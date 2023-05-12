The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: May 12–14, 2023



FRIDAY

COMEDY

Bandit Theater Presents: Gram Worthy

Many of our social media profiles may be public, but it still sounds pretty perilous to have our online presences picked apart by comics in front of a live audience. Gram Worthy does just that, but this time around, they're focusing on famous influencers—they'll put your faves on the chopping block to razz their music festival duds and brunch pics. For this performance, influencers will head to the stage to explain their "brands" while improv comics riff off their interviews.

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont, $15)

FILM

Jon Behrens’s Seattle: A City in Four Parts

See Seattle through the eyes of the late experimental filmmaker who passed last year on what would have been his 59th birthday. Expect both previously released and unreleased shorts "celebrating the ongoing beauty and mystery of our local landscape in double-exposed, optically printed, hand-painted, sculptural film." You'll see subjects like Kerry Park and the Elephant Car Wash like you've never seen them before.

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14)

LIVE MUSIC

Lucrecia Dalt

The catalog of Colombia-born, Berlin-based musician Lucrecia Dalt has evolved over time; her EDM-centric debut in the early aughts sounds vastly different compared to minimalist works like her latest album, ¡Ay! The album provides abstract audio memories of growing up in Colombia, blending tropical music, lush instrumentation, and ambient soundscapes. She will be joined by electronic producer Samaha. AV (Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

Psychopomp Projects Presents: REPOSADO with Ural Thomas & The Pain

Blending the tenets of soul, funk, Afrobeat, and jazz, REPOSADO strives to shake a full-bodied cocktail of flavors that they like to call "tequila funk." I am personally most excited to see Ural Thomas & The Pain on the bill—the Portland soul legend has shared stages with James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Otis Redding, and Etta James, just to name a few. AV

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Babe Rave

Taking inspiration from the "feminine energy" of early rave culture and trance music, DJs Wax Witch and Bimbo Hypnosis will awaken your inner babe with a mix of femme-forward '90s pop, Y2K dance, and Euro house bops. In conversation with Stranger writer Dave Segal, Wax Witch recently compared her ethos to Aqua’s "Barbie Girl": "It's a popular song that kind of fell out of favor because it was found to be too goofy. So it perfectly encompasses that silly, carefree, feminine energy that I want to reclaim." Come on, Barbie…let's go party. AV

(Cherry Nightclub, Downtown, $13.60)

James Brown Birthday Bash

There are so many famous Tauruses to celebrate this week (Janet Jackson, Megan Fox, David Byrne, and Stevie Wonder, to name a few), but only one reigns as the Godfather of Soul. KEXP DJs Riz Rollins and Supreme La Rock will honor the legendary James Brown on what would have been his 90th birthday with a blend of R&B, soul, funk, hip-hop, and jazz classics. AV

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $10)

VISUAL ART

Whitney Lynn with Till the Teeth: Time Kills

Multimedia artist Whitney Lynn, "musical and non-musical" duo Til the Teeth, and Barry Olusegun-Noble Despenza, whose work combines archival footage, AI-generated imagery, and electronic music composition, present this fresh video installation. Time Kills blends visual poetry and sound to reinvent the still life with queries on perception and time. LC

(Jack Straw New Media Gallery, Northeast Seattle, free)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Bandit Theater Presents: Fancy Cafeteria

Part Broadway glamour, part disheveled improv experiment, Fancy Cafeteria devises a brand-new musical straight from audience suggestions, complete with song, dance, a live soundtrack, and a full cast. With no predetermined script or score, it's bound to be a bumpy, hilarious ride.

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, $15)

COMMUNITY

Beacon Arts Street Fair

This open-air gathering encourages community connection with live music, entertainment, art, a public market, and a garden share. The first fair of the season will spotlight vendors like Arte De Cruz, Full Harvest,and BLACK PINAY, plus contemporary folk Filipino tunes by Teza and Rigor Plus, West African balafon sounds by Naby Camara, and a Mother's Day haiku contest. LC

(Roberto Maestas Festival Street, North Beacon Hill, free)

Kraken Playoffs Plaza Party

As Stranger editor Megan Seling wrote earlier this month, "You're a hockey town now, Seattle," so you're probably already aware of our NHL run so far this year. If not: The Seattle Kraken have made it to game six of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, which they'll play on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena against the Dallas Stars, who are currently leading the series 3-2. If the Stars win, the Kraken are out of the playoffs; if not, they'll face off one more time in Dallas on Monday. Tickets start at $156 and go upwards of $700, but even if you don't have that kind of cash, you can still get in on the excitement. Bring a lawn chair or blanket down to Seattle Center three hours before the puck drop for a "Coors Light beer garden, DJ, games, entertainment, and more," then stay to watch the full game broadcast outside. It's the closest you'll be able to get to the action without actually being inside the arena, and it's all free! JR

(Climate Pledge Arena Plaza, Uptown, free)

FILM

Through the Lens of Lenses

In collaboration with Cadence Video Poetry Festival and The Friends of Attention (an "international coalition of artists and activists,") this curated short film screening was planned in tandem with the fable-inspired Frye exhibition THE THIRD, MEANING: ESTAR(SER). The free screening centers artistic films "calling attention to attention," so listen up while creatives (including Claudia Claremi, Damon Phạm, and M Freeman) indulge in time-based experimentation and play. After the films, local and international directors will lead a discussion. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Laina's Ice Cream Social

The small-batch, family-owned neighborhood ice cream shop Laina's Ice Cream is run out of the Stonehouse Cafe and offers unique flavors such as sweet corn and lilikoi. Throughout the spring and summer, they'll make the most of the warm weather with ice cream socials, featuring discounted pints, limited-time flavors, scoops, and floats.

(The Stonehouse Cafe, Rainier Beach)

Annual Seattle Pierogi Fest

To know pierogi, the absurdly comforting and starchy Polish dumplings, is to love them. This wildly popular yearly event from the Polish Cultural Center gives you an opportunity to shovel the petite pockets of dough into your face by the plateful, with fillings like potato and cheese; meat, sauerkraut and mushrooms; and blueberries. Plus, try other Polish dishes and beer and take in a performance from the Polish Vivat Musica! Choir.

(Dom Polski (Polish Cultural Center), Miller Park)

Soup Club: In Person!

Cookbook author (and noted soup lover) Caroline Wright, who received a terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2017, will set up in front of Book Larder and sling soup inspired by her latest release, Soup Club. All proceeds benefit the Glioblastoma Foundation, which aims to transform the standard of care for glioblastoma.

(Book Larder, Fremont, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Byrne-thday Party!

Don an oversized suit for a celebration honoring the patron saint of weirdo-rock David Byrne on his 71st birthday. Local cover band Cool Babies will "Byrne" down the house with definitive Talking Heads hits like "Psycho Killer" and "This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)" alongside Prince tribute group DMSR. AV

(Central Saloon, Pioneer Square, $12-$15)

Gregory Uhlmann with Dog Pact

On his new album, Again and Again, singer-songwriter Gregory Uhlmann floats through hazy stream-of-consciousness memories and confessions that he describes as "the kinds of things you can only say near dawn in someone else's bed." Beneath his breathy vocals, a sea of sleepy guitars and shimmering synths further evokes the morning mist of daybreak. Don't miss this evening of dreamy tunes after an opening set from shoegaze outfit Dog Pact. AV

(Vera Project, Uptown, $12-$15)

MOTHER'S DAY

May Plant Sale - Mother's Day Weekend

Pop by the leafy Volunteer Park Conservatory and let your mom pick from an extensive selection of indoor plants, cacti, and succulents up for grabs as part of their Mother's Day plant sale. She's sure to spot something unexpected to greenify her living space (and impress her houseplant-happy friends). Green-thumbed experts will be on site with tips to help her find a perfect match for her home, and sales support the historic garden landmark. LC

(Volunteer Park Conservatory, Capitol Hill, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

It’s Britney B*tch: A Dance Party Celebrating All Things Britney

Get in the zone and belt out your favorite jams from Britney Spears' prolific career at this very special Brit-centric dance party. This is the perfect place to swear into the Britney Army, chat about her upcoming book, and show off your best twirl. You better work bitch! AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

SHOPPING

West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

Four hundred garage sales and counting. One ambitious day. This annual event of "person-to-person recycling," which also peppers the entirety of West Seattle with benefits, bake sales, and sales at neighborhood businesses, is sure to load you up with a tchotchke or twenty. Overwhelmed? Check out the map for specific info on what each sale has to offer. LC

(Various locations, West Seattle, free)

SUNDAY

FILM

Camp Napalm Presents: Serial Mom

Maybe you don't get down with Mother's Day, or maybe your mom is a fan of freak-out cinema. Either reason makes this screening of the John Waters classic Serial Mom, which follows a picture-perfect housewife who may or may not be a psycho killer, a solid choice for your holiday Sunday. Scream queens Mae Flood and Princess Charming will add their signature wit to the deranged Camp Napalm screening, which will celebrate doting demented mothers everywhere. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, $16)

LIVE MUSIC

We Love You Mama! with Julia Francis, Carrie Biell, and Tekla Waterfield

Show your mom how much you love her by treating her to this blissfully early show featuring a bill of local singer-songwriters (and mothers themselves). Blues-rock gem Julia Francis will start the night with some serious Janis Joplin vibes. Afterward, Tekla Waterfield and Carrie Biell will mellow it out with some dreamy roots tunes. Don't forget to buy your mom a drink! AV

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $12)

MOTHER'S DAY

Baby Harbor Seal Baby Shower

In case you weren't already aware, your mom wants to celebrate the baby seal pups that are born along the West Coast every spring and summer. This free "pup shower" does just that, bringing games, Mother's Day card-making, and insight from Seattle Aquarium educators to scenic Pier 62. The forecast predicts balmy weather, perfect for celebrating seal and sea lion mothers, plus the land-dwelling moms in your life. LC

(Pier 62, Downtown, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

The Final Girls

Prepare your gag reflexes, ladies and theydies—this new drag competition hosted by Seattle drag mother Kaleena Markos promises to be a blood bath eleganza. Local faves Diamond Lil, Glenn Coco, Killer Bunny, Rylee Raw, Whispurr Water Shadow, and others will be picked off one by one until a survivor prevails, staggering away with a $4,000 grand prize. LC

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill, $5)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

BonsaiFEST!

Have you ever looked at a tree and been like, "This is great and all, but what if it were smaller?" If so, bonsai are your best bet. Pacific Bonsai Museum’s annual BonsaiFEST! will bring together bonsai fans and the bonsai-curious for a day of celebration of the artsy trees again this year. The event boasts live bonsai care demonstrations, docent-led tours of the bonsai collection, a nature-lover's merch shop, and an audio tour option. Bring your mom, who almost certainly enjoys cool, small things and avant-garde botanicals. LC

(Pacific Bonsai Museum, Federal Way, free, Saturday-Sunday)

15th Annual Pike Place Market Flower Festival

If you somehow haven't heard the news, moms love flowers. It's kind of their thing. Sure, there are probably a few moms out there who detest locally sourced, sustainably grown bouquets of tulips, daffodils, irises, and peonies, but they can head to this Mother's Day improv gig instead, where there'll be nary a bloom in sight. That just leaves more flowers for the rest of us!! Meanwhile, you and your mom should drop by the 15th annual Flower Festival at Pike Place, where you'll find over 35 local farms offering up seasonal bouquets for your mama, plus live busker music. LC

(Pike Place Market, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Peony Festival 2023

Allow me to exhibit a staggering amount of seasonal corniness when I declare that if hugs were flowers, they'd definitely be peonies. If you agree, you can celebrate the sunny blooms at this festival, with live performances and herbaceous peonies available for purchase (just in time for Mother's Day, hint hint). Mak Fai Kung Fu will perform a lion dance at noon, and visitors can take part in tai chi sessions and tea demonstrations throughout the day. LC

(Seattle Chinese Garden, Riverview, $6 suggested donation, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

If anything can be said of Guillermo del Toro, it's that he knows his way around a weird puppet, so the delightful weirdo's 2022 interpretation of Pinocchio just makes sense. Predictably, del Toro's alchemical twist on the classic tale is a dark cabinet of curiosities—see for yourself at this enchanted screening. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

A Pocketful of Posey

Parker Posey stans, assemble, and don't forget your club kid accessories: Daisy von Scherler Mayer's '95 comedy Party Girl kicks off Grand Illusion's "A Pocketful of Posey" film series this week, which pays homage to the indie queen. Party Girl has everything, and that's hardly an exaggeration. Posey stars as a devil-may-care 20-something It Girl in Manhattan's club scene, where she meets a hunky food cart vendor, dons stolen vintage fashions to die for, and grooves maniacally to a soundtrack featuring Tom Tom Club. The cult classic might also teach you something new about the Dewey decimal system. Who could resist?! Party Girl cemented Posey as a quirky darling of the era and even led to a (short-lived) sitcom, so don't miss this chance to bask in its Gen X glory. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Friday-Sunday)

Seattle Arab Film Festival 2023

Emerging and established Arab filmmakers are front and center in this two-day festival, which will return in its fourth iteration with 13 compelling short films. We think you should see 'em all, but themed screenings allow festival-goers to choose what interests them—on May 13, Northwest Film Forum will screen short documentaries (including O'ud, which tracks the life of late Palestinian refugee artist Mohammad El Agha) and a "Loss and Resilience" series, while Sunday's screenings will spotlight stories on "Family Matters" and "Luck of the Draw" themes, like tortoise-full road trip flick The Luck of the Turtles. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Saturday-Sunday)

Seattle International Film Festival 2023

SIFF returns for its 49th year with the best in international and independent cinema à la mode from across the globe. The hybrid festival, which boasts an impressive 200 films on the docket this year, will present screenings virtually and at SIFF venues citywide. Stranger contributor Chase Hutchinson has the scoop on can’t-miss flicks and where to score tickets to the festival; we’re stoked for Mami Wata, a black-and-white film set in a West African village.

(Various locations, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Seattle Children's Theatre will transform its stage from a dusty Kansas farmstead to the glittery land of Oz in this adaptation of L. Frank Baum's dreamy classic. Flying monkeys ages five and up will approve.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, $15-$20, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Flying Woman: The Paintings of Katherine Bradford

Katherine Bradford, East Coast painter of UFOs, swimmers, and luminous earth-dwellers, presents a survey of works arranged chronologically in Flying Woman, which spans the last 20 years of her career. Gently defiant of societal expectations of women, Bradford's abstracted, androgynous figures float in ethereal realms or go about their daily routines—it's all fair game in her magical, unapologetic approach to art-making. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday-Sunday; closing)

Leviathan Rising

Seattle-based photographic artist and Neddy Award winner Eirik Johnson has created a multimedia installation that imagines a reunification of the historic Georgetown Steam Plant, which once powered Seattle's electrical grid and trolley car system, and the Duwamish River, from which the plant once drew power. Filling the building's gargantuan turbine hall and boiler house, LEVIATHAN RISING includes three "chapters" from Johnson's ongoing Leviathan project: large-scale photographic projections of the river's transoceanic barges, lush and mysterious hydrophone recordings made beneath the Duwamish River surface, and "celestial" daguerreotype photograms of Japanese glass fishing floats, created in collaboration with local photog Daniel Carrillo. Head to the 1906-built National Historic Landmark for your artistic fix. LC

(Georgetown Steam Plant, Georgetown, free, Saturday-Sunday; opening)