole vibe, you'll likely dive head-first into the woodland realm of Shady Hollow. The latest entry in the series invents a "dark academia" twist, with an "ancient tomb built by an early woodland culture" and a still-warm body that intrigues a local fox and raven. LC

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Ballard FC 2024 Home Games

USL League Two champions Ballard FC return this season to defend their title. It doesn't get much more local than being sponsored by Reuben's Brews and having your main chant be "Up the bridges!" At the home opener this year, the game ball was delivered by parachuters and Dick's burgers were thrown into the crowd after every goal. Honestly, it was more exciting than expected and I would recommend a game to anyone as cheap, entertaining, family-friendly fun. Plenty of local food vendors are on-site if you're looking to do dinner at the game; the line seemingly never dies down for Nepalese food stand Kathmandu MoMoCha. SL

(Memorial Stadium, Uptown, $15-$40)

SATURDAY

FESTIVALS

2024 Summer Park Pop Up

Head to this dance and music pop-up in University Heights after hitting the University District farmers market on Saturday morning for performances by Double Dutch Divas, Tlalokan Danza Anahuac, Groove Nation Band, and Neon Brass Party, among several other multi-genre creatives. The free, fam-friendly arts fest will also introduce attendees to local organizations, and you'll find free food options, too. LC

(University Heights, University District, free)

FILM

Secret Cinema

Secret Cinema is exactly what it sounds like—just show up and prepare to be seduced by whatever pops up on screen. Opportunities to be entirely surprised by a film don't come along very often, so try it out as a reminder that there are still mysteries to uncover in the world. Or maybe you'll hate it. Who knows! That's the fun of the whole shebang. Go forth, switch off your brain, and let the enigma reveal itself. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Laina's Ice Cream Social

Happy ice cream season to all who celebrate! The small-batch, family-owned neighborhood ice cream shop Laina's Ice Cream is run out of the Stonehouse Cafe and offers unique flavors such as sweet corn, ube, and lilikoi. Throughout the spring and summer, they'll make the most of the warm weather with ice cream socials, featuring limited-time flavors and discounts on pints and single servings. It's right by Rainier Beach, so secure your scoops and then enjoy them while gazing out over the waterfront. JB

(The Stonehouse Cafe, Rainier Beach)

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Summer Sounds: Ural Thomas and The Pain

Portland-raised legend Ural Thomas and his nine-piece band The Pain will have you movin' and groovin' into summer as they kick off the 45th annual Downtown Summer Sounds series. They'll likely play songs from their latest album, Dancing Dimensions, which blends a range of genres from "sweet Chicago soul to airy West Coast psychedelia to Sly funk." AV

(Bell Street Park, Downtown, free)

OUTDOORS

Cedar River Salmon Journey with the Seattle Aquarium

Thanks to the tireless efforts of countless ecological stewards, Washington’s salmon population is slooooowly rebounding, and you can learn all about how these humble fish support our entire ecosystem at a family-friendly gathering by the Ballard Locks. Salmon may look like slippery little weirdos, but their whole lives are fascinating quests rivaling those of the most intrepid adventurers. And here in Seattle, we’re fortunate to be able to cheer them along on their journey—one that helps keep countless other species from dropping off the face of the Earth. The Salmon Journey gatherings are hosted by trained naturalists on Saturdays from July to September; you’ll learn how to spot a spawning salmon, about their surprisingly epic exploits, and the cruel enemy threatening to wipe them out. (Shocking twist: It’s people!) FORMER STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Gary Janetti

The little kid critic and four-time Emmy-nominated writer and producer behind Will & Grace and Vicious will pop over to Seattle to celebrate We Are Experience A Slight Delay, his fresh collection of travel writing. The book comes on the heels of his New York Times bestsellers Mind If I Cancel and Start Without Me, so you know the writing will be decent, but I hope he also offers hard-hitting reviews of your blueberry muffins at this talk. LC

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill, free)

SHOPPING

Hot Off the Press Book Fair

Comic connoisseurs, art book aficionados, and DIY zinesters, gather 'round—the 11th annual Hot Off the Press Book Fair showcases self-published and small press works by boatloads of regional indie artists and publishers. Find out what the cool kids have been working on at the evening showcase, with participating artists including Megan Kelso, Short Run, Riot Grrrl Records, and others. Indie-poppers LAKE, Whidbey Island singer-songwriter Grant Fairbrother, Lori Goldston, Penta Swanson, and other local musicians will sling some lo-fi tunes. LC

(Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, Georgetown, free)

Saturday Night Markets

Taking a dip off Madrona Park Beach into Lake Washington sounds ideal in this heat wave (you could even bare it all at nearby Denny Blaine). While you're drying off or killing time before sunset, head over to local salon and event space Rock Paper Scissors to check out their new night market series. There will be local vendors, tasty treats, and tunes from DJ Tai Lander. Past markets have featured handcrafted candles, art prints, and vintage threads. SL

(Rock Paper Scissors, Madrona, free)

VISUAL ART

Artist Talk: Nikki McClure: Something About the Sky

Working as a papercut artist since the mid-’90s, Nikki McClure has spent tens of thousands of hours slicing an X-ACTO knife through sheets of black paper to capture those unassuming yet energizing moments of day-to-day life in the Pacific Northwest. Roasting marshmallows over a campfire, berry-picking on a hot summer’s day, skinny-dipping under the moonlight. Her originals have hung in galleries up and down the West Coast, and her designs have graced T-shirts, album covers, and show posters. She’s published nearly two decades' worth of wall calendars and several art books, the latest of which, Something About the Sky, was written by the late famed environmentalist Rachel Carson. Her career-spanning solo exhibit at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Something About the Sky & Other Wonderings, includes pieces ranging from her very first art show in 1996 to her most recent Sky originals. On Saturday, McClure will discuss her work with Jenna d'Anna of BIMA and probably stick around to look at clouds with you. Seriously. She set up a cloud-viewing station at the museum. STRANGER ARTS AND CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, $13.55)

( ((elapse)) )

Research-based multimedia artist Lauren Ruiz and Washington-based poet/novelist Ocean probe the depths of "horological decay, compression, sempiternity, and aqueous time" in this multimedia, speculative fiction-inspired installation, which blends video and sculptural pieces with text-based works. Not sure what "horological decay" or "sempiternity" means? That's okay—just imagine you're exploring the artworks in ( ((elapse)) ) from aboard a subterranean research vessel. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard, free; opening)

SUNDAY

CLASSES & WORKSHOPS

Postcards from Here

Postcards from Here celebrates Cascadia Poetics Lab's long-running Poetry Postcard Fest, a "self-guided workshop that involves receiving a mailing list of other poets to whom they will send first-draft poems on postcards." Poetry Postcard Fest participants from around the country will lead poetry workshops in Olympic Sculpture Park, and anyone—regardless of their poetic background—is welcome to give the practice a whirl. Just arrive ready to send a rough draft poem on a postcard. LC

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown, free)

COMMUNITY

3rd Annual Seeking Cultura Mexican Filipino Tianguis Block Party

"Let's face it, South Lake Union is lacking a little spice," community event organizers Seeking Cultura write. They’ll bring that spice to SLU in a celebration of Mexican and Filipino cultures at this tianguis, the word for an open-air market or bazaar in Central America. I started drooling immediately at the mango con Tajín pictured on the event poster, and can't wait to grab some lumpia from 88 Cues. Seeking Kombucha will host a wellness bar alongside a self-care booth, family activities, craft vendors, and more, including a folkloric dance performance from Herencias Mexicanas. SL

(Various locations, South Lake Union, free)

Summer at SAM

Seattle Art Museum's summer-long series of free visual art, music, and community offerings will come to life at Olympic Sculpture Park again this year. On Thursday nights, attendees can expect live music and art activities, while Sunday mornings will serve up movement classes and guided tours of the park's sculptures. The festivities continue on July 14 with an hour-long vinyasa flow, followed by a crafting meet-up, a plant identification workshop, a Persian classical concert, and more. LC

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Bastille Day

Spend your Bastille Day glugging a steady flow of wine, including the cheeky new releases Trouble and French Cancan, from the biodynamic winemaker Gèrard Bertrand at Rich Rich, La Dive's sibling bar and lounge. DJ Wax Witch, aka Isabela Garcia, will provide her signature infectious vibes—The Stranger's Dave Segal has written, "At any of her dozen-plus events per month, Garcia is in near-perpetual motion behind the decks (and sometimes in front of them), dancing up a tropical storm while flashing a beatific smile. The fun she's clearly having while spinning records such as Tom Tom Club's 'Genius of Love' or Björk's 'Big Time Sensuality' acts as a contagion on crowds around the city." After sweating it out on the dance floor, refuel with late-night snacks and baguettes. JB

(Rich Rich, Uptown)

Bastille Day '24

Bastille Day—the joyous French holiday that celebrates the 1789 storming of the Bastille and the fall of the French monarchy—falls on Sunday, July 14, this year. Lucky for Francophiles, you don't have to get on a plane to fête like the French. The beloved bistro Le Pichet will throw a soirée in the name of liberté, égalité, and fraternité, complete with baskets of snacks, live music from Bar Tabac, "lashings of red, white and pink wine," and plenty of dancing on a makeshift dance floor. JB

(Le Pichet, Pike Place Market)

Daiqs & Dogs

Wouldn't you know it, both National Hot Dog Day and National Daiquiri Day fall on Sunday this year. Observe in festive fashion by scarfing sausages and sipping fruity cocktails at the cozy Stampede Cocktail Club. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Humane Society. JB

(Stampede Cocktail Club, Fremont)

LIVE MUSIC

Add-a-Ball Porch Shows

If you've ever had a hankering to go to GameWorks but don't want to be around germ-ridden children, then Fremont's Add-a-Ball is for you. The part-bar, part-arcade has the largest collection of vintage coin-operated arcade games in the city, along with a dazzling display of pinball machines. This weekend, folk-rock singer-songwriter Maya Marie will soundtrack your gaming experience alongside electropop project Marco Marco and punk trio Clam Slam Jammers as part of the bar's ongoing summer music series. AV

(Add-a-Ball, Fremont, free)

SHOPPING

South End Record Show

A gaggle of record dealers will once again peddle their eclectic wares (some of which will only be a buck) to deal-hunting vinyl hounds at this annual pop-up sale. Record shows can be a real give and take—you can find incredible deals on rare records with the trade-off of being elbow-to-elbow with a bunch of know-it-all record-collecting nerds (don't say I didn't warn you). Luckily, you can take a break from the madness with a slice of pizza and drink specials. AV

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, free)

MULTI-DAY

CLASSES & WORKSHOPS

Ikebana Art at the Garden

Take a few deep breaths and learn more about ikebana, the centuries-old tradition of Japanese floral arrangement, in this carefully crafted exhibition of diverse ikebana created by Sogetsu Seattle Branch members. The exhibition will encourage visitors to try transforming their own garden materials into an artsy form of expression. Sofu Teshigahara, who founded the Sogetsu School of Ikebana back in 1927, reenvisioned the practice for the modern world, emphasizing that "ikebana can be created anytime, anywhere in the world, by anyone, with any available materials." LC

(Bellevue Botanical Garden, Bellevue, free, Friday–Saturday)

FESTIVALS

Ballard SeafoodFest

Originally started as a celebration of the neighborhood’s fishing industry in 1974, this festival has expanded over the years to include a salmon dinner, a crab shack, a beer garden replete with local craft brews, food and artisan craft vendors, a skateboarding competition, and live music. This year's music lineup includes Rubblebucket, Naked Giants, Wild Rumours, and Nite Wave, among many others. Gluttons for punishment can enroll in the lutefisk eating contest, an annual competition to see who can scarf the most of the salty, gelatinous fish. JB

(Various locations, Ballard, free, Friday–Sunday)

King County Fair

Billing itself as "the fair to see since 1863," the King County Fair boasts four days of amusement rides, entertainment, livestock displays, fair food, and more. There will be live country music on the main stage every day, cat and dog shows, and demos on crafts like canning and bath bombs. Saturday evening features the Roughstock Rodeo, and you can check out a barrel race on Sunday. I'm planning on staying cool at the lemonade stands and frozen treat booths. SL

(Enumclaw Expo Center, Enumclaw, $5-$25, Friday–Sunday)

West Seattle Summer Fest 2024

If you thought West Seattle Summer Fest was just a music festival, I wouldn't blame you—the lineup is stacked. Bands including SF-based groovy folk group Sonny & The Sunsets, sister-fronted indie rock band La Fonda, and local Fleetwood Mac tribute the Little Lies will keep the music going across two stages basically nonstop from Friday afternoon to Sunday afternoon. But that's not all! There's a kids’ zone with giant inflatables, dozens of vendors, sidewalk sales, a beer garden, and the usual West Seattle farmers market on Sunday. Before you start complaining about how far away West Seattle is, keep in mind that it's 100% free to attend. SL

(West Seattle Junction, Junction, free, Friday–Sunday)

FILM

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions is one of those films that absolutely would not fly if it were made in 2024, but back in 1999, we could forgive a lot of creepiness if a "Bittersweet Symphony" needle drop was involved. The deviance starts with Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar, lightly incestuous step-siblings who target the school square—an abstinence-minded Reese Witherspoon—with their sex pest antics. Selma Blair, Swoosie Kurtz, and Tara Reid also show up, so Cruel Intentions is a solid way to get your Y2K fix if you can stomach its cancellable subject matter. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday–Sunday)

Fancy Dance

If, like everyone else, you also became Lily Gladstone's number-one fan last year, you'll want to catch Fancy Dance, in which she stars as Jax, a resident of the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. While Jax trains her niece for an upcoming powwow, she also searches desperately for her missing sister. The film evolves into a deep investigation of the injustices of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis; one Letterboxd reviewer also described the film as "a beautiful preservation of the Cayuga language." LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14)

The Ten Pillars of Beacon: Celebrating Our Fifth Anniversary

Since it opened just shy of a year before the pandemic, it's hard to believe The Beacon has been trucking along for five years already. When The Stranger reported on the single-screen cinema's opening back in 2019, co-owners Tommy Swenson and Casey Moore planned to screen "an eclectic, curated selection of both new and old, avant-garde and mainstream films," and they've definitely fulfilled that promise. Along the way, they've discovered what they deem the "essence of cinema"—ten pillars of storytelling that constitute the artistic quest of filmmaking. The pillars include "kung fu," "blood," and "a woman losing her mind," so count me in. Buckle up for this screening series and find out what photogénie is all about. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50, Saturday–Sunday)

OUTDOORS

Beach Naturalist with the Seattle Aquarium

The Seattle Aquarium's Beach Naturalist program brings together beach-loving residents and those who want to learn more about the Puget Sound's shorelines. A wide variety of marine plants and animals deserve our advocacy and protection, and if you stroll along any local beach at low tide, you'll likely encounter them. On select dates throughout the summer, beach naturalists will also be stationed on shorelines to help you "explore gently, tell you what sea stars eat, explain why barnacles stand on their heads, [and] describe how moon snails lay their eggs." C'mon, you know you're intrigued. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday–Sunday)

BIMA’s Treasure Trek

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, which celebrates its 11th anniversary this spring, has dispersed 200 hand-blown glass orbs (inspired by the glass fishing net floats used by Japanese fishermen) across Kitsap County public lands for fearless art lovers to discover. The rules are simple: You find it, you keep it. And what's better than a real-deal treasure hunt?! Orb-spotters can also share their find with the hashtag #BIMATreasureTrek for an entry to win a prize package. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday–Sunday)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

BOOTS! '60s Enchanted Sea à Go-Go

Just in time for the Ballard Seafood Fest, Seattle's '60s sock hop BOOTS! will provide an enchanting under-the-sea dance party spanning two nights. Resident BOOTS! DJs will spin some hip-shaking shanties alongside a school of go-go dancers. This is your chance to be where the people are, see them dancing, and walk around on those… What do you call them? Oh, feet! AV

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $15, Friday–Saturday)

PERFORMANCE

GreenStage Presents FREE Shakespeare in the Park

Throw on your old-timey feathered caps and get thee to a nunnery—or maybe just head outdoors for Greenstage's always-free Shakespeare in the Park, which returns for its 36th season this year. They'll offer up productions of the Bard's Henry VI—Parts Two and Three and familiar rom-com Twelfth Night, plus some scaled-back "Backyard Bard" one-hour shows, including "problem play" All's Well That Ends Well, at parks across Seattle. Peep their calendar for performance times and locations. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday–Sunday)

Wooden O: The Two Gentlemen of Verona

Seattle Shakespeare Company's free outdoor productions will continue this summer with The Two Gentlemen of Verona, the Bard's tale of Love Island-level backstabbing, a water spaniel named Crab, and a total abandonment of bro code. Grab a picnic basket and your thespian friends to catch one of the performances, which you'll find throughout the Puget Sound area—exact locations are listed here. LC

(Various locations, By donation, Friday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Clyde Petersen: Naïve Melody

Artist, musician, and filmmaker Clyde Petersen designed his latest solo show at J. Rinehart Gallery to be more approachable than your traditional gallery exhibit. Instead of protecting perfect original prints behind glass, several pieces in Naïve Melody were printed in limited runs of 20, 40, 50, or more, and they’re all hanging on the walls, ready to be taken home that very day. Though they're fully on display, flipping through the hanging posters feels intimate, not unlike peeking at pages of private journals. The collection of song lyrics, poems, sketches, and memories lays bare a path to who Petersen is today. For example, the piece "1993" (which was excerpted in our recent Queer Issue) is a letter to his younger self that recalls the moments that helped him find, define, and embrace his queerness, from buying a used copy of Lesbian Poetry, an Anthology at Open Books to surviving the mosh pit at a sweaty Sleater-Kinney show. As you examine these artifacts, you'll start to think about your own roadmap and what you might display if ever tasked to define yourself for all to see. STRANGER ARTS AND CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(J. Rinehart Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday–Saturday)

Hanako O'Leary: Kamon

Weaving together Shinto mythology and contemporary feminist ideologies, local artist Hanako O’Leary’s origami works in Kamon create a unique visual vocabulary embedded with stories from her recent travels to Japan’s Setonaikai Islands and her childhood summers by the Seto Inland Sea. If you saw Izanami, O'Leary's first solo museum presentation at the Frye earlier this year, Kamon is an essential follow-up. O'Leary will lead an artist talk and origami workshop "intended for those who identify as women or daughters" on July 27. LC

(Gallery 4Culture, Pioneer Square, free, Friday–Sunday; opening)

MAD STUDIO

As former Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig wrote back in 2022, "To be an arts writer in Seattle is to be continually in awe of the site-specific works dreamed up by artists-in-residence at MadArt Studio." Sadly, MadArt's final exhibition is upon us, and the group show will pay tribute to the organization's 15-year legacy. All past MadArt artists were invited to "propose works that referenced, extended, or resonated with their original MadArt creations," leading to a whopping 51-piece showcase that incorporated lesser-visited areas of the MadArt space, like the mezzanine office and the kitchen. It's a fitting final tribute to MadArt's immersive art ethos. LC

(MadArt, South Lake Union, free, Friday–Saturday; closing)

Patterns: Nancy Callan, Mel Douglas, Ben Edols, Kathy Elliott, Dante Marioni, and Corey Pemberton

Coinciding with their teaching sessions at Pilchuck Glass School, Patterns brings together works by Nancy Callan, Mel Douglas, Ben Edols, Kathy Elliott, Dante Marioni, and Corey Pemberton, six educators and acclaimed glass artists. Mirroring the "pattern" session theme at Pilchuck this year, the exhibition explores repetitive processes, repeated shapes and designs, and unique decorative possibilities in glass. If you can't make it up to Pilchuck's picturesque wooded campus this year, Patterns offers a window into the school's rigorous creative output. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday–Saturday)