The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Mar 31-Apr 2, 2023

FRIDAY

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

March for Trans Lives

In protest of the hundreds of anti-trans and anti-queer bills introduced in state legislatures across the country this year, local activists are holding a March for Trans Lives on Capitol Hill this Friday for Trans Day of Visibility. This new community organization is demanding state lawmakers take a stand against this unprecedented wave of hate bills by making Washington a refugee state for trans people fleeing persecution (as Minnesota governor Tim Waltz did earlier this month) and codifying trans healthcare protections into law. To join the march, be at Volunteer Park's amphitheater at 4 pm for speeches, a drag show, and a performance from a still-secret band. At 5 pm, protestors will march to Cal Anderson Park. Organizers say the route is designed to be accessible to people with disabilities and medics will be on hand with water and snacks. If you’re a Seattle local with a hand to lend, you can sign up here to volunteer for first aid, security, or to donate COVID-safe masks and art supplies for sign making. Organizers are asking participants to remain peaceful and not to engage with cops, as it is expecting minimal police presence. VIVIAN MCCALL

(Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill, free)

FILM

Alien and Aliens Double Feature

It's all xenomorphs and eerie industrialism at this double-feature of Alien and Aliens, screened at the home of Alien's world premiere in 1979. Hurtle through space with galactic badass Ellen Ripley (and Jonesy, our BFF) as they somehow survive the wrath of the slimy ne'er-do-wells aboard the Nostromo. All attendees will be entered to win a spendy pass (worth $525!) to attend the 49th Annual Seattle International Film Festival.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $10 ($5 SIFF members) per screening)

LIVE MUSIC

Kiss the Tiger

Minneapolis-hailing five-piece band Kiss the Tiger revives the classic rock of noted influences like Tom Petty, the Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, and Iggy Pop, and Kiss with a poignant feminist perspective. They will play tracks from their album, Vicious Kid, after opening sets from Bellingham-based garage rockers Girls Know and kindred spirit Choly.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, $10)

Linda From Work, Cat Valley, and Wilting

KEXP’s Martin Douglas wrote of Linda From Work's debut LP: "Burnout fully displays their gifts as an emergent force in Seattle’s ever-crowded rock scene, ruminating on failed relationships and a pernicious lack of healthy sleeping habits." They'll bust out of the 9-to-5 grind for some vicious indie garage rock alongside Bellingham rockers Cat Valley and local post-punk outfit Wilting.

(Belltown Yacht Club, Belltown, $12-$15)

Terra Nobody, Sistemas Inestables, and L80

Billed as a "Black female-fronted, genre-bending, experimental alt-rock/indie-pop band," Seattle locals Terra Nobody balances seething angst with joyful empowerment on songs like "Inconsequential," and "Wicked Is The Woman." They will be joined by Chile-based electronic trio Sistemas Inestables, and synthy pop duo L80.

(Conor Byrne, Ballard, $10)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Glowed Up!: A Tribute to Kaytranada, Anderson .Paak, and More

This dance night takes inspiration from electronic hip-hop wizard Kaytranada with a blend of his hits and remixes, as well as other like-minded greats like Channel Tres, Disclosure, Thundercat, and Toro Y Moi.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $15)

RuPaul's Drag Race Viewing Party with Londyn Bradshaw and KungPowMeow

"She already done had herses!" Catch the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 for free each Friday as local legends Londyn Bradshaw and KungPowMeow kiki and spill the tea. Stick around after each episode for Lashes, the longest-running drag show in Washington State history and the "anchor of Capitol Hill queer nightlife," per former Stranger staff writer Matt Baume.

(The Comeback, SoDo, free)

VISUAL ART

Public Opening: Spring Exhibitions

Head to the Henry on Friday for music, libations, and, of course, art. Current exhibition Thick as Mud, a dirt-lover's dream, will be on view, and visitors can be among the first to catch fresh spring shows like the kaleidoscopic Sarah Cain: Day after day on this beautiful stage and process-driven Taking Care: Collection Support Studio.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, free)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Mad Science

At this evening of surprisingly scholarly laughs, you'll first learn a few factoids from a selection of STEM smarties, then hear from a wacko cast of improv comics who twist scientific research into something hilarious.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont, $15)

Swipe Right

Online dating is notoriously weird, awkward, and uncomfortable. Swipe Right pokes fun at the whole rigamarole. For this improv show, two brave (like, really brave) souls will share their dating profiles with the audience via projector. Then a cast of improvisers will devise a funny set based on the profile details. Who needs love when you've got laughs?

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont, $15)

FILM

Black Collectivity Presents: A Practice of Return

Presented in partnership with the Black Collectivity Project (BCP), the film works screened for this event are conceptually connected to BCP's upcoming series A Practice of Return, a "celebratory archival practice" inspired by the legacies of Seattle's Black dance artists. The screening will include shorts by contemporary artists Akoiya Harris, Nia-Amina Minor, and Abdiel Jacobsen, as well as Syvilla: They Dance to Her Drum, a seldom-screened Ayoka Chenzira (Alma's Rainbow) documentary on Seattle-born dancer and Cornish grad Syvilla Fort.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, Sliding scale, pay-what-you-can $0–25. Suggested ticket price $15.)

Scarecrow Academy Presents Women in Trouble: Great Melodrama in Film

Take a closer look at so-called "women's pictures" for Women's History Month with National Society of Film Critics member and Scarecrow Video "historian-programmer in residence" Robert Horton. He'll lead the series of free Zoom sessions, exploring how directors have "put women at the center of their hothouse creative universes." (Never fear, the series doesn't center the male gaze—while Women in Trouble: Great Melodrama in Film does analyze Hitchcock and Lynch films, participants can also expect deep dives into Barbara Loden's Wanda, Chantal Akerman's Jeanne Dielman, and Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman.)

(Scarecrow Video, University District, free)

Secret Cinema: April Fool's Day Edition

Secret Cinema is exactly what it sounds like—just show up and prepare to be titillated by whatever pops up on screen. Opportunities to be entirely surprised by a film don't come along very often, so try it out as a reminder that there are still mysteries to uncover in the world. Or maybe you'll hate it. Who knows! That's the fun of the whole shebang. This edition is planned in celebration of April Fools' Day, so switch off your brain and bask in the buffoonery.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Telehealth with Bryan John Appleby, Mega Dose, and Elliot & Yuuki

Local duo Telehealth merges the retro '70s sounds of krautrock and new wave (à la Devo and Kraftwerk) with sarcastic lyrical themes that touch on technology, capitalism, and the absurdity of the modern world (such as "I'm going to be unmasked once and for all"). They will celebrate the release of their new album, Content Oscillator, alongside folk-rock artist Bryan John Appleby, indie-rock quartet Mega Dose, and DJ duo Elliot & Yuuki (consisting of Deep Sea Diver's Elliot Jackson and the Shins' Yuuki Matthews).

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Arel

Start your weekend off right by getting down to a mix of house, techno, and disco bangers. You'll be in good hands with resident DJ Arel, who is best known as the founder of the Black-owned community hub/dance night Housepartysea.

(Timbre Room, Downtown, $11.33)

GODDESS PREFUNC

Warm up for Madame Lou's dance party GODDESS in fabulous fashion. Upstairs at the Hotel Crocodile, Monday Mourning's pre-party kiki in collaboration with Seattle Cocktail Week will have drinks from The Crocodile bar and bops from DJ Gold Chisme.

(Hotel Crocodile, Belltown, free)

PERFORMANCE

The Foolish Oracle

Old-school magazine hawkers Bulldog News will play host to The Foolish Oracle, a "brunch time news arts variety show" for those of us who are too damn old/tired/annoyed for late-night poetry slams and dance parties. The event falls on April Fool's Day. Is it a prank? No. At least, we don't think so. Tickets are free, so worst-case scenario, you show up, get pranked, and snag a "fast espresso." We're pretty sure it's real, though.

(Bulldog News, University District, free)

SHOPPING

Polish Spring Bazaar

Discover Polish traditions at the Polish Women’s Club's annual Spring Bazaar, where you can fill up on handmade pastries and Polish dishes and browse a selection of amber, books, crafts, Bolesławiec pottery, and other goods.

(PB Kitchen at Polish Home Association, Miller Park, free)

Punk Rock Flea Market

What's punk rock without a dash of consumerism? Grab your mohawked buddies for this metal-studded weekend flea, where over 150 alt vendors from across the region will peddle skateboards, vegan soap, bike parts, and prosthetic limbs alongside DJs and a bottom-shelf bar. A portion of the market's proceeds will be donated to the Low Income Housing Institute, which "develops, owns and operates housing for the benefit of low-income, homeless and formerly homeless people in Washington," so you can feel good about your ripped and chained purchases. Plus, entry is one dollar. You've got nothin' to lose.

(Nii Modo, Downtown, $1)

VISUAL ART

Fresh Mochi and The Grocery Studios present COLOR

New-ish Beacon Hill gallery Fresh Mochi was named in honor of the handmade mochi made by artist-founder Elizabeth Jameson's mom. The buzzy art space will throw open its doors on April 1 with a new group exhibition, COLOR, featuring eye-popping works by Mugi Takei, Alithea O'Dell, and others. Across the street, The Grocery Studios will showcase abstract artist Barbara Robertson's new video installation with a live DJ and libations.

(Fresh Mochi, North Beacon Hill, free; opening)

SUNDAY

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

Knitting in Solidarity: Fiber Art Meet-Up

If the news cycle has left you feeling (understandably) infuriated and terrified lately, why not channel your emotions into a knitted shawl? LA-based artist Connor Walden is creating a new collection of cozy cloaks as part of Knitting in Solidarity, an ongoing fiber arts project that sends prayer shawls to the numerous communities impacted by mass shootings, so grab your needles if you've got 'em and head to The Vestibule to create among people who care. (In the time that's elapsed since we received the promotional materials for this event, there's already been another shooting in Nashville. We live in hell. Pack a shawl.)

(The Vestibule, Ballard, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Driveway BBQ

In Phinney Ridge, Oliver's Twist chef and owner Karuna Long has at last found a home for his innovative new Cambodian restaurant, Sophon—but he needs your help! On Sunday, stop by the driveway just south of the restaurant and help Karuna and his crew raise $$$ to fund the move via a Cambodian-style barbecue. They'll be cranking out kroeung curry smashburgers, grilled loc lac parmesan noodles, barbecued wings, tofu-mushroom skewers, and lots of other marvelous Khmer and Khmer-inspired snacks. This event will be running entirely on donations, vegetarian food will be available, and kids and well-behaved dogs are welcome! The cocktail bar inside Oliver's Twist will also be open for walk-up service with normal menu prices; I can't get enough of their Dark & Stormy made with molasses-y blackstrap rum. So get that. MEG VAN HUYGEN

(Oliver's Twist, Southeast Magnolia)

MULTI-DAY

SPRING

Tulip Town 2023

Kaleidoscopic rows of vibrant tulips have sprung forth in the fields of Skagit Valley every year since 1984. Tulip Town's old-school trolley rides, local ice cream, and epic selfie opportunities will return again with a new "anytime plus" ticket option, which includes reservation-free access to the fields, a fresh bouquet, and a "barn experience."

(Mount Vernon, $15-$50, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

It's got John Lithgow, Peter Weller, Ellen Barkin, and Jeff Goldblum in a cowboy costume, but you might never have heard of it. The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension was the definition of a flop upon its release in 1984—it only earned back half of its production costs—yet the film's experimental chutzpah bestowed a semblance of cult status. See what the fuss is about at this screening of the eccentric sci-fi flick.

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Saturday)

A Thousand and One

Starring Teyana Taylor as a mother who kidnaps her six-year-old son from the foster care system, the vivid and volatile flick A Thousand and One is "a rich evocation of New York City in the throes of accelerated gentrification and discriminatory policing" (The Hollywood Reporter) that won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Mulholland Drive

When wholesome, perky Betty (Naomi Watts) lands in Hollywood with dreams of becoming a star, she meets a strange woman with amnesia. The pair search for answers across a dreamlike landscape in David Lynch's twisty, mysterious ode to LA.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50, Friday-Sunday)

Return to Seoul

You may think that you’ve experienced a story like the one being told in Return to Seoul based on a description of its plot, but that is only the beginning of the journey it has in store. It is a film that immerses you in the life of the charismatic yet chaotic 25-year-old Frédérique "Freddie" Benoît who has returned to South Korea. She is there supposedly by chance but decides to seek out her birth parents who she has never met. With a mesmerizing debut performance by Park Ji-Min, it is a work that sees her character radically change over the years as she searches for some sort of tranquility. No matter how many immense leaps through time the film takes, it paints an intimate portrait that ensures even the quietest moments are bursting with emotion. PORTLAND MERCURY WRITER CHASE HUTCHINSON

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

U District Cherry Blossom Festival

It's spring, which can only mean one thing: It's time once again to admire gently wafting pink cherry blossoms in full bloom at the University of Washington Quad. To celebrate, over 70 U District businesses have come together to offer cherry blossom-themed food and drink specials and discounts on retail items. Before or after your petal-gazing excursion, stop by and enjoy treats like cherry blossom frappes from Sip House, the "Shinkansen Express" (a strawberry gimlet with blossom-infused Japanese gin) at Shultzy's, cherry fritters from Donut Factory, sakura ice cream from Sweet Alchemy, pink custard croissant taiyaki at Oh Bear Cafe & Teahouse, and more.

(University District, University District, free, Friday-Sunday)

Watershed Pub & Kitchen 9th Anniversary Celebration

Northgate's neighborhood pub will celebrate nine years of business with a weekend-long celebration featuring a toast with Sovereign Brewing’s oak-aged saison, custom cocktails, dishes, and a celebratory funfetti cake. They'll also be serving up special brews from Lucky Envelope, E9, and Cloudburst. Local DJs Topspin and Ed O’Brien will supply the tunes.

(Watershed Pub & Kitchen, Northgate, free, Friday-Saturday)

SHOPPING

Pop-up Plant Vendor Weekends

Throughout spring, pop by for special vendor weekends promoting local nurseries, boutiques, and wholesale plant companies. You'll find a rare range of plants, perennials, natives, houseplants, trees, and more to spruce up your space and impress your green-thumbed house guests.

(Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, Federal Way, free, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

CHOICE: 30 Visual Artists Respond to the Reversal of Roe vs. Wade

Hey, Roe vs. Wade is still overturned. Your constitutional right to abortion no longer exists. Just a reminder! Now that you're pissed, check out CHOICE, an art exhibition installed in observance of Women's History Month. Over 30 artists are featured in the exhibition, cultivating a varied pro-choice dialogue that includes everything from prints and photographs to a massive crochet uterus by Japan-born multidisciplinary creative Fumi Amano. Studies show that rage can lead to heightened creativity—this exhibition is proof.

(Vashon Center for the Arts, free, Friday-Sunday; closing)

Ed Wicklander: Low Profile

Seattle woodcarver Edward Wicklander brings his comical, narrative-based aesthetic—and an abundance of hand-carved and bronze-casted kitties—to Low Profile, a solo exhibition that emphasizes the artist's idiosyncratic storytelling and reverence for materials.

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Horizon Realms

Amel Aki Puric, Ramon Mills, Ryan Walters, and Connie Fu explore new perspectives in Horizon Realms, "div[ing] headlong into broad dark waters" with paintings and sculptural works that speak to their individual interests in Afrofuturism, experimental landscapes, and more.

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Imminent Existence: Critical Mass 2022 Top 50

Pulling images from Photolucida's Critical Mass program, which connects photographers across the world and awards yearly recognition for the top 50 snapshots, this exhibition will showcase the best of the best selected by curator and Atlanta gallerist Arnika Dawkins.

(Photographic Center Northwest, Central District, free, Friday-Sunday)

Interstitial Volume

Seattle-based multidisciplinary artist Henry Jackson-Spieker thinks carefully about positive and negative space in Interstitial Volume, using "strategically positioned light, reflective materials, and monofilament" to create a continually shifting visual experience for the visitor. Distortions and blind spots prompt questions: How do we navigate our everyday surroundings on autopilot, and how do we respond to our environment when it suddenly changes?

(MadArt, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Norman Lundin: The Space Between Things

Concerned with "light, space, perspective, and impression," Norman Lundin's hushed oil paintings center everyday subject matter like grocery bags and paper cups alongside stark Manitoba landscapes. The artist conjures a sense of emptiness that feels meditative, but never bleak.

(Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Re: Seeing

Featuring a talented range of Seattle-based artists like Bonnie Hopper, Greg Amanti, and Angshuman Sarkar, this group exhibition is a "subtle outcry" against implicit bias and quick assumptions. The multimedia artists showcased in Re: Seeing give voice to their complex identities through self-portraiture, social commentary, landscape paintings, and more.

(Gallery 110, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)