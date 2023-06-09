The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: June 9–11, 2023

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

COMEDY

DISHOOM DISHOOM: A Bollywood Action Comedy Show with Neeraj Srinivasan and Milan Patel

"Famous voice actor" Milan Patel and Greta Thunberg critic Neeraj Srinivasan will share clips from their favorite Indian action flicks and poke fun at the over-the-top cinematic masterpieces in this roast of all things Bollywood. Anticipate a rambunctious mix of Mystery Science Theater 3000 snark and titillating scenes of Tiger Shroff getting his shirt torn off; the promotional materials describe the show as "absolutely insane," so don't say we didn't warn ya. LC

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

The Disabled List Presents: Live Comedy

Kayla Brown and Dan Hurwitz, creators of the "award-eligible" mockumentary This is Spinal Injury, will return to host this bimonthly showcase of local funny folks with disabilities. The jokester troupe has been performing in and around Seattle since 2018, with a rotating cast each time—for this edition, stand-ups Marcus Moreno, Blake Kiltoff, Forest Ember, and Dave Chappelle repellent Andy Iwancio will show off their laugh-inducing skills. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14)

FOOD & DRINK

Coffee Lab: Mythbusters

Ever wondered whether coffee is bad for your heart, if dark roast has more caffeine, or if your daily latte is dehydrating you? Fuel Coffee will debunk these common misconceptions and more, rapid-fire style, at this free session open to the public. JB

(Fuel Coffee, Miller Park, free)

LIVE MUSIC

The Last Sorted Dance Night with Black Nite Crash, The Purrs, and Wall Drugs

If you haven't heard already, the cherished Seattle club Lo-Fi is closing on July 1st due to rising rent costs (sob). But, don't look back in anger! The venue's recurring Britpop, indie, and post-punk dance party Sorted will host one last hurrah featuring live performances from alt-rock troupe Black Nite Crash, psych rockers the Purrs, shoegazers Wall Drugs, and sets from resident DJs Not So Good, Mister Sister, and Paco. AV

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $10-$15)

READINGS & TALKS

James Comey with Steve Scher: A Crime Novel from the Former FBI Director

James Comey—yes, the buttoned-up former FBI director at the center of the Clinton email controversy, the Russian interference hearing, and other Trump-era shenanigans—has penned a crime novel. Drawing from (what else?) his time in federal law enforcement and mob prosecution, Comey's book details the notorious rivalry between the Manhattan D.A. and the US attorney's office (he describes their dynamic as "blood-sworn enemies, except...they're living together and having a baby" to NPR.) Comey will chat about the tome with Steve Scher, former senior correspondent for Town Hall Seattle’s In The Moment podcast. LC

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill, Sliding scale $5-20)

SATURDAY

FESTIVALS

Beacon Arts Street Fair

It's almost summertime—why not pop on some jean shorts and head to a street fair? Beacon Arts' open-air gathering encourages community connection with live music, entertainment, art, a public market, and a garden share. The second fair of the season will spotlight vendors like Arte De Cruz, Full Harvest, and BLACK PINAY, plus sounds by Tiny Funk Band ("Our band is tiny, but our sound is large"), and world music duo Bob Antolin and Chet Corpt. LC

(Roberto Maestas Festival Street, North Beacon Hill, free)

Georgetown Carnival 2023

The wonderfully gritty and industrial backdrop of Seattle’s oldest neighborhood will become awash with color as carnival games, acrobats, sideshows, Hazard Factory’s power tool drag races, live music, beer gardens, arts and crafts, and vendors take over Airport Way South for the Georgetown Carnival. Live acts this year include folk singer-songwriter Margo Cilker, cosmic country purveyors the Pink Stones, and "cowpunk" troupe Jenny Don't & The Spurs. AV

(Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, Georgetown, free)

Indigenous People Festival 2023

This annual event celebrates Native stories through food, music, shopping, and more. Produced in partnership with the Seattle Indian Health Board and Seattle Center Festál, the Indigenous People Festival is designed to provide visibility for Native groups in Seattle. When we exclusively learn about Native culture through a purely historical lens, we contribute to the contemporary erasure of Indigenous communities, but Native groups are very present and relevant today. This is an all-ages event and I highly recommend turning it into a family outing for those with kiddos—it's all but guaranteed to be a much better introduction to Indigenous culture than most schools. Featured performers include (but are definitely not limited to!) Mother Charlatan (drag storytime), Ryan Yellowjohn (hoop dancing), and Janette Conger (spoken word). We literally reside on Native land—learn about it! BL

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

One World One Seattle

This free, all-day festival should provide a little something for anyone determined to get outside this weekend. With a multicultural focus, One World One Seattle offers up international arts and cultural performances (taiko drumming, Mexican folkloric dance, a Tahitian and hula dance workshop, and more), plus aerialists, kids' activities, and an on-site food truck with vegetarian nibbles. LC

(Westlake Park, Downtown, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Grand Opening: Sam Choy's Redmond

James Beard Award-winning celebrity chef and "godfather of poke" Sam Choy will debut his first restaurant on the Eastside. Meet the man himself, check out a poke demonstration, and savor sweet treats from dessert pop-ups. Plus, enter to win raffle prizes like Mariner's tickets, gift cards, and more. JB

(Sam Choy's Poke, Redmond)

Laina's Ice Cream Social

The small-batch, family-owned neighborhood ice cream shop Laina's Ice Cream is run out of the Stonehouse Cafe and offers unique flavors such as sweet corn and lilikoi. Throughout the spring and summer, they'll make the most of the warm weather with ice cream socials, featuring discounted pints, limited-time flavors, scoops, and floats.

(The Stonehouse Cafe, Rainier Beach)

LIVE MUSIC

Parke Diem

This Saturday, the scenic Capitol Hill grassland will fill up with trippy electronic music, live painting, craft vendors, food trucks, and other family-friendly activities. This year's lineup highlights both local and rising talents of the house and bass music scene with performances from electronic hip-hop group K-Theory, producer ZOF, glitchy D&B project System.au, DJ team GLT-Ish, trap duo Dad Bodz, selectors Cookie & AJ (featuring Parke Diem's co-founder Jay Konig), "glitch-hop" pedlar Mofflar, and multi-genre DJ Sl1p3s. Best part? Admission is free! AV

(Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill, free)

Prince Tribute at The Royal Room

Swath your body in purple velvet and party like it's 1999 in honor of His Royal Badness on what would've been his 65th birthday. DJs Vitamin D and Topspin will keep you dancing all night with an endless stream of Prince hits like "Purple Rain," "Raspberry Beret," "When Doves Cry," and more. Let's go crazy! AV

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

BABE FEST with Who is She?

Start your summer off right by letting loose in a sparkly sea of powerful babe energy. DJs Wax Witch and Tremenda Diosa (the masterminds behind Seattle's girl-powered DJ series Babe Night) will host their first-ever Babe Fest, featuring a therapeutic blend of '90s pop, Y2K dance, and Euro house bops. Fellow spinderellas Gold Chisme, Reverend Dollars, and Pepperazzi will join the fun along with a live set from friendship-focused supergroup Who Is She? (featuring members of Chastity Belt, Lisa Prank, and Tacocat). Plus, commemorate the affair with a free tattoo (it wasn’t specified if these are temporary or permanent, but who cares!) AV

(LoFi, South Lake Union, $15)

Emerald City Soul Presents: Soul Night

New venue, who dis? The Lo-Fi may be closing, but its long-running DJ residents Emerald City Soul Club will continue to feed rare soul bops to hungry Seattleites from their new home, the Belltown Yacht Club. Whether you're an ECSC lifer or just a first-time groover, this housewarming bash is a great time to show some love to these vintage vinyl DJs. AV

(Belltown Yacht Club/Screwdriver Bar, Belltown, $10)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Unexpected Passions: Improvised Love Takes the Most Unexpected Turns

Lust! Drama!! SECRETS!!! It's all par for the course at Unexpected Passions, an improvised soap opera modeled after the schlocky '80s- and '90s-era daytime shows you either love or love to hate. A cast of improvisers—starring as "classic soap opera archetypes like the evil twin, the bad boy with a heart of gold, and the manipulative business tycoon"—will create a series of off-the-cuff, but connected story arcs, so audiences can check out a single show or come back for more development of the cheesefest's overarching plot. We hope there's a dreamy ingenue with amnesia. LC

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $12-$15)

READINGS & TALKS

Sarah DiGregorio with Angela Garbes: The Complicated History of Nursing

Full disclosure: I do not know much about science. I did not do well in science. But with Town Hall's Motulsky Series, which is dedicated to understanding the world around us through a community-oriented take on math, biology, chemistry, and more, I now enjoy science! This week, they're welcoming guest speaker Sarah DiGregorio to discuss her latest work, Taking Care: The Revolutionary Story of Nursing, which chronicles the lives of nurses past, present, and future. Combining storytelling with nuanced reporting, she examines how humans have succeeded—and sometimes failed—at caring for each other. DiGregorio, who is also a recipe writer, will be joined by local writer (former Stranger food critic!) and speaker Angela Garbes, who has also written books on the sociology of motherhood. The series is named after Arno G. Motulsky, an international leader, Holocaust survivor, and acclaimed professor. He founded the University of Washington Division of Medical Genetics in 1957, and later made extraordinary medical contributions as "the father of pharmacogenomics." This series serves as a reminder that the physical and social sciences aren’t as separated as we often believe. BL

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill, Sliding scale $5-20)

SHOPPING

A Very Queer Basement Bazaar

Can we interest you in an evening of scarfing down juicy dumplings while sipping cocktails and mingling with cool artists? We thought so. This Belltown night market located in the Belltown Yacht Club basement aims to put the "bizarre" in "bazaar" with an all-new lineup of local creators and vendors, hawking everything from stained glass to jewelry and hand-crocheted blankets to ceramic fruit. You'll also get a chance to win raffle prizes. JB

(Belltown Yacht Club/Screwdriver Bar, Belltown, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

BIMA’s Treasure Trek

Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this spring, has dispersed 200 hand-blown glass orbs (inspired by the glass fishing net floats used by Japanese fishermen) across Kitsap County public lands for fearless art lovers to discover. You find it, you keep it—and what's better than a real-deal treasure hunt?! Those who scope out an orb can also share their find with the hashtag #BIMATreasureTrek for an entry to win a prize package. LC

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Winslow, free, Friday-Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

Summer Concerts at the Ballard Locks 2023

From June through September, live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more will echo through the picturesque gardens by the Ballard Locks. This weekend, the series continues with performances from the Eastside Modern Jazz Orchestra (Saturday) and the Brazilian Samba ensemble Batucada (Sunday). Don't forget to bring chairs, blankets, and other picnic supplies to get extra comfy. AV

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free, Saturday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Strawberry Jam 2023

Offering local directors the spotlight (and the opportunity to hone their craft), this five-week arts festival aims to create an experimental forum and public workshop for theater vets and drama newbies alike. Directors Carolynne Wilcox, Hannah Votel, Andy Lowry, Nabra Nelson, Steven Sterne, Rylie Latham, and others will present their distinctive takes on classics and original works across 15 nights of performances—based on title alone, we're intrigued by Carly Cipriano's Catslut!!! LC

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, $15, Friday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Fine Lines: Cartoons from the WSHS Collections

This selection of early-20th-century cartoons and illustrations, pulled from the Washington State Historical Society’s archives, promises to be surprisingly relevant. Pieces will be displayed on rotation for the duration of the show, so visitors are encouraged to return for more from trailblazing cartoonists like John “Dok” Hager (the creator of intriguingly titled "Dok's Dippy Duck,") Marja Van Wijk, Ronald Debs Ginther, and others. LC

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, $0-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Helmi Dagmar Juvonen: A Personal Connection

Helmi Dagmar Juvonen, an active player in the Northwest School throughout the 20th century, delivered a dose of unexpected humor and sincerity to the art movement's stoic, often sexist approach. For starters, she drew cuties like this, which is reason enough to fall in love with any artist immediately. But Juvonen's style is also quite detailed and complex, although her work went underappreciated throughout the bulk of her career. Here's your chance to engage with a rarely seen series of works on paper by the vital Seattle artist. LC

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday)