The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 11–13, 2024

FRIDAY

FILM

?????? CINEMA

This "blindfolded" cinema series is exactly what it sounds like—just show up and prepare to be titillated by whatever pops up on screen. Opportunities to be entirely surprised by a film don't come along very often, so try it out as a reminder that there are still mysteries to uncover in the world. Or maybe you'll hate it. Who knows! That's the fun of the whole shebang. Go forth, switch off your brain, and let the enigma reveal itself. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, free)

LIVE MUSIC

13 'Til Midnight (Taylor Swift Tribute) with Poker Face (Lady Gaga Tribute)

This tribute concert isn't just the "we have that at home" version of the Eras Tour and the Chromatica Ball. Local Swifties 13 'Til Midnight are a trio of singers who channel Taylor's ethereal vocalizations for a performance that's more than a mere impersonation. They will be joined by the theatrical Lady Gaga tribute group Poker Face for an evening of favorites and deep cuts alike. AV

(High Dive, Fremont, $15)

Terror/Cactus: Forastero Album Listening Party with DJ Lasserette

Did you know that there is a boutique hotel above the Crocodile (cue Lana Del Rey's "Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd")? This week, Hotel Crocodile hosts the electro-cumbia project Terror/Cactus (aka Martín Selasco) as part of its recurring Latin arts showcase. The Seattle-based project employs psychedelic and experimental sounds—which he calls "digital folklore"—to explore themes of identity, memory, perception, and mysticism. He will celebrate the release of his new album Forastero alongside DJ Lasserette.

(Hotel Crocodile, Belltown, free)

The Skylark Benefit Show: Rain City Rewind, Pirate Radio, and The Justin DePoala Band

In case you didn't hear, the beloved West Seattle club the Skylark is being forced to relocate due to the expansion of the Sound Transit light rail. To raise funds for the upcoming move, local bands including grunge tribute Rain City Rewind, Pirate Radio, and the Justin Depaola Band will rock the house with a donation-based concert. AV

(Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle, Suggested Donation $10)

VISUAL ART

Michael Hong: Oi-ee Moo-chim

The delightful Korean word 손맛 (sonmat) translates to "hand-flavor," referring to the unique, indescribable quality that an individual cook brings to their cooking, often passed down through generations. (It reminds me of something my grandfather would say when eating a home-cooked meal: "I can taste your hands in it.") This exhibition from ceramic artist Michael Hong explores the concept with two bodies of work that show his own "hand-flavor": a series of abstract "self-portraits" that mirror his six-foot height and a series of pots inspired by the Korean fermentation vessels hangari. His work functions as a "methodology and a site of contemplation, where the physical and the cultural intertwine to depict the complex dynamics of identity, labor, and heritage." JB

(Gallery 4Culture, Pioneer Square, free)

SATURDAY

EXHIBIT

Proto Kelp

Kait Rhoads' large-scale installation at Method Gallery centers an unsung environmental hero: kelp. (Did you know that kelp is a "primary producer that modifies the environment to create suitable habitats for a great diversity of species?" I did not!) Give your thanks to the squiggly stuff at Proto Kelp, which expresses reverence for all things Laminariales with a branching, collaborative poem in glass. LC

(Method Gallery, Pioneer Square, free)

FILM

Red Army/PFLP: Declaration of World War

This week's most radical screening is Kōji Wakamatsu and Masao Adachi's Red Army/PFLP: Declaration of World War, a gritty "landscape theory" flick borne from their '71 meeting with Japan's Red Army faction in Lebanon, who joined heads with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) to resist Zionist invasion. The film's lo-fi, DIY style captures the organizations' attempts to "take on the Israeli state" and bridges the gap between the struggles of Japanese leftists and Palestinian liberation fighters in the '70s. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

HALLOWEEN

Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade

If your pup refused to get in their pumpkin costume last Sunday at the Halloween Pet Parade in Volunteer Park, here’s a second chance. The Stonehouse Cafe celebrates "howl-o-ween" with a pet parade and costume contest, where the best small dog costume, best large dog costume, and best family costume will take home $100 gift cards. Talk about a treat! The weather continues to be horrifically nice, so I suggest a stroll along the lake or visiting one of the many nearby parks afterward. SL

(The Stonehouse Cafe, Rainier Beach, free)

Goblin Art Market

I don't normally associate goblins with cozy vibes, but this art market is out to prove me wrong. Local artists will hawk art prints, embroidery, stickers galore, and comfy accessories to prepare you for the cold and dark that is yet to come. Outsider Comics is a very cool and queer-friendly space, so this is your sign from the beyond to visit! SL

(Outsider Comics, Fremont, free)

Thrift & Treat

Finding a Halloween costume always stresses me out, but I am in awe of what people have created with finds from our local Goodwill stores. The company shared the very scary fact that an estimated 35 million Halloween costumes were thrown away last year. The planet doesn't need your sexy bunny and inflatable T-Rex trash, it's already dealing with enough shit! Get thrifty and piece together a Barbie look or get your fang on as a vampire (à la What We Do in the Shadows, Buffy, or Twilight; the possibilities are endless). Goodwill is making this shopping trip an extra special one, with Halloween consultants on hand to help you find what you're looking for, DJ tunes to get you in the spirit, and a "special treat" with every purchase. SL

(Seattle Goodwill, Chinatown-International District, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Twilight Soundtrack Halloween: Henry Mansfield, Art Gecko, Ives, and Vanilla Abstract

You better hold on tight, spider monkey! In honor of Halloween, local bands Henry Mansfield, Art Gecko, Ives, and Vanilla Abstract will join forces to commemorate the soundtrack of the early aughts phenomenon Twilight. Covers of Muse's "Supermassive Black Hole" and Iron & Wine's "Flightless Bird, American Mouth" will leave you begging the question: "Bella, where the hell have you been loca?" AV

(High Dive, Fremont, $15)

PERFORMANCE

FEVER: Battle Angels

Mother Kylie Mooncakes, one of Seattle's most aesthetically indestructible queens, will join forces with Viper Fengs for the return of FEVER, imagined as a "demented love child of two hot Asian idiot girls trapped in Seattle who wanted to maximize their joint slay." It's hard to argue with such iron-clad logic, and frankly, "slay" feels like an understatement here. Hot-girl-walk your way over to Massive to spot Amora Namor, Solana Solstice, and Bruno Baewatch on the runway, too. LC

(Massive, Capitol Hill, $15)

VISUAL ART

Guardian, Garden

I'm a long-time fan of Gretchen Frances Bennett's deceptively simple colored pencil compositions, which combine organic elements (plant life, natural phenomena) to think about human emotion, interiority, and how we might be more like flowers than we think. Although Bennett's flora-inspired works are alluring, I'm particularly pulled toward this drawing inspired by Wong Kar-wai's Happy Together. The image's hazy, blended color field looks as though it's been rained on; still, there's a potent sense of relationship and tactile memory here. Bennett's drawings feel like well-loved photographs: smudged, folded up, and kept safe in a wallet. LC

(Veronica, Mount Baker, free)

Preserved: Holly Ballard Martz & Paul D McKee

If you recently watched The Substance, Caroline Fargeat's twisted, skin-ripping strike at youth obsession, do artists Holly Ballard Martz and Paul D. McKee have the exhibition for you. (And if you haven't seen The Substance, you should. Consider it prep work for this show.) Preserved continues to ponder our "futile attempts" at clutching to youthfulness, connecting injectables to larger ideas of preservation and memory. The show's preview images feature works with hooks and holes and bottled specimens and words like "plump" and "taut." I am squicked out already, which feels like a good sign. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard, free; opening)

MULTI-DAY

EXHIBIT

Flower, Bird, Wind, Moon by Kanako Abe

Brat summer is finally behind us, which means it's time for what EverOut music calendar editor Audrey Vann calls "hot troll fall." Seattle Japanese Garden is the ideal place to wear a sweater and stroll like a cute little troll among the autumnal trees, just as their leaves start to take on tinges of red and gold. While you're busy being troll-like, shuffle over to kirie (paper-cutting) artist Kanako Abe's poetic solo exhibition Flower, Bird, Wind, Moon, a collection of meticulous, season-appropriate paper-cut compositions. The serene, introspective show's title is pulled from the Japanese philosophy of kachou fūgetsu, which is often interpreted as "experiencing the beauty of nature" or “discovering yourself in nature." I feel calmer already. LC

(Seattle Japanese Garden, Madison Park, $10, Friday–Sunday)

Please Touch: Together, Breaking Barriers

It's a rule akin to "shut up and get off your phone in the movie theater." Don't touch the art. We've heard this since forever, right? This applies in every gallery setting, right? WRONG. Please Touch: Together, Breaking Barriers invites viewers to touch the artwork on display, aiming to "raise awareness about accessibility for blind and low-vision individuals in the arts" by facilitating a tactile experience. Viewers are encouraged to "close their eyes, use their open palms, and gently stroke their artwork, describing the meaning it holds for them," which sounds downright blissful. LC

(King Street Station, SoDo, free, Friday–Saturday)

FALL

Carpinito Bros. Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

You know what will make your cozy fall photoshoot better? A breathtaking backdrop of Mount Rainier; which is exactly what you'll get (on a clear day) at Carpinito Brothers Farm. Bring your Hinge date, your parents, and/or your kids (just not your dog) and proceed to get lost in multiple mazes spanning acres of corn, pet farm animals, and take your pick of pumpkins. SL

(Carpinito Brothers, Kent, $0-$12, Friday–Sunday)

FILM

All Monsters Attack! 2024

October rolls around, and suddenly, everyone wants to watch vampires, ghosts, and cannibals get their freak on. Typical!!! If you're also feeling the sudden urge to stress yourself out with Cronenberg and Murnau, All Monsters Attack! has your back. The series shudders all month long with creepy greats like the colonial-era cannibal tale Ravenous, the Nicolas Cage campy cult flick Vampire's Kiss, Roger Corman's The Masque of the Red Death, and a screening of Nosferatu set to a Radiohead score, which should get you amped for Eggers' remake releasing in December. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Friday–Sunday)

The Forest Hills

Real Shelleyheads know that before Duvall's death in July, she returned to the screen in The Forest Hills, an independent horror project set in the shadowy Catskill Mountains. Is the film good? Well, no, probably not. In fact, reviews suggest that it's distractingly low-budget and nonsensical, although perhaps it'll find "so bad it's good" cult status someday. But if you're interested in Duvall as a cultural force, one who stood out amid collaborations with larger-than-life auteurs over the years (Altman, Kubrick), you'll want to watch her outshine her source material one final time. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $14.50-$15.50, Friday–Sunday)

Hausu

If you've been following EverOut for a while, you may have already spotted my recommendation to watch Nobuhiko Obayashi's Hausu, a hallucinogenic love letter to floating heads, cute kitties, and carnivorous pianos. Well, I'm back, people! And once again, I'm recommending—no, demanding—that you watch Hausu. The '77 psychedelic romp is one of my all-time favorites and the perfect apéritif for creepy season. When a squad of teenage girls travels to a creaky, cobwebby country manor, they discover that evil spirits have overtaken the house. (This is why I don't travel to creaky, cobwebby country manors.) Vital to the ensuing antics is the film's unsung hero: a big-ass, fluffy house cat named Blanche. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday–Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Fresh Hop Fest

The world may be on fire, but at least we can take consolation in the fact that it's the most wonderful time of the year for beer lovers: fresh hop season! Fresh hop beers are made from hops processed no more than 24 hours after being harvested, resulting in brews with a milder, more botanical profile and less bitterness. And Pacific Northwest craft beer drinkers are particularly blessed: Because of the bounty and proximity of the hops in Yakima Valley (which supplies over 70% of the nation's hop crop), it's hard to beat the range of fresh hop beers available in our region. Take advantage of our good fortune during the ephemeral season and try as many as you can at the Beer Junction's annual festival, which will pour offerings from brewers like Fort George, Reuben's Brews, Cloudburst, Little Beast, and more. JB

(The Beer Junction, Junction, free, Friday–Sunday)

SHOPPING

West Seattle Ski Swap

With winter sports season fast approaching, now's a good time to swap gear you don't want for gear you do want without breaking the bank. Head to West Seattle to buy and sell skis, snowboards, boots, clothing, winter accessories, and more! A $10 fee and registration are required to sell goods, so plan accordingly. SL

(West Seattle VFW Post 2713, West Seattle, $0-$10, Saturday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

BLOWN AWAY: Gemma Hollister, Morgan Peterson & Karen Willenbrink-Johnsen

If you're anything like me, you spent a significant portion of the pandemic lockdown watching Netflix's Blown Away, in which glassblowers competed for an illustrious residency at the Corning Museum of Glass. (As a onetime Pilchuck Glass School workshop participant, I'm rooting for these crazy kids.) Traver Gallery and Chihuly Garden and Glass have teamed up to present this exhibition, which features works by Blown Away episode winners Gemma Hollister and Karen Willenbrink-Johnson and series winner Morgan Peterson. Willenbrink-Johnson creates naturalistic forms, while Hollister’s works "offer a critique of modern capitalism" and Peterson's cameo portraits of Seattle drag legends "highlight ideals of feminine beauty." LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday–Saturday)

Hayv Kahraman: Look Me in the Eyes

In her largest solo museum exhibition yet, the Iraqi-born artist Hayv Kahraman uses her signature motif—heavily lidded eyes—to examine how surveillance and erasure shape experiences of othering. Featuring paintings, sculptures, and a "deeply personal" audio installation, the show references Kahraman's upbringing as an Iraqi/Kurdish refugee in Sweden. Disembodied eyes act as a not-so-subtle stand-in for Western oppression, from government iris scans to racist plant classifications, while Kahraman’s marbling technique reflects the unpredictability of identity, resisting forced assimilation with each piece's unique patterns. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday–Sunday)

Survival Machine - Eunsun Choi, Kyung-jin Kim, Althea Rao

You've probably never referred to your corporeal form as a "survival machine" before, but the name seems fitting enough, at least until we achieve singularity and become floating brains, which sounds strangely peaceful. Anyway, artists Kyungjin Kim, Althea Rao, and Eunsun Choi have joined heads (not floating brains) to present Survival Machine, which speculates on the role of genes in "overcoming harsh environmental challenges," cloud computing and data as "disembodied memories," and "natural selection for human vision." (Expect ultra-sensory works, like Choi's "hypersensitive organic-shaped kinetic sculptures that react to artificial stimuli.") While you're pondering it all at SOIL, you can also dig into Nola Avienne's Vivi fossilium living fossils in the gallery's backspace, a selection of sculptural pieces proposing "the acceleration of mineralization and fossilization of [extinct and endangered] species." LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday–Sunday)

Tejiendo Historias | Weaving Stories by Fulgencio Lazo

Fulgencio Lazo's second solo exhibition at ArtX Contemporary continues to showcase the artist's ultra-vibrant, visually complex style, informed by his cultural identity as a member of Mexico’s Indigenous Zapotec people and his hometown of Oaxaca. As an artist, Lazo is integral to the fabric of Seattle's Latine cultural scene—he's participated in Day of the Dead celebrations at the Seattle Art Museum and the Tacoma Art Museum. Head to this exhibition to familiarize yourself with a local legend. LC

(ArtX Contemporary, SoDo, free, Friday–Saturday)