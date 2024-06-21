The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: June 21–23, 2024

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Cherry Ferrari

Cherry Ferrari is a project by Emma Wang and Oliver Crosby, Seattle teenagers who combine their talents of smooth, jazzy vocals (Wang) and glossy disco production (Crosby). Catch the band during this hometown gig before they embark on their first tour. Local R&B artist Yonny will open. AV

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $15)

READINGS & TALKS

Matt Baume Presents "Thank You for Being a Friend: The Enduring Queer Joy of the Golden Girls"

Cultural critic, pop culture YouTuber, and former Stranger staff writer Matt Baume's 2023 tome Honey, I'm Homo! Sitcoms, Specials, and the Queering of American Culture was a deep dive into the "subversive" queer comedy storylines that transformed the American sitcom and continue to shape cultural attitudes toward LGBTQ+ folks today. The author will drop by Elliott Bay again (and just in time for Pride Month) to chat about television history's most beloved quartet of old ladies, who were also steadfast queer allies. Baume will walk through key lessons from The Golden Girls, like "helping friends to come out on their own terms, learning why marriage equality matters, [and] combating stigma around HIV."LC

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill, free)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Summer Bonsai Solstice

Welcome the summer season on a serene stroll through the Pacific Bonsai Museum's world-renowned collection of trees on the longest day of the year. (Seems iffy that it's not actually summer yet, but I don't make the rules.) Visitors can observe bonsai-making demos or take part in Tai Chi classes, and those who dig "dynamic breathing and crystal singing bowls" can join complimentary sound bowl sessions. If you tend toward the less-woo end of the hippie spectrum, try it anyway. You might be surprised by how chill you become as meditative sound waves wash over you in the middle of a bonsai museum. LC

(Pacific Bonsai Museum, Federal Way, $12 suggested donation)

FILM

Hammer Me Queer

Offbeat feminist film pioneer Barbara Hammer created cool shit for over 50 years, and if you're celebrating Pride this month, this screening of her most effective works (in 16mm, no less) is a no-brainer. Local filmmaker Hogan Seidel will screen '70s-'90s films Nitrate Kisses, Endangered, and Multiple Orgasm, all of which expanded the queer cinema canon to include depictions of fragility and then-taboo subjects (think menstruation, female orgasm, and lesbian sexuality). The showcase is a solid opportunity to offer your queer elders their flowers and witness true art on screen. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14)

Time (Dis)Oriented: Radical Queer Pasts, Presents, and Futures

Northwest Film Forum's Pride Month film series offers a radical selection of queer-centered flicks, carefully curated to ensure a wide range of perspectives and illustrating shifts in understanding across decades. This week, Lizzie Borden's '83 post-punk challenge Born in Flames follows the aftermath of a feminist Black revolutionary's murder. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14)

VHS Uber Alles

I'm a simple person. I want to watch a rough-and-tumble Miami street gang transform into a rock band after a long day of kicking ass and taking names. But when the Royal Rockers find themselves in the clink instead, they meet some dudes called "the Fat Boys" and everyone starts dancing and rapping. Hmm, okay, I'm listening!! This kind of direct-to-VHS mayhem is par for the course at VHS Uber Alles, where three bucks will land you a ticket to a hush-hush flick that you've probably never heard of, anyway. The screening series is always offered at an ultra-low price aligned with the so-bad-it's-good quality of its programming. (That's what makes it fun.) LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $3)

FOOD & DRINK

Pride Party!

Slay the house down boots at this free all-ages, dog-friendly Pride celebration from the West Seattle taproom and beer garden Ounces. Look forward to a selection of pride beers, glittery beer, taster flights, and pride-themed treats, plus free giveaways and chill DJ tunes. JB

(Ounces, North Delridge, free)

JUNETEENTH

8th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Juneteenth may have passed, but I recommend celebrating the end of slavery in the United States all through the weekend. Head to Othello Park to do just that: It Takes A Village's eighth annual Juneteenth celebration will feature a vendor pop-up, community resources, children's activities, and plenty of soul food to go around. LC

(Othello Park, Brighton, free)

Atlantic Street Center's 23rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

For the 23rd year, Atlantic Street Center welcomes the community to celebrate Juneteenth with a day full of live performances, delicious food, local vendors, family-friendly activities, and a resource fair. If it's anything like last year, you can expect step performances, tap dancing, jump rope tricks, and hip-hop. Juneteenth commemorates the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation on June 19, 1865 (it was signed two years earlier!) in Texas at the end of the Civil War, and modern celebrations spotlight Black excellence and connection. If you can't make it out, don't worry! The whole thing will be streamed on Rainier Avenue Radio. SL

(Rainier Beach Community Center, Dunlap, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Day of Music - 25th Anniversary Community Celebration

Benaroya Hall will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a free day of festivities including a diverse array of live music, dance performances, film screenings, and storytelling presentations. Some highlights from the day-long program include a performance from Pacific Northwest Ballet principal Jonathan Batista, music from classical Indian composer and vocalist Srivani Jade, and a showcase from the Seattle Latino Film Festival (SLFF). AV

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, free)

Fremont Solstice Celebration at Nectar & High Dive

Sit back and enjoy a full view of the whimsical Fremont Solstice Parade while enjoying performances from local artists and DJs between two of the neighborhood’s music hubs. Standouts from the lineup include the high-energy cumbia band the Cumbieros, funk-infused party band Eldridge Gravy & The Court Supreme, and brassy hip-hop ensemble the Low Down Brass Band.

(Nectar, Fremont, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

CRUSH: For the Girls, Gays, and Theys

Between camp queen Chappell Roan, “gayotic” pop band MUNA, and sapphic singer/actor Reneé Rapp, it is clear that we are living through an era of queer pop excellence. Engulf yourself in silk chiffon for this flirty dance party for the "girls, gays, and theys" with tracks from the aforementioned pop favorites. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

PRIDE

Capitol Hill Pride March and Rally

Cal Anderson is usually full of dogs and their humans, but this fourth Saturday in Pride Month will look slightly different. A doggie drag contest at 1 pm will have everyone oohing, aahing, and wagging their tails, followed by a catwalk contest in which fierce humans will strut their stuff. Former host of Julia's drag shows Sasha Scarlett will emcee the day alongside Asukaa Jaxx, local activist and intersex representative. In the morning, authors Josh Binda and David Neiwert will speak before handing over the stage for live music from dream pop to blues artists. Don't miss a noontime Stonewall march around the park as we celebrate queerness and reflect on the riotous origins of Pride. SL

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, free)

1st Annual Georgetown Pride

Georgetown decided it was about time the neighborhood had its own Pride party! Swing by Bloom Bistro for an all-ages afternoon hang with music, food, face painting, and a clown appearance, but make sure to head over to Oxbow Park by 3 pm for the first annual parade, escorted by Dykes on Bikes and a brass band. There won't be any organized floats, but folks are invited to join on foot, roller skates, and other human-powered wheels. Shotgun Ceremonies will offer free shotgun weddings at Georgetown Trailer Park Mall all day, before DJs including Wax Witch and Rainbow Tay spin at bars along Airport Way into the night. SL

(Various locations, Georgetown)



READINGS & TALKS

Unpoetry at the Frye

Local poet Eric M. Acosta will lead this museum tour and ekphrastic writing workshop, which will mine Frye's galleries (specifically new shows Stephanie Syjuco: After/Images and Twilight Child: Antonia Kuo And Martin Wong) to "explore the bond between language and art." Frye's partnership with Unpoetry fosters new writing inspired by its current exhibitions—poet and former Zion National Park ranger Justine Chan, poet and attorney Troy Osaki, 2023-24 Hugo House fellow Jenne Hsien Patrick, and writer-storyteller Patheresa Wells will also share pieces.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, Sold Out)

SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

PhinneyWood Summer Arts Festival

Just north of the zoo, the charming Phinney Ridge neighborhood showcases art in dozens of venues, from galleries to restaurants to bookshops. The scenic community will come together for a "showcase of creativity and local talent" to jump-start the summer. The fest will feature an artist marketplace of over 80 creatives, mug-making, screenprinting, and many other workshops, live music, a beer garden, and plenty of food options. LC

(Phinney Neighborhood Association, Phinney Ridge, Free to attend, workshops have a registration fee)

FILM

Everyone Is Guilty: Patricia Highsmith Adaptations

“I am not a whore...that’s just an expression. I’m an artist who paints with blood," Patricia Highsmith once said. You might be tempted to be like, "Well, okay then," and move on with your life, but here's another idea: You should sink into the essence of Highsmith's bloodiness with this round-up of some of the best cinematic interpretations of her work. Lesbian romance Carol is curiously not on the docket, but never fear: Sociopathic romp The Talented Mr. Ripley should more than make up for it. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

Reel Black: Neptune Frost

Multi-talented artist Saul Williams's punky sci-fi vision comes to life in Neptune Frost, a turbulent, Afrofuturist thrill ride. The musical film blends thoughts that William explored in his 2016 album MartyrLoserKing with input from co-director Anisia Uzeyman, a Rwandan-born artist. The flick follows a gaggle of miners-turned-computer hackers in the Burundi hilltops and sends a powerful message of technology's capacity for progression and radical change. We're enamored by the cool character names, like "Tekno" and "Psychology," but the film's quirks and artistic displays of bravura aren't just for show—Neptune Frost is grounded in anticolonialism, anticapitalism, and liberation. It's important that films like this exist, so go show your support. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill)

FOOD & DRINK

Summer Starter Wine Tasting & Sale

Need to stock up on wine for all your impending cookouts, garden parties, picnics, beach days, etc? The farm-to-table restaurant, wine bar, and bottle shop Three Sacks Full will host a summery walk-around tasting and sale—for $10, you'll get to stroll around sipping samples of a dozen different wines, including whites, reds, and rosés, and learn more about each selection. JB

(Three Sacks Full, Roosevelt, $10)

LIVE MUSIC

Joh Chase, Brittany Ann Tranbaugh, and Lana McMullen

The musical career of Seattle-born, LA-based non-binary singer-songwriter Joh Chase has spanned more than two decades. Chase’s craft of creating emotionally stirring indie-folk songs has led them to share stages with genre heavies Noah Gunderson and David Bazan. They will support their new Kill Rock Stars-released album, SOLO, which is grounded in deeply intimate songwriting while traversing various genres. Don't miss opening sets from kindred artists Brittany Ann Tranbaugh and Lana McMullen. AV

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $15)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Ballard FC 2024 Home Games

USL League Two champions Ballard FC return this season to defend their title. It doesn't get much more local than being sponsored by Reuben's Brews and having your main chant be "Up the bridges!" At the home opener this year, the game ball was delivered by parachuters and Dick's burgers were thrown into the crowd after every goal. Honestly, it was more exciting than expected and I would recommend a game to anyone as cheap, entertaining, family-friendly fun. Plenty of local food vendors are on-site if you're looking to do dinner at the game; the line seemingly never dies down for Nepalese food stand Kathmandu MoMoCha. SL

(Memorial Stadium, Uptown, $15-$40)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Cutie Fest

Founded by Kaitlin Fritz in 2022, Cutie Fest is an alternative craft market that offers an accessible, inclusive alternative to other similar events, requiring no vendor fee. Since its inception, the festival has also spawned a nonprofit called the Cutie Foundation focused on empowering young artists. In the past, Cutie Fest has taken place at Cal Anderson Park, but excitingly, this iteration will be the first to take place at Bell Street Park in downtown Seattle and to be supported by the Downtown Seattle Association, meaning there will be capacity for food stalls, live music stages, and amenities like bathrooms. It's been so heartening to see this scrappy grassroots movement grow, and I can't wait to be there with a fun beverage in hand, ready to throw money at everything from handmade Crocs charms to Shrinky Dink keychains. Prepare to make lots of new queer friends. JB

(Bell Street Park, Downtown, free, Saturday–Sunday)

Fremont Fair 2024

I'm gonna be real with you: I've never been to the Fremont Fair. It always falls on Father's Day weekend so I'm typically with my pops, but this year, it's the weekend after! So I will without a doubt be soaking up the sun and all the Fremont quirkiness on a weekend full of market stalls, street performances, local bands, and general free-spirited merriment and artistic expression. If you're around Saturday afternoon, you literally can't miss the Solstice Parade, known for its elaborately painted nude cyclists, stilt-walkers, and giant puppets, among a stream of floats. Who's got a bike and some body paint I can borrow? SL

(Fremont, Northlake, free, Saturday–Sunday)

FILM

I Used to Be Funny

I never anticipated needing to explain that Rachel Sennott is "currently funny," but this flick's title leaves me eager to confirm that she's hilarious. (Although, if you've seen Shiva Baby or Bottoms, you're already well aware.) In Ally Pankiw's I Used to Be Funny, a stand-up struggling with PTSD seeks out a missing teen who she used to nanny. Sennott always understands the assignment, so I'm anticipating something vulnerable and comical and a little weird. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $9-$12)

VISUAL ART

Embodiment Exhibition

For better or worse, none of us can escape the experience of living in a body. AMcE digs into it in their latest group exhibition, which thinks carefully about embodiment through a series of pensive, dreamy works. Artists Alfred Harris, Rachel Maxi, Vander McClain, Megan Prince, Cara Tomlinson, and others all share their unique perspectives in Embodiment—I'm especially responsive to Orlovski's earth-toned body part collages and Brooks Shane Salzwedel's tiny box paintings. LC

(AMcE Creative Arts, Miller Park, free, Friday–Sunday)

Mary Ann Peters: the edge becomes the center

Texas-born, Seattle-based artist Mary Ann Peters has excavated unseen narratives for decades–her process, which includes painting, sculpture, and installation, draws heavily from her experience as a second-generation Lebanese American to contextualize forgotten histories and buried civilizations. Much like an archaeologist, Peters' abstract drawings probe what's just beneath the surface, and this exhibition's new site-specific installation defines an impossible monument as "something that deserves reverence but by virtue of its incidental nature would never be elevated to the status of a monument.” LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday–Sunday)

See Through: Nadia Ahmed and Shannon Hobbs

Nadia Ahmed and Shannon Hobbs's exhibition See Through feels uniquely delicate, relying on soft, luminous wax to reflect on the inherent fleetingness of relationships. The concept of "ephemerality" is mentioned pretty often in artist statements, but Ahmed and Hobbs seem to take a refreshing look at the idea, considering how impermanence can feel weighty and structured. "How much do you give or take in a relationship?" they ask the audience. Show up to feel seen. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard, free, Friday–Saturday; closing)

Stephanie Syjuco: After/Images

Stephanie Syjuco's artworks were objects of my obsession in art school—the Manila-born conceptual artist often draws from archives, museums, and library collections to craft disruptive responses to colonialism, imperialism, capitalism, and war. It'll appeal to you if you're a nerd for research and good politics. In Stephanie Syjuco: After/Images, the artist considers the camera, describing it as a "technology of imperialism that records and creates racialized American histories." The exhibition’s reconstructed archival photographs, videos, and installations center the US occupation of the Philippines, American colonization overseas, and the troubling ideology of Manifest Destiny. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday–Sunday)

旅する猫たちの原画展: The Travel Cats By Mari Ichimasu

The Seattle Japanese Garden is already a tranquil sanctuary and a solid place to refill your creative cup, but do you know what would make it even better? Original watercolor paintings of cats wearing backpacks. Japan-born, Seattle-based artist Mari Ichimasu will present her signature series, Fur Coats and Backpacks; The Travel Cats, during the garden's lushest season. Visitors can participate in a "commemorative original stamp rally" and are welcome to bring their sketchbooks to draw inspiration from the on-the-go kitties. LC

(Seattle Japanese Garden, Madison Park, $0-$10, Friday–Sunday)

Twilight Child: Antonia Kuo and Martin Wong

Queer diasporic Chinese artists Antonia Kuo (who was born in 1987 in New York City) and Martin Wong (who was born in 1946 in Portland, and passed in 1999) represent artistic resonance across generations. Twilight Child will mount Wong's "rarely exhibited biomorphic clay sculptures," paintings, and archival materials, each carefully chosen in partnership with Kuo as part of the Frye's "artists' artists" series of collaborations. Alongside Wong's work, Kuo will share "photochemical" paintings that respond to Wong's poems and sculptures created at her family's local industrial metal casting company. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday–Sunday)