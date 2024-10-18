The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 18–20, 2024

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

Häxan

SIFF Film Center will screen a witches' brew of demonology and medieval superstition in the form of Benjamin Christensen’s 1922 silent film. Häxan ("the witch" in Swedish) explores the notion that accused medieval sorceresses may have been struggling with mental disorders. Christensen theorized that compulsions like sleepwalking, pyromania, and kleptomania might've been to blame for the behavior of women who were labeled as witches. Does it veer slightly into "FeMaLeS are cRaZy" territory? I don't know, maybe. Christensen also argues that medieval "witches" were often poor, older women without adequate social support, and that torture played a central role in confessions. All of that seems likely. Overall, we're better off with Christensen's offbeat, horror-tinged, early-feminist reading of misogyny in the world. This extra-informative screening, presented in partnership with the National Nordic Museum, will feature a "lively conversation" between SIFF programmer Dan Doody and University of Washington professor Amanda Doxtater. LC

(SIFF Film Center, Uptown, $14.50-$15.50)

FOOD & DRINK

Autumn Ales Beer Release Event

Autumnal ales abound at this event hosted by Lucky Envelope Brewing. Bundle up in a cozy sweater and be among the first to try new releases like Yinz Jawn American Amber Lager, Pears-n-Spice Sour Ale, Here Comes the Rain Again Red IPA, and Good Boy Coffee Porter (a collaboration with Watson's Counter). Should you get hungry, Carver Kitchen Shawarma will sling their signature Mediterranean fare from 4:30–8 pm. JB

(Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland, free)

Mighty-O Capitol Hill Anniversary Party

The plant-based mainstay Mighty-O is officially 24 years old! Help them celebrate the milestone, as well as the ninth anniversary of their Capitol Hill location, with a party that includes prizes, a secret giveaway, and (of course) plenty of donuts. JB

(Mighty-O Donuts, Capitol Hill, free)

LIVE MUSIC

The Stranger & Clock-Out Lounge Present: "Rapper’s Delight” Annotated

History will be made on Friday, October 18, when Charles Mudede and hip-hop professor Daudi Abe perform their Stranger piece "Anatomy of a Song: The Sugarhill Gang’s 'Rapper’s Delight' (1979)" live! Onstage! At Clock-Out Lounge! The world has never seen a performance like this before! As they wrote in our latest Art + Performance issue, "Rapper's Delight" made hip-hop accessible to the world. It's the track "that made it possible for Dr. Dre and Jay-Z to be billionaires, Snoop and Martha Stewart’s world-famous friendship not only achievable but profitable, and a bad breakdancer at the Olympics go viral." At the show, Mudede and Abe will interject the tune with their annotations and expand on the song's place in history while also exploring some of the samples featured in the song and the tracks that followed in its footsteps. Special guest DJ Vitamin D will provide the soundtrack. It will be a hip-hop show, it will be a history lecture, and it will be a dance party—you don't want to miss it. STRANGER MANAGING EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $10)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Witch, Please!

Halloween has arrived early with a "hot and hex-y" dance party featuring tech and bass house DJs Farin, Lola K, Mia Maya, and Right Cheek. Dress in your witchiest wear—I'm talking pointed hats, capes, and broomsticks—as the booming bass lures you to the dance floor. No tricks here, only treats. AV

(High Dive, Fremont, $16.66)

VISUAL ART

Public Opening: Fall Exhibitions

Catch up on all of the Henry's latest exhibitions at once—the transfeminist, sci-fi-inflected A.K. Burns: What is Perverse is Liquid, Seoul-born interdisciplinary artist Lucy Kim's Mutant Optics, the spicy, surreal Tala Madani: Be flat, and Christine Sun Kim's exterior mural Ghost(ed) Notes—at this free shindig. The showcased artists will be hanging out, and drinks are provided. KEXP DJ Abbie will set the musical vibes, and you can wear your first cozy 'fit of the season while impressing your friends with all your cool contemporary art knowledge. LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, free)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

The Disabled List Presents: Live Comedy

Kayla Brown and Dan Hurwitz, creators of the "award-eligible" mockumentary This is Spinal Injury, return to host this bimonthly showcase of local funny folks with disabilities, which recently hit a bigger stage at Bumbershoot. The jokester troupe has been performing in and around Seattle since 2018, with a rotating cast each time. This month's installment features Laura Lyons, Michael Bellevue, Ryan Padilla, and Forest Ember. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14)

COMMUNITY

Lost Bird Project Grand Opening

Some of our dearest and strangest-looking birds, like the great auk and the heath hen, have been nearly forgotten in extinction, which is tragic on several levels. Sculptor Todd McGrain set out to rectify this, crafting beautiful bronze memorials for the lost birds. The documentary The Lost Bird Project tracks McGrain and his relative Andy Stern as they traverse the country, "negotiating for permission to install" these elegies to extinct North American birds. Head to the Bellevue Botanical Garden for this screening of the one-hour film, which will conclude with a Q&A session with McGrain and BirdNote executive director Nick Bayard. Visitors can also view McGrain's newly installed sculptures and hear a panel discussion on "art with a purpose." LC

(Bellevue Botanical Garden, Wilburton, $0-$5)

EXHIBIT

Proto Kelp

Kait Rhoads' large-scale installation at Method Gallery centers an unsung environmental hero: kelp. (Did you know that kelp is a "primary producer that modifies the environment to create suitable habitats for a great diversity of species?" I did not!) Give your thanks to the squiggly stuff at Proto Kelp, which expresses reverence for all things Laminariales with a branching, collaborative poem in glass. LC

(Method Gallery, Pioneer Square, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Garfield High School Plays Sun Ra

For some reason, it seemed like "Cupid Shuffle" was the only song my high school band played. And no shade to the 2007 line dance hit or Chief Sealth High School, but I would have preferred the cosmic jazz of Sun Ra. Oh well. Now I can live vicariously through the students of Garfield and Lincoln High School as their jazz bands perform visionary tunes of Sun Ra, Wayne Shorter, and Carla Bley. AV

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill, $14-$44)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

CASUAL: For the Girls, Gays, and Theys

Between camp queen Chappell Roan, “gayotic” pop band MUNA, and sapphic singer/actor Reneé Rapp, it is clear that we are living through an era of queer pop excellence. Swathe yourself in silk chiffon for this flirty dance party for the "girls, gays, and theys" with tracks from the aforementioned pop favorites. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5-$10)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Kraken Pregame at the Armory

If you don't have tickets to the Seattle Kraken game, don't fret, the Seattle Center Armory will show it on a big screen next door. The Armory will open two hours before each weekend match so Kraken fans can get hyped before the puck drops with activities like sign-making, cornhole, floor hockey, special activations, and more. Plus, snag a photo with Kraken mascot Buoy and enjoy tunes from Red Alert, the Kraken marching band. SL

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, free)

SUNDAY

FILM

On the Ground, Fiction Is Reality: Three Sci-Fi Films by Larissa Sansour

Palestinian-born artist Larissa Sansour's sci-fi-inspired films "interrogate the creation of fact." ("As fiction resides in the real, one can inversely see the real in fiction," she explains.) For this program, the Beacon will screen A Space Exodus (an "adapted stretch" of 2001: A Space Odyssey), In the Future We Ate from The Finest Porcelain, which blends live motion and CGI techniques, and In Vitro, a "two-channel Arabic-language sci-fi film filmed in black and white." Expect quirky, poetic reframing of Palestinian pasts and futures with nods to pop media and Western tropes. If that sounds awesome, you're right—the aesthetic and sensory results are entirely Sansour's own. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

LIVE MUSIC

Seattle Bands Stand With Gaza feat. Chong The Nomad, Moon Palace, Peg, and Gary V

For folks with limited funds, it can feel daunting to make a difference during a devastating humanitarian crisis. That's why I love to see like-minded neighbors and local bands pool their money together for good. Stop by the Clock-Out Lounge this weekend to raise funds for Jewish Voice for Peace and Falastiniyat with an evening of live music from Seattle-based gems Chong The Nomad, Moon Palace, Peg, and Gary V. AV

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $15-$18)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

Seattle Oddities & Curiosities Expo 2024

I recently visited Mudlark Oddities in Ravenna for the first time and was awestruck by the variety of artifacts one could acquire there, from preserved animals to old medical tools and uranium dishware. If those macabre items intrigue you, the annual Oddities & Curiosities Expo offers a similar experience but on steroids (presumably prescribed by an evil doctor). Visitors will find Halloween- and horror-inspired artwork alongside taxidermy, antiques, funeral collectibles, skulls, bones, and more. For an additional cost, you can learn how to taxidermy a rat or jackalope or take a workshop on pinning and preserving bugs and butterflies. SL

(Washington State Convention Center, Downtown, $12-$15, Saturday–Sunday)

Snowvana 2024

The stoke is high for the first installation of Snowvana in Seattle. The Pacific Northwest's premier snow sports festival prepares you for the winter season with a massive ski swap, gear village, squat contest, and some of the best independent ski and snowboard films. You can take a photo in a giant chair made of skis, participate in a frozen t-shirt contest, and enjoy local music while kicking it with your fellow snow shredders. SL

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, $10-$22, Friday–Saturday)

EXHIBIT

Flower, Bird, Wind, Moon by Kanako Abe

Brat summer is finally behind us, which means it's time for what EverOut music calendar editor Audrey Vann calls "hot troll fall." Seattle Japanese Garden is the ideal place to wear a sweater and stroll like a cute little troll among the autumnal trees, just as their leaves start to take on tinges of red and gold. While you're busy being troll-like, shuffle over to kirie (paper-cutting) artist Kanako Abe's poetic solo exhibition Flower, Bird, Wind, Moon, a collection of meticulous, season-appropriate paper-cut compositions. The serene, introspective show's title is pulled from the Japanese philosophy of kachou fūgetsu, which is often interpreted as "experiencing the beauty of nature" or “discovering yourself in nature." I feel calmer already. LC

(Seattle Japanese Garden, Madison Park, $10, Friday–Sunday)

FALL

Carpinito Bros. Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

You know what will make your cozy fall photoshoot better? A breathtaking backdrop of Mount Rainier; which is exactly what you'll get (on a clear day) at Carpinito Brothers Farm. Bring your Hinge date, your parents, and/or your kids (just not your dog) and proceed to get lost in multiple mazes spanning acres of corn, pet farm animals, and take your pick of pumpkins. SL

(Carpinito Brothers, Kent, $0-$12, Friday–Sunday)

Fall for SLU Celebration

In case you don't have time (or a car) to trek to one of the many farms offering fall activities outside the city, you can make your way downtown for our very own urban pumpkin patch in South Lake Union. Bonus: the pumpkins are free! The event also promises beats from live DJs, seasonal goodies from local vendors, fall-themed photo ops, and a corn maze (though I'm having a hard time imagining that the maze will be big enough to actually get lost). SL

(Day 1 Playfield, Downtown, free, Saturday–Sunday)

FILM

All Monsters Attack! 2024

October rolls around, and suddenly, everyone wants to watch vampires, ghosts, and cannibals get their freak on. Typical!!! If you're also feeling the sudden urge to stress yourself out with Cronenberg and Murnau, All Monsters Attack! has your back. The series shudders all month long with creepy greats like the colonial-era cannibal tale Ravenous, the Nicolas Cage campy cult flick Vampire's Kiss, Roger Corman's The Masque of the Red Death, and a screening of Nosferatu set to a Radiohead score, which should get you amped for Eggers' remake releasing in December. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Friday–Sunday)

The Craft

"We are the weirdos, mister." During October, we all at least slightly identify as '90s-era gothy wannabe witches in plaid skirts and upside-down cross earrings, right? Right. But that aesthetic started somewhere, so why not return to the source? Snag your coven and head to Central Cinema for this screening of The Craft—the angsty classic, not the limp 2020 reboot. Black lipstick isn't required, but let's call it highly recommended. LC

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday–Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Fresh Hop Fest

The world may be on fire, but at least we can take consolation in the fact that it's the most wonderful time of the year for beer lovers: fresh hop season! Fresh hop beers are made from hops processed no more than 24 hours after being harvested, resulting in brews with a milder, more botanical profile and less bitterness. And Pacific Northwest craft beer drinkers are particularly blessed: Because of the bounty and proximity of the hops in Yakima Valley (which supplies over 70% of the nation's hop crop), it's hard to beat the range of fresh hop beers available in our region. Take advantage of our good fortune during the ephemeral season and try as many as you can at the Beer Junction's annual festival, which will pour offerings from brewers like Fort George, Reuben's Brews, Cloudburst, Little Beast, and more. JB

(The Beer Junction, Junction, free, Friday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

BLOWN AWAY: Gemma Hollister, Morgan Peterson & Karen Willenbrink-Johnsen

If you're anything like me, you spent a significant portion of the pandemic lockdown watching Netflix's Blown Away, in which glassblowers competed for an illustrious residency at the Corning Museum of Glass. (As a onetime Pilchuck Glass School workshop participant, I'm rooting for these crazy kids.) Traver Gallery and Chihuly Garden and Glass have teamed up to present this exhibition, which features works by Blown Away episode winners Gemma Hollister and Karen Willenbrink-Johnson and series winner Morgan Peterson. Willenbrink-Johnson creates naturalistic forms, while Hollister’s works "offer a critique of modern capitalism" and Peterson's cameo portraits of Seattle drag legends "highlight ideals of feminine beauty." LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday–Saturday)

Boren Banner Series: Natalie Krick

As part of the Frye's ongoing Boren Banner series, Portland-based artist Natalie Krick's deconstructions of vintage Marilyn Monroe portraits will become larger than life. Krick's approach compiles photographer Bert Stern's Vogue magazine shots of Monroe and "obscures" them with a complex process of masking, patterning, and layering, subverting the power imbalance and inherent voyeurism of the original images. The best part about the Frye's Boren banners—billboard-sized works sited facing Boren Avenue—is that you can view the artwork anytime. Just drive by or take a stroll to scope it out on the facade of the museum. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday–Sunday)

Frye Salon

Frye Salon served as a way to beat the heat this summer, but spending the afternoon in a chic museum space isn’t a bad practice for transitioning into fall, either. Over 100 paintings from the museum's founding collection are displayed in a salon-style hang that dates back centuries. "The installation approximates the dramatic viewing experience enjoyed by visitors to Charles and Emma Frye’s Seattle home in the first decades of the twentieth century," the Frye explains. Fancy! LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday–Sunday)

Please Touch: Together, Breaking Barriers

It's a rule akin to "shut up and get off your phone in the movie theater." Don't touch the art. We've heard this since forever, right? This applies in every gallery setting, right? WRONG. Please Touch: Together, Breaking Barriers invites viewers to touch the artwork on display, aiming to "raise awareness about accessibility for blind and low-vision individuals in the arts" by facilitating a tactile experience. Viewers are encouraged to "close their eyes, use their open palms, and gently stroke their artwork, describing the meaning it holds for them," which sounds downright blissful. LC

(King Street Station, SoDo, free, Friday–Saturday)

Tala Madani: Be Flat

Iran-born artist Tala Madani's first solo exhibition in Washington State promises a spicy, funny-yet-critical blend of "mural-like" paintings, animations, and a glimpse of a forthcoming feature-length film. Through projected light and surreal characters (often "naked, bald, middle-aged men"), Madani's slapstick violence drags viewers into dreamlike spaces that disturb and intrigue. The artist is renowned for her provocative, often unsettling explorations of power and vulnerability, tackling everything from bodily fluids to suicide with razor-sharp wit. (Safe to say that Be Flat comes with a big ol' visitor advisory.) LC

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, Suggested donation $0-20, Saturday–Sunday; opening)

Warren Dykeman: FAST FLUX TEST

In Warren Dykeman’s fifth solo exhibition at studio e, block-like figures are rendered in composite view—think ancient Egyptian art—while other pieces feature vases of tangled vines or ultra-stylized "pastures." It didn't surprise me to learn that Dykeman is a graphic designer by day; his style patchworks a folksy sensibility with a smart, contemporary flair. Dykeman grew up in Kennewick, just outside the Hanford Nuclear Reservation; this solo exhibition pulls its title from a “fast neutron” nuclear test reactor at the Hanford site, and feels infused with forgotten Americana. LC

(Georgetown, free, Friday–Saturday)