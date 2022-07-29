The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 29-31, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Summer Sounds

Downtown Seattle's summer tradition will continue with more than 30 live performances filling Westlake Park, Occidental Square, Harbor Steps, and more downtown hotspots with dazzling local music. This week brings a live set from tribute group M.V.P., who will perform the hits of Michael Jackson and Prince.

(Harbor Steps, Downtown, free)

NonSeq: Danny Godinez + Sid Hauser

Skilled acoustic guitarist Danny Godinez will be joined by fellow Seattle-based musicians for a performance of music that "reflects his own self-realizations and transformation, aiming to instill hope and to inspire others through his epiphanies from self-reflection." Saxophonist Sidney Hauser will start the evening with a set inspired by new growth that reflects on transitions, farewells, and the gray areas of life.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $5-$20 donation)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Fuego with Tremenda Diosa, ShesGucci, and Exesive

Escape the heat this weekend (Neumos is now fully air-conditioned!) with a reggaeton dance party blasting old and new school Perreo sounds from world-class DJs Tremenda Diosa, ShesGucci, and Exesive.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5)

Revel: Hatter's Ball

Slide down the rabbit hole for an enchanting Alice in Wonderland-themed extravaganza complete with surprise performances, thematic decorations, and local DJs spinning psychedelic tunes that will knock your head clean off. All proceeds will be donated to Treehouse, a nonprofit that assists local youth in foster care.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $10-$15)

PERFORMANCE

Bandit Theater presents: Fancy Cafeteria – a Tasty Improvised Musical

Part Broadway glamour, part disheveled improv experiment, Fancy Cafeteria devises a brand-new musical straight from audience suggestions, complete with song, dance, a live soundtrack, and a full cast. With no predetermined script or score, it's bound to be a bumpy, hilarious ride.

(Rendezvous, Belltown, $15)

READINGS & TALKS

Zibby Owens with Julia Quinn: Books, Writing, and Letting Our Stories Unfold

You know how when you listen to a podcast, it kinda feels like the hosts are your friends? Well, book lovers will probably feel that way about this conversation between lit queens Zibby Owens and Julia Quinn. Owens, a certified book lover who hosts the award-winning podcast Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books™ and wrote Bookends: A Memoir Of Love, Loss, And Literature, will chat with Quinn, author of the delightfully saucy Bridgerton series of Regency romances. (She's written 19 consecutive New York Times bestsellers—not too shabby.)

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill, $5)

SATURDAY

FILM

Cinema Under the Stars: Children's Film Festival Seattle—Best of The Fest

Plan a picnic and stretch out under the stars with the kiddos in tow for this outdoor screening of top selections from the 17th annual Children's Film Festival Seattle. You'll find plenty of concessions on site, plus raffles offering gift certificates to local restaurants and businesses.

(Columbia Park, Rainier Valley, free)

Movies at the Mural

Stretch out on the lawn and enjoy classics like The Princess Bride and newer hits like In the Heights, preceded by film shorts by Cornish students. Amazon Prime Video is the presenting sponsor of this very Seattle experience, set underneath the Space Needle.

(Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown, free)

Outdoor Movie Festival

Sit back and enjoy old-school cinema faves in a family- and dog-friendly setting at Broadview Tap House's Outdoor Movie Festival. With six weeks of Saturday night screenings, the free festival continues with star-studded '86 comedy The Three Amigos.

(Broadview Tap House, Broadview, free)

FESTIVALS

Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade

Over 100 illuminated floats, marching bands, and performers (plus "prancing horses!") will celebrate Seattle in this massive annual parade. Before the main event, don't miss the Seafair Torchlight Run .

(Westlake Park, Downtown, free)

Dare To Dance Summer Festival 2022

Dare to Dance Seattle's inaugural Summer Festival series blends performance, participatory workshops, and cultural exchange in a free, outdoor format. With programming planned at public parks across Seattle, the event aims to build community while showcasing a diverse lineup of dance performers like Afsaana Dance Company, El Rincón de la Salsa Cubana, The MossyBack Morris Men, Parmida Ziaei, and others. Whether you're into hip-hop, Bollywood, or K-pop, you'll find your fave dance styles represented here.

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Dowd Records Showcase: Sex Park, Foliage, Mononegatives, and Lumari

California-based label Dowd Records will bring a sampling of their roster to the PNW with a showcase including post-punk trio Sex Park, jangle pop gems Foliage, synthpunk outfit Mononegatives, and dreamy shoegazers Lumari.

(Lo-Fi Performance Gallery, South Lake Union, $10)

Free Summer Concert Series at The Locks

From June through September, enjoy live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more in the scenic gardens by the Ballard Locks. Coal Creek Jazz Band and the Pacific Cascade Big Band will supply the tunes this weekend.

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free)

Music Under the Stars

Seattle Chamber Music will treat Seattleites to sets from local student musicians across different neighborhood parks, followed by a screening of one of their 2022 Summer Festival concerts on a giant outdoor movie screen. Don't miss this opportunity to pack a picnic, watch the sunset, and soak up some exquisite chamber music sounds.

(Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill, free)

Restless Planet Records: Summer Series on the Patio

The sun is finally shining at the Kremwerk complex, and to celebrate they’re teaming up with "all things dance" label Restless Planet Records for a series of outdoor concerts and dance parties on their patio. This week's guests will include DJs Kyle Douglas and Jenn Green, plus an "all vinyl listening experience," and surprise vendors.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $12-$15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Disco Dust: All-Vinyl Disco Party

Pull up in your sparkliest attire for an all-vinyl dance party complete with feel-good disco classics and edits from DJs Grizz206 and Hot N' Spicy Disco. This is the perfect opportunity to show off your finest hustle, funky chicken, electric slide, and other disco moves.

(Cherry Nightclub, Downtown, $11.33)

SHOPPING

Dark Delights: Summer Bazaar & Bake Sale

If you're craving more gothic decorations for your lair, stop by this maker's bazaar of handcrafted curios and strange trinkets. You'll find bevvies next door at verdant tasting room The Botanicale, plus card readings and specialty treats (even witches have a sweet tooth sometimes). The whole shebang is for a good cause—your $1 entry fee will be donated to Gothic Pride Seattle.

(The Uncommon Cottage, Fremont, $1)

Mobile Mall and Vintage Event

Score some sweet vintage duds while browsing the booths at this one-day outdoor market, then stick around to support Planned Parenthood at a donation-based showcase of local bands like garage rock trio Linda from Work and glam punks Appaloosa.

(Bad Bar, Uptown, free)

SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

Caribbean Seafest

Savor the flavors and sounds of the island region with a festival celebrating the diverse Caribbean community here in the Pacific Northwest. Soak up the sunshine while enjoying live performances, traditional cuisine, and local vendors.

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Black & Tan Hall Block Parties

On the last Sunday of every month this summer, Black & Tan Hall will host joyful community gatherings with local chefs, vendors, live music, DJ tunes, and dance performances. This week features Afro-Latin funk from The New Triumph and a Brazilian dance workshop with Dora Oliveira.

(Black & Tan Hall, Rainier Valley, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Death Cab for Karaoke

Death Cab for Karaoke is a San Diego-based quartet that vows to back you up while you sing your favorite early aughts emo and pop punk tunes. Don't miss your chance to be the star of the show after loosening up with a few emo-themed cocktails, of course.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $15)

Mt. St. Helens Vietnam Band

Seattle-based indie rock band Mt. St. Helens Vietnam Band, who were labelmates on Dead Oceans with indie royalty like Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, and Bright Eyes, will reunite for their first show in nearly a decade just after the release of their new single "Eyes Wide Shut."

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $13-$15)

SHOPPING

Summer Art Market

This fresh art market is worth a hop on the ferry. Each weekend boasts a rotating roster of creative local vendors, and musicians will jam along as you browse goods from makers like Arcana Metalwork, Laughing Cloud Studio, and Sacral Ocean. Since you're on the island already, make a day of it and stop by scenic Bloedel Reserve .

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, free)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Inaugural Hedgebrook Screenwriters Showcase

This showcase spotlights the screenwriter alumnae of Hedgebrook, a nonprofit organization supporting visionary women-identifying writers with retreats, public programs, and more. Check out what the talented folks have been up to at in-person screenings July 29-31, or watch their films from home August 1-12. (We're stoked for Little Con Lili, the tale of a precocious, junk-food-loving ten-year-old by Gabriela Garcia Medina.)

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $5-$25, Friday-Sunday)

Nope

Modern horror mastermind Jordan Peele dips his toe in science fiction in his newest flick, blending his penchant for spooky social commentary with something a little more alien. Nope follows Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as ranch-owning siblings whose lives in quiet inland California are rocked by sudden encounters with unidentified flying objects.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $11-$14, Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Damp & Dry July

Rethinking your alcohol consumption this summer? Whether you decide to go "damp" (reduce your intake) or fully "dry" (abstain from booze altogether), participating local businesses have you covered with a selection of special low-alcohol and zero-proof sips. One dollar from each drink sold will go to Peer Seattle, which provides mental health resources and addiction recovery services for the LGBTQIA+ community and support for those living with HIV/AIDS.

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

Eastside Beer Week

Show some love for the beer-makers up and down Washington's I-405 corridor by visiting 32 breweries (or as many as you like) offering special beer releases in Bothell, Kenmore, Woodinville, Kirkland, Redmond, Duvall, Bellevue, Sammamish, Issaquah, Snoqualmie, and Renton.

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Backyard Bard

This series of stripped-down productions offers quick-and-dirty interpretations of Shakespearean masterworks. First up, the feisty comedy Much Ado About Nothing follows two couples who fall in and out of love (and then back in love again), with plenty of tricks, twists, and fake death along the bumpy road. Then, buckle in for Macbeth, the spooky play you probably read in high school—remember all that toil, trouble, and bloody royal tragedy? Performed in underserved parks and neighborhoods throughout Seattle, the two hour-long performances are brought to life by small casts of versatile actors.

(Various locations, free, Friday & Sunday)

GreenStage: Shakespeare in the Park 2022

Now in their 34th season, Greenstage's free Shakespeare in the Park offerings will include performances of historical tales Henry V and Pericles, Prince of Tyre, crossed-wires comedy Much Ado About Nothing, and dark tragedy Macbeth this summer. Peep their calendar for exact times and locations of performances through August 6.

(Various locations, free, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Bellevue Arts Museum Arts Fair

An accessible (and family-friendly) event, the BAM Arts Fair also claims to be the "largest award-winning arts & crafts festival in the Northwest." You'll have the chance to peruse goods from more than 300 creators, explore the museum for free, check out food trucks, and more.

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, free, Friday-Sunday)

A Collaborative Landscape

Local artist Jesse Higman will host two collaborative painting sessions this weekend, spotlighting the local artist's innovative "illuvium" process of cooperative paint-pouring in large groups. The exercise encourages intuitive navigation, communal support, and a spirit of inclusivity, so stop by to take part in the process and see what can happen on canvas when everyone lends a hand.

(The water-based paintings are rinsed away after each work is created, so they're only viewable for a limited time.)

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Henry Teen Art Collective: The Fall

Cool off this weekend at the Henry, where you'll find The Fall, a collaborative exhibition made by the Henry Teen Art Collective, installed in the lobby. The show draws from visual histories of the wealthy Roman elite to think critically about capitalism, wealth inequality, and wage disparity, expanding on the idea with a series of wall murals and sculptural works. The Fall is a tongue-in-cheek read on the flaws of a fallen empire, but still feels contemporary, and we're here for it.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, free, Friday-Sunday)