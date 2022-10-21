The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 21-23, 2022



Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu

F.W. Murnau's eerie 1922 classic Nosferatu, which Werner Herzog once described as "the greatest German film," will screen in all its batty, unsettling glory in celebration of its centennial.

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5-$11)

FOOD & DRINK

Tour the Brewery

Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Fair Isle Brewing's production space and get a primer on farmhouse ales. You'll even get to taste young beer fresh out of the fermenter.

(Fair Isle Brewing, Ballard, $5)

LIVE MUSIC

Kelsey Waldon: No Regular Dog Tour

Sharing bills with Americana heroes like John Prine and The Drive-By Truckers, country singer-songwriter Kelsey Waldon became the first artist in fifteen years to be signed to Prine's record label Oh Boy Records back in 2019. She will play tracks off of her classic country inspired-album, No Regular Dog, which press materials describe as a "gritty and glorious portrait of living in devotion to your deepest dreams." Kindred honky-tonk angel Emily Nenni and Americana troubadour Bob Sumner will support.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $15)

Punktober Fest

What better way to celebrate the fall season than an abundance of dark, moody, aggressive music? Gear up for two nights of punk rock featuring local bands like Fonzarelli, SKATES!, Lipstitch, Trash Day, Night Court, and The Drolls.

(The Kraken Bar & Lounge, University District, $10 per day)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Drake Nite

Pour one out for the Scorpio rapper/mama's boy at this all-Drizzy, all-night dance party in honor of his 36th birthday.

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $10)

She's All That: '90s Halloween Prom

Relive your favorite '90s teen movie prom scene at this prom-themed party hosted by DJ Indica Jones. Dress to impress in '90s prom attire or your Halloween costume and break your cheesy dance moves out of the vault for throwback tracks and a special performance by "Seattle's only boy band tribute" #All4Doras.

(Nectar, Fremont, $15)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Color of Biodiversity

United Nations Biodiversity, Pantone Color Institute, and TEALEAVES have announced an official "color of biodiversity," which surprisingly doesn't evoke the greens and browns of the natural world. Instead, it's a bright pink hue, described as "emblematic of the oldest pigment on earth, which was discovered in 1.1-billion-year-old marine sedimentary rocks of the Taoudeni Basin in Mauritania, West Africa” by Laurie Pressman, vice president of Pantone Color Institute. Frye has planned a day of sensory celebration to honor biodiversity; stop by for free to sample tea, snack on Fran's Chocolates, arrange flowers, and dye fabric with Botanical Colors.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

International Archaeology Day 2022

Flintknapping! Shell midden sorting! Pre-Roman Italy! If any of these terms resonate with you, Burke Museum's International Archaeology Day, held in celebration of International Archaeology Day and Archaeology Month in Washington, is a no-brainer. The Burke archaeology team, the Puget Sound chapter of the Archaeological Institute of America, and other knowledgeable folks will be on deck for technique-sharing and storytelling, offering something ancient for true artifact nerds and newbies alike.

(Burke Museum, University District, Archaeology fair is free; full gallery access with museum admission)

FILM

Scarecrow Academy—The Art in Sci-Fi: the Bride of Frankenstein

Sharpen your pencils for another galactic semester of Scarecrow Academy, a film discussion series led by film critic, author, and Scarecrow historian-programmer Robert Horton. For this session of The Art in Sci-Fi, Horton will lead a conversation on the iconically campy sci-fi horror flick The Bride of Frankenstein. Be sure to do your "homework" by watching the film before the event.

(Scarecrow Video, University District, free)

VHS Uber Alles October

A deranged janitor, pissed off at the wealthy students whose mess he mops up, decides to spike their ice cream with rat poison. But when a pesky attractive coed foils those plans, he ups the stakes. It's all par for the course at VHS Uber Alles, where three bucks will land you a ticket to a hush-hush flick that you've probably never heard of, anyway. (That's what makes it fun.)

(Grand Illusion, University District, $3)

FOOD & DRINK

A Spooky Fall Affair

The sustainable cafe Bake Shop promises a "generous number of glass pours of special fall wine," hot cider, two types of soup with melty grilled cheese, a Halloween fair-inspired raffle, and other fall festivities at this cozy pop-up and party. The event will also feature a market and DJ tunes.

(Bake Shop, Uptown)

LIVE MUSIC

NonSeq: Striking Music

Seattle-based ensemble Striking Music merges their minimalist percussion, which features handmade instruments, with hypnotic lighting sculptures for an experience that’s equal parts theater and concert and worthy of their name.

(Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $5–$20 donation)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Bollywood Nights: Diwali

DJ KP will blast Bollywood beats all night long along with surprise live entertainment, go-go dancers, and drink specials at this giant LGBTQ+ Diwali dance party.

(The Comeback, SoDo, $15)

MSG: Seasoned Techno and Drag

Don't be afraid to season your weekend with a little MSG. Dance the night away to heavy techno bangers with performances by local drag superstars Hoochiepapa, Uh Oh, Michete, and Rowan Ruthless.

(Timbre Room, Downtown, $11.33)

Sissy Butch: A Transmasculine Showcase—Halloween!

Hosted by Killer Bunny, this transmasculine showcase is a beloved addition to Seattle's growing number of trans-led drag performances. This spine-tingling Halloween edition will feature performances by Leo Mane, D'mon, Honeycomb, and Thistle Thornbox, "the only house plant you haven't killed yet."

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $12-$15)

READINGS & TALKS

Gordon Raphael in Conversation with Ben Ireland

Gordon Raphael, the producer behind aughts-era indie crowd-pullers like The Strokes, Regina Spektor, and The Libertines, will head to Fantagraphics to chat about The World is Going to Love This, his melodic new memoir, with local musician Ben Ireland.

(Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, Georgetown, Free)

VISUAL ART

Comic Book and Giant Zine workshop with artist Tuan Nguyen

Embrace "doing things wrong" at this comics-inspired workshop on non-linear storytelling, abstraction, and more with artist Tuan Nguyen, whose strangely tactile sculptural works dismantle elements of painting traditions to imagine new possibilities. Using provided templates or creating their own, participants will be invited to add their stories to the Neverending Comic, an ongoing illustration project.

(Mini Mart City Park, Georgetown, free)

SUNDAY

COMEDY

Frightening and Flirty: A Dating Horror Show

Because dating is downright spooky business, this Halloween horror show will feature a cast of local comics sharing their most hair-raising tales of love and Tinder. Not frightening enough? Three eerily eligible singles will also head to the stage for your viewing horror.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

FILM

DogVideoFest 2022

It's in the name, people. Head to SIFF Cinema Egyptian for this canine cinema celebration, where you'll bear witness to the best damn dog videos the internet has to offer (plus pup-filled animations, music videos, and more). Best part? Your pooch is invited...and so is everyone else's dog, so this should be an audience to remember.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $12-$15)

A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge with Camp Napalm

Horror queens Mae Flood and Princess Charming will add their signature wit to this ghoulish screening of '85 screamfest A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge. If you haven't seen the film, expect the unexpected—it was sneakily infused with homoeroticism due to a clever scriptwriter.

(Central Cinema, Central District, $16)

FOOD & DRINK

Future Primitive Ghoul Fest

Get a little ghoulish with pumpkin carving, cold beer, Afro-Latin cuisine from the pop-up Lenox, and Halloween treats. Costumes are encouraged, so break out that fake blood or sheet with cutout holes for eyes.

(Future Primitive Brewing, White Center)

MOHAI Mercantile Literary Series: Modern Asian Baking at Home

Seattleite Kat Lieu, also known as the founder of the wildly popular Facebook group Subtle Asian Baking (which boasts over 150,000 members), will discuss her debut cookbook Modern Asian Baking at Home and show how to make one of her signature treats. The book divulges the secrets to achieving sweet and savory baked goods like miso-mochi brownies, milk bread, lemony matcha macarons, scallion pancakes, and more.

(MOHAI, South Lake Union, free)

SHOPPING

Northwest Record Show

Dig through crates of records and CDs from every genre under the sun, DVDs, and tons of other music-related collectibles spread out across 50+ tables. Folks who bring a food item to donate to Northwest Harvest will get one dollar off admission.

(Seattle Center Armory, Uptown, $3-$15)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

Poe Unexpected

Say nevermore to weekend boredom at this evening of wicked and macabre humor based on Edgar Allan Poe's dreary oeuvre. A team of improv experts will channel Poe's tell-tale heart to have you laughing or quivering in fear—whichever comes first. (We dare those comedy rascals to find a way to make The Pit and The Pendulum funny.)

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday-Saturday)

COMMUNITY

Fall Foliage Festival and Plant Sale

Drop by the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden this weekend for free admission in celebration of the radiant fall foliage. The day of autumnal activities will include a "plant advice station" (much-needed, if you're anything like us), plus native plant tours, discounts on nursery plants, snack options, ikebana demonstrations, and more under the changing leaves.

(Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, Federal Way free, Saturday-Sunday)

Seattle Forest Week

If you live in the Pacific Northwest, chances are good that you find nature, at the very least, tolerable—and if you find nature tolerable, this week of greenery is for you. Seattle Forest Week will celebrate urban forests with forest bathing, bird and plant walks, literal tree-hugging, and more—check the schedule to find what appeals to you.

(Various locations, Saturday-Sunday)

FILM

Decision to Leave

Park Chan-wook, the visionary director behind Oldboy and The Handmaiden, won Best Director at Cannes this year for this stylish thriller. Decision to Leave begins with a man falling to his death from a Korean mountain peak, and unravels into a sensual noir with subtle nods to Vertigo.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $11-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Hausu

Hausu is a film that defies description, but here goes: Nobuhiko Obayashi’s cult classic is a psychedelic romp akin to Scooby-Doo on illicit drugs. When a squad of teenage girls travels to a creaky country manor, they discover that evil spirits have overtaken the house. Antics with a possessed piano, supernatural traps, and a lovely house cat named Blanche ensue.

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

a white haunting by Brian Dang: a MAP Theatre show

When Darren invites Tchai to hang out for the first time, the pair's pizza date takes a dark turn, and they find themselves battling it out against a masked axe murderer! Vietnamese/Chinese playwright Brian Dang's a white haunting blends a meet-cute with classic horror elements while reflecting on the intersections of queer, AAPI, and Black identities.

(18th & Union: An Arts Space, Capitol Hill, Pay-what-you-can, Friday-Saturday)

Emerald City Slasher

When the drizzly streets of Emerald City are besieged by a violent serial killer, a rambunctious crew of shady characters must catch the culprit before they get slashed themselves. This improvised experience lets audiences make key decisions about the cast, and the killer will change with each show, so you never know who might be lurking around the corner.

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, $5-$18, Friday-Saturday)

The Boy Who Kissed the Sky

The Boy Who Kissed the Sky tells a heartwarming tale of a young Black boy whose guitarist aspirations lead him on a creative journey set to rock tunes. The jangly new musical was inspired by Seattle musical legend Jimi Hendrix—tell your kiddos he was born in ye olde 20th century.

(Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown, $15-$40, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Boren Banner Series: Molly Jae Vaughan

Seattle-based artist Molly Jae Vaughan's After Boucher project reinterprets drawings by French artist François Boucher to include mythical trans and genderqueer figures in a luscious, pastoral Rococo setting. As part of the ongoing Boren Banner Series, Vaughan's work becomes bigger and more visible on the facade of the Frye Art Museum, an act that reaffirms the visibility and agency of trans people inside and outside the institutional space.

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Chin Yuen: Elevation

Painter Chin Yuen's maximalist compositions are all rendered in acrylics, but they feel more like layered collages inspired by undulating landscapes. The artist's confident use of color is bolstered by repetitive patterns, and the results are a lot of fun to stare at—they're like elevated Magic Eye puzzles.

(ArtXchange, SoDo, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)