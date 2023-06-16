The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: June 16–18, 2023

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Seattle Trans & Nonbinary Choral Ensemble Presents: Beginnings

For their inaugural season concert Beginnings, STANCE (Seattle Trans & Nonbinary Choral Ensemble) will host a pride-themed program that highlights queer, trans, and BIPOC composers with everything from neo-classical works to familiar show tunes.

(Rainier Beach Presbyterian Church, Rainier Beach, Sliding Scale)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Breaking Free: Senior Year Edition

Break free from the work week with this nostalgia-driven dance/lip sync party featuring hits from your favorite Disney and Nickelodeon movies and shows (think Hannah Montana, Cheetah Girls, Camp Rock, and more). You may want to revisit the iconic "Hoedown Throwdown" to prepare. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5-$15)

PERFORMANCE

Mister Sissy Butch

Hosted by "emotionally unstable" diva Killer Bunny, this transmasculine showcase is a much-loved addition to Seattle's growing number of trans-led drag performances. The ferocity continues with this edition, featuring masculine realness from graphic star Dizzy Phoria and "dragabond" Sid Seedy alongside Feather Fatale, Nik Romantik, and Mitchell Mitch. May the best man win! LC

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $12-$15)

VISUAL ART

Summer 2023 Exhibitions Opening Reception

Delight your eyeballs at the Frye's opening party in celebration of their summer exhibitions. You'll be one of the first to peek at Kelly Akashi: Formations, which blends analog photography with old-school techniques of candle making, bronze casting, and rope making, and A Living Legacy: Recent Acquisitions in Contemporary Art, which brings together art stars responding to "[narratives around] landscape and portraiture traditionally associated with the Frye’s founding collection of nineteenth- and twentieth-century European and American art." Drinks at the no-host bar will wet your whistle for all of the cool art conversations you'll have. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

SATURDAY

CLASSES & WORKSHOPS

The Poet Speaks Workshop: African Oral Traditions

Nigerian American broadcast journalist, artist, poet, filmmaker, and educator Amanda Eke will head to Hugo House as part of her touring workshop series, "The Poet Speaks," to school Seattleites on Nigerian and Igbo oral traditions of rhyme and verse. Pulling from her own heritage, Eke invites participants to engage with these and other forms of spoken word culture; the workshop will encourage the development of fresh poetry, spoken word, and "rhyme craft." Eke also hosts a podcast of the same name—give it a listen to pregame for the class. LC

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill, free)

COMMUNITY

Fremont Solstice Parade 2023

Celebrate summer at the Fremont Solstice Parade, a Seattle rite of passage known primarily for its elaborately painted (and sometimes just wild 'n' free) nude bicyclists—but also offering plenty of stilt-walking, giant-puppet-operating, and twirling around in circles. The procession, organized by the Fremont Arts Council, is the centerpiece of the Fremont Fair, a weekend-long event that offers even more summer merriment.

(Fremont, Northlake, free)

FOOD & DRINK

CID Food Walk: Summer 2023

Stop at a booth in Hing Hay Park to pick up a menu and spin a gameshow-style wheel to try your luck at winning gift cards and gift certificates, then stroll through Chinatown-International District checking out food specials and retail items at participating local businesses. June's lineup includes enticing snacks like Spam musubi at Aloha Plates, caramel flan jelly with coconut milk and coffee at Bubble Tea and Fresh Fruit Juice, chocolate cream horns at Cake House, spiced plum popcorn chicken at Gan Bei, and coco coffee slush with half a pandan waffle at Phin—what more do you need? JB

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District)

Day Party & Vendor Market at Taco City

Need somewhere to sate your Saturday munchies? The Columbia City taqueria Taco City offers a variety of street tacos stuffed with juicy fillings like al pastor, cochinita pibil, and camarones, not to mention items like empanadas, elote, pozole, fried churros, and Cali fries. This week, they'll be hosting brunch followed by a vendor market, plus music from DJs PO'LO and LoveJones.

(Taco City Taqueria, Columbia City)

South Indian Sambar with Payal Shah | Oxbow Workshop

Sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew made with pigeon pea and tamarind broth, is a popular dish in South Indian, Sri Lankan and Maldivian cuisines. Chef Payal Shah will demonstrate how to make the soul-soothing regional specialty with seasonal produce from Oxbow Farm. You'll go home with a trusty new recipe to add to your kitchen repertoire, as well as the savvy to be able to make it all year round with whatever produce is currently in season. Not only that, but you'll also get a chance to explore Oxbow's stunning grounds. JB

(Oxbow Farm and Conservation Center, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Fremont Solstice Celebration at Nectar & High Dive

Sit back and enjoy a full view of the whimsical Fremont Solstice Parade while sipping on a bloody mary and taking in performances from local artists and DJs between two of Fremont's most beloved venues. Americana-funk band the Whags, SeaTac rockers the Salmonberries, neo-funk trio Biddadat, rock four-piece Balcony Bridge, and many more will put you in a sunny solstice mood. AV

(Nectar, Fremont, free)

Porchlight 14th Anniversary Show ft: Tomo Nakayama, Cataldo, Goodmorning Valentine

In honor of its 14th anniversary, Porchlight Coffee & Records will bring live shows back to their quaint shop (did you know that they've hosted artists like Jeff Rosenstock, AJJ, Waxahatchee, and Laura Stevenson in the past?) with live sets from the local electronic pop favorite Tomo Nakayama, indie pop artist Cataldo, and indie folk duo Good Morning Valentine. AV

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $15)

Princess Pulpit: Album Release Party at Easy Street Records

Up-and-coming Seattle rock band Princess Pulpit describes their sound as "softcore heavy doom punk." This Saturday, join the quartet as they celebrate the release of their highly anticipated self-titled debut album, which was mastered by the local grunge legend TAD. AV

(Easy Street Records, Junction, free)

PRIDE

Pioneer Square’s LGBTQ+ History with Rosette Royale and Guests

Local storyteller Rosette Royale, who's written for Real Change and collected oral histories from Seattleites living with HIV/AIDS, will explore the significance of Pioneer Square to the LGBTQ+ community alongside special guests. This Pride presentation and discussion builds on HistoryLink's walking tour of Pioneer Square, exploring noteworthy places in the neighborhood through memory-sharing and first-hand experiences with queer elders. Snag a walking tour map after the program and scope out each history-rich spot for yourself. LC

(Central Library, Downtown, free)

SUNDAY

FATHER'S DAY

Fenders on Front Street 2023

Score some cool points with the old man this Father's Day by bringing him to this vintage streetcar show of classic cars and motorcycles from across the state. They'll be parked in Issaquah's historic downtown district, so prep for a day of old-school Americana fun with live music, food trucks, vendors, and an award ceremony. If that's not wholesome enough for you, head to Triple XXX Root Beer Drive-In afterward—the '50s-inspired haunt boasts all the burgers, floats, and chili cheese fries your dad's heart desires. LC

(Downtown Issaquah Association, Issaquah, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Ken Jennings with Tom Nissley — '100 Places to See After You Die: A Travel Guide to the Afterlife'

Jeopardy! host and gameshow GOAT Ken Jennings will drop by Third Place Books to chat travel at this Father's Day celebration of his new book, 100 Places to See After You Die: A Travel Guide to the Afterlife. Jetsetting dads (and the vacation-curious) should dig Jennings' writing style, which centers "destinations to die for"—you'll scope out spots from Dante’s Inferno and NBC’s The Good Place. That's quite a range! Jennings will be joined in conversation by Phinney Books owner, author, and fellow Jeopardy! champ Tom Nissley. LC

(Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park, free)

MULTI-DAY

JUNETEENTH

Juneteenth 2023 Celebration

What better way to celebrate Juneteenth than with the Northwest African American Museum? This feel-good celebration kicks off with a youth night, soccer clinic, game show, and launch of the Sistah Sci-Fi Book Vending Machine at Sam Smith Park on Saturday, followed by a full day of Black historical film screenings at the museum on Sunday. On Monday, visitors to Judkins Park can bust a move at a family-friendly, all-day skate party, but if life on wheels isn't your thing, don't worry—you also can join yoga sessions and shop Black-owned vendors and food trucks. LC

(Northwest African American Museum, Central District, By donation, Saturday-Monday)

FESTIVALS

Fremont Fair 2023

More than just the Fremont Solstice Parade and its elaborately painted (and sometimes just wild 'n' free) nude bicyclists, the weekend-long Fremont Fair draws over 100,000 people for shopping, street performances, local bands, a dog parade, and free-spirited, wacky artistic expression. Expect the unexpected.

(Fremont, Northlake, free, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

Black Sonic Evolutions – Finding Fela

Afrobeat pioneer Fela Aníkúlápó Kuti found a whole new way to express his revolutionary political opinions against the '70s- and '80s-era Nigerian dictatorship. Through a fusion of American funk, jazz, and soul influences with West African musical styles, Fela railed against government corruption, colonialism, and inequality through his lyrics. Sign us TF up! Fela's activist influence was widely felt; his music helped manifest a political shift toward democracy in Nigeria and promoted Pan-Africanist politics as a whole. Learn more about it in observance of Juneteenth at this screening of Finding Fela, which deep dives into the artist's potent political beliefs. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Dreams & Nightmares: The Films of David Lynch

Thinkpieces be damned—we still don't understand much about the oeuvre of surrealist madman David Lynch. He famously doesn't explain his films, leaving us all in the dark as to their true meanings. But perhaps it's more fun that Lynch's motivations remain a mystery; I'm certainly still learning new things about him. One of those new things is that Lynch is utterly obsessed with The Wizard of Oz—so much so, in fact, that there's a new documentary about his preoccupation with the tale. LYNCH/OZ "re-interpret[s] The Wizard of Oz by way of David Lynch," offering up a new appreciation for the weirdo auteur's symbolism "through the lens of his greatest influence." The doc sounds like just another way to ruminate on, and perhaps complicate, Lynch's own stories, but super fans should still put their butts in seats. Pregame with Dreams & Nightmares: The Films of David Lynch, which celebrates the release of LYNCH/OZ with additional screenings of the director's ethereal features, including Mulholland Drive and Blue Velvet this weekend. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Past Lives

While Past Lives is very much not about cannibalism, it is a film that audiences far and wide have been eating up over its festival run. It tells the story of a decades-long relationship between two childhood friends, Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), who are separated after Nora’s family emigrated from South Korea. It is one of the best films of the year and one of the best debuts in recent memory. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR CHASE HUTCHINSON

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Users

Users is a beautifully filmed meditation on the future of motherhood and technology. The film's director, Natalia Almada, is also a photographer and this fact is visible in Users' many sublime (in the Kantian sense) images and sequences. Our whole planet is being transformed by communication technologies and industrial transportation networks. This is the Anthropocene; the age when the third chimpanzee (as Jared Diamond described his kind) dominates the seas, the skies, and land. Almada begins her work, which is often slow and has none of the excesses that made Godfrey Reggio's Koyaanisqatsi: Life Out of Balance ridiculously famous, in a past that's almost mystical. Way back then (the land before time?), expecting parents had no idea if their child would be a boy or girl. There was no gender. These benighted people had to select a female and male name before the birth of their child. These days, just about everything is known about human pregnancy. Science can tell us the date of birth, the sex, the health, and genetic composition of a fetus. Science is also building for the children of today an earth that will be more like a spaceship than a planet. A line between science and science fiction does not exist in Almada's film. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Friday-Sunday)

You Hurt My Feelings

The latest film by Nicole Holofcener, Friends With Money director and queen of dysfunctional character development, follows Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a novelist whose longstanding marriage is rattled by the discovery that her husband isn't keen on her new book. These types of situations tend to encourage a fun thought exercise—what would you do if it happened to you?—but frankly, I'm at a loss. That's what makes this type of film so interesting, though. The A.V. Club refers to the plot of You Hurt My Feelings as "the ne plus ultra of low-stakes cinema," and it's true—the characters are wealthy, bagel-munching New Yorkers who live in a brownstone and, as it turns out, still aren't impervious to the little things that eat away at all of us. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13 -$14, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Belltown Yacht Club & Screwdriver Bar Presents: Artist Showcase

Show up for your neighbors at this four-day showcase of Seattle's top voices in rock music. Tonight, power pop outfit Clean Lines will bring the energy alongside psych rock band General Mojos, singer-songwriter Michael Cepress, soulful rockers Sam Russell and the Harborrats, and blues rock aficionados Peculiar Pretzelmen. The fest will continue through the weekend with guitar shredders Grizzled Mighty, PNW cowboy Brent Amaker and the Rodeo, glam rock star Scott Yoder, alt-rock five-piece Elvis Batchild, and garage rock band Boss Martians. If that wasn't enough, punk quartet Appaloosa, "sex wave" provocateurs SSDD (Steal Shit Do Drugs), and prog-punk outfit Kathy Moore Super Power Trio will bring the festival to a close. Stick around after the shows with DJ sets from Seattle's vintage vinyl DJ Maxwell Edison and the Screwdriver Family DJs. AV

(Belltown Yacht Club/Screwdriver Bar, Belltown, $10-$12, Friday-Sunday)

Summer Concerts at the Ballard Locks 2023

From June through September, live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more will echo through the picturesque gardens by the Ballard Locks. This Father's Day weekend, the series will host the Mustangs Northwest Classic Car Show with a performance from the Elliot Bay Pipe Band. AV

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Strawberry Jam 2023

Offering local directors the spotlight (and the opportunity to hone their craft), this five-week arts festival aims to create an experimental forum and public workshop for theater vets and drama newbies alike. Directors Carolynne Wilcox, Hannah Votel, Andy Lowry, Nabra Nelson, Steven Sterne, Rylie Latham, and others will present their distinctive takes on classics and original works across 15 nights of performances—based on title alone, we're intrigued by Steven Sterne's Do Frontier Women Need Husbands? LC

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, $15, Friday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Building on Rest

The star of this superb show, assembled by the local artist and curator Tommy Gregory, is undoubtedly Megan Harrison's large painting, Sleeping Garden. It is the Jupiter around which the others—Kelsey Fernkopf's neon sculptures, Adam Harrison’s moody landscape paintings, Jessica Ramirez's psychedelic visions on wool—orbit. And if there is a theme here, it has to be our difficult, puzzling, much-troubled relationship with nature, the great outside. We find this theme in Steve Gilbert's noir-ish (or green gothic-ish) photography of a Fernkopf sculpture on a road leading into a haunting forest, and Harrison's Moon Lit Canyon. The show also moves between the heavy and a lightness exemplified by KT Hancock's ironic Are We Here Yet? All of this comes together to produce a mood that is difficult to describe but pleasant to feel. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(studio e, Georgetown, free, Friday-Saturday)

Edmonds Arts Festival 2023

Starting out as a small community art fair, the Edmonds Arts Festival is now an institution in the Pacific Northwest, bringing in funky creatives from across the nation. Take a quick trip up to Edmonds for the juried art exhibitions and sales, plus kids' activities and jazz and orchestral performances. It's super easy to make a day of it—the outdoor festival overlooks scenic Puget Sound, so grab an ice cream cone from one of the treat vendors on site (or delectable pockets of dough from Kaleenka Piroshky) and take a stroll once you're done perusing the art. LC

(Edmonds Main Street, Edmonds, free, Friday-Sunday)