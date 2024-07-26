The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 26–28, 2024

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FESTIVALS

JamFest

If you haven't stopped by the Wing Luke Museum lately, here's a (free) opportunity. The museum's all-ages Jamfest will return to the historic Canton and Maynard Alleys, offering DJ sets and cabaret performances, plus arcade games, yoga, a self-defense demo, and community organization booths. If you work up an appetite, grab takeout from one of the buzzy food hubs in the Chinatown-International District and munch while you enjoy the entertainment—I dig the doughy options at Szechuan Noodle Bowl, which is a mere block away. LC

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District, free)

FILM

Movies at the Mural

Every Friday this summer, starting July 26 through August 23, the Seattle Center is hosting outdoor movie screenings at the Mural Amphitheatre. Bring your blankets or low-back lawn chairs for The Princess Bride, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dune (1984), The Color Purple (2023), and my personal highlight, Singles. Watching Matt Dillon’s grunge frontman character Cliff Poncier explain the fictional song “Touch Me I’m Dick” to a music journalist while Alice in Chains play at a fictional nightclub on a 40-foot screen under the Space Needle? Doesn’t get much more Seattle than that. STRANGER ARTS AND CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown, free)

The Ten Pillars of Beacon: Celebrating Our Fifth Anniversary

Since it opened just shy of a year before the pandemic, it's hard to believe The Beacon has been trucking along for five years already. When The Stranger reported on the single-screen cinema's opening back in 2019, co-owners Tommy Swenson and Casey Moore planned to screen "an eclectic, curated selection of both new and old, avant-garde and mainstream films," and they've definitely fulfilled that promise. Along the way, they've discovered what they deem the "essence of cinema"—ten pillars of storytelling that constitute the artistic quest of filmmaking. The pillars include "kung fu," "blood," and "a woman losing her mind," so count me in. Buckle up for this screening series and find out what photogénie is all about. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

PERFORMANCE

Keyes Wile: In Process Showing

If you haven't yet engaged with the Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation, an immersive, month-long foray into Seattle's dance community, here's a great (free!) opportunity. Multi-hyphenate performance designer Keyes Wiley, who's also a longtime local arts educator, will share their new work (created during their Made in Seattle residency at SFD+I) and lead a discussion on its development. Wiley's "mundane surrealist game night," Once Upon A Time in a Place Called NOWhere, "serves as a public intervention in a world parallel to our own." Drop by 12th Avenue Arts for a glimpse of the piece in process. LC

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, free)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade

I have mixed feelings about Alaska Airlines. I used to love them, and then our relationship got a little, eh, bumpy. But what's not to love about this quirky, local parade they put on every year as part of Seafair? Over 100 illuminated floats, marching bands, and performers will celebrate Seattle (and, I guess, the aviation industry). We're excited about the dragon dancers and "prancing horses." Bring the whole family down to Westlake Center for pre-parade festivities starting at 1 pm, and make sure to snag a good spot along the parade route before it starts at 3 pm. SL

(Westlake Park, Downtown, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Gochiso Pop-Up

Local vendor Gochiso will sling their craveable artisan Asian-inspired snack mixes—think Chex Mix but with delightful flavorings like furikake, matcha, and Sichuan peppercorn—at this pop-up. Wander over, grab an ice-cold Vietnamese coffee or tasty bánh mì from Voi Cà Phê, and stock up on munchies for your next movie night. JB

(Voi Cà Phê, Georgetown)

Olympics Kick-Off Party

Lucky Envelope co-owner and director of operations Raymond Kwan is taking a trip to Paris to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics in person. If you're not as lucky, join the rest of the Lucky Envelope crew to celebrate the games with four new internationally inspired releases, including a French Pilsner, Vienna Lager, Thai Spiced Tea Sour, and HRC-003 West Coast IPA, plus Mexico City-inspired cuisine from the food truck Los Papi's Comida Mexicana starting at 4 pm. The Olympics will be on all day, so you can grab a brew and tune in. JB

(Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

SWEAT: A Charli XCX Inspired Dance Party

In case you weren't aware, the internet has declared it to be "brat summer." But, for those of us who have worshipped Charli XCX since her "Boom Clap" days, it's bittersweet to see so many new passengers on the bandwagon. Hopefully, in the spirit of Charli and Lorde's squashed feud, fans new and old can "work it out on the remix," dancing together to songs from her iconic career. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

SHOPPING

Saturday Night Markets

Taking a dip off Madrona Park Beach into Lake Washington sounds ideal in this heat wave (you could even bare it all at nearby Denny Blaine). While you're drying off or killing time before sunset, head over to local salon and event space Rock Paper Scissors to check out their new night market series. There will be local vendors, tasty treats, and tunes from DJ Tai Lander. Past markets have featured handcrafted candles, art prints, and vintage threads. SL

(Rock Paper Scissors, Madrona, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Olivia Rodrigo Skate

It's no question that we're in a pop princess era—I mean, did you see the crowds for Chappell Roan at CHBP last weekend?! Olivia Rodrigo performs two nights at Climate Pledge next month, and I get it if you're spill-your-guts excited. Whether you’ve snagged tickets or not, you can sing your heart out to her many bops while living your ice princess dreams at this themed skate night. Sparkles encouraged. SL

(Kraken Community Iceplex, Northgate, $14.97)

VISUAL ART

Art Opening

What better way to close out July than with a cool new art show at Wa Na Wari, a Black arts center sited in a fifth-generation, Black-owned home in the Central District?! If you haven't stopped by the cultural organization's headquarters lately, make some time this weekend. Wa Na Wari's newest exhibition centers works by local artist Breyahna Monet Coston, aka Breeze, alongside NYC-based artist Pamela Council and Ghana-based artist Nana Frimpong Oduro. Expect live music and snacks at the opening. LC

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, free)

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Summer at SAM

Seattle Art Museum's summer-long series of free visual art, music, and community offerings will come to life at Olympic Sculpture Park again this year. On Thursday nights, attendees can expect live music and art activities, while Sunday mornings will serve up movement classes and guided tours of the park's sculptures. The festivities continue on July 28 with an hour-long vinyasa flow, followed by a silent reading meetup, Earth-focused art-making, park tours with SAM docents, Zumba, and a performance by Gambian singer and kora player Pa Bobo Jobarteh. LC

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown, free)

FESTIVALS

Pista sa Nayon

Pista sa Nayon is a Filipino phrase that loosely translates to “town festival.” This annual Seafair community event highlights the richness of Filipino culture in the Seattle area with food, art, and performance. I expect that at least one booth will serve halo-halo, a cold dessert meaning "mix-mix" in Tagalog and consisting of shaved ice, evaporated milk, and a variety of toppings like red bean, ube ice cream, chewy jellies, and dried coconut. Seward Park is already a gorgeous place to be on a summer Sunday; I can't wait for it to be filled with even more colorful sights and sounds than usual. SL

(Seward Park Amphitheater, Seward Park, free)

FILM

Secret Cinema

Secret Cinema is exactly what it sounds like—just show up and prepare to be seduced by whatever pops up on screen. Opportunities to be entirely surprised by a film don't come along very often, so try it out as a reminder that there are still mysteries to uncover in the world. Or maybe you'll hate it. Who knows! That's the fun of the whole shebang. Go forth, switch off your brain, and let the enigma reveal itself. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, free)

READINGS & TALKS

"Signs of Vanishing Seattle" Book Launch

If you're one of the 84,000 people who follow Vanishing Seattle on Instagram, then you already know Cynthia Brothers is a Seattle treasure. For years, she's used social media to maintain a detailed record of businesses that have come and gone from Seattle's ever-evolving landscape. In her new art book, Vanishing Seattle: Places Loved & Lost, Brothers has compiled more than 100 photographs of signs from some of the city's most beloved spots, and she's boosted the blast of nostalgia with historical context and memories from the people who loved them most. There's RKCNDY, the all-ages punk venue where I earned many battle scars, from bruises to concussions to broken hearts! There's Cellophane Square, where I spent thousands of dollars on CDs because the clerks at Tower always made me feel uncool for listening to pop punk! There's even Mama's Mexican Kitchen, where I went on what I thought was a date but wasn't a date at all, so I ended the evening crying in my car over veggie nolasco burrito leftovers! Wow, this is getting emo. ANYWAY! The book launch will be fun! And I'd bet there's a sign for a long-gone location that brings back a fuzzy rush of nostalgia for you, too. STRANGER ARTS AND CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Common Area Maintenance 2, Belltown, Free with RSVP)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Flatstick Pub Beer Olympics

You may not be a world-class athlete, but you can still show off your feats of physical prowess at Flatstick Pub's Olympics, held in honor of the indoor mini golf destination's 10th anniversary. Play to win with offbeat competitions like beer pong, Jenga stacking, stein holding, mini golf relay races, blind beer tastings, cornhole, long putt, Mario Kart 64, and more. Every time you purchase a drink, you'll also get to roll the dice in a "Beat the Beertender" contest to compete for the highest streak of the day. First place winners in each event will receive 50% off all drinks for the remainder of the year.

(Flatstick Pub, Moss Bay, $5)

NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup

You don't have to be a fan of women's soccer to appreciate how cool it is that two of the top leagues on the planet—NWSL and LIGA MX Femenil—are partnering for a brand-new 33-match tournament featuring 20 teams. The tournament continues this week as the Reign take on Club Tijuana. If you're looking for a reason to take a little road trip to Portland, the Reign play the Thorns in the ultimate PNW derby on July 31. SL

(Lumen Field, SoDo, $10-$50)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Bellevue Arts Museum Arts Fair

Celebrating its 78th anniversary this year, the accessible (and family-friendly) Bellevue Arts Museum Arts Fair also claims to be the "largest award-winning arts and crafts festival in the Northwest." Visitors can scope out creative goodies from more than 275 artists, explore the museum's exhibitions for free, check out food trucks, or scope a performance on the "BAMboozle stage." Got kiddos in tow? They can take part in craft activities or doodle out their energy in the "chalk-it-up" area. LC

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, free, Friday–Sunday)

Seattle Arab Festival

Wind your way through the Blastfest crowd and duck into some AC at Seattle Center’s two-day fest celebrating Arab culture, which spans 22 countries in the SWANA region. Get a taste of traditional Arab food, drinks, and desserts while enjoying entertainment from Dabke dance troupes and several Arabic music ensembles. Then, make your way around a souk (market) full of products from local and national vendors. This year's festival centers around the theme "Bridges to Palestine" and further explores cultural connections through a documentary film screening, exhibits, and engaging dialogue. SL

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, free, Saturday–Sunday)

FILM

Center City Cinema

Seattle Parks and Recreation presents this summer series of much-loved film screenings under the stars, with pre-movie activities kicking off around 6 or 7 pm and each film beginning at dusk. Whether you prefer your storytelling in the form of glam rock dance-offs or a brutal reality show, the series will screen something for you this weekend. On July 26, it continues at Cal Anderson Park with The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and on July 27, you can catch The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird & Snakes at Occidental Square. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday–Saturday)

Kinds of Kindness

I know what you're thinking. You just recovered from Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos' dystopian, unorthodox answer to Rochelle, Rochelle. But as I noted while writing about his last film, "Real Lanthimos heads know that he doesn't direct anything without making audiences ponder why they're on the planet at all. He is weird, as directors should be, and you're either in or you're out." He's already back and more bizarre than ever, people! Kinds of Kindness is billed as a "triptych fable," following three stories of intrigue that suspiciously star the same cast that populated Poor Things (Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley). Do you think they were just like, "Fuck it, let's hang out some more?" Because that's what it seems like, and they've brought everyone's favorites (Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, and Hunter Schafer) along for the ride. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Friday–Sunday)

OUTDOORS

Cedar River Salmon Journey with the Seattle Aquarium

Thanks to the tireless efforts of countless ecological stewards, Washington’s salmon population is slooooowly rebounding, and you can learn all about how these humble fish support our entire ecosystem at a family-friendly gathering by the Ballard Locks. Salmon may look like slippery little weirdos, but their whole lives are fascinating quests rivaling those of the most intrepid adventurers. And here in Seattle, we’re fortunate to be able to cheer them along on their journey—one that helps keep countless other species from dropping off the face of the Earth. The Salmon Journey gatherings are hosted by trained naturalists on Saturdays from July to September; you’ll learn how to spot a spawning salmon, about their surprisingly epic exploits, and the cruel enemy threatening to wipe them out. (Shocking twist: It’s people!) FORMER STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free, Saturday–Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

GreenStage Presents FREE Shakespeare in the Park

Throw on your old-timey feathered caps and get thee to a nunnery—or maybe just head outdoors for Greenstage's always-free Shakespeare in the Park, which returns for its 36th season this year. They'll offer up productions of the Bard's Henry VI—Parts Two and Three and familiar rom-com Twelfth Night, plus some scaled-back "Backyard Bard" one-hour shows, including "problem play" All's Well That Ends Well, at parks across Seattle. Peep their calendar for performance times and locations. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday–Sunday)

Wooden O: The Two Gentlemen of Verona

Seattle Shakespeare Company's free outdoor productions will continue this summer with The Two Gentlemen of Verona, the Bard's tale of Love Island-level backstabbing, a water spaniel named Crab, and a total abandonment of bro code. Grab a picnic basket and your thespian friends to catch one of the performances, which you'll find throughout the Puget Sound area—exact locations are listed here. LC

(Various locations, By donation, Friday–Sunday)

SHOPPING

Urban Craft Uprising

Urban Craft Uprising has blossomed from its humble, 50-booth beginnings in 2005, now billing itself as the largest indie craft event in the Pacific Northwest. (Judging by the show's consistently strong turnouts, it ain't lying.) This year, they'll bring a two-day summer show back to Magnuson Park Hangar 30, where you can hide from the sun for a couple of hours while snatching up crafty wares by indie artists and bites from on-site food trucks. Serving up a thoughtful alternative to mass-marketed trinkets and big box stores, the show promises all the resin earrings and chunky ceramics my heart desires—and I have a gut feeling you'll find something nifty, too. LC

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, free, Saturday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Composition / Decomposition

Bringing together works by 19 members of Carnation Contemporary, a Portland-based artist collective (and one of my favorite galleries), Composition / Decomposition digs into the fertile soil of "entangled histories, questions, fears, grief, and longing" like so much mycelium. Themes emerging from the show include "archetypal life cycles, ephemerality, consumption, ritual, generational knowledge, motherhood, and intimacy," so you're sure to see something that resonates among the poems, soap sculptures, and projected landscapes. SOIL member artists will reflect on Composition / Decomposition and develop a response, which will be showcased at Carnation Contemporary in November. LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday–Saturday; closing)

Luminous Being

Transnational, transdisciplinary artist-educator Zabia Avra Colovos is "a child of Greek and Ethiopian origin" whose work aims to understand the constellation of her lineage and transnational identity. Head to King Street Station for Luminous Being, a myth-inspired journey that spans a decade of the artist's artistic inquiries through multimedia installation, photography, and sculpture. I'm intrigued by the interplay of 2D and 3D works, which will also include film projections and drawings rife with dream symbols, landscapes, and ceremonies. LC

(King Street Station, SoDo, free, Friday–Saturday)

Martine Gutierrez: Monsen Photography Lecture

Transdisciplinary artist Martine Gutierrez creates twists on pop culture tropes through elaborate narrative scenes. Using a wide range of mediums connected to mass media, from music videos to billboard campaigns and satirical fashion magazines, Gutierrez explores constructions of self and their own multicultural, first-generation identity as an artist of Indigenous descent. This presentation of Gutierrez's work was organized in conjunction with their upcoming Monsen Photography Lecture, an annual talk that brings key makers and thinkers in photographic practice to the Henry. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, $0–20 suggested donation, Friday–Sunday; closing)

Patterns: Nancy Callan, Mel Douglas, Ben Edols, Kathy Elliott, Dante Marioni, and Corey Pemberton

Coinciding with their teaching sessions at Pilchuck Glass School, Patterns brings together works by Nancy Callan, Mel Douglas, Ben Edols, Kathy Elliott, Dante Marioni, and Corey Pemberton, six educators and acclaimed glass artists. Mirroring the "pattern" session theme at Pilchuck this year, the exhibition explores repetitive processes, repeated shapes and designs, and unique decorative possibilities in glass. If you can't make it up to Pilchuck's picturesque wooded campus this year, Patterns offers a window into the school's rigorous creative output. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday–Saturday; closing)

Summer Flow

Woman-run gallery Koplin Del Rio gets it right again with Summer Flow, a group exhibition that serves as a solid window into the space's 42-year history. The anniversary show is a "revolving door," displaying a rotation of artists and artworks informed by the gallery's "whims, mood, and atmosphere." Stop by to see pieces by some of the many artists affiliated with the gallery; it's a well-rounded way to anticipate the aesthetics you'll see in the space in fall, winter, and beyond. LC

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Georgetown, free, Friday–Saturday)