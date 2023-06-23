The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: June 23–25, 2023

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

PRIDE

Indigiqueer Festival

Quileute drag artist Hailey Tayathy co-founded the Indigiqueer Festival in 2022 because they felt that "a gay-friendly city named for a Suquamish and Duwamish Chief deserved the big Indigenous Pride event it didn’t have." We couldn't agree more, so we're stoked for the return of the festival, which will feature live music, art vendors, and Indigenous-inspired food by Native Soul Cuisine chef Jeremy Thunderbird this year. Set against the backdrop of the Salish Sea, attendees also can catch performances by Yakima Nation and two-spirit drag performer Koko Swallowz, CHamoru queer art collective Guma' Gela', and many others. LC

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

Trans Pride Seattle

Gender Justice League never disappoints. Returning for its 10th anniversary, Trans Pride Seattle will focus on trans and gender-diverse visibility with another evening of solidarity at Volunteer Park. One important distinction this year: There won't be a neighborhood march. Organizers explained that "after making the difficult decision to not hold a march for TPS ’22, we were reminded of the benefits in not having any police presence at TPS (as is required by city law to hold a march) or navigat[ing] the red tape of securing the necessary permits (which has...been challenging for our small organizing committee)." Fair enough! Trans and gender-diverse folks and allies should still show up for grassroots, radical community-building. (The after-party's usually bomb, too.) LC

(Volunteer Park Amphitheater, Capitol Hill, free)

VISUAL ART

Elisheba Johnson: Department of Imagination

Before being appropriated by state-run lotteries, "numbers games" once provided the Black community with a means of resource-sharing amid hardship and a chance at wealth beyond systemic barriers. Often, lottery winnings would be reinvested in Black communities, but today, the lottery brings to mind an exploitative system and a busted American dream. In Elisheba Johnson's Department of Imagination, the artist critiques "the brokenness of capitalism" with mosaic imagery of optimistic gamblers and a zine of "number-running histories and custom-designed scratch tickets." The exhibition spotlights Black resilience during challenging economic times, but also invites the viewer to envision new and improved systems of solidarity. LC

(Gallery 4Culture, Pioneer Square, free)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Gobble Up

The indie craft show Urban Craft Rising typically hosts their annual specialty food show Gobble Up during the winter holiday season, but there's no reason that an array of tasty small-batch products should be relegated to the wintertime, so they're hosting this brand new summer version with over 75 small businesses and food trucks. If you want to plan ahead with your gift-giving, the Leos and Virgos in your life will surely appreciate birthday presents like shrubs, boozy ice cream, or artisan kitchenware—or just treat yourself to something special. JB

(Lake Union Park, South Lake Union, free)

FILM

Nightclubbing: The Beacon Guide to Grace Jones

Otherworldly singer, model, actress, and counterculture icon Grace Jones arrived on earth to construct a brand-new, androgynous blend of disco, reggae, industrial, and post-punk worlds, resisting genre classification for her entire career. (What, like it's hard?) Nightclubbing, the Beacon's original video mixtape, compiles concert footage, interviews, and other ephemera from across Jones' cosmic career—whether you're a die-hard fan or new to her oeuvre, prepare to bow down. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

LIVE MUSIC

Alice Sandahl, Bryan John Appleby, and Palm Sunday

If you didn't already know, Alice Sandahl is the keyboardist of the psychedelic indie rock band La Luz. And, like her bandmate Shana Cleveland, she makes beautifully dreamy music on her own. But unlike Cleveland, whose solo project leans into traditional folk music, Sandahl uniquely explores the world of vocal jazz. Her voice is wonderfully smokey and classic (think June Christy but a little softer) and her piano/organ accompaniments are light and airy with modern touches of guitar, pedal steel, and percussion. Give her 2022 album, Bright & Blue, a listen to prepare for the show. Folk singer-songwriterBryan John Appleby and jazz-infused bedroom project Palm Sunday will open. AV

(The Rabbit Box Theatre, Pike Place Market, $12-$15)

Linda From Work with Wild Powwers and J.Graves

KEXP’s Martin Douglas wrote of Linda From Work's debut LP: "Burnout fully displays their gifts as an emergent force in Seattle’s ever-crowded rock scene, ruminating on failed relationships and a pernicious lack of healthy sleeping habits." They'll bust out of the 9-to-5 grind for some vicious indie garage rock alongside the self-identified "riff-rock" trio Wild Powwers and Portland punks J.Graves. AV

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $13-$15)

Songs of War and Peace

Conductor Rollo Dilworth will lead the BCI Festival Chorus and Northwest Sinfonietta in a free, family-friendly concert featuring Haydn’s Paukenmesse (aka the "Mass in the Time of War") in conversation with African American spirituals, and Freedom’s Plow, an original work from Dilworth. Dilworth calls the piece “a song of freedom, hope, and inspiration that celebrates the contributions of African Americans to the American musical landscape.” AV

(Meany Center for the Performing Arts, Northeast Seattle, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

The Last Swayze '80s Dance Party

If you haven't heard already, the cherished Seattle club Lo-Fi is closing on July 1st due to rising rent costs. But, don't think they won't go out with a bang! The venue's recurring '80s dance party Swayze will host one last hurrah featuring the music of nostalgic favorites like Prince, Madonna, George Michael, David Bowie, and more, courtesy of resident DJs AC Lewis, Mad Max, Introcut, and Colin Jones. Cue: Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)." AV

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $10)

PRIDE

Capitol Hill Pride March & Rally 2023

Not to be confused with PrideFest Capitol Hill or the parade, Capitol Hill Pride is an indie event that promises a march and rally along with music, a doggie drag contest, and catwalk. MATT BAUME

(Seattle Central College, Capitol Hill, free)

PrideFest Capitol Hill 2023

"If the Hill is ground zero for Pride (it is), this event is the very nucleus of the nuclear bomb," said Meg van Huygen of 2022's PrideFest Capitol Hill event. The blast zone should be enormous this year, too, covering five blocks with performances at the AIDS Memorial Pathway Plaza, Cal Anderson Park, and Bobby Morris Playfield. Bask in the rainbow-hued fallout by dressing sluttily, grabbing a beer, and getting your life with drag divas like Kylie Mooncakes and Miss Texas 1988. LC

(Various locations, Capitol Hill, free)

SUNDAY

PRIDE

AZN GLO: Pride Edition

AZN GLO was created as a space for the Asian and QTBIPOC community to center their joy, and this Pride spectacular is no exception. Take in the beauty and glamour of local drag stars like Bibi Discoteca, Baby, and Issa Man, as well as a plethora of other dancers and performers. Toya B and Bijoux Balmain will hold down the DJ booth. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $8)

PrideFest Seattle Center 2023

At the end of both the Seattle Pride Parade route and Seattle Pride weekend, you'll find this official PrideFest event at Seattle Center. The parade crowds polymorph into a giant dance party that radiates outward and all over the campus, so you can expect big crowds. They’ll also have food booths, nonprofit orgs, beer gardening, and three stages of live performers. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR MEGAN VAN HUYGEN

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

Seattle Pride Parade 2023

Seattle's Pride Parade is a little more than a don't-miss—it's a gargantuan gathering of over 200 participating groups, and 300,000 spectators will turn up to show off their sparkle. It’s the biggest Pride parade in the state by a landslide, and it swallows up downtown Seattle like a big, sweaty, rainbow-hued whale. Four hours of festivities will kick off at Fourth and Pike, at the tippy triangle point of Westlake Park, and end at Second and Denny, at the main entrance to the Pacific Science Center. There, you’ll also find Seattle PrideFest, consisting of food booths, nonprofit orgs, beer gardening, stages, and tons of live performers. If throngs of glittery gays are your thing, this one's a no-brainer. LC

(Downtown Seattle, free)

VISUAL ART

An Art Book Club

What's better than regular old books? Books with pictures, of course. Organized by Museum of Museums, this funky new-ish club invites those inspired by art books (zines, books written by artists, books created as art, and exhibition catalogs all count!) to tote their favorite selections to the (21+) artsy haven The Hideout for free community sharing and discussion. No art books on your shelf? Show up anyway—MoM staff will bring plenty of selections to flip through. LC

(The Hideout, First Hill, free)

MULTI-DAY

PRIDE

Seattle PrideFest

Seattle PrideFest organizes two events, one on Capitol Hill and one at Seattle Center, over the course of Pride Weekend. PFCH is essentially corralled to the Hill, while PFSC is mobile. Seattle Center is the terminus of the Seattle Pride Parade, after it flows up Fourth Avenue and more or less into the International Fountain, where it polymorphs into a giant dance party that radiates outward and all over the Seattle Center campus. They also have food booths, nonprofit orgs, beer gardening, stages, and tons of live performers.

(Various locations, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Unicorn Pride Block Party

The most affordable of all of the blowout Pride parties on Capitol Hill can be found at the year-round rainbow heaven that is the Unicorn, where $20 will get you a three-day pass to see "over 60 local Queer Performers and DJs." Expect show tune sing-alongs, karaoke, a special Pride edition of Mimosas Cabaret, and drag shows from the likes of Ladie Chablis, Arson nicki, and Skarlet Dior Black. Each individual day will also only set you back $10, or you can shell out a little extra for a VIP pass with drink tickets.

(Unicorn, Capitol Hill, $10 - $60, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

Asteroid City

You've likely already seen your fair share of cheeky, smartly-costumed Wes Anderson ensemble comedies. You probably want to see this one, too. Sure, Anderson's style is becoming a little more than formulaic, but it's because the formula works—a formalist approach, careful aesthetics, and a pop of color in the form of Jeff Goldblum always make sense. In Asteroid City, the itinerary of a space cadet convention ("organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition") takes a nose dive when world-changing events rock a '50s-era desert town. (Is it aliens?) LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Dreams & Nightmares: The Films of David Lynch

Thinkpieces be damned—we still don't understand much about the oeuvre of surrealist madman David Lynch. He famously doesn't explain his films, leaving us all in the dark as to their true meanings. But perhaps it's more fun that Lynch's motivations remain a mystery; I'm certainly still learning new things about him. One of those new things is that Lynch is utterly obsessed with The Wizard of Oz—so much so, in fact, that there's a new documentary about his preoccupation with the tale. LYNCH/OZ "re-interpret[s] The Wizard of Oz by way of David Lynch," offering up a new appreciation for the weirdo auteur's symbolism "through the lens of his greatest influence." The doc sounds like just another way to ruminate on, and perhaps complicate, Lynch's own stories, but super fans should still put their butts in seats. Pregame with Dreams & Nightmares: The Films of David Lynch, which continues to celebrate the release of LYNCH/OZ with additional screenings of the director's ethereal features. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Dressed in Blue

"I live and feel like a woman does, and I'm beginning to be happy."Antonio Giménez-Rico’s '83 docu-fiction hybrid Dressed in Blue, aka the best trans flick you've never heard of, follows six trans women in Madrid as they navigate their personal lives amid post-Franco Spain’s shift to democracy. The film's scripted narrative framework (and luscious cinematography by Teo Escamilla) empowers its central figures to share their stories; while Dressed in Blue was never formally released outside of Spain, Altered Innocence has since acquired the rights to present the "vital testament to just how far we’ve come." LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Past Lives

While Past Lives is very much not about cannibalism, it is a film that audiences far and wide have been eating up over its festival run. It tells the story of a decades-long relationship between two childhood friends, Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), who are separated after Nora’s family emigrated from South Korea. It is one of the best films of the year and one of the best debuts in recent memory. STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR CHASE HUTCHINSON

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Users

Users is a beautifully filmed meditation on the future of motherhood and technology. The film's director, Natalia Almada, is also a photographer and this fact is visible in Users' many sublime (in the Kantian sense) images and sequences. Our whole planet is being transformed by communication technologies and industrial transportation networks. This is the Anthropocene; the age when the third chimpanzee (as Jared Diamond described his kind) dominates the seas, the skies, and land. Almada begins her work, which is often slow and has none of the excesses that made Godfrey Reggio's Koyaanisqatsi: Life Out of Balance ridiculously famous, in a past that's almost mystical. Way back then (the land before time?), expecting parents had no idea if their child would be a boy or girl. There was no gender. These benighted people had to select a female and male name before the birth of their child. These days, just about everything is known about human pregnancy. Science can tell us the date of birth, the sex, the health, and genetic composition of a fetus. Science is also building for the children of today an earth that will be more like a spaceship than a planet. A line between science and science fiction does not exist in Almada's film. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Friday & Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Seattle Chamber Music Society: The Concert Truck

The Seattle Chamber Music Society will kick off its Concert Truck series, which takes the masterful chamber musicians on the road in a large food truck-esque vehicle to serve up fresh (and free!) classical tunes in a series of outdoor concerts around Seattle. This week's stops will include the Seattle Chinese Garden (Fri), Westlake Park (Fri), Ashwood Playfield (Sat), Hing Hay Park (Sat), Bellevue Botanical Garden (Sat), Alki Beach Bathhouse (Sun), and Warren G. Magnuson Park (Sun). AV

(Various locations, free, Friday-Sunday)

Summer Concerts at the Ballard Locks 2023

From June through September, live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more will echo through the picturesque gardens by the Ballard Locks. This weekend, the series will continue with tunes from the traditional wind symphony, the Woodinville Community Band. AV

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Strawberry Jam 2023

Offering local directors the spotlight (and the opportunity to hone their craft), this five-week arts festival aims to create an experimental forum and public workshop for theater vets and drama newbies alike. Directors Carolynne Wilcox, Hannah Votel, Andy Lowry, Nabra Nelson, Steven Sterne, Rylie Latham, and others will present their distinctive takes on classics and original works across 15 nights of performances—based on title alone, we're intrigued by Steven Sterne's Do Frontier Women Need Husbands? LC

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, $15, Thursday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Building on Rest

The star of this superb show, assembled by the local artist and curator Tommy Gregory, is undoubtedly Megan Harrison's large painting, Sleeping Garden. It is the Jupiter around which the others—Kelsey Fernkopf's neon sculptures, Adam Harrison’s moody landscape paintings, Jessica Ramirez's psychedelic visions on wool—orbit. And if there is a theme here, it has to be our difficult, puzzling, much-troubled relationship with nature, the great outside. We find this theme in Steve Gilbert's noir-ish (or green gothic-ish) photography of a Fernkopf sculpture on a road leading into a haunting forest, and Harrison's Moon Lit Canyon. The show also moves between the heavy and a lightness exemplified by KT Hancock's ironic Are We Here Yet? All of this comes together to produce a mood that is difficult to describe but pleasant to feel. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(studio e, Georgetown, free, Friday-Saturday)

DONT FUCKING TOUCH ME by Jessica Marie Mercy: Pride Weekend at MoM

Jessica Marie Mercy, the artist behind the haunting and beautiful Disposable Femme and Expendable Femme digital photo series from 2017 and 2018 respectively, is kicking off Pride weekend at Museum of Museums with a new exhibit of ceramic pieces that continue to explore the ways in which we decorate ourselves to express gender, sexuality, and identity. While Mercy's photo series was soft and vulnerable—literally their post-drag face smeared onto cloth-like make-up wipes—this one is louder, bolder. Life-sized ceramic cacti strike—some soft, some hard—find a balance between inviting and intimidating, breakable and study. In their artist statement for the show they say, “Existing as a High Femme is a dedicated practice. It is a ritual. How we adorn ourselves signals our alluring nature, but also draws danger.” STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)

Helmi Dagmar Juvonen: A Personal Connection

Helmi Dagmar Juvonen, an active player in the Northwest School throughout the 20th century, delivered a dose of unexpected humor and sincerity to the art movement's stoic, often sexist approach. For starters, she drew cuties like this, which is reason enough to fall in love with any artist immediately. But Juvonen's style is also quite detailed and complex, although her work went underappreciated throughout the bulk of her career. Here's your chance to engage with a rarely seen series of works on paper by the vital Seattle artist. LC

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)

2023 Thesis Exhibition: Jenny Hansen Das, Leila Kirske, and Chad Lund

Celebrating this year's graduates of its technically and creatively demanding certificate program, the Photographic Center Northwest will present a series of works by burgeoning artists Jenny Hansen Das, Leila Kirske, and Chad Lund. Pop by for the public reception on Saturday, or head to the student panel conversation on July 19. We're especially intrigued by Jenny Hansen Das's chromoskedasic process, which "transforms traditional photographic paper into something new and mysterious," and Leila Kirske's photography-on-foot approach. LC

(Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, free, Saturday-Sunday)

2023 University of Washington MFA + MDes Thesis Exhibition

Check out what UW's ultra-talented Master of Fine Arts and Master of Design candidates have been up to in this joint exhibition at the Henry. (It seems circumstances have improved since I was in art school, installing sculptures in the bathroom for kicks.) The show will feature works by large-scale painterDana Blume, multimedia artistKayla Cochran, field loverRuby Henrickson, and many others; we suggest popping by the public opening on June 2 for snacks and contextual remarks from the students. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, free, Friday-Sunday)