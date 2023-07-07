The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 7–9, 2023

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

A Nice Neighborhood to Have Bad Habits In: California Beach Bum Conspiracies

Robert Altman's mumbling, elegiac satire The Long Goodbye helped cement the California stoner noir genre as one that would stand the test of time—I mean, what's cooler than getting sunbaked while pissing off the powers that be? This series of moody, smoke-filled flicks showcases good dudes with bad habits; we're looking forward to Brian de Palma's Body Double on July 7, which pulls inspiration from Rear Window and Vertigo in a claustrophobic tale of accidental murder-watching. The Beacon reports that it also includes the first instance of a video store appearing in a Hollywood film, which is a pretty cool slice of cinematic history. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

LIVE MUSIC

Downtown Summer Sounds: UMI

Downtown Summer Sounds is a Seattle tradition that hosts homegrown talent across various downtown parks. This week, the series will kick off with a performance from the quickly rising neo-soul star UMI. If you're a fan of artists like Erykah Badu, Brandy, and SZA, then you must check out her debut album, Forest in the City (which happens to be perfectly in line with this city park concert). AV

(Westlake Park, Downtown, free)

The Gits Memorial Show

In my opinion, the Gits are one of the greatest bands to come out of our city (sorry, but I'd take them over Nirvana any day!) The rawness of Mia Zapata's vocals is deeply moving and often compared to Janis Joplin. In honor of the 30th anniversary of Zapata's death, local bands including Black Ends, King Sheim, Beautiful Freak, and more will pay tribute to the underrated punk band with a selection of covers. If you're unfamiliar with their songs, I suggest you listen to their second (and final) album Enter: The Conquering Chicken. AV

(Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle, $10)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Taylor’s Version: Speak Now Re-Release Party

Celebrate the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) by twirling around (whilst crying), connecting with fellow Swifties, and hexing John Mayer. Don't forget to dress in your most enchanting garb! My ideas for you: Taylor's iconic purple tour dress, a glittering ball gown, or perhaps this pre-Folklore cottagecore moment). AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $10)

SPORTS & RECREATION

HBCU Swingman Classic

MLB All-Star Week kicks off tonight with the first-ever HBCU Swingman Classic. The main event on Tuesday is over $300, but for just $10, you can see rising stars in baseball from HBCUs across the country compete in a game on the big field. Hosted by Baseball Hall of Fame member and beloved former Mariner Ken Griffey Jr., tonight’s event even includes an epic postgame fireworks show. You’ll also be able to try out the new ballpark menu designed specifically for this week, featuring specials like Crab Pizza from MOTO, Salmon Chowder from Ivar’s, and Garlic Fry Burgers from Lil Woody’s. What’s not to love? SL

(T-Mobile Park, SoDo, $10)

VISUAL ART

Resilience – A Sansei Sense of Legacy

Centering artists' reflections on the traumatic legacy of Executive Order 9066, Resilience — A Sansei Sense of Legacy incorporates traditional Japanese techniques like boro stitching and kintsugi alongside deconstructed kimonos, photography, and mixed media collage. Featured artists include Lydia Nakashima Degarrod, Wendy Maruyama, Na Omi Judy Shintani, and others.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, $0-$14; closing)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Beacon Arts Street Fair

It's summertime—why not pop on some jean shorts and head to a street fair? Beacon Arts' open-air gathering encourages community connection with live music, entertainment, art, a public market, and a garden share. The latest fair of the season will spotlight vendors like ConceptShell, Full Harvest, and Fields and Fire Co, plus sounds by Elvis tribute band Graceland Manila and classic rockers the Hair of the Dogs. LC

(Roberto Maestas Festival Street, North Beacon Hill, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Bakeshop Pop-Up

This new pop-up with a focus on baked goods will highlight 10 local "micro-bakeries." Score some buttery croissant treats from the street food vendor Oh Dang, hand-rolled bagels from Aaron's Bagels, and other forms of carb-y goodness. Plus, scope out the other vendors selling food and handmade goods at the South Lake Union Saturday market. JB

(South Lake Union Saturday Market, South Lake Union)

Laina's Ice Cream Social

The small-batch, family-owned neighborhood ice cream shop Laina's Ice Cream is run out of the Stonehouse Cafe and offers unique flavors such as sweet corn and lilikoi. Throughout the spring and summer, they'll make the most of the warm weather with ice cream socials, featuring discounted pints, limited-time flavors, scoops, and floats. JB

(The Stonehouse Cafe, Rainier Beach)

PERFORMANCE

The Tempest

Seattle Shakespeare Company tackles the Bard's tricky final work in this free production of The Tempest, which, for the uninitiated, follows a stranded wizard who hangs out for way too long on an island with his hot daughter and his otherworldly slaves. Turns out that kind of living situation grants a guy a lot of time to plot revenge—when a sailing crew is shipwrecked, things get complicated between the island's quirky inhabitants and the ship's former passengers. LC

(Volunteer Park Amphitheater, Capitol Hill, free)

SHOPPING

10th Annual Hot Off the Press Book Fair

Comic connoisseurs, art book aficionados, and DIY zinesters, gather 'round—the 10th annual Hot Off the Press Book Fair showcases self-published and small press works by boatloads of regional indie artists and publishers. Find out what the cool kids have been working on at the evening showcase, with participating artists including Megan Kelso, Short Run, Riot Grrrl Records, and others. Pop-punk local Lisa Prank will set the musical mood, and Salome's Last Dance creator Daria Tessler will share psych-out works in a solo art show. LC

(Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, Georgetown, free)

VISUAL ART

Craig Mammano: Pausok

Traditionally practiced by Filipino people, the fumigating act of pausok involves burning medicinal herbs to cleanse one's home or surroundings. In the solo exhibition Pausok, local photog Craig Mammano uses the practice as a lens through which he explores adverse forces, mental health, and energy protection. If that sounds like a lot to cover, you're right—peek at a preview of Mammano's eerie black-and-white compositions, full of black cats and smoke, here. The exhibition is a solid reason to check out Solas Gallery, a Pioneer Square photography space that opened in May. LC

(Solas Gallery, Pioneer Square, free)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Carnation Farms Summer Sundays Concert Series

All summer long, the historic farm is providing a feast of PNW delicacies, like local music, stunning pastoral views, regional food trucks, and Washington-made beer and wine. The festivities will continue this weekend with IRL dancing queens Abbagraphs, who will cover classic hits from Abba and beyond. AV

(Carnation Farms, Carnation, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

MLB All-Star Drone Show

As part of All-Star Week celebrations, 600 lighted drones will take to the skies around the Space Needle on Sunday night for an 18-minute choreographed flight synced to baseball classics and summer hits. Pull up a picnic blanket on the Seattle Center lawns or climb the stairs to your rooftop if you're lucky enough to have a direct view of the Needle. It's like a second Fourth of July, except without all the fire and smoke and noise! Fun fact: the head of the company that designs these shows actually grew up in Seattle, so you know they put extra love into this one. SL

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

SHOPPING

BIMA Summer Art Market 2023

Well worth a cruise across the Puget Sound, this summer art market on Sundays in July boasts a rotating roster of creative local vendors. Musicians will jam along as you browse goodies: this weekend, we're on the lookout for Cat Bodnyk's chic, animal-adorned ceramics and blooms from Black, woman-owned plant biz Nurtured Nodes. Since you're plopped on the island already, we suggest living it up. Make a day of it and stop by scenic Bloedel Reserve or tour a father-and-son-owned distillery. LC

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, free)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Tanabata Star Festival

Celebrating the legendary meet-cute of the star-crossed lover deities Orihime (represented by the star Vega) and Hikoboshi (represented by the star Altair), the Tanabata Star Festival offers up a fam-friendly day of colorful origami and bamboo crafts and wish-writing on tiny pieces of paper. (Speaking of star-crossed lovers, we're just wishing for a text back.) Entrance to the garden will be free all day on July 7 and free to youth 12 and under from 10 am-2 pm on July 9, so the much-loved cultural festival is also a solid opportunity to bliss out on a mossy summer stroll. LC

(Seattle Japanese Garden, Capitol Hill, free, Friday-Saturday)

FILM

Asteroid City

You've likely already seen your fair share of cheeky, smartly-costumed Wes Anderson ensemble comedies. You probably want to see this one, too. Sure, Anderson's style is becoming a little more than formulaic, but it's because the formula works—a formalist approach, careful aesthetics, and a pop of color in the form of Jeff Goldblum always make sense. In Asteroid City, the itinerary of a space cadet convention ("organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition") takes a nose dive when world-changing events rock a '50s-era desert town. (Is it aliens?) LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Past Lives

While Past Lives is very much not about cannibalism, it is a film that audiences far and wide have been eating up over its festival run. It tells the story of a decades-long relationship between two childhood friends, Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), who are separated after Nora’s family emigrated from South Korea. It is one of the best films of the year and one of the best debuts in recent memory. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR CHASE HUTCHINSON

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Summer Concerts at the Ballard Locks 2023

From June through September, live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more will echo through the picturesque gardens next to the Ballard Locks. This weekend, the series will continue with tunes from the Emerald City Sax Quartet (Sat) and the Centerpiece Jazz Band (Sun). Don't forget sunscreen, blankets, chairs, and snacks so that you can sit back and enjoy the sax-y tunes.

AV

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

GreenStage's 35th Anniversary of Free Shakespeare in the Park

Throw on your old-timey feathered caps and get thee to a nunnery—or maybe just head outdoors for Greenstage's always-free Shakespeare in the Park, which returns for its 35th season this year. They'll offer up productions of the Bard's familiar tragedy Romeo and Juliet and historical drama Henry VI Part One, plus a rotating "Backyard Bard" series of one-hour shows, including forbidden love folktale Cymbeline, at parks across Seattle. The season ends on August 12, so peep their calendar for exact times and locations of their performances. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday-Sunday)

Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival

A staple of the city's summer theater scene for over 20 years, the Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival will return for another round of Shakespearean shenanigans in sunny Volunteer Park's new-ish amphitheater. Attendees will find a variety of approaches to the Bard's dramatics across three stages, so pack a picnic and sit back for the shows. Performances from 10 local theater companies are on the docket. LC

(Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Strawberry Jam 2023

Offering local directors the spotlight (and the opportunity to hone their craft), this five-week arts festival, which aimed to create an experimental forum and public workshop for theater vets and drama newbies alike, closes this weekend. Directors Tyler Campbell and Christie Zhao will present their distinctive takes on classics and original works. LC

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, $15, Friday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Dana Claxton: Monsen Photography Lecture Exhibition

Hunkpapa Lakota photographer, filmmaker, and performance artist Dana Claxton presents this series of powerful works spanning her 35-year career. Reckoning with Native representation and the colonial histories of the United States and Canada, Claxton's varied art practice aims to amplify Indigenous perspectives, responding to harmful Native stereotypes with humor and contrast. (We're fans of Headdress, a series featuring figures swathed in beadwork to "extol Indigenous cultural abundance.") LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, By donation, Friday-Sunday)

2023 Thesis Exhibition: Jenny Hansen Das, Leila Kirske, and Chad Lund

Celebrating this year's graduates of its technically and creatively demanding certificate program, the Photographic Center Northwest will present a series of works by burgeoning artists Jenny Hansen Das, Leila Kirske, and Chad Lund. Pop by for the public reception on Saturday, or head to the student panel conversation on July 19. We're especially intrigued by Jenny Hansen Das's chromoskedasic process, which "transforms traditional photographic paper into something new and mysterious," and Leila Kirske's photography-on-foot approach. LC

(Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, free, Saturday-Sunday)