The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: June 28–30, 2024

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Old AF with Mia Iseman

Are you cool? No?!?! Me neither. Okay, so neither of us is cool, and the endless march of time suggests we're all slogging slowly toward our eventual demise. What could be funnier than that? One possibility is this fully improvised comedy show, in which local comics cling desperately to cultural relevance by learning trends, slang, and goss from the audience. Hopefully the terminally online will show up to explain things; the rest of us can just nod along. LC

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

FILM

Center City Cinema

Seattle Parks and Recreation presents this summer series of much-loved film screenings under the stars, with pre-movie activities kicking off around 6 or 7 pm and each film beginning at dusk. The series will kick off on June 28 at Cal Anderson Park with Pride favorite To Wong Foo, Thanks for everything! Julie Newmar (if you miss it, you can also catch the flick at SIFF Film Center on June 30). The series will continue on July 6 with formic family film A Bug's Life at Lake Union Park. LC

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, free)

Secret Cinema

Secret Cinema is exactly what it sounds like—just show up and prepare to be seduced by whatever pops up on screen. Opportunities to be entirely surprised by a film don't come along very often, so try it out as a reminder that there are still mysteries to uncover in the world. Or maybe you'll hate it. Who knows! That's the fun of the whole shebang. Go forth, switch off your brain, and let the enigma reveal itself. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Soft Serve Summer Opening Day

Happy ice cream season to all who celebrate! The nonprofit Pastry Project, which was founded by two Molly Moon's alums and provides pastry and bakery job training to individuals with a barrier to entry, will open its walk-up window in Pioneer Square for summer, swirling up soft serve in two flavors: chocolate milk and "purple vanilla" (think Grimace milkshake). The first 100 people in line will receive a free mini ice cream sandwich while they wait. Optional toppings include rainbow peanut crunch, coconut cake crumbs, Newman-O's, rainbow sprinkles, chocolate sprinkles, strawberry passionfruit hard shell dip, butterscotch hard shell dip, dark chocolate hard shell dip, malty hot fudge, and sticky toffee sauce. You can also opt to get your ice cream in the form of a "sandcastle" ice cream sandwich (which features cookies with toppings baked into them), a "quake" (a thick treat with toppings akin to a Dairy Queen Blizzard), or an ice cream cake slice. Tip: Bring your bounty over to the Waterfall Garden Park across the street. JB

(The Pastry Project, Pioneer Square, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Chamber Music on the Meadow

Have you ever wondered what chamber music would sound like played outside? Experience the sounds of classical strings and rustling trees at theArboretum this weekend as the Seattle Chamber Music Society performs a free program of works by Gabriel Fauré, Maurice Ravel, Clara Schumann, Florence Price, and more. AV

(Washington Park Arboretum, Madison Park, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

SWEAT: A Charli XCX Inspired Dance Party

In case you weren't aware, the internet has declared it to be "brat summer." But, for those of us who have worshipped Charli XCX since her "Boom Clap" days, it's bittersweet to see so many new passengers on the bandwagon. Hopefully, in the spirit of Charli and Lorde's squashed feud, fans new and old can "work it out on the remix," dancing together to songs from her iconic career. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

PRIDE

Trans Pride Seattle 2024

Celebrate trans joy with an evening of performances, community speakers, a resource fair, and "chill vibes." The Gender Justice League works to strengthen and connect the two-spirit, trans, and gender diverse (2STGD) community and its allies, a goal highlighted by this all-ages, free, and accessible event (masks are required in an effort to make it safe for immunocompromised community members). In a country that's increasingly passing laws restricting the rights of trans folx, it's more important than ever to be visible as we come together and celebrate trans lives. SL

(Volunteer Park Amphitheater, free)

SATURDAY

EXHIBIT

Live Lasers to the Music of Series: The Tortured Poets Department

Are you ready for it?! In honor of Taylor Swift's 11th album The Tortured Poets Department, the Pacific Science Center's laser dome will "make the whole place shimmer" with a light show set to the tracklist. While it's easy to imagine a light show set to upbeat tracks like "Down Bad" and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," I am genuinely curious what the darker, slower tracks will look like (especially with the album’s black and white aesthetic). Whether you consider yourself a Swiftie or not, I think it's time to enter your laser dome era! AV

(Laser Dome at Pacific Science Center, Uptown, $12-$15)

FOOD & DRINK

Fremont Dungeness Festival

Get ready to crack into copious crustaceans at this annual seafood festival celebrating the mighty Dungeness crab. Fremont neighborhood favorites Revel, Local Tide and Aslan Brewing will offer food and drink specials all day long, while Cole Schuster Trio and DJ Bobby Ghanoush (whose smooth funky city pop vinyl studio session I coincidentally caught on YouTube recently—I recommend listening!) will provide the vibes. Revel will host a four-course Dungeness crab boil feast with Aslan beer pairings on their patio, and food vendors Paper Cake Shop and Juiced by Rojo will offer non-crab refreshments. JB

(Various locations, Fremont, free)

Gobble Up

The indie craft show Urban Craft Rising typically hosts their annual specialty food show Gobble Up during the winter holiday season, but there's no reason that an array of tasty small-batch products should be relegated to the wintertime, so they're hosting this brand new summer version with over 75 small businesses and food trucks. If you want to plan ahead with your gift-giving, the Cancers, Leos, and Virgos in your life will surely appreciate birthday presents like hand-crafted salami, chili crisp, or wooden cutting boards—or just treat yourself to something special. JB

(Lake Union Park, South Lake Union, free)

PRIDE

The Gays Go To Green Lake

Perhaps you were one of the millions of people who became aware of the "Gays Eating Garlic Bread in the Park" sensation after a poster advertising it went massively viral on TikTok. The joyful gathering, which bid attendees to "BYOGB," ended up drawing hordes of friendly carb-seeking queers to Meridian Park in Wallingford. I'm told it won't happen again until next year, but the same organizers are turning their attention from alliums to aquatics for their next event, aptly titled "The Gays Go to Green Lake." All members of the queer+ community are welcome to take a dip—nothing will be provided, so bring your own swimwear, water shoes, sunscreen, towels, and your most flamboyant floaties and get ready to socialize. Seattle freeze? I don't know her. JB

(East Green Lake Park, Green Lake, free)

Seattle Dyke March & Rally

To celebrate 30 years of the Dyke March, the Seattle Dyke Alliance is throwing an affair to remember. The festivities start with an early afternoon lawn hang with a vendor fair, crafts, magic, a self-defense class, and tasty soft serve and mocktails. Next, local activists and queer performers will take the stage for a riveting evening rally. The day culminates with the main event, the Dykes on Bikes-led protest at 7 pm. Come for one part, or stick around for the entire schedule. As the Instagram teased, there will be "Femmes and Thems and Drag Kings, Oh My!" Can't wait. SL

(Seattle Central College, Capitol Hill, free)

SUNDAY

FILM

I Heard it Through the Grapevine

This fresh 4K restoration of I Heard It Through The Grapevine, which commemorates James Baldwin's would-be centennial birthday, conveys the writer and civil rights activist's brilliance with new clarity. The '82 documentary retraces Baldwin's Southern explorations from Selma to Birmingham in the '60s, and shares his experiences with Amiri Baraka and the Nigerian novelist Chinua Achebe. The film's clear-eyed perspective showcases the civil rights movement's sacrifices with an artful, profound precision. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14.50-$15.50)

I Used to Be Funny

I never anticipated needing to explain that Rachel Sennott is "currently funny," but this flick's title leaves me eager to confirm that she's hilarious. (Although, if you've seen Shiva Baby or Bottoms, you're already well aware.) In Ally Pankiw's I Used to Be Funny, a stand-up struggling with PTSD seeks out a missing teen who she used to nanny. Sennott always understands the assignment, so I'm anticipating something vulnerable and comical and a little weird. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $9-$12)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

AZN GLO Pride Edition - An All QTBIPOC Dance Party!

AZN GLO was created as a space for the Asian and QTBIPOC community to center their joy, and this Pride spectacular is no exception. Take in the beauty and glamour of local drag stars like Cali The Stalli and Hoochie Papa and a plethora of other dancers and performers. N_SO and Hoodriah will hold down the DJ booth. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $8)

PRIDE

Seattle Pride Parade 2024

Seattle's Pride Parade is a little more than a don't-miss—it's a gargantuan gathering of over 250 participating groups, with 300,000 spectators turning up to show off their sparkle. For the 50th anniversary this year, Seattle sports legends and power couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe will serve as the parade’s grand marshals as the event commemorates the first Seattle LGBTQIA+ gathering for collective resistance. Celebrations kick off with a pre-party at Westlake Park; the parade will start at 11 am at Fourth and Pike before marching loud and proud past two stages and concluding at Denny Way. Expect DJs, advocacy talks, food trucks, beer gardens, and traffic disruptions if for some ill-advised reason you attempt to drive downtown. SL

(Downtown Seattle, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Ballard FC 2024 Home Games

USL League Two champions Ballard FC return this season to defend their title. It doesn't get much more local than being sponsored by Reuben's Brews and having your main chant be "Up the bridges!" At the home opener this year, the game ball was delivered by parachuters and Dick's burgers were thrown into the crowd after every goal. Honestly, it was more exciting than expected and I would recommend a game to anyone as cheap, entertaining, family-friendly fun. Plenty of local food vendors are on-site if you're looking to do dinner at the game; the line seemingly never dies down for Nepalese food stand Kathmandu MoMoCha. SL

(Memorial Stadium, Uptown, $15-$40)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

SIFF PRIDE: D.E.B.S.

Calling all gay spies! D.E.B.S. may have been a box office bomb, but it's a well-deserved millennial cult classic following a queer relationship between a teen crimefighter and an alluring villainess. Back in '05, Roger Ebert wrote, "At some point during the pitch meetings for D.E.B.S. someone must certainly have used the words Charlie's Lesbians," as if that's supposed to be a bad thing. Imagine early-aughts greats Meagan Good, Devon Aoki, and Jordana Brewster wearing cute plaid skirts—you tell me what could be better. LC

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, free, Saturday–Sunday)

SIFF PRIDE: To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

We're still in our Pride era, so we're heading to SIFF Film Center for an "inclusive celebration of Pride through the magic of film." First on the SIFF PRIDE docket is a flick with bitchin' glam and wigs for the gods: To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar stars Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze, and John Leguizamo as three messy queens en route to a dazzling Los Angeles drag competition. The rambunctious '95 comedy also features cameos from Naomi Campbell and RuPaul, who show up to put in work. LC

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, free, Friday & Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Wooden O: The Two Gentlemen of Verona

Seattle Shakespeare Company's free outdoor productions will continue this summer with The Two Gentlemen of Verona, the Bard's tale of Love Island-level backstabbing, a water spaniel named Crab, and a total abandonment of bro code. Grab a picnic basket and your thespian friends to catch one of the performances, which you'll find throughout the Puget Sound area—exact locations are listed here. LC

(By donation, Friday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Being Present: PCNW’s 26th Juried Photography Exhibition

At Photographic Center Northwest's yearly juried exhibition, artists from around the world (including Seattle-based photogs) showcase snapshots that reflect our current moment. This year's juror, G. Gibson Projects art dealer and owner Gail Gibson, has selected 48 of the best works from the open call's overwhelming 2,600 entries. Expect a thought-provoking mix of "intimate portraits, sweeping landscapes, abstract compositions, and documentary narratives." (I'm partial to Andy Reynolds' Raccoon in Cabin.) LC

(Photographic Center Northwest, Capitol Hill, free, Friday–Sunday)

BIMA’s Treasure Trek

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, which celebrates its 11th anniversary this spring, has dispersed 200 hand-blown glass orbs (inspired by the glass fishing net floats used by Japanese fishermen) across Kitsap County public lands for fearless art lovers to discover. The rules are simple: You find it, you keep it. And what's better than a real-deal treasure hunt?! Orb-spotters can also share their find with the hashtag #BIMATreasureTrek for an entry to win a prize package. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday–Sunday)

Embodiment Exhibition

For better or worse, none of us can escape the experience of living in a body. AMcE digs into it in their latest group exhibition, which thinks carefully about embodiment through a series of pensive, dreamy works. Artists Alfred Harris, Rachel Maxi, Vander McClain, Megan Prince, Cara Tomlinson, and others all share their unique perspectives in Embodiment—I'm especially responsive to Orlovski's earth-toned body part collages and Brooks Shane Salzwedel's tiny box paintings. LC

(AMcE Creative Arts, Miller Park, free, Friday–Sunday; closing)

Mary Ann Peters: the edge becomes the center

Texas-born, Seattle-based artist Mary Ann Peters has excavated unseen narratives for decades–her process, which includes painting, sculpture, and installation, draws heavily from her experience as a second-generation Lebanese American to contextualize forgotten histories and buried civilizations. Much like an archaeologist, Peters' abstract drawings probe what's just beneath the surface, and this exhibition's new site-specific installation defines an impossible monument as "something that deserves reverence but by virtue of its incidental nature would never be elevated to the status of a monument.” LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday–Sunday)

旅する猫たちの原画展: The Travel Cats By Mari Ichimasu

The Seattle Japanese Garden is already a tranquil sanctuary and a solid place to refill your creative cup, but do you know what would make it even better? Original watercolor paintings of cats wearing backpacks. Japan-born, Seattle-based artist Mari Ichimasu will present her signature series, Fur Coats and Backpacks; The Travel Cats, during the garden's lushest season. Visitors can participate in a "commemorative original stamp rally" and are welcome to bring their sketchbooks to draw inspiration from the on-the-go kitties. LC

(Seattle Japanese Garden, Madison Park, $0-$10, Friday–Sunday)