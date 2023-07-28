The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 28–30, 2023

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Chronically Online: A Tik Tok Roast Show

If there's anything online that consistently reads me for filth, it's my For You page on TikTok, which currently contains "day in the life of a stay-at-home girlfriend" videos, Sylvaniandrama's latest, extreme couponing tips, Vanderpump Rules fan theories, and missives from spunky therapists on setting boundaries. Keep your judgments to yourself!! Anyway, this new stand-up set understands just how funny—and excruciatingly embarrassing—the For You page can be. (After all, it's for you—the algorithm is fully aware of your guilty pleasures and weird hang-ups, whether you like it or not.) To keep things interesting, you might win 100 bones if you're willing to relinquish your phone to the stage and allow comics to share your For You page. LC

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

FILM

Center City Cinema

Seattle Parks and Recreation presents this summer series of much-loved film screenings under the stars, with pre-movie activities kicking off around 6 or 7 pm and each movie beginning at dusk. The series will time-warp this Friday with fishnetted cult flick The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Cal Anderson Park. LC

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, free)

Movies at the Mural

Hate to break it to ya, but summer is finite, and you have a limited number of weeks left to enjoy outdoor screenings without feeling the slightest bit chilly. Take advantage of this time! Stretch out on the gently sloping Mural Amphitheatre lawn and enjoy classic flicks preceded by film shorts by Cornish students. The very Seattle experience, set underneath the Space Needle, boasts a "state-of-the-art" 40-foot screen. This Friday, the series kicks off with inconceivable crowd fave The Princess Bride. LC

(Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown, free)

A Nice Neighborhood to Have Bad Habits In: California Beach Bum Conspiracies

Robert Altman's mumbling, elegiac satire The Long Goodbye helped cement the California stoner noir genre as one that would stand the test of time—I mean, what's cooler than getting sunbaked while pissing off the powers that be? This series of moody, smoke-filled flicks showcases good dudes with bad habits; I'm looking forward to Andy Sidaris's Malibu Express on July 28, part of the director's long-running L.E.T.H.A.L. Ladies series and chock-full of tanned butts, machismo, and Russian computer hackers. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

OUTdoor Cinema

Dust off your fishnets and bustiers, 'cuz The Rocky Horror Picture Show is coming to Cal Anderson Park this week. This is no ordinary screening: presented by Three Dollar Bill Cinema as part of their ongoing OUTdoor Cinema programming, the flick comes complete with giveaways and to-be-revealed entertainment. It's also TDBC's first time back at Cal Anderson since before the pandemic, so why not join them in doin' the time warp again? LC

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Barbie Themed Pride Skate

"Did you bring your rollerblades?" It's actually okay if you didn't, because you can rent them for just $5 at this Barbie-themed Pride Skate. Don your neon pink and sparkles and grab your Kens (but leave Skipper at home, this is a 21+ event). We can't wait for an infinite chorus of "Hi Barbie" to break out as we circle around the rink. SL

(Southgate Roller Rink, White Center, $10-$15)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade 2023

Over 100 illuminated floats, marching bands, and performers will celebrate Seattle in this massive annual parade. We're excited about the dragon dancers and "prancing horses." Bring the whole family down to Westlake Center for pre-parade festivities starting at 1 pm, and make sure to snag a good spot along the parade route before it starts at 3 pm. SL

(Westlake Park, Downtown, free)

Octavia Butler Avenue Dedication

Science fiction author Octavia E. Butler lived in Lake Forest Park from 1999 until her passing in 2006. She was the first sci-fi author to receive a MacArthur "Genius" Grant, and has been inducted into both the Science Fiction Hall of Fame and the National Women’s Hall of Fame. To celebrate this talented and inspirational woman and former resident, Lake Forest Park is renaming three blocks of 37th Avenue after her, with a dedication ceremony at 10 am between NE 165th Street and NE 162nd Street. SL

(NE 165th Street and 37th Avenue NE, Lake Forest Park, free)

Summer at SAM

Seattle Art Museum's summer-long series of free visual art, music, and community offerings have returned to Olympic Sculpture Park this year. The activities continue on July 29—visitors can stretch it out at a morning yoga class and stroll through the park with SAM facilities and landscape manager Bobby McCullough. MARKET In the Park will be on site with coffee and bites, and attendees can shake things up at a Zumba class later in the day; Seattle Aquarium's Beach Naturalist Program and Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition will also share aquatic knowledge on the waterfront in the afternoon. LC

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown, free)

FILM

C-ID Summer Cinema

C-ID Summer Cinema, the Seattle Asian American Film Festival’s free, family-friendly outdoor movie series, kicks off this weekend with a screening of Pixar's Turning Red in Hing Hay Park. Before the movie, you’ll find live music, face painting, popcorn, and of course, delicious Asian food from surrounding C-ID businesses. Bring a chair or a blanket and get ready for the cutest animated film about periods pandas! SL

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Vegan Street Fair

Whether you're vegan or vegan-curious, check out this plant-based bacchanalia with over 20 vegan and vegan-friendly vendors from around the world, hosted by John Lewis (who has 453k followers on his Instagram account @badassvegan). Scarf down fare like Himalayan dumplings from Kathmandu MoMoCha, meatless cheesesteaks from Buddy's Steaks, and more. Entry is free and each vendor will have at least one item for $4 or less, so you won't have to break the bank. JB

(Ballard Commons Park, Ballard, $0-$50)

LIVE MUSIC

Chamber Music in the Park

Each July, Seattleites sprawl across local parks to hear masterful chamber musicians play their instruments in the open air. For this week's concert, nearly a dozen musicians from the Chamber Music Society will take to Volunteer Park with classical works from 19th century composers Antonín Dvořák and Johannes Brahms. AV

(Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill, free)

The Rhapsody Project Block Party with Panorama Jazz Band and Lady A

Local nonprofit the Rhapsody Project will gather at Judkins Park for a free block party to celebrate the musical heritage of Black Americans alongside Yiddish and klezmer music. Three generations of musicians, including Panorama Jazz Band, Lady A, and the Rhapsody Songsters, will join forces for a fusion of tunes rarely performed concurrently. AV

(Judkins Park, Central District, free)

VISUAL ART

Cheek and Hole

It's the 21st century, which means sayonara boob generation, hello BBLs and butt-munching. It's all about cakes, cheeks, and A-S-S. Have I made myself clear enough? We love butts now. Colby Bishop and Chloe King agree with me. The curators' new exhibition, Cheek and Hole, examines the American ass infatuation (assfatuation?) through painting, performance, and photography by 11 local artists (including Kelly Björk, Forrest Perrine, and others), whose buoyant pieces bounce between political commentary, pop culture, and breaking the Internet. The show isn't all ass-slapping fun and games, though—Bishop and King penned a supplementary text that anchors the exhibition's ideas in notions of "race, the gaze, queerness, drag, representation, image saturation, performance, porn, and meme culture." LC

(Specialist, Pioneer Square, free)

Einar and Jamex de la Torre: TERRIcolas (EARTHlings)

Guadalajara-born brothers Einar and Jamex de la Torre have been artistic collaborators since the '90s, creating glass-blown and flame-worked pieces with unexpected materials that warrant a second glance (think fake fur, plastic flowers, and found objects). The results are a totally wild reverie—picture Italian baroque maximalism shoved in a blender with a tablespoon of pre-Columbian symbolism and a dash of dizzying pattern work, and you might be conjuring 5% of their aesthetic. Take a peek at their tragicomic excess at this exhibition, which showcases the duo's "hybrid, shape-shifting" Earthlings inspired by Slavic mythology. LC

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Georgetown, free; opening)

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Reunion on Union

Honoring the legacy of Seattle’s historically Black Central District, this "family affair" serves up food, live music, and goods from Black-owned businesses to encourage reconnection. LC

(23rd Ave & E Union Street, Central District, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Carnation Farms Summer Sundays Concert Series

All summer long, the historic farm is providing a feast of PNW delicacies, like local music, stunning pastoral views, regional food trucks, and Washington-made beer and wine. The festivities will continue this weekend with Celtic folk and bluegrass bops from the Juno Award-winning ensemble the Paperboys. AV

(Carnation Farms, Carnation, free)

PERFORMANCE

Wandering & Wondering

The city's 20-acre Japanese garden in Rainier Beach will once again see butoh (Japanese avant-garde dance) performers scattered across the landscape. Butoh, a contemporary form of Japanese performance, is inspired by ghosts, anguish, rapture, and the grotesque. (If that sounds incredibly cool to you, that's because it is.) Joan Laage of Kogut Butoh will direct, and nine dancers will wander through the spacious gardens, engaging in "a minute-by-minute response to all the scents, sounds, sights and sensations." Discover them for free over the course of the three-hour event, which will also include live music. LC

(Kubota Garden, Rainier Beach, free)

SHOPPING

BIMA Summer Art Market 2023

Well worth a cruise across the Puget Sound, this summer art market on Sundays in July boasts a rotating roster of creative local vendors. Musicians will jam along as you browse goodies. Since you're plopped on the island already, we suggest living it up. Make a day of it and stop by scenic Bloedel Reserve or tour a father-and-son-owned distillery. LC

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, free)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Barbie

Brought forth from the primordial depths of the mid-'90s, where Barbie remains in perpetuity because that is the last time I played with her, a shiny pink convertible rolls noiselessly into our modern times. It is Barbie's car, and somehow, Barbie is in it. She has roller skates in her purse and she's on a mission. She is played by Margot Robbie, and she's journeying to the human world, or something. Listen, the specifics don't matter. It's the Barbie movie. I will be seated, surrounded by popcorn and Nerds rope, and you will be, too. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $13-$14, Firday-Sunday)

Mandy

The electrified, freaked-out world of Mandy is challenging to describe, but picture a giallo flick set to a drone metal soundtrack featuring a demonic biker gang, and you're maybe halfway there. Nicolas Cage is at the absolute top of his game here, and I say that without a hint of sarcasm. He plays an '80s-era Pacific Northwest logger-turned-chainsaw-wielding-revenge-hound, and director Panos Cosmatos's phantasmagoric vision is the visual equivalent of a lucid dream. Just trust me on this one. Come prepared for the kind of ultraviolence of a "disintegrating rock opera," but watch it anyway. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

Oppenheimer in 35mm

Whether or not you give a damn about the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weaponry, Oppenheimer is kind of a must-see—people are going to be yapping about this flick all summer long. You don't want to miss out on the Twitter discourse, do you?! Christopher Nolan's latest stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, Communist biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. (More info on Kitty, please!!) Presented in 35mm for these screenings, the film also features Florence Pugh, A24 darling Benny Safdie, and a bunch of other actors that'll make you whisper "Wait, they're in this?!" to your friend in the theater. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Eastside Beer Week

Show some love for the beer-makers up and down Washington's I-405 corridor by visiting 31 breweries (or as many as you like) offering special beer releases in Bothell, Kenmore, Woodinville, Kirkland, Redmond, Duvall, Bellevue, Sammamish, Issaquah, Snoqualmie, and Renton. This year's lineup includes Bellevue Brewing Co., Bickersons Brewhouse, Chainline Brewing Company, Locust Cider & Brewing Co., Stoup Brewing, Postdoc Brewing, and more. Don't miss the Will Run for Beer 5k on Saturday—cold pints will be waiting for you at the finish line. JB

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Kirkland Summerfest

Kirkland's three-day music and arts festival brings local music talent to the picturesque shores of Lake Washington. Soak up the summertime tunes from DJs Kourosh, 4.in.X, Indica Jones, A.S.I.A, and live performances from nostalgic tribute groups Prom Date Mixtape and Nite Wave. There will also be a lively night market, kids' activities, a Hawaiian shirt contest, a full-service tiki bar, and more. Peep their website for the full festival schedule.

(Marina Park, Kirkland, Friday-Sunday)

Pier Sounds 2023

Take in the panoramic views of Elliott Bay with a soundtrack of PNW talent while enjoying grub from local food trucks. In my opinion, this lineup is their best to date, with artists like psychedelic soul quintet Nada Rosa, hip-hop gem LivT, melancholic pop artist Tomo Nakayama, rock trio Tres Leches, and renowned DJ Chong the Nomad. Plus, there will be live sets from KEXP DJs and an immersive art installation. AV

(Pier 62, Downtown, free, Friday-Saturday)

Summer Concerts at the Ballard Locks 2023

From June through September, live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more will echo through the picturesque gardens next to the Ballard Locks. This weekend, the series will continue with tunes from the Coal Creek Jazz Band on Saturday and STRUM (Seattle's Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians) on Sunday. Don't forget sunscreen, blankets, chairs, and snacks so that you can sit back and enjoy the jazzy, laid-back jams. AV

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

GreenStage's 35th Anniversary of Free Shakespeare in the Park

Throw on your old-timey feathered caps and get thee to a nunnery—or maybe just head outdoors for Greenstage's always-free Shakespeare in the Park, which returns for its 35th season this year. They'll offer up productions of the Bard's familiar tragedy Romeo and Juliet and historical drama Henry VI Part One, plus a rotating "Backyard Bard" series of one-hour shows, including forbidden love folktale Cymbeline, at parks across Seattle. The season ends on August 12, so peep their calendar for exact times and locations of their performances. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday-Sunday)

Sometimes the Rain, Sometimes the Sea

Playwright up-and-comer Julia Izumi's Sometimes the Rain, Sometimes the Sea is not Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid, but you might notice notes of the under-the-sea tale swimming around in your subconscious as you watch the production. It's the story of a rain cloud who falls in love with a human, an idea which is already making me a little teary, to be honest. If you're in the mood to deep-sea dive into your feelies, get thee to the theater. LC

(Glenn Hughes Penthouse Theater, Northeast Seattle, Pay-what-you-can, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Bellevue Arts Museum Arts Fair

Celebrating its 77th anniversary this year, the accessible (and family-friendly) Bellevue Arts Museum Arts Fair also claims to be the "largest award-winning arts and crafts festival in the Northwest." Visitors can scope out creative goodies from more than 300 artists, explore the museum's exhibitions for free, check out food trucks, and more. Kiddos can take part in craft activities or find some zen in a relaxation space playing age-appropriate flicks. LC

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, free, Friday-Sunday)

Forest For The Trees

This free, immersive "art activation" in the historic Pioneer Square RailSpur building is a must-see for the artsiest folks among us. The four-day experience includes six floors of installations, videos, and exhibitions within the 50,000-square-foot space, plus exterior murals and a rotating lineup of musicians performing live, like DJ Supreme La Rock and smoky alt-indie singer Akira Galaxy. Pop by if you haven’t gotten your aesthetic fill from the Seattle Art Fair —Forest For The Trees is only two blocks away from Lumen Field. LC

(RailSpur, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Sunday)

Rodrigo Valenzuela

Rodrigo Valenzuela's exhibit, The New Land, marks the first anniversary of Mini Mart City Park, a gallery and community center founded by John Sutton, Ben Beres, and Zac Culler. Valenzuela, an artist who first made his mark in Seattle a decade ago, is presently based in Los Angeles. His short films, sculptures, and photographs are always brutally honest but never without their music or poetry. In The New Land, a series of medium- and large-sized photographs examine the human history of a landscape. But no humans are in these images, only the ghosts and their forgotten stories. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(Mini Mart City Park, Georgetown, free, Friday-Sunday)