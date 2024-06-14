The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: June 14–16, 2024

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

Five Minutes to Live!

If there's anything missing from the typical movie theater experience, it's a democratic voting process and a lil' bit of intrigue. Right? Right??? If you agree, you'll dig Five Minutes to Live, wherein the Beacon will screen the first five minutes of four different mystery movies. The crowd will then vote on which flick to watch in its entirety. It's kind of like a real-life choose-your-own-adventure game, staged within the theater's cozy blue-and-red rows. Keep an open mind if your flick pick doesn't end up on top—no one likes a grumpy movie-goer. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

SATURDAY

CLASSES & WORKSHOPS

Family Saturday June: Community Indigo Dip With Botanical Colors

Capture some brilliant blues thanks to Indigofera tinctoria—that's the Latin name for the true indigo plant—at this community indigo dip, where Botanical Colors will lead a hands-on workshop. Admission to the Seattle Japanese Garden is free for visitors 12 and under from 10 am to 2 pm, so bring your younger family members along to learn more about plant-based colors and the ancient natural dyeing process. LC

(Seattle Japanese Garden, Madison Park, Free with admission)

COMEDY

The Disabled List Presents: Live Comedy

Kayla Brown and Dan Hurwitz, creators of the "award-eligible" mockumentary This is Spinal Injury, return to host this bimonthly showcase of local funny folks with disabilities. The jokester troupe has been performing in and around Seattle since 2018, with a rotating cast each time—for this edition, stand-ups Laura Lyons, Michael Bellevue, and Gretta Gimp will show off their laugh-inducing skills. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7 - $14)

FILM

Moving History The Queercrow Archive vol. 2

As a lover of all things analog—seriously, I spend far too much time sifting through 8mm reels and home movies at estate sales—I'd be remiss not to recommend this screening of rare artifacts from Scarecrow Video’s vast physical media archive. Scarecrow's got everything from feature films to instructional videos, DIY presentations, and weirdo cultural ephemera tucked into their collection, and with help from the archivists at Moving Image Preservation of Puget Sound (MIPoPS), they're working to digitize and preserve these pieces of local history. Queer, Seattle-specific memories found on the footage include clips from "Neighbors, R Place, and clubs of days long past, lesbian buddy detective films that look suspiciously like they were shot in the offices of the Stranger, [and] interviews with attendees of an International Association of Gay and Lesbian Square Dance Clubs convention." The city's queer roots run deep—head to this screening and let your eyes do the crate-digging through Scarecrow's newly digitized treasure trove. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14)

You Are Receiving This Broadcast as A Dream: John Carpenter’s Apocalypse Trilogy

John Carpenter's apocalyptic trilogy of species-eliminating flicks kicks off with The Thing this weekend, which might be my favorite film from the delightfully grumpy director. When a plucky bunch of puffer coat-wearing research scientists helps shelter a strange sled dog in remote Antarctica, they slowly learn that the pooch isn't all that he seems. The icy classic horror stars a young Kurt Russell battling it out against—ya guessed it—a cold-hearted, shape-shifting alien. What better way to say hey to summer than by staring into a frosty abyss? LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

FOOD & DRINK

BaeBake Pop-Up

The writer Iris Murdoch once said, "One of the secrets of a happy life is continuous small treats," which basically sums up my entire life philosophy. If you share that sentiment, head to the Phinney Ridge location of the adorable tea shop Atulea for a pop-up from the baking business BaeBake, which will offer a strawberry cookie cornetto with lychee rose cream, a pandan cornetto with durian cream, matcha jasmine cookies, and chocolate cookies. (The cookie cornettos are the pop-up's version of those hybrid cookie croissants that have been going viral lately...say no more.) JB

(Atulea, Phinney Ridge)

Chinatown Food Walk: Summer 2024

Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out food specials and retail items at participating local businesses. June's lineup includes enticing bites like bento boxes from Onibaba, chicken wings from Phnom Penh Noodle House, dumplings and noodles from Szechuan Noodle Bowl, Swiss roll slices and almond cookies from Cake House, ube and pandan soft serve from Hood Famous, and sweet and savory Japanese sandos from the pop-up Sandōmi —what more do you need? Plus, make a donation in support of the Asian Counseling and Referral Service Food Bank's Walk for Rice campaign at the info booth in order to receive a limited edition CID sticker. JB

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District)

LIVE MUSIC

Chong The Nomad, Ellie Wild, and Jenngreen

Chong the Nomad (aka Alda Agustiano) is a Seattle-based electronic music producer and DJ who creates atmospheric sounds that have gained attention from audiences and critics alike. Over the last four years, she’s opened for Death Cab For Cutie, contributed to Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack, and co-produced Wafia's 2020 single "Pick Me." Now, Agustiano will celebrate the release of her debut full-length album DO WE MAKE OF THIS. Don't miss opening sets from fellow Seattle DJs Ellie Wild and JennGreen. AV

(High Dive, Fremont, $10-$20)

Sean Wolcott's 'Lady Swordfighter' Listening Party

Seattle-based composer/multi-instrumentalist Sean Wolcott is one of the few musicians in the region who focuses on soundtracks and library-music recordings. His latest score for an imaginary film, Lady Swordfighter (which he calls "a psychedelic revenge odyssey"), homages the music heard in the type of Japanese action thrillers that have fired the imagination of Quentin Tarantino, as evidenced in his Kill Bill films. With utmost skill and respect, Wolcott has captured the rich elements of this genre's sonic vocabulary with amazing attention to detail: trilling and tranquil shakuhachi, languid koto and shamisen, resonant taiko drums, fuzz-toned guitars, anguished female vocals, and soaring horns. The funky, David Axelrod-esque rhythms are a major bonus. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR DAVE SEGAL

(The Beacon, Columbia City, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

BEY vs TAY

Pitting Beyoncé and Taylor Swift against each other is so 2009. That's why, despite its name, the Bey vs Tay dance party will honor the music of both queens. Here's to hoping there will be a "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" and "Our Song" mashup in the mix. AV

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $0-$10)

Losing It - A Boiler Room Inspired Dance Party

Did Charli XCX's star-studded Boiler Room party give you major FOMO? This weekend, Neumos will transform into the legendary New York City gay bar for a high-energy evening of club classics from Fisher, Fred Again, Peggy Gou, and more. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

SPORTS & RECREATION

NAAM Annual Skate Party: Juneteenth Celebration

The Northwest African American Museum is putting on a skate party at Judkins Park with music and food trucks to kick off a three-day Juneteenth celebration. You can bring your own skates or grab a complimentary pair at the event. The Sounders will host a sports clinic, and the Seahawks will have a booth alongside local organizations like the Museum of Flight and Seattle Public Library. I can barely move forward on skates, but in recent years they had folks performing synchronized dances on wheels. Prepare to be blown away! SL

(Judkins Park, Central District, free)

VISUAL ART

The Cats of Ballard

If any living creature deserves its flowers, it's the humble (or not-so-humble) neighborhood kitty, and if you've wandered around Ballard lately, you've probably seen, like, a lot of them. Sitting! Strolling! Nose-booping! Snoozing! These cats do it all, people. It's time we celebrate them. Push/Pull member Kaylyn Chileen will do just that at this art show, which compiles illustrations of various Ballard and Crown Hill kitties. Drop by the exhibition opening for refreshments and to scope out familiar felines. LC

(Push/Pull, Ballard, free)

SUNDAY

FILM

Everyone Is Guilty: Patricia Highsmith Adaptations

“I am not a whore...that’s just an expression. I’m an artist who paints with blood," Patricia Highsmith once said. You might be tempted to be like, "Well, okay then," and move on with your life, but here's another idea: You should sink into the essence of Highsmith's bloodiness with this round-up of some of the best cinematic interpretations of her work. Lesbian romance Carol is curiously not on the docket, but never fear: The American Friend and sociopathic romp The Talented Mr. Ripley more than make up for it. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

JUNETEENTH

REVIVAL Juneteenth Market Pop-Up

The Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle and Arte Noir are hosting REVIVAL, a Juneteenth pop-up market with music from KEXP’s DJ Riz, food vendors, community organizations, and tons of goods from Black businesses. We're willing to bet you'll drop some dollars on JAMIL, a vintage clothing vendor "for the renaissance woman"; R. Burnett, whose gorgeous (and affordable) craft-made wooden watches have been featured in British GQ and the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art; and Black Origin Plants, who can help bring some new greenery into your home. SL

(Midtown Square, Central District, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Daddies and Daquiris: Kamp Patio Party

Honestly, I’m shocked that there aren't more Pride/Father's Day cross-over events this weekend. Whether you're a metaphorical "daddy" or actually have children, slip into your ugliest sneakers and Hawaiian shirt (seriously, that's the dress code!) and sip on daiquiris while soaking up the sun on Kamp Social House's patio. AV

(Kamp Social House, Madison Valley, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

10th International Day of Yoga Celebration

Maybe you quit your job in tech and trained to be a yoga teacher to find yourself, maybe you didn't. Regardless, this free 45-minute yoga session is open to everyone, with the Consulate General of India providing yoga mats to the first 200 guests. Back in 2014, the UN declared June 21 the International Day of Yoga to promote global health and harmony. No matter how long I go between yoga sessions, I always leave feeling grounded, connected, and refreshed. I'm looking forward to experiencing that again surrounded by the beauty of Sculpture Park. SL

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown, free)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Edmonds Arts Festival

Starting out as a small community art fair, the Edmonds Arts Festival is now an institution in the Pacific Northwest, bringing in funky creatives from across the nation. Take a quick trip up to Edmonds for the juried art exhibitions and sales, plus kids' activities and jazz and orchestral performances. It's super easy to make a day of it—the outdoor festival overlooks scenic Puget Sound, so grab a treat from one of the on-site vendors and take a stroll once you're done perusing the art. LC

(Edmonds Main Street, Edmonds, free, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

I Saw the TV Glow

Nonbinary filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun's first feature-length flick, We're All Going to the World's Fair, was a creepy foray into the world of online horror gaming, following one teenager's descent into an increasingly unsettling fantasy. It stirred up positive reviews at Sundance, and solidified Schoenbrun as a director to watch. Lo and behold, Schoenbrun landed an A24 flick with I Saw the TV Glow, which documents a teen's investigations into an eerie, supernatural TV show. Fans of online wormholes and creepypasta shouldn't miss it. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14)

Prestige Sleaze

Nothing says "Hollywood" like a good psychosexual thriller, and the '80s and '90s-era cinema seemed to have an innate understanding of this—you've probably already been titillated by Basic Instinct and Fatal Attraction. SIFF Cinema Egyptian's latest series gets a little freaky with shivery greats like Bound, Body Heat, and personal fave The Hunger, which follows Catherine Deneuve as a ravenous vamp torn between two extraordinary hotties, played by David Bowie and Susan Sarandon. (I'd have a hard time choosing, too.) LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $14.50-$15.50, Friday-Saturday)

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Opus

Ryuichi Sakamoto, Oscar-winning composer, unparalleled style icon, and one of the three melodic geniuses behind the Tokyo electronic outfit Yellow Magic Orchestra, passed away last year after a battle with cancer. (Chances are good that you've heard YMO's arty electro-pop tunes, but if not, throw this on before continuing.) Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus is Sakamoto's swan song—as a parting gift in 2022, he curated, sequenced, and performed a piano concert that "wordlessly narrates his life through his wide-ranging oeuvre." You'll hear selections from his pop icon days in YMO, his scores created for Bernardo Bertolucci, and his reflective final album. LC

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, $14.50-$15.50, Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Flying Lion Brewing First Annual Light Beer Fest

Columbia City's family-run Flying Lion Brewing has hosted its annual Dark Beer Fest during the winter solstice for a decade now, and now they've decided to "balance the cosmic scales" by debuting this new summer counterpart, which will offer two days with entirely unique lineups of light beer, including witbier, pale ale, kölsch, pilsner, saison, and more. You'll get to try a new lager made in collaboration with a TBA brewery just for the occasion. Plus, if you need an excuse to wake up early, a limited supply of free soft pretzel knots from Columbia City Bakery will be available each morning. JB

(Flying Lion Brewing, Rainier Valley, free, Friday-Saturday)

The Stranger's Burger Week 2024

Hamburglars, it's your time to shine. For one week only, participating restaurants all over the city will be creating original, specialty burgers for only $12. Plot your own personalized burger adventure and try as many as you like. You won't get a trophy or anything, but you will have bragging rights among your fellow burger lovers and one very satisfied stomach. For maximum success, we recommend wearing something with an elastic waistband. Plus, don't forget to tip the kitchen staff and servers, take lots of photos, and post on social media using #strangerburgerweek.

(Various locations, $12, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

GUNKED!

I grew up a mere 1.9 miles away from Universal Studios Florida, so every day after school, I could practically hear the screams as innocent children were drenched with green goo (it was actually a mix of vanilla pudding, applesauce, food coloring, oatmeal, and baby shampoo) on Slime Time Live. Modern history has cemented slime as a crucial aspect of any child's upbringing, from the Double Dare goos of yore to whatever the hell this is. Directed by Tootie Spangles, GUNKED! conjures some millennial childhood charm, imagining a late-'80s, neon-tinged competition series on the eve of its high-energy launch. Bring a towel. LC

(Annex Theatre, Capitol Hill, Sliding scale starting at $5, Friday-Saturday)

Sweets by Kate

Lowbrow Opera Collective's two-act chamber opera follows Elizabeth Brigmann, who, after her father's death, finds herself back in the town that shunned her for coming out as gay. While '50s rural America attempts a cheery, neighborly sheen, Brigmann (and her partner, Kate) know the truth, and must navigate the town's disapproval. Turns out they're also facing the literal Devil, which is where the plot gets really juicy. Head to Theater Off Jackson for the choose-your-own-price production, or livestream it from home on select dates. LC

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, Sliding scale $10-75, Friday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

See Through: Nadia Ahmed and Shannon Hobbs

Nadia Ahmed and Shannon Hobbs's exhibition See Through feels uniquely delicate, relying on soft, luminous wax to reflect on the inherent fleetingness of relationships. The concept of "ephemerality" is mentioned pretty often in artist statements, but Ahmed and Hobbs seem to take a refreshing look at the idea, considering how impermanence can feel weighty and structured. "How much do you give or take in a relationship?" they ask the audience. Show up to feel seen. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard, free, Friday-Saturday)

Summer 2024 Exhibitions Opening Weekend Celebration

If you haven't dropped by the Frye in a while, now's an excellent time: This weekend, they'll celebrate the recent openings of Twilight Child: Antonia Kuo and Martin Wong, Mary Ann Peters: the edge becomes the center, and Stephanie Syjuco: After/Images. As usual, the museum entry will be free of charge, and the June 15 affair will include a talk with Stephanie Syjuco and Anida Yoeu Ali, calligraphy sessions, storytime, live music, and more. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday-Saturday)