The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 14-16, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

Lesbian Horror Double Feature: Daughters of Darkness and The Living Dead Girl

The Beacon's double feature of Daughters of Darkness and The Living Dead Girl proves that the only thing better than one incendiary lesbian horror film is two of them shown back-to-back. The spooky-ooky night will begin with Harry Kümel's '71 vampire nightmare Daughters of Darkness, a psychosexual slow burn featuring a reimagined Elizabeth Báthory in a Belgian hotel, followed by The Living Dead Girl, a French freakout that follows a reanimated heiress with gory proclivities.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $15)

FOOD & DRINK

Book Signing Event with J. Kenji López-Alt

Famed chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt will sign copies of his latest book of recipes and techniques, The Wok.

(Uwajimaya, Chinatown-International District, Free)

LIVE MUSIC

HallowDreamy: Mirrorgloss, Creature Hole, and Fred

Tacoma dance-pop duo Mirrorgloss, whose brassy vocals and punchy electronic beats earned them the "Best New Band of 2014" title from Tacoma Weekly, will be joined by R&B-pop outfit Creature Hole and indie-pop project FRED for a dreamy Halloween performance in the middle of the skating rink. Dress in your best ghostly garb, throw on a pair of skates, and try your best to not crash into the bands.

(Southgate Roller Rink, White Center, $15 cover/$5 skate)

Kate Bollinger with Fonteyn

Virginia-based indie-folk angel Kate Bollinger will grace Barboza with dreamy tracks off her latest EP, Look at it in the Light, which Fader hailed as an "impeccable suite of quietly rich indie pop." Kindred singer-songwriter Fonteyn will open the show with her unique brew of '70-inspired folk-rock and synth-pop.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

All That! - A '90s Hip-Hop and R&B Dance Party

DJ Spinja will take you back in time to the glory days of Nickelodeon with a '90s hip-hop and R&B dance party featuring music from the likes of TLC, Aaliyah, and Outkast, among other artists who graced the sketch comedy soundstage.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5)

VISUAL ART

Artist Conversation: Donna Huanca with Jazmina Figueroa

For this conversation, Magma Slit artist Donna Huanca will meet with writer Jazmina Figueroa to discuss the elements of Huanca's work that exist outside of "the gaze." What happens beyond Huanca's gestural lines? (Spoiler: a whole lot.) Figueroa, who is interested in "multi-sensory responses that are generative, embodied, and entangled," will chat with Huanca about chaos, otherness, fluidity, the spiritual energy of the Andean region, and the artist's use of found materials.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Free)

SATURDAY

FILM

Campout Cinema

Grab your sleeping bag for Does This Unit Have a Soul?, a cult sci-fi screening series (with a focus on AI and robots—cool!) held after hours in MoPOP's Sky Church space. (There are donation-based virtual watch-along options, too.) The series continues this month with Cronenberg's signature body horror Videodrome.

(MoPOP, Uptown, $11-$14)

International Independent Video Store Day

Long live physical media! Shamble over to Scarecrow on October 15 to celebrate independent video stores at this all-day event, which includes a "psychotronic sale" of titles from Kino Lorber, Studio Ghibli, and more, plus 50% off all used items. If you can't stop by the cavernous video mainstay, head to their YouTube channel for livestreamed musical acts and other programming.

(Scarecrow Video, University District, free)

Saturday Morning Cartoons

SIFF's sweet Saturday Morning Cartoons series, which showcases all-ages animation films through a cultural lens, continues this month with A Cat In Paris, a slinky crime flick about a kitty's mysterious adventures after dark.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $5-$10)

FOOD & DRINK

Issaquah Goes Apples

Local Issaquah farmers will set up shop at the Historic Shell Station with a bounty of farm fresh produce. Fill your bags with fruits and veggies, then leave them with a concierge (fancy!) while you enjoy fall activities like pumpkin-picking, cider-pressing, and scarecrow-building at various downtown spots.

(Downtown Issaquah Association, Olde Town, free)

GEEK & GAMING

Our Flag Means Death Seattle Meet Up

Yarr your way back to the golden age of piracy at this cosplay meet-up, where you'll find fans of HBO Max rom-com Our Flag Means Death on deck in full costume. Don't forget to bring swashbuckling snacks to share.

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Love Battery, Purple Strange, and Guest Directors

To a degree, the members of Love Battery are the Rodney Dangerfields of Seattle’s grunge-era rock renaissance. Their 1990 EP Between the Eyes and 1992 album Dayglo represent peaks in Sub Pop Records’ early-’90s catalog, yet the label always seemed to regard Love Battery as a low priority compared to Nirvana, Mudhoney, and TAD. As Love Battery were touring the US at the height of their Sub Pop-affiliated glory, their hard-drinkin’/hard-tokin’ members were still sleeping on the floors of kind fans’ dwellings. STRANGER WRITER DAVE SEGAL

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Best Of The '80s & Beyond (Halloween Edition) with DJ Evan Blackstone

Fluff your hair and put in your shoulder pads because DJ Evan Blackstone will be spinning your favorite '80s bangers all night long at this special Halloween dance party. Costumes are highly encouraged!

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $10)

Gimme Gimme Disco

There's no shortage of dance parties this weekend, but this is the only one that puts the focus on Swedish superstars ABBA. So, if you find yourself "in the mood for dance," then this is your chance to show off your moves (and knowledge of ABBA’s catalog).

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

SHOPPING

Dacha Theatre Costume Sale

Playful theater company Dacha Theatre is culling performance costumes from their extensive archives, which can only mean one thing—truly distinctive Halloween costume options. Snag a conversation piece at this sale, where you'll also find live tunes and yummy cider to help you ease into the autumnal spirit.

(Russian Community Center, Stevens, free)

Grief Market

Created by "somatic abolitionist" Jéhan Òsanyin and visual artist Mousy Devilla, this pop-up market was planned in response to significant community grief—Òsanyin describes it as "a step toward reconstructing a sustainable practice." Drop by to build community, share space, and peruse handmade goodies from local artists.

(12th Avenue Arts, Capitol Hill, free)

Hangar 30 Flea

Vintage mavens, don thy fanny packs! The organizers of the Fremont Sunday Market will unveil Seattle's largest indoor vintage and antique show this Saturday. The inaugural event boasts over 130 booths hawking clothes, housewares, and collectibles, plus vibey sets from DJs Swervewon and Semaj, a cocktail bar, and six on-site food trucks. A VIP ticket will land you access to the first two hours of the show; $10 general admission starts at 2 pm.

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, $10 general admission)

VISUAL ART

Base Residency Open Houses

Check in with Base's 2022/23 resident artists at this series of free open houses, where each participant will share the development of their creative projects and discuss their artistic practice. The series continues with "nonbinary trans, Black queer, cane-leaning writer, performance artist, and filmmaker" Saira Barbaric's open house on October 15; drop by to learn more about their work, which imagines an erotic, bizarre Afrofuture.

(Base: Experimental Arts + Space, Georgetown, free)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Argonaut & Wasp and Public Pool

Describing their sound as "an amalgamation of the rhythm and energy from house music, cues from the jam/funk scene, and our love for the 'leave everything on the table attitude of NYC,’" Brooklyn-based quartet Argonaut & Wasp plan to add some lively tunes to your weekend after an opening set from local indie pop band Public Pool.

(Vera Project, Uptown, $15)

PERFORMANCE

Artists at the Center: Djeliyah Band & Kouyaté Arts

The Artists at the Center series continues with a pre-harvest celebration featuring an interactive performance from West African music ensemble Djeliyah Band alongside the local dance troupe Kouyaté Arts, showcasing a variety of 11th-century traditions.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Ericka Huggins and Stephen Shames

Did you know that an estimated six out of ten Black Panther Party members were women? Activist and former Black Panther Party leader Ericka Huggins will chat with photographer Stephen Shames to celebrate the release of Comrade Sisters, their book of texts and photography documenting vital women within the Black Panther Party. The book features a foreword by Angela Davis.

(Washington Hall, Squire Park, free)

VISUAL ART

Carry On! A Fundraiser for Vibrant Palette Arts Center

Show your support for Vibrant Palette Arts Center, a local organization that empowers and increases visibility for artists with disabilities, by heading to this afternoon fundraiser, where you'll find funky artist-designed tote bags and opportunities to get to know Vibrant Palette creatives.

(The Grocery, North Beacon Hill, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Poe Unexpected

Say nevermore to weekend boredom at this evening of wicked and macabre humor based on Edgar Allan Poe's dreary oeuvre. A team of improv experts will channel Poe's tell-tale heart to have you laughing or quivering in fear—whichever comes first. (We dare those comedy rascals to find a way to make The Pit and The Pendulum funny.)

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

FALL

Leavenworth Oktoberfest

Leavenworth's classic Oktoberfest celebration, now in its 24th year, is moving to Wenatchee. Feast on official Oktoberfest brats, guzzle imported German beer and wine, enjoy live oompah and polka music, and take in performances from Bavarian dancing groups. Kids can run amok in the "Kinderplatz" section with a bouncy house, a clown, and other activities.

(Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, $10-$25, Friday-Saturday)

FESTIVALS

Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience

At its core, Seattle is a glass town. Some of the greatest glass artists to ever do it cut their teeth in the furnaces of this city—Dale Chihuly, Preston Singletary, Dante Marioni, and Ginny Ruffner. In part, we have Seattle's proximity to the internationally-recognized Pilchuck Glass School in Stanwood, WA to thank for that. And on the 50th anniversary of the influential school's founding, Refract's four-day festival explores and celebrates Seattle's history at the forefront of the glass movement. Attend an open house with artists like Rob Stern or a hot shop demonstration with John Sharvin; admire the works of Chihuly and John Kiley at the legendary Traver Gallery, or go on a glass art tour of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The best part? Nearly all events are free! Go get your life! STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(Various locations, Pricing varies, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

Seattle Latino Film Festival

This year's Seattle Latino Film Festival, which concludes this weekend, coincides with National Hispanic Heritage Month to bring vital cross-cultural perspectives to venues city-wide. Standouts include It Runs In The Family, a Dominican documentary about a queer filmmaker, and Gaspar, a Bolivian drama following the relationship between a musician and his son.

(Various locations, Pricing varies, Friday-Saturday)

Seattle Polish Film Festival

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the Seattle Polish Film Festival continues to spotlight buzzy contemporary Polish films. The festival kicks off this weekend with screenings of action drama 25 Years of Innocence, family comedy Triple Trouble, and more at SIFF Film Center.

(SIFF Film Center and SIFF Cinema Uptown, $14-$100, Friday-Sunday)

Triangle of Sadness

When an Instagrammable luxury cruise ends in catastrophe, an ultra-rich model couple winds up stranded on a deserted island. Ruben Östlund’s 2022 Palme d'Or winner is a delightfully snarky take on power, beauty, and celebrity, and co-stars Woody Harrelson as an "unhinged boat captain," which sounds like a perfect casting.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $11-$14, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

a white haunting by Brian Dang: a MAP Theatre show

When Darren invites Tchai to hang out for the first time, the pair's pizza date takes a dark turn, and they find themselves battling it out against a masked axe murderer! Vietnamese/Chinese playwright Brian Dang's a white haunting blends a meet-cute with classic horror elements while reflecting on the intersections of queer, AAPI, and Black identities.

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Capitol Hill, Pay-what-you-can, Friday-Sunday)

Emerald City Slasher

When the drizzly streets of Emerald City are besieged by a violent serial killer, a rambunctious crew of shady characters must catch the culprit before they get slashed themselves. This improvised experience lets audiences make key decisions about the cast, and the killer will change with each show, so you never know who might be lurking around the corner.

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, $5-$18, Thursday-Saturday)

VISUAL ART

The Animation Academy: From Pencils to Pixels

Charting developments in animation history from hand-drawn cels to CGI discoveries, The Animation Academy invites museum visitors to learn about storyboarding, color mixing, green screens, and more while they create their own stop-motion shorts and check out America’s largest 3D zoetrope.

(Washington State History Museum, Tacoma, $0-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Kelly Björk: Swimming Naked

During Pioneer Square Art Walk on Thursday, make sure to swing through J. Rinehart Gallery for the opening reception of Kelly Björk's incredible solo show, Swimming Naked. The Seattle-based artist and illustrator's vibrant, playful works explore the knobby and sensual parts of being queer and in constant, joyful flux with yourself, your environment, and those around you. So it makes sense that many of Björk's compositions are situated within intimate spaces like steamy bathrooms or messy beds. But even more than that, Björk positions their figures in an emotional place, one where the subjects imagine the various versions of themselves or gaze directly into the eyes of someone they love. There is a tenderness that undergirds their paintings, a thrumming current of care that makes their portraits refreshing and revealing. I always manage to notice something new upon repeat viewings of their compositions. Don't miss this! STRANGER STAFF WRITER JAS KEIMIG

(J. Rinehart Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Wednesday-Saturday)

Kiki Elice Turner, Rik'isha Taylor, Rontherin Ratliff, and Darryl DeAngelo Terrell

Wa Na Wari's dynamic new exhibition features multimedia works by artists Rik’isha Taylor and Kiki Elice Turner, queer femme photographer and videographer Darryl DeAngelo Terrell, and New Orleans-based artist Rontherin Ratliff.

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, free, Friday-Sunday)

Nina Chanel Abney: Fishing Was His Life

Nina Chanel Abney describes her work as “colorfully seductive” and “deceptively simple,” and she's not wrong—influenced by modern media, Abney's works may seem subtly familiar, but they contain a depth of embedded critique on politics, race, sexuality, and celebrity. Recently, Abney has drawn from pastoral painting traditions, centering Black subjects to celebrate their resilience and draw attention to histories of exploitative labor; for Fishing Was His Life, she focuses on Black fishing culture and labor through painting and collage. As part of this exhibition, Abney will also apply her bold aesthetic language to the Henry's exterior banner.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, By donation, Friday-Sunday)

Parisjoy Jennings and Kim Thompson: Live in Magma Slit

Donna Huanca’s collaborators, textile artist Parisjoy Jennings and movement artist Kim Thompson, will present a "multi-hour, multi-sensory ritual performance" in the Magma Slit exhibition space, entangling themselves within the installation and engaging with Huanca's sand-covered platform.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, free, Saturday-Sunday)