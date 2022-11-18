The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Nov 18-20, 2022



FRIDAY

FILM

Campout Cinema

Grab your sleeping bag for Does This Unit Have a Soul?, a cult sci-fi screening series (with a focus on AI and robots—cool!) held after hours in MoPOP's Sky Church space. (There are donation-based virtual watch-along options, too.) The series continues on November 18 with 2013 sea monster madhouse Pacific Rim.

(MoPOP, Uptown, $11-$14)

FOOD & DRINK

Drinking Chocolate Celebration

Cozy up with a rich mug of drinking chocolate from Fremont's resident chocolate factory for just $4, along with a complimentary handmade chocolate-covered marshmallow. While you're at it, pick up some treats for holiday gifts and stocking stuffers.

(Theo Chocolate, Fremont)

Rye Day Friday and Three Ryes Men Release

Reuben's award-winning barrel-aged barleywine Three Ryes Men, which is brewed with multiple types of rye, comes bearing not frankincense and myrrh but malt-driven caramel and chocolate notes. You'll get to try this year's release on tap and purchase bottles to take home. Plus, check out a new apple pie variant and five other rye beers.

(Reuben's Brews, West Woodland)

LIVE MUSIC

Tom Baker Quartet: Songs & Triangles

The Tom Baker Quartet, which All About Jazz once called "creative, free, and at times, funky" will perform Songs and Triangles, and part soundscape, part composition, featuring pianist/vocalist Kaley Lane Eaton. Afterward, the quartet will continue with a set of original songs and improvisations.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $5–$15 donation at the door)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Koven: Sara Landry with Kota Kira & Kold X

We know that spooky season is technically over, but this dance party promises to "bring out your inner witch" with a night of heavy techno dark witch house jams. Texas-based, industrial techno DJ Sara Landry will headline alongside kindred spirits Kota Kira and Kold X.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $15)

M&M: Madame Lou's Mix Series with Jenn Green, Off99, and Eve Defy

Madame Lou's new Mix Series is a quarterly DJ night that showcases "regional underground dance music and the community that encompasses it." The series will kick off this weekend with techno and house tunes from local DJs Jenn Green, Off99, and Eve Defy.

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

READINGS & TALKS

Word Works—Nicole Sealey: Why is Brigit Pegeen Kelly’s “Song” the Perfect Poem?

Hugo House's first Word Works craft talk of the 2022/23 season features Nicole Sealey, the former executive director of Cave Canem Foundation, who will examine Brigit Pegeen Kelly's "Song," widely regarded by poets as a "perfect poem." (Come to your own conclusions!) Alongside prize-winning poet Janae Johnson, Sealey will explore the imagery, flourishes, and sounds that make "Song" so impactful.

(Hugo House, Capitol Hill, $5-$15)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Understanding Bias in Artificial Intelligence

If we've learned anything from the steampunk Google engineer who thought the company's artificial intelligence was sentient, it's that AI is a complicated—and kinda eerie—technology. It's also deeply subjective, embedded with the biases of its developers. Learn more about the road bumps in the uncanny valley at this talk with Dylan Baker, an engineer and researcher at the Distributed AI Research (DAIR) Institute.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, free)

FILM

Rayos: Cine en México

Honoring Mexican filmmaking from the country's golden age of cinema to the present day, this series of screenings and community discussions (in partnership with The Grand Cinema and the Tacoma Film Festival) spotlights everything from feature flicks to documentaries and archival 16mm treasures. Rayos: Cine en México continues on November 19 with screenings of intimate visual essays Trópico de Cáncer and Mitote.

(Tacoma Art Museum, Tacoma, free)

Saturday Morning Cartoons

SIFF's sweet Saturday Morning Cartoons series, which showcases all-ages animation films through a cultural lens, continues this month with Ponyo, Hayao Miyazaki's deep-dive into the magical ocean realm of a goldfish princess.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $5-$10)

Scarecrow Academy—The Art in Sci-Fi: Signs

"Move, children! Vamanos!!!" Scarecrow Academy's galactic semester of sci-fi film discussions continues this weekend, led by film critic, author, and Scarecrow historian-programmer Robert Horton. For this session of The Art in Sci-Fi, Horton will lead a conversation on Signs, M. Night Shyamalan's criminally underrated tale of crop circles and tin foil hats.

(Scarecrow Video, University District, free)

VHS Uber Alles

For those who can scrape together three buckaroos, VHS Uber Alles is the place to be on Saturday night—the screening series is always offered at an ultra-low price aligned with the so-bad-it's-good quality of its programming. (That's what makes it fun!) This month's show follows a "poor man's Steven Seagal" in a straight-to-TV flick that rivals the schlock of Van Damme in Hard Target.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $3)

FOOD & DRINK

Gobble Up Seattle 2022

Just in time for Thanksgiving (and the subsequent holidays), Urban Craft Uprising will host this specialty food show for the sixth year in a row, promising over 80 local vendors slinging everything from caramels to small-batch pickles to nut butters. (Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, Free)

Wasabi Sushi SEA Grand Opening

Be among the first to check out a new Seattle location of the Portland-based contemporary sushi joint WasabiSushi. The grand opening will feature food specials, giveaways, raffles, and other festivities.

(Wasabi Sushi SEA, Capitol Hill)

LIVE MUSIC

Kate Dinsmore with Karyn Ann and Sphie

Kate Dinsmore is a Seattle-based singer-songwriter known for her dynamic vocals and intimate performances, with inspirations ranging from jazz to Americana. She will play in support of her latest EP, Version of Me, alongside soulful folk troubadour Karyn Ann and neo-soul artist Sphie.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $12)

Native Tongues Tribute

Local musicians including guitarist Ian Hughes, keyboardist Darrius Willrich, drummer Roc Phizzle, and bassist Alex Dyring will be accompanied by DJ Vitamin D for a tribute to the groundbreaking hip-hop collective Native Tongues with the progressive, jazz-infused classics of A Tribe Called Quest, De La Soul, and Phife Dawg.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $15)

PERFORMANCE

Artists at the Center: International Capoeira Angola Foundation of Seattle

This free performance of capoeira, an Afro-Brazilian martial art that blends dance, acrobatics, and fighting elements, will emphasize the strong musicality of the form and include a brief discussion of its history. Attendees can join in by playing capoeira percussion instruments and learning a few moves.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

SHOPPING

Columbia City Night Market

This monthly market is the definition of a win-win situation—it's a short walk from the Columbia City light rail station, so you can decompress with an evening of local art, live music, and libations without worrying about finding a place to park.

(Columbia City, Columbia City, free)

Holiday Bookfest

You're sure to score a thoughtful gift for your bookish besties (and maybe a tome or two for yourself) at this holiday market, where 28 regional authors including Jessica Gigot, nature artist Molly Hashimoto, and Seattle journalist Putsata Reang will sell signed copies of their books.

(Phinney Neighborhood Association, Phinney Ridge, free)

Lake City Record Show

Refresh your record collection at this annual vinyl market featuring a wide range of formats, genres, eras, and price points. Plus, admission is free! Stick around after the show for danceable DJ sets from local vinyl experts.

(Shoreline Elks Hall, Ridgecrest, free)

Troll Vintage Market

Because nothing says vintage like a 33-year-old concrete troll, duck under the Fremont Bridge to explore 65 booths of vintage digs and doodads while enjoying scrumptious food trucks and vibey DJ sets.

(Fremont Bridge, Fremont, free)

VISUAL ART

Open Art Studios

In conjunction with the Small Works from the Artists of Building 30 West exhibition currently on view in the Magnuson Park Gallery, this annual open studio event centers the diverse creative practices of Building 30 West artists, including painters Elizabeth Bruno and Fong Baatz.

(Sand Point Arts and Cultural Exchange, Sand Point, free)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Julefest: A Nordic Christmas Celebration

The National Nordic Museum's long-held annual tradition returns for its 45th year with more music, dancing, and customary holiday food fare from the northern region. Modeled after a traditional Christmas market, Julefest includes over 30 local artisan vendors, visits with Santa, and a Scandinavian bar to keep ya warm.

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, $0-$10)

SUNDAY

FILM

Tout Va Bien

In the '72 political drama Tout Va Bien, Hollywood glamazon and rising social activist Jane Fonda joined heads with cinema auteur Jean-Luc Godard (RIP!) to explosive, radical results. The film lashes out at the capitalist establishment with a caustic plot revolving around a wildcat strike and the American journalist who documents its development.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

GEEK & GAMING

Used Puzzle Exchange

What do we want? PUZZLES. When do we want 'em? NOW! If the preceding chant resonates with you, get thee to this used puzzle exchange, where local puzzlers "and the puzzle-curious" will exchange their gently used puzzles for fresh ones. Don't you dare bring a puzzle that's missing pieces—there's a strict honor code, people.

(Blue Highway Games, West Queen Anne, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Parisalexa with Ariana DeBoo and Talaya.

Last year, Mercury writer Jenni Moore wrote: "The Pacific Northwest isn’t exactly known for being a hotbed for R&B, pop, or hip-hop, but that could change someday with the career trajectory of artists like Seattle singer-songwriter/producer Parisalexa. She first nabbed my attention (and my heart TBH) when she sang “Cashitis” in the semifinals of Sound Off! 2016, an annual music competition at the Museum of Pop Culture (formerly known as the Experience Music Project) in Seattle. She gave a pitch-perfect vocal, wielded it perfectly, and showed an obvious knack for creating organic, intuitive song structures. To this day, I still get chills." She will take the stage for a hometown show alongside like-minded neo-soul artists Ariana DeBoo and Talaya.

(High Dive, Fremont, $5)

Racer Sessions: Kayce Guthmiller

Kayce Guthmiller is a singer-songwriter and violist from Boise, Idaho who takes inspiration from indie folk favorites like Andrew Bird, Sufjan Stevens, and Fleet Foxes for her pastoral acoustic tunes about memory, childhood, and isolation. Anticipate hearing songs from her latest release, the slow, which she recorded over the course of five days, alone in a Whidbey Island Airbnb.

(Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill, free)

Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra Fall Series

Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra’s academic year will kick off with its symphonette and youth symphony orchestras performing chamber classics by Rachmaninov, Halffter, Brahms, Mozart, and Soon Hee Newbold.

(Benaroya Hall, Downtown, $15)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

The Menu

Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes bump heads in this horror satire of gastronomic proportions. The Menu roasts the hoity-toity culture of haute cuisine while folding in some unexpected ingredients.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $11-$14, Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Lil Woody's Fast Food Month

For the month of November, local burger joint Li'l Woody's is cleverly recreating fast food favorites for its weekly specials. This week, you can grab the McDonald's dupe Li'l Big Mac (November 15-21). The Taco Bell tribute Li'l Crunch Wrap (November 22-28) will close out the month.

(Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Girls School Memory Play

Penned by director and playwright Donovan Olsen, Girls School Memory Play explores trans identity, gender socialization, and the ridiculousness of single-sex schools through a cathartic choreographed work with a largely non-binary and trans cast. The production is only running for four days, so catch it this weekend in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.

(West of Lenin, Fremont, Pay-what-you-can, Friday-Sunday)

Paddington Saves Christmas

Paddington Bear will once again don his blue duffle coat and bright-red hat for this holiday comedy, which sees the beloved, accident-prone bear on a chaotic journey to make marmalade jam.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, $15-$20, Friday-Sunday)

SHOPPING

African Marketplace

If you haven't yet visited Wa Na Wari, an immersive space for Black art and culture located in Seattle's historically Black Central District, you're missing out. Pop by for their recurring African marketplace, where you'll find Black vendors sharing colorful vintage pieces and antique art materials.

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, free, Saturday-Sunday)

United Indians Native Art Market

Support local Native artists and score unique holiday gifts at this weekend market, where visitors will find handcrafted jewelry, woodworking, clothing, drums, and more.

(Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, Magnolia, free, Saturday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

in the negative

This four-day exhibition staged in the Museum of Museums kitchen centers 11 regional artists working in film photography to explore the medium's storytelling power. The free show, curated by MoM volunteer Tien Austin, features work by Kiki Williams, Cassie Ferguson, and others.

(Museum of Museums, First Hill, free, Friday-Sunday)

Iván Carmona: Sueño Tropical

Puerto Rican artist Iván Carmona channels his birthplace in Sueño Tropical, a spirited solo exhibition of monochromatic sculptures inspired by the Caribbean island's flora and fauna. Totemic in nature, Carmona's freestanding sculptures feel minimalist, yet infused with complex emotion.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday; opening)

Pathways: Joe Rudko, Kandis Susol, and Brian Sanchez

Washington-based artists Joe Rudko, Kandis Susol, and Brian Sanchez will present new work in this group exhibition, focusing on "hyper-specific abstraction." (Sounds paradoxical, but we're intrigued.) Rudko's found photo collages create curious networks of memory, while Susol's meditative wax-coated paper sculptures look deceivingly soft.

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday; opening)