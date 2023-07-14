The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 14–16, 2023

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Bandit Theater Presents: Tumbleweeds!

Forty—yes, 4-0—new Bandit players will pop up with a "triple-header night of comedy" that's definitely worth 15 doll hairs. Five teams of funnybones will stage back-to-back shows with brand-new scenes and sketches, so show up to see (like, a lot of) new talents strut their stuff. One of the shows is called "possum rodeo." What could that mean? I am picturing this, but we'll all have to show up to find out. LC

(Rendezvous, Belltown, $15)

FILM

Center City Cinema

Seattle Parks and Recreation presents this summer series of fam-friendly flicks under the stars, with pre-movie activities kicking off around 6 or 7 pm and each film beginning at dusk. The series will continue this Friday with Seattle-set spookfest The Changeling at Cal Anderson Park. LC

(Cal Anderson Park, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Summer Sounds: The Helio Sequence

Downtown Summer Sounds is a Seattle tradition that hosts homegrown talent across various downtown parks. This week, the series will resume with a performance from longtime Portland indie rockers the Helio Sequence. Across their 20-plus years as a band, the duo has toured with alt-rock royals like Modest Mouse, the Pixies, and Death Cab For Cutie. AV

(Bell Street Park, Downtown, free)

KEXP Presents: The Shivas, ANTHERS, and Chris Costalupes

Portland four-piece the Shivas will support their latest album, Feels So Good // Feels So Bad, with some '60s-inspired garage rock that Stranger writer Dave Segal called "easy-rolling, reverb-laden rock tunes that adhere to traditional psych- and garage-rock moves with the devotion of an Ugly Things magazine writer." Don't miss opening sets from the '90s-inspired rock quartet ANTHERS and country-punk troubadour Chris Costalupes. AV

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

BOOTS! '60s Undersea à Go-Go

Just in time for the Ballard Seafood Fest, Seattle's '60s sock hop BOOTS! will provide a peek into the ocean (no life-threatening submersible necessary!) for an under-the-sea dance party. DJ Kevvy Lifting will spin some hip-shaking shanties alongside a school of go-go dancers. This is your chance to be where the people are, see them dancing, and walk around on those—what do you call them?—oh, feet! AV

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $15)

SATURDAY

FILM

Bad Black

The genius of Wakaliwood films, which are made in the slums of Kampala, the capital of the English-speaking African country Uganda, is that they cannot be improved. The way they look is exactly how they were made: with almost no money. The raw action scenes and stunts, the super-cheap CGI special effects (the kind you find on an iPhone), the poor quality of the sound, the disorderly editing, the crazy mesh of English and Swahili, and the improbable plots are precisely what make these films so enjoyable. Because the poverty of the production is so proud of itself, so brazen, so lacking in shame, it directly mocks first-world production values. If, say, the special effects were upgraded, then these films would lose a lot of their political and comic power. Another aspect of Wakaliwood films is their benshi (a performer who provides narration) bringing the whole mess together. If the benshi does not make you laugh until it hurts, then he has not done his job. Bad Black is a Wakaliwood masterpiece. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11)

Cinema Under the Stars: Black Panther

Wakanda forever, y'all! Plan a picnic and spread out beneath Columbia Park's maple trees for this closed-captioned outdoor screening of Marvel fave Black Panther. Popcorn and other snacks will be up for grabs, and a raffle might score you a gift certificate to a local business. LC

(Columbia Park, Rainier Valley, free)

VHS Uber Alles

While toiling in the basement of a library and studying self-help dating videos, Warren, a total dork, sees his life transformed by a spooky book that teaches him mind control. Don't get too excited, pick-up artists—Warren's newfound power comes at a nasty price (he's transformed into a "hideously malformed and violent creature." Couldn't be us!) This kind of mayhem is par for the course at VHS Uber Alles, where three bucks will land you a ticket to a hush-hush flick that you've probably never heard of, anyway. The screening series is always offered at an ultra-low price aligned with the so-bad-it's-good quality of its programming. (That's what makes it fun.) LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $3)

FOOD & DRINK

CID Food Walk: Summer 2023

Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu and spin a game show-style wheel to try your luck at winning gift cards and gift certificates, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out food specials and retail items at participating local businesses. Previous lineups have included enticing snacks like Spam musubi at Aloha Plates, caramel flan jelly with coconut milk and coffee at Bubble Tea and Fresh Fruit Juice, chocolate cream horns at Cake House, spiced plum popcorn chicken at Gan Bei, and coco coffee slush with half a pandan waffle at Phin—what more do you need? JB

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District)

LIVE MUSIC

Chamber Music in the Park

Each summer, Seattleites sprawl across local parks to hear masterful chamber musicians play their instruments in the open air. For this week's concert, nearly a dozen musicians from the Chamber Music Society will take to Bellevue Downtown Park with classical works from European composers Zoltán Kodály and Franz Schubert. AV

(Various locations, free)

Seattle Chamber Concert

Ever wondered what chamber music sounds like when played outdoors? Skilled players the Seattle Chamber Music Society will set up shop on the waterfront with the airy Rococo tunes ofLuigi Boccherini and the sweet dulcet melodies of Johannes Brahms. Who knows, maybe some classical music-loving seals and fish will be summoned! AV

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Babe Rave

Taking inspiration from the "feminine energy" of early rave culture and trance music, DJs Wax Witch and JENNGREEN will awaken your inner babe with a mix of femme-forward '90s pop, Y2K dance, and Euro house bops. In conversation with Stranger writer Dave Segal, Wax Witch compared her ethos to Aqua’s "Barbie Girl": "It's a popular song that kind of fell out of favor because it was found to be too goofy. So it perfectly encompasses that silly, carefree, feminine energy that I want to reclaim." Come on, Barbie…let's go party. AV

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $13.60)

SHOPPING

Troll Vintage Market Pop-Up

Because nothing says vintage like a 34-year-old concrete troll, duck under the Fremont Bridge to explore booths of old-school digs and doodads while enjoying scrumptious food trucks and vibey DJ sets. LC

(701 N Northlake Way, free)

VISUAL ART

Art in the Park

Pop by Lake Union Park to flex your creative muscles alongside Neddy Artist Award recipients like designer Myron Curry, pensive painter Margie Livingston, digital sculptor Nathan DiPietro, and personal favorite Whiting Tennis, whose work spans many mediums to celebrate everyday forms and materials. MOHAI is facilitating the event, which will include painting, mobile-making, collage, and button-making opportunities, plus grooves by singer-songwriter JusMoni. LC

(Lake Union Park, South Lake Union, free)

Craig Mammano: Pausok

Traditionally practiced by Filipino people, the fumigating act of pausok involves burning medicinal herbs to cleanse one's home or surroundings. In the solo exhibition Pausok, local photog Craig Mammano uses the practice as a lens through which he explores adverse forces, mental health, and energy protection. If that sounds like a lot to cover, you're right—peek at a preview of Mammano's eerie black-and-white compositions, full of black cats and smoke, here. The exhibition is a solid reason to check out Solas Gallery, a Pioneer Square photography space that opened in May. LC

(Solas Gallery, Pioneer Square, free; closing)

Summer at SAM

Seattle Art Museum's summer-long series of free visual art, music, and community offerings will return to Olympic Sculpture Park this year. On July 15, visitors can stretch it out at a morning yoga class, stroll through the park with SAM facilities and landscape manager Bobby McCullough, learn about the marine life of Elliott Bay, and snuggle with adoptable puppies from Washington-based nonprofit Dog Gone Seattle. MARKET In the Park will be on site with coffee and bites, and attendees can shake things up at a Zumba class later in the afternoon. LC

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown, free)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Carnation Farms Summer Sundays Concert Series

All summer long, the historic farm is providing a feast of PNW delicacies, like local music, stunning pastoral views, regional food trucks, and Washington-made beer and wine. The festivities will continue this weekend with Eagles tribute group Eagle Eyes, who will cover classic hits from "Hotel California" to "Desperado" and beyond. AV

(Carnation Farms, Carnation, free)

SHOPPING

BIMA Summer Art Market 2023

Well worth a cruise across the Puget Sound, this summer art market on Sundays in July boasts a rotating roster of creative local vendors. Musicians will jam along as you browse goodies. Since you're plopped on the island already, we suggest living it up. Make a day of it and stop by scenic Bloedel Reserve or tour a father-and-son-owned distillery. LC

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, free)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Ballard SeafoodFest

Originally started as a celebration of the neighborhood’s fishing industry in 1974, this festival has expanded over the years to include a salmon barbecue dinner, a crab shack, a beer garden replete with local craft brews, food and artisan craft vendors, a skateboarding competition, and live music from amazing local bands. This year's killer lineup includes "rock 'n' roll twins" the Black Tones, dreamy indie rockers La Fonda, the garage band Linda From Work, soulful singer-songwriter Shaina Shepherd, the funk group Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme, and way more. Gluttons for punishment can enroll in the lutefisk eating contest, an annual competition to see who can scarf the most of the salty, gelatinous fish. JB

(Ballard, free, Friday–Sunday)

Bon Odori Festival

The 91st Seattle Bon Odori celebration will bring taiko performances, live music by reggae group Two Story Zori, folk dancing, an "iconic beer garden," and even a Japanese thrift store to Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple in celebration of Japan's history. (Unfamiliar with the festival? Learn more about the origins of Bon Odori here.) LC

(Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, Central District, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Derby Days

Cruising to life back in 1940 to raise money for holiday decorations and athletic equipment, Redmond's super-longstanding bike derby now celebrates the city's diversity with friendly competition, game booths, carnival rides, cornhole, live music, and all that community goodness. This year, the "signature historic town festival" gets some upgrades with an Urban Craft Uprising marketplace, a drone light show (reducing the environmental impact of traditional fireworks), and performances by seven-piece soul infusion outfit Hard Maybe, Seattle neo-soul supergroup RUB, and others. LC

(Redmond City Hall, Redmond, free, Friday-Saturday)

Festival Sundiata presents Black Arts Fest

First held in 1980, Festival Sundiata is the longest-running African American festival in the Pacific Northwest, and was named in remembrance of Sundiata Keita, founder of the Mali Empire. Spotlighting the many cultures and ethnicities of people of African descent, this festival celebrates with a groovy blend of photography, traditional and soul food merchants, historical exhibits, and more. LC

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free, Friday-Sunday)

Redmond Arts Festival

Redmond Arts Festival's annual three-day fête invites attendees to peruse handmade jewelry and wares at 60 artist booths, snack on food truck fare, and wiggle around to live tunes with a mimosa in hand. Planned in conjunction with Derby Days, the event typically draws thousands, so prep for art-loving crowds. LC

(Redmond Town Center, Redmond, free, Friday-Sunday)

West Seattle Summer Fest 2023

Whether you live in the neighborhood or you need an excuse to make the trek, West Seattle Summer Fest is a giant block party-style festival for everyone. Spend some time dancing to live music, shopping, drinking in beer gardens, and enjoying other summery activities. As always, the festival will highlight local talent with performances from electronic hip-hop producer/rapper Jarv Dee, beachy indie pop trio Warren Dunes, psych-rock band Acid Tongue, long-running indie folk ensemble the Cave Singers, and many others. The best part? There's no charge to get in! AV

(West Seattle, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

Asteroid City

You've likely already seen your fair share of cheeky, smartly-costumed Wes Anderson ensemble comedies. You probably want to see this one, too. Sure, Anderson's style is becoming a little more than formulaic, but it's because the formula works—a formalist approach, careful aesthetics, and a pop of color in the form of Jeff Goldblum always make sense. In Asteroid City, the itinerary of a space cadet convention ("organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition") takes a nose dive when world-changing events rock a '50s-era desert town. (Is it aliens?) LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Past Lives

While Past Lives is very much not about cannibalism, it is a film that audiences far and wide have been eating up over its festival run. It tells the story of a decades-long relationship between two childhood friends, Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), who are separated after Nora’s family emigrated from South Korea. It is one of the best films of the year and one of the best debuts in recent memory. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR CHASE HUTCHINSON

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

The Stranger's Burger Week 2023

Hamburglars, it's your time to shine. For one week only, participating restaurants all over the city will be creating original, specialty burgers for only $10. Plot your own personalized burger adventure and try as many as you like. You won't get a trophy or anything, but you will have bragging rights among your fellow burger lovers and one very satisfied stomach. For maximum success, we recommend wearing something with an elastic waistband—oh, and don't forget to tip the kitchen staff and servers.

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

Uwajimaya Taste Fair

If you've ever roamed around Costco trying all the free samples in little plastic cups, you'll love this culinary extravaganza at Uwajimaya, which will include complimentary tastings from brands like Shirakiku, House Foods, Ito En, Imuraya, Nissui, Morinaga, Shinshuichi, Sun Noodle, Kewpie, Otafuku, Calpico, Ajinomoto, Yamasa, Yamachan, Glico, S&B Foods, and Mishima. Better yet, you'll get to meet THE iconic red-bowed feline, Hello Kitty herself, and snap a picture or two with her. JB

(Uwajimaya, Chinatown-International District, free, Saturday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Summer Concerts at the Ballard Locks 2023

From June through September, live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more will echo through the picturesque gardens next to the Ballard Locks. This weekend, the series will continue with tunes from the Ballard Sedentary Sousa Band (Sat) and the West Seattle Big Band (Sun). Don't forget sunscreen, blankets, chairs, and snacks so that you can sit back and enjoy the jazzy jams. AV

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

GreenStage's 35th Anniversary of Free Shakespeare in the Park

Throw on your old-timey feathered caps and get thee to a nunnery—or maybe just head outdoors for Greenstage's always-free Shakespeare in the Park, which returns for its 35th season this year. They'll offer up productions of the Bard's familiar tragedy Romeo and Juliet and historical drama Henry VI Part One, plus a rotating "Backyard Bard" series of one-hour shows, including forbidden love folktale Cymbeline, at parks across Seattle. The season ends on August 12, so peep their calendar for exact times and locations of their performances. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday-Sunday)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Pop-Up Roller-Skating Rink

Pop on some skates, throw on some ABBA, and get the zoomies—this week, admission and skates are free to borrow at Occidental Square, where you'll find a pop-up roller rink in celebration of MLB All-Star Week. LC

(Occidental Square, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Rodrigo Valenzuela

Rodrigo Valenzuela's exhibit, The New Land, marks the first anniversary of Mini Mart City Park, a gallery and community center founded by John Sutton, Ben Beres, and Zac Culler. Valenzuela, an artist who first made his mark in Seattle a decade ago, is presently based in Los Angeles. His short films, sculptures, and photographs are always brutally honest but never without their music or poetry. In The New Land, a series of medium- and large-sized photographs examine the human history of a landscape. But no humans are in these images, only the ghosts and their forgotten stories. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(Mini Mart City Park, Georgetown, free, Friday-Sunday)