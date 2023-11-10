The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Nov 10–12, 2023

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

SPORTS & RECREATION

Pray for Snow Party

Looking back, I feel like the only way my parents kept me from getting depressed as a child with all the dark, dreary PNW rain was by saying, "It's snow in the mountains!" And I guess it worked? Shake off the gloom and head over to this Capitol Hill outdoor adventure and gear rental club for a free party that’ll get you stoked for the winter season. There will be mini-workshops, raffles, discounts, and quite a few vendors, including brands and outdoor specialists. Not to mention fellow people who love snow! So, if you're looking for carpool and ski buddies, this is a great place to make connections. SL

(Gearhouse - Capitol Hill, Capitol Hill, free)

VISUAL ART

Public Celebration: Antonio M. Gómez: LINEAJES and Hanako O’Leary: Izanami

If you haven't dropped by the Frye in a while, now's an excellent time: On November 10, they'll celebrate the opening of Antonio M. Gómez: LINEAJES (the exhibit features a custom-built tarima and an array of global instruments from Tacoma-based percussionist Gómez’s vast collection) andHanako O’Leary: Izanami, which blends Shinto mythology and contemporary feminist ideologies. The after-hours party will include a special performance by Gómez and his colleagues from Trío Guadalevín, Abel Rocha and Gus Denhard. As usual, the museum will offer free entry. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

NaNoWriMo Saturdays

National Novel Writing Month—aka NaNoWriMo—invites participants to finally jam out their masterwork by committing to finishing a 50,000-word manuscript during the month of November. Sound hard? Sound, like, almost impossible? You're not wrong!! But NaNoWriMo is well-known for the supportive environment it provides. So go ahead—I dare you to finish that sci-fi soap opera of a novel about robot squids that you've had on the back burner. On Saturday afternoons this month, you can head to Folio for writing support and company. You may win a rubber duck. LC

(Folio: The Seattle Athenaeum, Pike Place Market, free)

STATION SPACE Grand Opening!

King Street Station is getting a new youth-centric arts space! Celebrate the grand opening with words from Sir Mix-A-Lot and community leaders, light refreshments, and an open house where you can explore 10,000 square feet of amenities, including a recording studio, a black box theater, and even a luthier workshop (a place where people build stringed instruments). The Cultural Space Agency and the City of Seattle negotiated a 60-year lease for this intersectional project to give our 120-year-old train station a new future. We can't wait to see performances here; it’ll make commuting a breeze. SL (King Street Station, SoDo, free)

FESTIVALS

Diwali: Lights of India

One of the twinkliest celebrations in Indian culture, Diwali, is often referred to as the festival of lights; it also celebrates good over evil and human resilience. Diyas (oil lamps) and candles will illuminate the Armory in worship of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth—expect colorful outfits, tons of delicious food, cultural dance and music performances, a yoga workshop, and firecrackers. This year's festival will also include roti- and garland-making sessions, henna, and a flower mandala. LC

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, free)

FOOD & DRINK

7 Year Anniversary Party

The West Seattle taproom Ounces is toasting to seven years of business with a free bash that includes an appearance from the Dick's Drive-In truck, a wandering magician, live music, giveaways, and free gummy treats (not the THC kind) for kids and adults. Show up early and reap the benefits: The first 70 people in line for the food truck will receive free Dick's cheeseburgers, and the first 70 people in line for beer (or anyone sporting Ounces swag) will get a free pint glass. JB (Ounces, North Delridge, free)

Soup Club: In Person

I gotta focus, I'm shifting into soup mode. Cookbook author and "soup lady" Caroline Wright, who received a terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2017, will set up in front of Book Larder and sling cozy, soul-soothing goodness inspired by her cookbook, Soup Club. (She's also currently running a Kickstarter campaign for the follow-up, Seconds: More Plant-Based, No-Broth Soup and Stew Recipes from One Soup Cook to Another, which will be printed at the local woman-owned print shop Girlie Press and stocked exclusively at Book Larder.) All proceeds benefit the National Brain Tumor Society, the largest nonprofit organization in the country dedicated to the brain tumor community. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Allison Russell Live at Easy Street Records

Grammy Award-winning troubadour, poet, and activist Allison Russell will swing by this local record shop to support her sophomore solo album The Returner. Drawing inspiration from the resilience of folk icon Joni Mitchell, the album touches on the joys of surviving and sexual agency. "I wrote a poem about Joni, and in the poem I called her 'Our Lady Returner,'" Russell tells Variety. "I thought about how much grit and grace that she has as a human being to be able to come back from death, not once, but three times, and to relearn not just how to sing and play, but how to walk and talk—that was such a moving, intense experience that had many layers to me." The album also has an impressive list of A-list backing vocalists, including Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, and Hozier. Russell will play a few of her favorite tracks from the album and have a meet-and-greet. AV

(Easy Street Records, Junction, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Cry Now / Cry Later

Birthed by "two Chicano friends looking to have a consistent dark dance night on Capitol Hill," Cry Now / Cry Later is moving into Eastlake's new Black Lodge space for a very goth evening of darkwave, industrial, and dark EDM dance cuts from both forgotten and classic artists. DJs Gold Chisme, Coffin Birth, and Activate will leave you with no tears left to cry (and no moves left to dance). AV

(Black Lodge, South Lake Union, $10-$13)

Laser 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Do you have a "Blank Space" in your calendar this weekend? The region's only laser dome will glow with a light blue haze in honor of 1989 (Taylor's Version). Sing (or let's face it, scream) along the album in its entirety accompanied by trippy lasers that are choreographed perfectly to the songs. C'mon, it's time to enter your laser dome era. AV

(Laser Dome at Pacific Science Center, Uptown, $12-$15)

SHOPPING

Big Dig Record Show

Twenty-plus record dealers will once again peddle their eclectic wares (some of which will only be a buck) to deal-hunting vinyl hounds at this annual pop-up sale. Record shows can be a real give and take—you can find incredible deals on rare records with the trade-off of being elbow-to-elbow with a bunch of know-it-all record-collecting nerds (don't say I didn't warn you). Luckily, you can take a break from the madness with food, booze, and music from local DJs. AV

(Vermillion, $5-$10)

Captain Slinky Presents Oddmall Emporium of The Weird CREEPSMAS 3 "Between-The-Holidays" Art, Craft & Gift Show

Oddmall is not your ordinary craft show. Celebrating imagination, creativity, and just plain weirdness, this show stands proudly in the "between-the-holidays" time that they elaborate as "Too Soon To Put Up A Tree, But I'm Not Ready To Get Rid Of The Jack-O-Lantern Yet Either." Shop from over 170 vendors selling goods from glowing mushrooms to creepy doll art, take a selfie with Krampus, enter the “Second Chance” costume contest, take a spin at the prize wheel of destiny, and more. The organizers consider this a "PG-13" event (swear words and suggestive images will be floating around), so think twice before bringing the kiddos. SL

(Evergreen State Fairgrounds, free)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Free Entrance Days in the National Parks

Saturday is Veterans Day, which brings the last free national park entrance day of the year! Pack up the car (and maybe your rain gear), and head to the majestic Mount Rainier; Olympic National Park, which is only a scenic ferry ride away; or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park and Fort Vancouver down by the Oregon border. I find a certain kind of comfort in trudging through the damp forest and listening to the rain—all that life always makes me feel alive—so don’t let the colder weather put you off from going outside. SL

(Various locations, free)

VISUAL ART

Well Well Projects: Companions

This cross-city pollination invites eight artists from the Portland collective Well Well Projects to showcase work in Seattle, while Vestibule artists will install an exhibition in Portland. Guest curated by prolific creator Alyson Provax, Well Well's exhibition, Companions, displays works by more than half of the member-run gallery collective's members. The show "operates as a forest," meaning that the multimedia work presented helps "create an environment of unique species that have come together in ways both interdependent and at odds." Expect a wide range of mediums, including paper-cutting, collage, ceramics, and more. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard, free; opening)

SUNDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Author Talk and Book Signing: Fuchsia Dunlop, Invitation to a Banquet

The legendary James Beard Award-winning food writer and chef Fuchsia Dunlop was the first Westerner to train as a chef at the Sichuan Institute of Higher Cuisine in Chengdu and has dedicated the last three decades of her life to traveling across China and researching and cooking Chinese cuisine. Her latest release, Invitation to a Banquet, delves into the history and techniques of Chinese cooking, with conversations with experts and deep dives into classic dishes like mapo tofu and knife-scraped noodles. She'll talk about the book with J. Kenji López-Alt, followed by a Q&A and a signing. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont, $0-$36.75)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBIT

Honored to Tell

The first cohort to graduate from the Seattle Black Spatial Histories Institute will share their oral history and "Black memory work" in this culminating exhibition, which was inspired by interviews with Black longshore workers, barbers, dancers, educators, and beauticians. I'm stoked to see Ricky Reyes, Eboni Wyatt, and Sierra Parsons's Making.Wavs zine and immersive reading room, Ariel Paine's barbershop installation, and Brenetta Ward's quilted scrolls. LC

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, free, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

50 Years of SIFF

SIFF Cinema Egyptian's latest series offers a rare opportunity to catch 21 Seattle International Film Festival faves and Audience Award winners. Over the last five decades, the festival has screened over 10,000 films from all over the world, so seeing them all would be pretty much impossible. These screenings will help fill the gaps on your Letterboxd lists, though. The series continues with Boyhood and Run Lola Run this weekend. I'm jazzed that they'll screen the eerie Australian flick Picnic at Hanging Rock, a favorite of SIFF festivalgoers in 1979, later this month. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

Anatomy of a Fall

In one of Burial's unreleased tracks, you will find a sample that makes this claim: "It's like people had forgotten how to make a tune." Something similar can be said about the cinema of the procedural. It's hard to find a director who can do it right, who deeply understands the form. This is why Anatomy of a Fall, a French film by Justine Triet, is so remarkable: It's 100% a thriller. There is a crime, an investigation, a suspect, and, of course, lots of drama in the court. Triet builds all of the questions (Who did it? What are we missing? Why is the man nearly blind? What about the music? The aspirin?) into a solid maze. And the tension increases the closer we get to its core. Anatomy of a Fall (what a great title) deserved the Palme d'Or it won at this year's Cannes Film Festival. STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

The Holdovers

It's November. It's time to watch Paul Giamatti act his little heart out as a curmudgeonly educator at a New England prep school in the '60s, where a gaggle of students have been left behind on Christmas break. Honestly, though, have you ever heard a film premise that made you want to wear wool socks and drink apple cider more than this one? Plus, and perhaps most importantly, The Holdovers was directed by Alexander Payne, aka the guy who made Election and that movie about wine. It's going to be funny and charming!!! Enjoy. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Women Make Movies present: Early Works by African American Women

As the world's leading distributor of independent films by and about women, Women Make Movies supports women producers and directors who are "planting the seeds for a diverse and inclusive filmmaking landscape." Cool! This screening of six short films by African American women creatives is a great introduction to what the organization does (and will likely introduce you to some filmmakers you weren't familiar with before). I'm intrigued by Fronza Woods's Killing Time, a "ten-minute short plumbing the art of everyday horror," and Fannie's Film, in which an elderly cleaning woman for an exercise studio performs her job duties while sharing in voiceover about her "life, hopes, goals, and feelings." LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Friday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

Best of the Northwest Fall Show

Type A folks, Virgos, and everyone else who relishes planning ahead will be happy to know that they can kick off their holiday shopping early, and in style, at this three-day art market. Over 100 creatives will share their ceramics, fiber art, jewelry, and more in the light-filled, historic Magnuson Park Hangar 30, and food trucks will post up throughout the weekend. Those who prefer a head start on their head start can also snag tickets to the preview gala, which includes complimentary wine, appetizers, and first dibs on art. LC

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, $3-$35, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Antonio M. Gómez: LINEAJES

Tacoma-based percussionist Antonio M. Gómez will fill the Frye's Salon gallery with a visual and sonic presentation that explores the intertwined histories of world music. The LINEAJES exhibit features a custom-built tarima (a traditional Mexican percussive platform) along with an array of global instruments from Gómez’s vast collection. To heighten the experience, Gómez's Trio Guadalevin and other ensembles have provided recorded soundscapes that will play continuously through the exhibition. This is a wonderful opportunity to expand your knowledge of international sounds and complicate simplified notions of Western civilization. AV

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Emily Counts: So Familiar

Emily Counts' ceramic style is always a little (okay, more than a little) mystical, reflecting on nature and the fragility of life through surreal sculptural busts and curious wall pieces that are sometimes lit from within. In her new exhibition So Familiar, Counts's coven of life-sized ceramic figures "stand in ceremony," each paired with a folkloric animal familiar. The exhibition expands upon her previous exhibition, Sea of Vapors, at the now-shuttered Museum of Museums, so expect more themes of growth, decomposition, aging, and transformation, plus sensory oddities and nostalgic features. LC

(studio e, Georgetown, free, Friday-Saturday)

Hanako O’Leary: Izanami

Weaving together Shinto mythology and contemporary feminist ideologies, local artist Hanako O’Leary’s ceramic objects create a unique visual vocabulary embedded with stories from her childhood travels to Japan’s Setonaikai Islands. O'Leary also draws from folkloric Japanese imagery, fertility icons, Noh theater traditions, and her personal matriarchal lineage to "narrate her own American story" in her first solo museum presentation. Izanami is named after the Shinto goddess of creation and death; in the Shinto pantheon, she dies during childbirth, but O'Leary lends her story a contemporary reframing by “embracing the mystical feminine realm in its entirety and celebrating the right to create or destroy what lies within our own underworld.” LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Mary Josephson: Plenty

Just look at Mary Josephson's beaded tapestries. They are incredible. Don't you want to see them in person?! Seriously, this blurb almost writes itself. The lush foliage and color-drenched compositions of Josephson's visual world as supplemented by her generous material usage, and each piece seems to scream and shout in celebration of life, animals, and texture. Although her multicolored works are forces to be reckoned with, I'm equally intrigued by Jacobson's quieter etched glass pieces, which fill the frame with confident gestures. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday-Saturday)

Sunshady Days: A 50 year Retrospective of Bumbershoot

As a Seattle native, I grew up attending Bumbershoot before I knew what the word itself meant (it’s a synonym for umbrella if you still aren’t in the know). I have countless memories of the festival; running around the grounds with my big sister to see acts like Bob Dylan, Paramore, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the Black Eyed Peas, Katy Perry, and many more. That's why, when I attended Bumbershoot's 50th-anniversary festival this summer, I wandered into the A/NT Gallery's photo retrospective and was nearly brought to tears. The exhibit included not only artist photos, but images of the audience that capture the spirit of the festival and its evolution over the past decade. Now, the exhibit has moved over to Photographic Center Northwest so that you can view it all month long. AV

(Photographic Center Northwest, Capitol Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)