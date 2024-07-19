The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 19–21, 2024

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

Fantastic Fungi

At its worst, Fantastic Fungi gets too woo-woo wacky for its own good (when the film’s discussion turns to magic mushrooms, the visuals turn into what is, as far as I can tell, a psychedelic screensaver from Windows 95), but at its best, the doc pairs fantastic time-lapse imagery with a good dose of actual, mind-blowing science. Affable, passionate mushroom researcher Paul Stamets is joined by talking heads Michael Pollan, Andrew Weil, and narrator Brie Larson to examine everything from massive fungal networks that carry signals between disparate, distant plants to the psychological benefits of psilocybin. It’s an uneven trip, but a good one. FORMER PORTLAND MERCURY EXECUTIVE EDITOR ERIK HENRIKSEN

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14.50-$15.50)

Seven Samurai

If you're going to see a movie, see a fucking movie. Like, say, Akira Kurosawa's all-time classic Seven Samurai (1954), one of the finest adventure stories (and dramas, and romances, and comedies, and action flicks...) ever put on film. SIFF Cinema Egyptian's got all three-plus hours of this can't-miss movie on the big screen in a 4K restoration. FORMER PORTLAND MERCURY EXECUTIVE EDITOR ERIK HENRIKSEN

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $14.50-$15.50)

SPORTS & RECREATION

NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup

You don't have to be a fan of women's soccer to appreciate how cool it is that two of the top leagues on the planet—NWSL and LIGA MX Femenil—are partnering for a brand-new 33-match tournament featuring 20 teams. The even better news? The first match takes place right here on July 19 at Lumen Field with the Reign facing the Utah Royals, and the tournament will return on July 28 for a match against Tijuana. If you're looking for a reason to take a little road trip to Portland, the Reign play the Thorns in the ultimate PNW derby on July 31. SL

(Lumen Field, SoDo, $10-$50)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

West Seattle Grand Parade

Held annually since 1935, the West Seattle Grand Parade is an institution, boasting a motley assembly of pirates, clowns, marching bands, drill teams, floats, and general pageantry. If you've ever doubted the quirkiness of West Seattle, look no further than the Float Dodger 5K, an organized run down California Ave that outruns the parade’s floats, then caps off the effort with celebratory root beer floats. Floats on floats! Can't wait. SL

(West Seattle Junction, Junction, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Chinatown Food Walk: Summer 2024

Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out $4, $6, and $8 food specials and retail items at participating local businesses. July's lineup includes enticing bites like bento boxes from Onibaba, chicken wings from Phnom Penh Noodle House, dumplings and cold noodles from Szechuan Noodle Bowl, Swiss roll slices and almond cookies from Cake House, and ube halaya, pandan cheesecake slices, and halo-halo soft serve from Hood Famous—what more do you need? Plus, purchase some adorable limited edition CID stickers, which include designs like the Japantown streetcar and the Hing Hay Park pagoda, to help support the nonprofit Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area. JB

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District)

LIVE MUSIC

The Pharmacy, Wimps, Conor Kiley and The Raw Dawgs, and Sux

The beloved Seattle trio Wimps will bring their infectious brand of slacker-rock and pop-punk to the Clock-Out Lounge with tracks from their latest release City Lights. The band is known for their relatable little ditties and the new album is no exception—tracks like "Never Leave the House," "Rut," and "Lonely" will unfortunately resonate for most of us! They will perform alongside like-minded acts the Pharmacy, Conor Kiley and The Raw Dawgs, and Sux. AV

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $15)

OUTDOORS

Cedar River Salmon Journey with the Seattle Aquarium

Thanks to the tireless efforts of countless ecological stewards, Washington’s salmon population is slooooowly rebounding, and you can learn all about how these humble fish support our entire ecosystem at a family-friendly gathering by the Ballard Locks. Salmon may look like slippery little weirdos, but their whole lives are fascinating quests rivaling those of the most intrepid adventurers. And here in Seattle, we’re fortunate to be able to cheer them along on their journey—one that helps keep countless other species from dropping off the face of the Earth. The Salmon Journey gatherings are hosted by trained naturalists on Saturdays from July to September; you’ll learn how to spot a spawning salmon, about their surprisingly epic exploits, and the cruel enemy threatening to wipe them out. (Shocking twist: It’s people!) FORMER STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Uncruel Summer: A Girly Pop Dance Party

It's "pop girl summer," didn't ya hear? Whether your FYPs are clogged with Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, or Billie Eilish, this "girly pop night" will make your summer a little less cruel. Dance the night away to tracks from the aforementioned pop divas along with more music from Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, Reneé Rapp, and more. I dare you to request Jojo Siwa's "Karma" at the DJ booth. AV

(Nectar, Fremont, $15)

PRIDE

Seattle Latinx Pride Festival

Seattle traditionally holds Pride festivities in June, but let's face it, we're queer all year round. This fest celebrates the intersection of Latinx and LGBTQIA+ identities with community resources, street vendors, food, drink, and lots of dancing in the street. Puerto Rican queen and RuPaul's Drag Race season six contestant April Carrión headlines the day, which also features a performance from Brenda Guzmán in tribute to Alejandra Guzmán, "La Reyna del Rock Mexicano." SL

(Plaza Roberto Maestas, North Beacon Hill, $10 suggested donation)

VISUAL ART

IN THE SPIRIT: Contemporary Native Arts Artist Awards

Each summer, the Washington State History Museum curates a celebration show of contemporary Native American artwork from the Pacific Northwest and far beyond. This free award ceremony is your first opportunity to check out this year's juried show, featuring original pieces by Native artists working in a wide range of mediums. Visitors will find textiles, paintings, carvings, beadwork, mixed media, basketry, digital works, and more represented in the exhibition, which merges contemporary ideas with traditional craft practices. "The awards categories include Best in Show, Spirit of the Northwest, Honoring Innovation, Honoring the Ancestors, and the Purchase Prize," the museum explains. Visitors will also have the opportunity to cast a vote for the People’s Choice Award. LC

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, free)

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Chinatown Seafair Parade

With a fierce 100-foot dragon, performances by the Chinese Community Girls Drill Team, lion dances, and colorful floats, it's hard not to get swept up in the red and gold fervor of the annual Chinatown Seafair Parade. The short-but-sweet procession takes place on Sunday evening, so I'm thinking dinner at Szechuan Noodle Bowl before and boba at TP TEA after, but it's hard to go wrong with any of the C-ID’s delicious restaurants and cafés. SL

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District, free)

Summer at SAM

Seattle Art Museum's summer-long series of free visual art, music, and community offerings will come to life at Olympic Sculpture Park again this year. On Thursday nights, attendees can expect live music and art activities, while Sunday mornings will serve up movement classes and guided tours of the park's sculptures. The festivities continue on July 21 with an hour-long vinyasa flow, followed by a silent reading meetup, bird conservation and Hawaiian surface design workshops, a Hawaiian slack key guitar concert, Zumba, and more. LC

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Add-a-Ball Porch Shows

If you've ever had a hankering to go to GameWorks but don't want to be around germ-ridden children, then Fremont's Add-a-Ball is for you. The part-bar, part-arcade has the largest collection of vintage coin-operated arcade games in the city, along with a dazzling display of pinball machines. This weekend, local DJ A.S.I.A will soundtrack your gaming experience with old-school beats alongside DJ Warren. AV

(Add-a-Ball, Fremont, free)

VISUAL ART

THE END

Envisioning the experience of an "alternate-dimensional life as a closeted (slash) ex-gay evangelist," Christopher Paul Jordan's THE END transforms the gallery space into a "queer comic-tract" in the style of African American illustrator Fred Carter. (Unfamiliar? Read more about Carter's zany, ultra-religious comics here.) Jordan, a Tacoma-based artist, salvages textiles and considers removal and relocation to think critically about public space and human relationships. You might already be familiar with his work: Jordan's multimedia sculpture andimgonnamisseverybody is the centerpiece of the AIDS Memorial Pathway in Capitol Hill. LC

(Veronica, Mount Baker, free)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Alki Art Fair

Stroll the promenade and take in a stunning seaside view at this three-day fair, where an extensive lineup of creators and performers will spotlight the energy and diversity of the local arts and culture scene. Live music will set the tone for the weekend, with performances by soul-funk outfit Global Heat, Latin rockers D'Lujo, and tons of other groove-inducing acts. You'll find plenty of munchies from food vendors on site, and a silent auction held in the historic Alki Bathhouse. LC

(Alki Beach, Alki, free, Friday–Sunday)

Bon Odori Festival

The 92nd Seattle Bon Odori celebration will bring taiko performances, live music by reggae group Two Story Zori, folk dancing, an "iconic beer garden," and even a Japanese thrift store to Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple in celebration of Japan's history. (Unfamiliar with the festival? Learn more about the origins of Bon Odori here.) LC

(Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple, Central District, free, Saturday–Sunday)

Seafair Indian Days Powwow

In conjunction with the iconic Seafair, this three-day event centers Native American traditions with dance performances in traditional tribal regalia, jewelry making, food, and live music. The powwow, which has been held annually for over 30 years, welcomes all to join in on the festivities and often draws crowds of up to 10,000 visitors, so prepare to be among throngs of celebrators. Whatever you do, don't miss out on the pillowy majesty of freshly made fry bread. LC

(Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, Magnolia, free, Friday–Sunday)

FILM

But I'm a Cheerleader

When a spunky cheerleading teen is sent to a wackjob conversion therapy camp to "cure her lesbianism," she meets someone special (spoiler: it's a girl) and learns more about herself than she anticipated. Natasha Lyonne and Clea DuVall deliver the sapphic goods in this campy '99 flick, which Movie Guide: Movie Reviews for Christians deems "vulgar." That's a shining endorsement, if you ask me. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday–Sunday)

Center City Cinema

Seattle Parks and Recreation presents this summer series of much-loved film screenings under the stars, with pre-movie activities kicking off around 6 or 7 pm and each film beginning at dusk. The series will continue on July 19 at Cascade Playground with Labyrinth. It's never a bad time to revisit the '86 dark fantasy, which only serves to bolster the theory that David Bowie was a creation pulled straight from Jim Henson's fantastical imagination. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday–Saturday)

Fancy Dance

If, like everyone else, you also became Lily Gladstone's number-one fan last year, you'll want to catch Fancy Dance, in which she stars as Jax, a resident of the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. While Jax trains her niece for an upcoming powwow, she also searches desperately for her missing sister. The film evolves into a deep investigation of the injustices of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis; one Letterboxd reviewer also described the film as "a beautiful preservation of the Cayuga language." LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Friday & Sunday)

Longlegs in 35mm

I haven't been this excited about a horror film in a while, and the fervor over Longlegs is due in no small part to the headlines it's inspiring: "Nicolas Cage manages to top his twisted legacy," says Dateline; "Oz Perkins' latest gets under your skin and festers like a putrid nightmare," says Bloody Disgusting; "New horror movie dubbed ‘the best serial killer film in recent memory’," says the Independent. None of this really surprises me, because the marketing team for Longlegs has been laying it on thick for months. They set up a freaky-ass phone number that I called earlier this year, only to be so creeped out later that I wondered if I'd inadvertently cursed myself. The film's trailers are also beautifully weird and rife with symbolism. Even Letterboxd users have given Longlegs a 3.8 rating, which is pretty respectable for a modern horror film. My advice? Go into this one knowing as little as possible. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $9-$12, Friday–Sunday)

The Ten Pillars of Beacon: Celebrating Our Fifth Anniversary

Since it opened just shy of a year before the pandemic, it's hard to believe The Beacon has been trucking along for five years already. When The Stranger reported on the single-screen cinema's opening back in 2019, co-owners Tommy Swenson and Casey Moore planned to screen "an eclectic, curated selection of both new and old, avant-garde and mainstream films," and they've definitely fulfilled that promise. Along the way, they've discovered what they deem the "essence of cinema"—ten pillars of storytelling that constitute the artistic quest of filmmaking. The pillars include "kung fu," "blood," and "a woman losing her mind," so count me in. Buckle up for this screening series and find out what photogénie is all about. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50, Saturday–Sunday)

OUTDOORS

Beach Naturalist with the Seattle Aquarium

The Seattle Aquarium's Beach Naturalist program brings together beach-loving residents and those who want to learn more about the Puget Sound's shorelines. A wide variety of marine plants and animals deserve our advocacy and protection, and if you stroll along any local beach at low tide, you'll likely encounter them. On select dates throughout the summer, beach naturalists will also be stationed on shorelines to help you "explore gently, tell you what sea stars eat, explain why barnacles stand on their heads, [and] describe how moon snails lay their eggs." C'mon, you know you're intrigued. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday–Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

GreenStage Presents FREE Shakespeare in the Park

Throw on your old-timey feathered caps and get thee to a nunnery—or maybe just head outdoors for Greenstage's always-free Shakespeare in the Park, which returns for its 36th season this year. They'll offer up productions of the Bard's Henry VI—Parts Two and Three and familiar rom-com Twelfth Night, plus some scaled-back "Backyard Bard" one-hour shows, including "problem play" All's Well That Ends Well, at parks across Seattle. Peep their calendar for performance times and locations. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday–Sunday)



Wooden O: The Two Gentlemen of Verona

Seattle Shakespeare Company's free outdoor productions will continue this summer with The Two Gentlemen of Verona, the Bard's tale of Love Island-level backstabbing, a water spaniel named Crab, and a total abandonment of bro code. Grab a picnic basket and your thespian friends to catch one of the performances, which you'll find throughout the Puget Sound area—exact locations are listed here. LC

(Various locations, By donation, Friday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Clyde Petersen: Naïve Melody

Artist, musician, and filmmaker Clyde Petersen designed his latest solo show at J. Rinehart Gallery to be more approachable than your traditional gallery exhibit. Instead of protecting perfect original prints behind glass, several pieces in Naïve Melody were printed in limited runs of 20, 40, 50, or more, and they’re all hanging on the walls, ready to be taken home that very day. Though they're fully on display, flipping through the hanging posters feels intimate, not unlike peeking at pages of private journals. The collection of song lyrics, poems, sketches, and memories lays bare a path to who Petersen is today. For example, the piece "1993" (which was excerpted in our recent Queer Issue) is a letter to his younger self that recalls the moments that helped him find, define, and embrace his queerness, from buying a used copy of Lesbian Poetry, an Anthology at Open Books to surviving the mosh pit at a sweaty Sleater-Kinney show. As you examine these artifacts, you'll start to think about your own roadmap and what you might display if ever tasked to define yourself for all to see. STRANGER ARTS AND CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(J. Rinehart Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday–Saturday)

Lucy Kim: Mutant Optics

Seoul-born interdisciplinary artist Lucy Kim has learned to "embrace distortion" in her hybrid works. While collaborating with scientists at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Kim helped design a fascinating new printing process that uses "genetically modified bacteria cells that produce melanin directly on paper." Okay, I'm hooked already. The process reveals how melanin can form images, and in Mutant Optics, visitors can view examples made from vanilla plants, which are historically connected to colonization and global economics. If you're intrigued by the intersections of bioengineering, perception, and "social and cultural constructions of race," this show is a sure thing. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, $0-20 suggested donation, Saturday–Sunday; opening)

Luminous Being

Transnational, transdisciplinary artist-educator Zabia Avra Colovos is "a child of Greek and Ethiopian origin" whose work aims to understand the constellation of her lineage and transnational identity. Head to King Street Station for Luminous Being, a myth-inspired journey that spans a decade of the artist's artistic inquiries through multimedia installation, photography, and sculpture. I'm intrigued by the interplay of 2D and 3D works, which will also include film projections and drawings rife with dream symbols, landscapes, and ceremonies. LC

(King Street Station, SoDo, free, Friday–Saturday)

Summer Flow

Woman-run gallery Koplin Del Rio gets it right again with Summer Flow, a group exhibition that serves as a solid window into the space's 42-year history. The anniversary show is a "revolving door," displaying a rotation of artists and artworks informed by the gallery's "whims, mood, and atmosphere." Stop by to see pieces by some of the many artists affiliated with the gallery; it's a well-rounded way to anticipate the aesthetics you'll see in the space in fall, winter, and beyond. LC

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Georgetown, free, Friday–Saturday)