The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: May 5–7, 2023

FRIDAY

CINCO DE MAYO

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Local rapper Jarv Dee will host this Columbia City taqueria’s Cinco de Mayo extravaganza, with food and drink specials all day and music by DJs ALL$TaTe, Jordan Qu, and Marvelous.

(Taco City Taqueria, Columbia City)

Fogón's Cinco de Mayo Block Party

With its vibrant interior and a glimpse of the tortilla-making action up front, this Michoacán family-owned cantina has long been a Capitol Hill staple. You may have even caught the restaurant’s cameo on the latest season of Love Is Blind, where it was chosen as a group dining destination. If you’d like to party like a Netflix reality show cast member, the bustling spot is hosting its first-ever Cinco de Mayo block party on Friday, complete with tunes from DJ La Mala Noche, live mariachi from Mariachi Arrieros, folklorico dance performances from Danzas Monarcas, high-end streetwear from Mediums Collective, tacos from the cheerful yellow El Chapulin Oaxaqueño truck, imported goodies from Fogón’s sibling bodega bar El Lugar, and of course, plenty of Fogón’s own signature margaritas. Plus, the pan dulce pop-up Bakescapade will be onsite dispensing three new concha flavors: strawberry lime, pineapple coconut, and brown butter pinole. (Hot tip: Pre-order online to secure yours before they sell out!) JB

(Fogón Cocina Mexicana, Capitol Hill, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

AZN GLO with Mac Tray, Toto_Vida, and More

AZN GLO was created as a space for the Asian and QTBIPOC community to center their joy and this edition is no exception. Local drag gem Kylie Mooncakes will host an all-star roster of local queens like S A M, Alex Jenny, Sophora the Aura, as well as go-go dancers Cherub, P Nasty, Peach, T Nasty, and Viper. Emoji Heap and Novel Natura will hold down the DJ booth. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $8)

Cry Now/Cry Later: Cinco de Mayo Edition

Capitol Hill's recurring darkwave night is back with its annual Cinco de Mayo party featuring three floors of rare and classic goth, industrial, and EDM jams. Cry Now/Cry Later will offer a flood of tear-jerking activities, such as moody tunes from resident selectors Gold Chisme, Hex-a-Gone, Wives, and Coffin Birth, flash tattoos, and an on-site tarot reader. AV

(The Woods, $10)

READINGS & TALKS

Eileen Myles

Generation-defining writer and poetry legend Eileen Myles has been busy: They last packed the Elliott Bay house in celebration of Pathetic Literature, a "global anthology of pieces from lesser-known classics" they edited that included work by over 100 writers. That was in December, and they're already returning with a new poetry collection. (What am I doing with my life??) Speaking of that Big Existential Question, Myles' latest, A "Working Life," digs into the everyday with a dualistic sense of lightness and foreboding. They may be the only poet alive who can pull that off, so go hear them read from the collection, which "takes you where Myles feels like, for however long they feel like it, and in whichever direction" (Vulture). LC

(Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill, free)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Comedy/Bar Grand Opening Party with Sam Miller

Comedy/Bar, an “intimate, speakeasy-like” new stand-up comedy venue in Capitol Hill, will swing open its doors on May 6 with a stand-up set by joke-slingers Sam Miller and Jes Anderson, whose life experiences include sober parenting, hard time in Yakima jails, and managing a preschool, respectively. The pair (plus some extra-special guests) will set the stage for continued comedy antics at the venue, which was conceived by Seattle comedy veteran Dane Hesseldahl and aims to showcase funny talent six nights a week. LC

(Comedy/Bar, Capitol Hill, $5)

CINCO DE MAYO

El Centro de la Raza Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Every year, Latino/Chicano-centered nonprofit El Centro de la Raza hosts a spirited Cinco de Mayo shindig to celebrate the richness of Mexican American culture and commemorate the country's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla. This year's event will offer up more of what visitors have loved in past years, including local artisans and musicians, delicious cultural dishes, and much more. LC

(Roberto Maestas Festival Street, North Beacon Hill, free)

FILM

The Doom Generation

This marvelously dystopian movie by Gregg Araki will make the most sense if its place in history is understood. It's the second work of Araki's Teenage Apocalypse Trilogy. It was released in the middle of the final decade of the 20th century. This decade was racked by a secular form of millenarianism. Would the world end in 2000? And what should we do if we know for certain that it will? Araki's answer? Have lots of lots sex: women with women, women with men, men with men. You get the picture. Also, do not give a fuck about anything: get drunk, do any drug, break the law. This is the doom generation. It's also the end of the road for Gen X. After this moment, and this movie (which stars Rose McGowan), the stage is set for the millennials. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

Scarecrow Academy Presents Women in Trouble: Great Melodrama in Film

Take a closer look at so-called "women's pictures" for Women's History Month with National Society of Film Critics member and Scarecrow Video "historian-programmer in residence" Robert Horton. He'll lead the series of free Zoom sessions, exploring how directors have "put women at the center of their hothouse creative universes." (Never fear, the series doesn't center the male gaze—while Women in Trouble: Great Melodrama in Film does analyze Hitchcock and Lynch films, participants can also expect deep dives into Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenirand Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman.)

(Scarecrow Video, University District, free)

GEEK & GAMING

Free Comic Book Day

Free Comic Book Day is like Christmas for comic enthusiasts—it's when publishers shell out special issues and deals on popular titles like Spider-Man, Doctor Who, and The Avengers, along with lesser-known indie titles like Strangers in Paradise and Silver. Head to local shops to take advantage of free (or otherwise cheap) finds, attend readings, and meet people who dig comics as much as you do. Participating stores include Tails to Astonish, DreamStrands Comics, and Arcane Comics, which will have extended hours and yet-to-be-revealed deals. Batman and Harley Quinn will also drop by Golden Age Collectables for photo ops.

(Various locations, free)

LIVE MUSIC

NonSeq: Nic Masangkay

The experimental concert series Nonsequitur will continue its 2023 programming with a performance from local musician, poet, and activist Nic Masangkay. For this resonant performance, Masangkay will debut a new collection of songs for synthesizer and piano from their forthcoming project, When the World Is Ending, I Listen, which explores a millennial's coming of age during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. AV

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $5–20 donation)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Mr. Worldwide: All Pitbull All Night

There are plenty of tribute dance nights these days, but this is the first Pitbull-themed night I've come across. DJ Sleazy P will bring you back to the 2010s with all of Mr. Worldwide's Top 40 hits, from "Timber (ft. Ke$ha)" to "Give Me Everything (ft. Ne-Yo, Afrojack, & Nayer)." You probably know more of his songs than you realize...Plus, there will be a cash prize for the best Pitbull costume, so don't forget your aviator shades at home (conveniently, bald caps will be handed out to the first 50 guests). AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

SHOPPING

Seattle Art Book Fair

Prepare your tote bags, people: The Seattle Art Book Fair, an annual roundup of experimental publishers, DIY designers, and independent creatives who consider books to be Art with a capital A, will return this month. The festival celebrates all things art book-related, with a variety of talks, workshops, a "mixed-reality art installation," and (natch) artists slinging chapbooks and zines. Far-flung creatives and local presses will be present, including Wave Books, Shortt Editions, Publication Studio Vancouver, Monograph Bookwerks, and many others. Don't forget, you live in a UNESCO City of Literature. Act like it!! LC

(Washington Hall, Squire Park, free)

Theatre33's Annual Mother's Day Craft Fair

Bellevue’s Theatre33 is holding a craft day for Mother’s Day, which sounds kind of awesome after a bit of digging—the theater seems to have an East Slavic bent, with many productions performed in the Russian language and lots of Ukrainian names on the staff. They’ll have a mom-themed market with unique handcrafted gifts for sale, like candles, carved wooden artworks, soaps, crocheted items, plants, and books, as well as baked goods; the funds raised will help the theater buy costumes for upcoming youth productions. Here’s hoping someone’s selling rummy-hazelnutty Kyiv cake! STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR MEGAN VAN HUYGEN

(Theatre33, Wilburton, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Opening Day 2023

On the first Saturday of May for more than a century, hundreds of recreational boats have paraded from Portage Bay through the Montlake Cut for Seattle Yacht Club's Opening Day to celebrate the official opening of Seattle's boating season. Watch from the shore as adorned vessels boast live bands and giant floats. Come early to check out the Windermere Cup, a regatta featuring the University of Washington and other college crew teams from across the country and Australia.

(Montlake Cut, free)

Windermere Cup 2023

On the first Saturday of May for more than a century, hundreds of recreational boats have paraded from Portage Bay through the Montlake Cut for Seattle Yacht Club's Opening Day parade to celebrate the official opening of Seattle's boating season. In 1987, that weekend saw the addition of the Windermere Cup, a regatta featuring the University of Washington and other college crew teams from across the country and the world. Now, the first weekend of May combines both of those events, plus the ticketed 21+ Friday night Party on the Cut kickoff, for one giant rowing extravaganza. It's free to watch the action from the shore, and there's also food and drink vendors, a bouncy house and build-a-boat station for kids, and lots of screaming fans.

(Montlake Cut)

VISUAL ART

25th Anniversary Group Show

Happy anniversary to Roq La Rue! Kirsten Anderson opened the art gallery in 1998 and it has survived several different iterations, from the scrappy dive space in Belltown to its current slick digs in Madison Valley. It even closed for a minute back in 2016, before Anderson opened Creatura House in 2017, but she brought Roq La Rue back in 2018 and it has managed to persevere through COVID and Seattle's not-always-welcoming-to-artists evolution ever since. Appropriately, Anderson is throwing two parties to celebrate the gallery's survival. The first is this weekend's 25th Anniversary Group Show, which opens Saturday night and features work from some of the best artists seen in Roq La Rue through the years, including Madeline Von Foerster, Peter Ferguson, Lori Earley, Alessandra Marie, Hannah Flowers, Travis Louie, and Femke Hiemstra (who is also this week's Stranger Artist of the Week). DJ Marvelette will be there and Anderson is printing up limited-edition merch designed by some of her artist pals. The celebration will continue this fall with another group show in October, but more on that later. Let's focus on the here and the now. Viva Roq La Rue! STRANGER EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Roq La Rue, Madison Valley, free)

SPOTLIGHT NORTH Open Studio Tour

The second annual edition of the SPOTLIGHT NORTH Open Studio Tour facilitates free chats and community-building with King County artists, who will throw open the paint-splattered doors of their creative workspaces in Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and north Seattle. (The buzzy event drew almost 1,000 art lovers last year.) Contemporary creatives Anna Wetzel Artz, Gala Bent, Zak Bent, Laura Brodax, Elizabeth Copland, Tim Cross, Jennifer Fernandez, Maggie Jiang, Cameron Anne Mason, Carol Milne, Sonja Peterson, and Ellen Ramsey will share in-process work, present pieces for sale, and show off their studios, which are undoubtedly cool as hell. (We'd love a closer look at Milne's knitted cast glass sculptures and Ramsey's techy tapestry weavings.) LC

(Various locations, free)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Astounding Tales: Improvised Science Fiction

Old-school sci-fi lovers will dig this play on the pulpy space fiction magazines of yesterday, with imaginative blast-off tales interpreted by a cast of out-of-this-world improvisers.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

The Final Girls

Prepare your gag reflexes, ladies and theydies—this new drag competition hosted by Seattle drag mother Kaleena Markos promises to be a blood bath eleganza. Local faves Diamond Lil, Glenn Coco, Killer Bunny, Rylee Raw, Whispurr Water Shadow, and others will be picked off one by one until a survivor prevails, staggering away with a $4,000 grand prize.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill, $5)

READINGS & TALKS

The Neverending Comic Art Workshop with Tuan Nguyen

Reorient: Journeys through Art and Healing, which explored and spotlit immigration stories through nontraditional media, will close on May 14. This comic art workshop is the perfect opportunity to catch the empowering exhibition before it ends and interact directly with one of its featured artists, Tuan Nguyen, whose strangely tactile sculptural works dismantle elements of painting traditions to imagine new possibilities. Using ink brush and markers, participants will be prompted to add their stories of "healing and joy" to The Neverending Comic, Nguyen's ongoing illustration project. (For even more context on Reorient's themes, head to Wing Luke Museum at 11 am for a panel discussion on art and mental health with local artists and cultural workers.) LC

(Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District, free)

MULTI-DAY

CINCO DE MAYO

First Annual Cinco de Mayo Party

Since opening in 2015, the queer-owned, community-focused Frelard Tamales has won over Seattle with its lovingly handcrafted tamales, made from a family recipe with top-notch ingredients. In February, owners Osbaldo Hernandez and Dennis Ramey debuted a new Bellingham spinoff along with a brewery, El Sueñito Brewing Company. Why not plot a mini road trip to join them for their first annual Cinco de Mayo weekend celebration? They’ll offer a steady flow of Mexican dark lager, a special food menu (including pozole), folklorico dance performances, music, raffle prizes (like Sounders tickets), and other festivities through Sunday. Order a tamale or three, sip a savory michelada with house-made chamoy, and float away on a cloud of bliss.

(Frelard Tamales, Sunnyland, Friday-Sunday)

Third Anniversary Party

Cinco de Mayo weekend doubles as this draft-focused bottle shop’s third anniversary, and they’re going all out for the occasion. The business has teased special kegs, boozy slushies made with Omnipollo’s Bianca Blackberry Maple Pancake Lassi Gose, anniversary beer “flowing like water,” rare brews from its cellar, and a mysterious “special guest appearance on Saturday that you don’t want to miss,” in addition to plenty of other surprises. Sounds like a pretty good time to us.

(RidgeWood Bottle & Tap, Phinney Ridge, Friday-Sunday)

The Ultimate Cinco de Mayo Festival

It's right there in the name—this Cinco de Mayo festival has pretty much everything you could ever want out of an event celebrating the 5th of May (or in this case, the 5th through 7th of May). We're talking mariachi bands, Azteca dancers, salsa lessons, runway drag, food and drink specials at Taqueria Cantina, and "lots of ENCANTO!" We're not entirely sure what that means in this context, but this event is co-organized by Encanto Arts, a nonprofit focused on engaging underserved youth in Washington State, so it must be a good thing.

(Harbor Steps, Downtown, free, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

Joyland

Saim Sadiq’s 2022 Joyland is more than a beautiful piece of cinema, it is a cultural trailblazer. Based in Pakistan, the melodrama explores gender and sexual identity in a country that criminalizes both. The film follows the life of a young married man, Haider (Ali Junejo), who becomes a backup dancer for a trans performer named Biba (Alina Khan). Out of fear, Haider keeps his new job and relationship a secret from his conservative family. Joyland has received international support for questioning tradition and defying gender norms. Unsurprisingly, it has been banned in Pakistan's heavily populated Punjab province on behalf of “un-Islamic” material. To make it even more upsettingly queer, the film stars Pakistan’s first-ever trans lead, Alina Khan! If art is an act of resistance, Joyland is a fucking force. Also! Joyland recently won Best International Film at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards! It’s not easily streamable so don’t miss it! STRANGER CONTRIBUTOR BRITNE LUNISS

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Perfect Blue

In the words of Stranger senior staff writer Charles Mudede, "It’s hard out here for a retired aidoru." (An idol, or aidoru in Japanese, is a pop star manufactured by a talent corporation; they sing, model, dance, do a whole mess of media appearances, and then retire.) Central Cinema will kick off "ani-May" with Satoshi Kon's thriller Perfect Blue, which follows J-pop idol Mima Kirigoe as she attempts to shed her "good girl" image and transition from music to acting. An obsessed fan, and the exploitative entertainment industry, have other plans. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Daniel Alexander Jones: I Choose To Remember Us Whole

Performance artist and playwright Daniel Alexander Jones will activate multiple venues at the University of Washington, Meany Center, and across Seattle this spring, offering conversations, workshops, and rituals that will culminate in the installation of temporary altars across UW and a one-day processional performance on May 20. The project's three core components include altars co-created by Valerie Curtis-Newton, Leon Finley, Afroditi Psarra, Althea Rao, and Timothy White Eagle, an altar installation at Henry Art Gallery, and a participatory element. (Fill out a "memory card," available at the Henry's front desk, to contribute to the installation.) (Every day, through Jul 9, free)

Springshot 2023

Celebrating a "diverse garden" of performance artists, Springshot serves as a launch pad for brand-new dance, theater, burlesque, and comedy shorts over three weekends. Each choose-your-own-price performance is named after a spring bloom (tulip, peony, and more), and the series features over 20 artists. The festival wraps this weekend with "zinnia" and "aster" performances by local dancers and creatives including Zara Martina Lopez, Ben Swenson-Klatt, and veteran theater actor Tracy Hyland. (If you missed out on the first two weekends of performances, they're available on-demand.)

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Choose-your-own-price, Friday-Sunday)

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Seattle Children's Theatre will transform its stage from a dusty Kansas farmstead to the glittery land of Oz in this adaptation of L. Frank Baum's dreamy classic. Flying monkeys ages five and up will approve.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, $15-$20, Friday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

Pop-up Plant Vendor Weekends

Throughout spring, pop by for special vendor weekends promoting local nurseries, boutiques, and wholesale plant companies. You'll find a rare range of plants, perennials, natives, houseplants, trees, and more to spruce up your space and impress your green-thumbed house guests.

(Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, Federal Way, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Tilth Alliance May Edible Plant Sale

If, like Haley Heynderickx, you've ever longed to start a garden, this edible plant sale will equip you with everything you need, including fruit and veggie starts, culinary herbs, edible flowers, pollinator plants, and gardening supplies. All proceeds will benefit Tilth Alliance’s year-round programming.

(Meridian Playground, Wallingford, free, Saturday-Sunday)

SPRING

BAM in Bloom

Early on in the pandemic, wracked with worry and confusion, I binged a Netflix show called The Great Flower Fight and became forever enamored by floral designers. Imagine if your artistic medium was finicky, delicate, and rapidly wilting—that's what floral designers are up against, and somehow, they pull it off flawlessly. Could not be me. Delight in the lush craft of floral arrangement at BAM in Bloom, which will feature 10 displays made by regional experts like Anne Bradfield ofAnalog Floral and Carlee Donnelly of Goldenrod Floral Design. Each arrangement will be paired with harmonious artworks found throughout the museum. The event was organized with support from Slow Flowers Society, an "inclusive community dedicated to preserving domestic flower farms and supporting a floral industry that relies on a safe, seasonal and local supply of sustainably farmed flowers and foliage." LC

(Bellevue Arts Museum, Bellevue, $0-$15, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Betsy Eby: Milk and Honey

Encaustic painter Betsy Eby's gauzy, colorful compositions are built up with thick layers of wax and pigment, and you might get lost in their Rorschach-like qualities—the works in Milk and Honey evoke sunrises and verdant fields, despite being totally abstracted.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

CONSTRUCTION: Lee Davignon, Dorian Dean, Hilary Nelson, Kelly Clare

SOIL's exhibitions are ultra-contemporary, thoughtful, and sometimes a bit opaque; you've got to do your reading for a better grasp of each artist's themes and visual lexicons. CONSTRUCTION makes things a little simpler than usual, but no less intriguing—the gallery will become a "constructed zone" of site-specific installations that explore "all manner of constructions—material, linguistic, and structural." Washington-based artist Lee Davignon will present textile sculpture experiments that explore waste and value, while artist and poet Kelly Clare will wonder about the "environmental consequences of hidden infrastructure." Hilary Nelson's work is "built from stuff that probably used to be other stuff," and Dorian Dean's interdisciplinary pieces "embody curiosity through process." (We're stoked on Dean's installationI am Your Jar.) LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Saturday-Sunday)

Helmi Dagmar Juvonen: A Personal Connection

Helmi Dagmar Juvonen, an active player in the Northwest School throughout the 20th century, delivered a dose of unexpected humor and sincerity to the art movement's stoic, often sexist approach. For starters, she drew cuties like this, which is reason enough to fall in love with any artist immediately. But Juvonen's style is also quite detailed and complex, although her work went underappreciated throughout the bulk of her career. Here's your chance to engage with a rarely seen series of works on paper by the vital Seattle artist. LC

(Davidson Galleries, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Saturday; opening)

Thick as Mud

The word mud is likely derived from the Middle Low German mudde, meaning "moist, soft earth," with connections to the Polish word muł (slime) and the Sanskrit prefix mutra- (urine). Kids started making "mud pies" sometime around 1788, salamanders were first called "mudpuppies" in the mid-1800s, and hobo slang for coffee hit the scene in 1925. Now that your interest in mud has been sufficiently piqued, head to Thick As Mud, a group exhibition that digs into the nitty-gritty of human-mud relations and "engage[s] mud as a material and site that harbors memories of perseverance and means of survival, alongside and in tandem with legacies of trauma." Material experts Diedrick Brackens and Candice Lin will share work alongside other mud lovers. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, $0-20 suggested donation, Friday-Sunday; closing)