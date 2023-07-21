The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 21–23, 2023

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

Summer at SAM

Seattle Art Museum's summer-long series of free visual art, music, and community offerings have returned to Olympic Sculpture Park this year. The activities continue on July 22—visitors can stretch it out at a morning yoga class and stroll through the park with SAM facilities and landscape manager Bobby McCullough. Seattle Aquarium's Beach Naturalist Program and Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition will share aquatic knowledge on the waterfront in the afternoon, and artist Raquel García Martínez will demonstrate how to make nichos, a folkloric decorative shadow box made from recycled materials. MARKET In the Park will be on site with coffee and bites, and attendees can shake things up at a Zumba class later in the day. LC

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown, free)

FILM

Center City Cinema

Seattle Parks and Recreation presents this summer series of fam-friendly flicks under the stars, with pre-movie activities kicking off around 6 or 7 pm and each film beginning at dusk. The series will continue this Friday with va-va-voom comedy Some Like It Hot at Cal Anderson Park. LC

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Summer Sounds: Dude York

Downtown Summer Sounds is a Seattle tradition that hosts homegrown talent across various downtown parks. This week, the series will resume with a performance from the rock troupe Dude York. Across their decade-plus as a band, the trio has released four albums of catchy pop-punk (three of which were put out on Sub Pop's sister label Hardly Art) in the same vein as Bully, Chastity Belt, and Speedy Ortiz. AV

(Freeway Park, Downtown, free)

KEXP Presents: El Sonido Live

El Sonido is a perfect illustration of the importance of independent radio. On Monday nights while I make dinner, I tune in to KEXP to hear lesser-known contemporary Latin tunes ranging from hip-hop to indie rock and folk. Through the weekly show, I have learned about amazing artists like Lida Pimienta, Silvana Estrada, La Dame Blanche, and others that don't seem to be played anywhere else on the radio. For this free music celebration, the El Sonido team has curated a treasure trove of live performances including Chilean drummer Rubio, electronic duo Pahua, indie rock outfit Usted Señalemelo, and hard rockers Carolina Durante. AV

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Laser Taylor Swift

Are you ready for it?! The region's only laser dome will glow with a lavender haze in honor of Mother's arrival this weekend. Sing (or scream) along an endless playlist of Taylor Swift's hits accompanied by trippy lasers that are choreographed perfectly to the songs. This could be either an excellent way to get amped up for the Eras tour or a consolatory event for those that couldn't get tickets. Either way, I think it's time to enter your laser dome era! AV

(Laser Dome at Pacific Science Center, Uptown, $12-$15)

READINGS & TALKS

Bandit Theater Presents: Mad Science

This free edition of Mad Science will serve up all-ages, surprisingly scholarly giggles. First, you'll learn a few factoids from a selection of STEM smarties, then hear from a wacko cast of improv comics who twist scientific research into something hilarious. No lab coat required. LC

(Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, North Delridge, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

2023 USL2 Playoffs

Missing the magic of Ted Lasso (Football is life!!!) but don't have the money to shell out for a Reign or Sounders game? Grab tickets to see semi-pro teams compete in the USL League Two Western Conference Quarter- and Semi- finals this weekend. Only 32 teams qualified, and Friday’s quarterfinal games feature Olympia's team and Seattle's own Ballard FC! The winners of those matches will face off in the semifinal on Sunday—get tickets for just $15. Also following the Women's World Cup? Ballard FC will be hosting a watch party for the USA vs. Vietnam opener before their Friday night game. SL

(Interbay Stadium, Interbay, $5-$40)

Seattle Bike Disco

Disco lives, and it’s on a bike! The monthly mobile party gathers at Red Square for a mix of rolling and dancing. From there, they’ll head out on a low-impact tour of the surrounding neighborhoods. These are always easy, all-riders-welcome, nobody-left-behind affairs, keeping the speed low and the distance manageable. Bring a costume (optional) and decorate your bike and your helmet however you like. And if the mood strikes you, please do take the disco theme to heart and bring your finest 1970s look. Bright colors, flashing lights, and good vibes only. MATT BAUME

(The University of Washington's Red Square, Northeast Seattle, free)

USA v. Vietnam Watch Party

In our opinion, the Women's World Cup deserves more attention and enthusiasm than the controversial men's version we kept hearing about last winter. This year, the top women's teams from around the world face off in Australia and New Zealand over the course of a month, starting with Team USA competing against Vietnam in the World Cup Kickoff at 6 pm PT. Head over to Seattle Center for an event hosted by Bite of Seattle featuring appearances from local soccer stars, games, merch, and a chance to win VIP tickets to Forever Reign: A Celebration of Megan Rapinoe on October 6. SL

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, free)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

REI Flagship 85th Anniversary Party

Did you know that REI was started in 1935 when Seattleites Mary and Lloyd Anderson wanted to find a cheaper and easier way to buy ice axes? That's just one of the many fun outdoor facts you'll learn at REI's free 85th Anniversary Celebration. There will be kids activities, fancy cupcakes, tunes from KEXP DJ Larry Mizell, Jr., screen printing, limited edition merch, and more. Folks from local nonprofit Seattle Mountain Rescue will even be simulating rescues on the indoor climbing wall. SL

(REI, South Lake Union, free)

West Seattle Grand Parade

The West Seattle Grand Parade is a city institution—held annually since 1935, the event is a much-loved celebration of Seattle communities, with jazzy performances, marching bands, drill teams, floats, pageants, and general revelry. Basically, if you're into parades, this should fit the bill! In case you need even more parade action, this weekend's merrymaking will lead the way for the buzzy Seafair Torchlight Parade on July 29. LC

(West Seattle, free)

FILM

Poison for the Fairies

Mexican terror master Carlos Enrique Taboada's Poison for the Fairies follows two seemingly virtuous schoolmates and their sinister descent into the black arts, which sounds far superior to Roblox or whatever else kids are up to now. One Letterboxd review reports that "Carlos Enrique Taboada walked so Ari Aster could run," so fans of Midsommar's feigned innocence and Hereditary's occult-tinged batshittery should take a seat for this witchy, psychological flick. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

LIVE MUSIC

Chamber Music in the Park

Each summer, Seattleites sprawl across local parks to hear masterful chamber musicians play their instruments in the open air. For this week's concert, nearly a dozen musicians from the Chamber Music Society will take to Volunteer Park with classical works from 19th century composers Antonín Dvořák and Johannes Brahms. AV

(Volunteer Park, free)

Les Ailes Live at Easy Street Records

Fresh off the heels of her debut LP release, Tennessee, the self-proclaimed "nomadic songbird" Rylie DeGarmo will bring her acoustic indie rock project, Les Ailes, to our local record shop. They will treat us to a free concert of floaty tunes that explore "questions around power, control, dreams, gender, mental health, collective visioning, anger, and self-love." AV

(Easy Street Records, Junction, free)

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Chinatown Seafair Parade

Spotlighting Chinese and Asian American culture in Seattle for over 50 years, the annual Chinatown Seafair Parade boasts a fierce 100-foot dragon, performances by the Chinese Community Girls Drill Team in traditional Chinese opera costumes, lion dances, colorful floats, and more. We suggest heading to Hing Hay Park to watch the procession; you can drop by Jade Garden for dim sum afterward. LC

(Chinatown-International District, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Flagship Store Broken Bar Day

Sometimes Theo Chocolate bars get smashed to smithereens, but you can pick up the pieces at this event, where shattered shards will be on sale for $11 a pound—no golden ticket necessary. You'll get to try samples and choose from a variety of flavors, but be sure to show up early to snag your favorites. Plus, if you purchase five or more bags, you'll receive a free Theo Cityscape tote bag. Take home your bounty and use it in chocolate chip cookies, chocolate tortes, chocolate mousse, or whatever preparation you want (or just snack on it). JB

(Theo Chocolate, Fremont, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Carnation Farms Summer Sundays Concert Series

All summer long, the historic farm is providing a feast of PNW delicacies, like local music, stunning pastoral views, regional food trucks, and Washington-made beer and wine. The festivities will continue this weekend with booty-shaking soul jams from the 10-piece ensemble Doctor Funk. AV

(Carnation Farms, Carnation, free)

SHOPPING

BIMA Summer Art Market 2023

Well worth a cruise across the Puget Sound, this summer art market on Sundays in July boasts a rotating roster of creative local vendors. Musicians will jam along as you browse goodies. Since you're plopped on the island already, we suggest living it up. Make a day of it and stop by scenic Bloedel Reserve or tour a father-and-son-owned distillery. LC

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

Seafair Indian Days Powwow

In conjunction with the iconic Seafair, this three-day event centers Native American traditions with dance performances in traditional tribal regalia, jewelry-making, food, and live music. The Powwow, which has been held annually for 30 years, welcomes all to join in on the festivities, and often draws crowds of up to 10,000 visitors, so prepare to be among throngs of celebrators. Whatever you do, don't miss out on the pillowy majesty of freshly made fry bread. LC

(Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, Magnolia, free, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

Barbie

Brought forth from the primordial depths of the mid-'90s, where Barbie remains in perpetuity because that is the last time I played with her, a shiny pink convertible rolls noiselessly into our modern times. It is Barbie's car, and somehow, Barbie is in it. She has roller skates in her purse and she's on a mission. She is played by Margot Robbie, and she's journeying to the human world, or something. Listen, the specifics don't matter. It's the Barbie movie. I will be seated, surrounded by popcorn and Nerds rope, and you will be, too. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Oppenheimer in 35mm

Whether or not you give a damn about the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weaponry, Oppenheimer is kind of a must-see—people are going to be yapping about this flick all summer long. You don't want to miss out on the Twitter discourse, do you?! Christopher Nolan's latest stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, Communist biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. (More info on Kitty, please!!) Presented in 35mm for these screenings, the film also features Florence Pugh, A24 darling Benny Safdie, and a bunch of other actors that'll make you whisper "Wait, they're in this?!" to your friend in the theater. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Road House

One fateful Christmas day in the 2010s, I popped in a VHS of the '89 schlockfest Road House, and the rest was history: I was immediately awestruck by Patrick Swayze's Dalton, a peacekeeping bar bouncer with a Ph.D. whose proclivity for beating up corrupt henchmen lands him in a back alley of Trouble with a capital T. (Men, what's stopping you from looking like this?) The flick's got khaki slacks, monster trucks, and lines that ChatGPT will never conjure. It is awesome, and ducking into a cold, dark theater mid-July to watch someone kick ass is never a bad idea. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11, Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Bite of Seattle 2023

After a three-year hiatus, Seattle's original food festival is back and better than ever. Now owned by the "mobile-ordering and social-gifting app" CHEQ, the event will be entirely cashless and will feature over 200 vendors from all over the city, slinging ice cream, poke, pizza, dumplings, Korean barbecue, and more—not to mention three beer gardens and a wine garden. They've also beefed up their music component substantially this year, with over 50 performances across three stages and heavy-hitting headliners like Sir Mix-A-Lot, the groovy eight-piece ensemble Polyrhythmics, and the '80s New Wave tribute band Nite Wave, as well as local favorites like Tomo Nakayama, Linda From Work, Grizzled Mighty, and Grace Love. JB

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free, Friday-Sunday)

Eastside Beer Week

Show some love for the beer-makers up and down Washington's I-405 corridor by visiting 28 breweries (or as many as you like) offering special beer releases in Bothell, Kenmore, Woodinville, Kirkland, Redmond, Duvall, Bellevue, Sammamish, Issaquah, Snoqualmie, and Renton.

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Summer Concerts at the Ballard Locks 2023

From June through September, live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more will echo through the picturesque gardens next to the Ballard Locks. This weekend, the series will continue with tunes from the Greenwood Concert Band (Sat) and the Woodinville Community Band (Sun). Don't forget sunscreen, blankets, chairs, and snacks so that you can sit back and enjoy the jazzy jams.

AV

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Frida Kahlo and The Bravest Girl in The World

Described by the South Seattle Emerald as "bolster[ing] inclusivity and immortaliz[ing the] painter" Frida Kahlo, this kid-oriented production is also an opportunity to brush up on your Spanish—it's a bilingual, interactive piece that "moves seamlessly" between languages. Post up at Powell Barnett Park and Highland Park for this weekend's performances; the 35-minute runtime should prevent antsy kid-wiggling, and you can head to Boss Drive-In or Ezell's Famous Chicken for some protein-munching afterward. LC

(Various locations, free, Saturday-Sunday)

GreenStage's 35th Anniversary of Free Shakespeare in the Park

Throw on your old-timey feathered caps and get thee to a nunnery—or maybe just head outdoors for Greenstage's always-free Shakespeare in the Park, which returns for its 35th season this year. They'll offer up productions of the Bard's familiar tragedy Romeo and Juliet and historical drama Henry VI Part One, plus a rotating "Backyard Bard" series of one-hour shows, including forbidden love folktale Cymbeline, at parks across Seattle. The season ends on August 12, so peep their calendar for exact times and locations of their performances. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday-Sunday)

Sometimes the Rain, Sometimes the Sea

Playwright up-and-comer Julia Izumi's Sometimes the Rain, Sometimes the Sea is not Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid, but you might notice notes of the under-the-sea tale swimming around in your subconscious as you watch the production. It's the story of a rain cloud who falls in love with a human, an idea which is already making me a little teary, to be honest. If you're in the mood to deep-sea dive into your feelies, get thee to the theater. LC

(Glenn Hughes Penthouse Theater, Northeast Seattle, Pay-what-you-can, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Rodrigo Valenzuela

Rodrigo Valenzuela's exhibit, The New Land, marks the first anniversary of Mini Mart City Park, a gallery and community center founded by John Sutton, Ben Beres, and Zac Culler. Valenzuela, an artist who first made his mark in Seattle a decade ago, is presently based in Los Angeles. His short films, sculptures, and photographs are always brutally honest but never without their music or poetry. In The New Land, a series of medium- and large-sized photographs examine the human history of a landscape. But no humans are in these images, only the ghosts and their forgotten stories. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(Mini Mart City Park, Georgetown, free, Friday-Sunday)