The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 25–27, 2024

FRIDAY

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

brat-o-ween

It's so confusing sometimes to be a ghoul. Work it out on the remix with DJs Waxwitch and Baby Van Beezly, who welcome you to a bratty Halloween dance party celebrating the future of pop. Hyperpop, Eurodance, and bubblegum bangers by Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, Rina Sawayama, Kim Petras, and more will lure you to the dance floor to shake that old bag o' bones. I would love to see some Charli-inspired costumes here—think dip-dyed bobs, cheerleader outfits, and mega-short shorts. AV

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $10-$15)

VISUAL ART

Fall 2024 Exhibitions Opening

If you haven't dropped by the Frye in a while, now's an excellent time: On October 25, they'll celebrate the recent openings of Iraq-born artist Hayv Kahraman's ocular exhibition Look Me in the Eyes and Recent Acquisitions, which showcases artists with "deep connections" to the Pacific Northwest. Portland-based artist Natalie Krick's photographic contribution to the museum's Boren Banner series will be on view, too.As usual, the museum entry will be free of charge. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

Michael Hong: Oi-ee Moo-chim

The delightful Korean word 손맛 (sonmat) translates to "hand-flavor," referring to the unique, indescribable quality that an individual cook brings to their cooking, often passed down through generations. (It reminds me of something my grandfather would say when eating a home-cooked meal: "I can taste your hands in it.") This exhibition from ceramic artist Michael Hong explores the concept with two bodies of work that show his own "hand-flavor": a series of abstract "self-portraits" that mirror his six-foot height and a series of pots inspired by the Korean fermentation vessels hangari. His work functions as a "methodology and a site of contemplation, where the physical and the cultural intertwine to depict the complex dynamics of identity, labor, and heritage." JB

(Gallery 4Culture, Pioneer Square, free)

SATURDAY

FOOD & DRINK

BOO! Halloween Party at Rough & Tumble

The women's sports pub Rough & Tumble is gearing up for Halloween—why not go as your favorite female athlete? Your hosts Queen Sativa and DJ Summersoft will lead a night full of costume contests, prizes, "witchy" drink specials, and plenty of dancing. JB

(Rough & Tumble Pub, Ballard, free)

Boy, Howdy! Bakeshop Hallow's Eve Pop-up

Wouldst thou like to live deliciously? Then stop by Boy, Howdy!'s Halloween-themed pop-up (likely their last pop-up of the year) at the cozy Ghost Note Coffee for a series of blood-curdling bakes, including "Autumn Leaves" (a toasted oat cake with herb-roasted apples and whipped crème fraîche), "Cauldron Smoke" (a chocolate olive oil cake with torched pumpkin marshmallows, spiced pepita crumbles, and black cocoa buttercream), "Harvest Moon" (brown butter spice cake with carrot marmalade, cream cheese mousse, and maple buttercream), and cookies (triple ginger molasses and bourbon vanilla pecan shortbread). JB

(Ghost Note Coffee, Capitol Hill)

HALLOWEEN

Trick or Trees

This community Halloween event features expected activities like trick-or-treating for kids and a pet costume contest, but free trees will also be up for grabs. The Dirt Corps offers paid on-the-job training for folks facing barriers in entering the environmental field, and they'll be on-hand with a variety of native, urban-friendly trees. You're welcome to take home up to four, while supplies last. And if you thought the day couldn't get any better, Bakescapade will sell their delicious conchas alongside the Highland Park Corner Store’s usual goods. SL

(Highland Park Corner Store, Highland Park, free)

Thrill The World Seattle

I once learned the dance to "Thriller" for a fundraiser and honestly, it's quite fun. It's more than just a TikTok dance—you also get to dress up in thrifted '80s clothing and cover yourself in dirt or fake blood (if you want). If you've never had this thrilling experience, now's your chance! Join The Seattle Thrillers for Thrill The World, an annual worldwide simultaneous dance to "Thriller," on Saturday, October 26 at precisely 3 pm. You can spectate or get inspired by last year's performance and join in. The group will also perform at the West Seattle Harvest Fest on October 27, and on Halloween at Trick or Treat on the Ave in Queen Anne. SL

(West Queen Anne Playfield, West Queen Anne, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Nilüfer Yanya Live on KEXP

For an artist whose resume includes opening for Adele and turning down an offer to join a girl group produced by Louis Tomlinson (formerly of One Direction fame), you might be surprised to hear what Nilüfer Yanya's music sounds like. No, it's not radio-friendly pop, but dreamy indie rock with tinges of '80s synth soul, jazz, and trip-hop. I can only describe the resulting sound as somewhere between Empress Of, the Breeders, and Molly Nillson. Hear it for yourself as the rising star pops by KEXP to support her latest album, My Method Actor. The studio session is free and open to the public, but admission is limited—you've been warned! Snag your tickets in person 90 minutes before the set (or just watch it on YouTube afterward). AV

(KEXP, Uptown, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

BOOTS! HAUNTED HOUSE: A Very Scary '60s Halloween Party

This Halloweekend, Seattle's '60s dance night Boots! will transform into "Booots!" for a haunted hop featuring ghoulish go-go dancers, super scary decor, and bone-rattling Halloween-themed tunes that have been brought back from the dead. AV

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $19.57)

Diwaloween

The Indian festival of lights meets Halloween at this luminous bash. DJs Anshul and FIKR will play Bollywood and haunted mashups while you don free glow-in-the-dark accessories, enjoy free candy, and have your lewk captured by professional photographers. AV

(The Crocodile, Belltown, $10-$12.99)

Fleetwood Mac vs Abba - Halloween Disco

Whether you consider yourself a "Dancing Queen" or a "Gold Dust Woman," all Fleetwood Mac and ABBA fans will come together on the dance floor at this Halloween disco honoring the pop icons. With other era-relevant hits from the likes of Blondie, Donna Summer, and the Bee Gees, you’ll want to show up with platform shoes, bell-bottom pants, and feathered hair. AV

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $10-$15)

Pop2k Halloween Edition: Playing 2000s Pop Hits with DancingFaraz

Indulge in the sweet treat of nostalgia this Halloween with a Y2K dance party featuring the millennium's first decade of pop hits from Britney Spears, Black Eyed Peas, Missy Elliott, and more. I recommend watching modern classics like Halloweentown, Casper (the one with Hilary Duff, duh!), and Mean Girls to get in the holiday spirit. AV

(Madame Lou's at the Crocodile, Belltown, $5)

SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

West Seattle Harvest Fest

West Seattle is dedicating a day to fall festivities, featuring a marching band-led costume parade and a live performance of Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” dance by the Seattle Thrillers. Local businesses and community groups will offer sidewalk trick-or-treating, but don't fill up on candy; there's also a pie-eating contest and a chili cook-off. SL

(West Seattle Junction, Junction, free)

FILM

Bride of The Beacon Halloween Special

If there is any theater in Seattle that I trust to curate a reliably weird and chilling blend of Samhain shorts and creepy-crawly TV episodes, it's the cinema freaks (said with love!) over at the Beacon. Their Halloween video "mega-mix" will serve up a mish-mash of tricks and treats in the form of "spookies, ghoulies, occult rituals, and candy-mad children" on screen. Come on, you're not too scared, are you? LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

MULTI-DAY

FALL

Carpinito Bros. Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

You know what will make your cozy fall photoshoot better? A breathtaking backdrop of Mount Rainier; which is exactly what you'll get (on a clear day) at Carpinito Brothers Farm. Bring your Hinge date, your parents, and/or your kids (just not your dog) and proceed to get lost in multiple mazes spanning acres of corn, pet farm animals, and take your pick of pumpkins. SL

(Carpinito Brothers, Kent, $0-$12, Friday–Sunday)

Fall Foliage Festival

Few things are more worth celebrating than foliage in its full autumnal glory. I recommend heading to the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden this weekend to appreciate the fact that you live on Earth, where each fall, chlorophyll breaks down inside deciduous leaves and the landscape turns dramatic shades of red and orange. You'll score free admission to the garden, and the day of season-approved activities will include a costume contest (here's your chance to dress up as a rhododendron), plant chats, vendors, snack options, and more under the changing leaves. Drop by the Pacific Bonsai Garden to continue the festivities—"Autumn marks one of the most significant seasonal transitions in bonsai," the garden reports. LC

(Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, Federal Way, free, Saturday–Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Día de Muertos Festival Seattle

Día de Muertos is traditionally observed in the days following Halloween, but Seattle Center is celebrating the Mexican holiday early with a two-day festival honoring the memory of departed loved ones. Marvel at magnificent ofrendas, enjoy live music and dance performances, and fill up on Mexican delicacies. You can also learn how to decorate sugar skulls, get your face painted, and create paper cempasúchil, or marigolds, which are also known as "flor de muertos." SL

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free, Saturday–Sunday)

FILM

All Monsters Attack! 2024

October rolls around, and suddenly, everyone wants to watch vampires, ghosts, and cannibals get their freak on. Typical!!! If you're also feeling the sudden urge to stress yourself out with Cronenberg and Murnau, All Monsters Attack! has your back. The series shudders all month long with creepy greats like the colonial-era cannibal tale Ravenous, the Nicolas Cage campy cult flick Vampire's Kiss, Roger Corman's The Masque of the Red Death, and a screening of Nosferatu set to a Radiohead score, which should get you amped for Eggers' remake releasing in December. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Friday–Sunday)

We're All Going To The World's Fair

Nonbinary filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun's first feature-length flick, We're All Going to the World's Fair, was an eerie foray into the world of online horror gaming, following one teenager's descent into an increasingly unsettling fantasy. It stirred up positive reviews at Sundance, and solidified Schoenbrun as a director to watch. Lo and behold, Schoenbrun landed an A24 flick with I Saw the TV Glow, which documents a teen's investigations into a mysterious, supernatural TV show. Fans of digital wormholes and creepypasta seemed to dig it. If you missed the film that kick-started Schoenbrun's career, though, here's your chance to catch up: We're All Going to the World's Fair will set the scene for your "very online" Halloween. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Friday–Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Autumn Beer Fest

In 2018, former Stranger staff writer Lester Black wrote of the English-style cask ale destination Machine House Brewery, "[Their] beers are beloved in the city for their nuance and balance, and it helps that most of their best beers are under 4 percent alcohol, an enjoyable proposition for industry regulars who often tire of excessive alcohol. When Machine House is at its best, and it usually is, their beers are succinct little packages that deliver beguiling flavor without hitting you over the head. They’re charming beers, like a witty remark that lingers in your head for hours." Now, the small-batch brewery invites you to embrace the transition into fall with a selection of 13 cask ales perfect for the cooler weather, including a Pale Oat Mild made in collaboration with Bizarre Brewing, a Scottish 60 Shilling made in collaboration with Beveridge Place Pub, and The Roots of the Mountain Rye Barleywine made in collaboration with Holy Mountain, plus several seasonal beers and ciders. The Wednesday Club will set the mood with live jazz on Saturday.

(Machine House Brewery, Hillman City, free, Friday–Sunday)

Grand Opening: Theo Chocolate Holiday Pop-Up Shop

Theo Chocolate is headed to the Eastside for the holidays with a seasonal pop-up shop inside Bellevue Square. Join them for a grand opening party that Charlie Bucket would envy, complete with samples, raffles, gifts with purchase, and other surprises. JB

(Bellevue Square, Friday–Sunday)

LIVE MUSIC

María Dolores A. Matienzo: "she's buoyant"

Self-described “Latina trans dyke composer, poet, and archivist” María Dolores A. Matienzo will present her 75-minute post-minimalist aleatoric composition, she's buoyant, for violin, synthesizers, percussion, piano, tape, and voice. Employing a graphic score, ritual practices, and video projections, the piece explores the changes in memory of queer sensory experiences. This is a face mask-mandatory concert—complimentary masks will be available at the door. AV

(Base: Experimental Arts + Space, Georgetown, $5-$20 sliding scale, Saturday–Sunday)

SHOPPING

Seattle Antiquarian Book Fair

Calling all collectors of rare tomes! The Seattle Antiquarian Book Fair returns to Seattle Center with a showcase of collectible books, maps, autographs, posters, manuscripts, and more from dealers and specialists across the globe. Whether you’re hunting for some treasures to take home or simply want to browse this veritable museum of cultural and historical artifacts, you're bound to find something rare and unusual and nerd out with fellow bibliophiles. SL

(Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, Uptown, $10, Saturday–Sunday)

Seattle Weavers' Guild Annual Sale

Giddy up, weave freaks! You'll find handcrafted woven items at this free, fiber-focused show and sale, including apparel, accessories, kitchen linens, table linens, baskets, home decor, tapestries, rugs, gift items, jewelry, and more. Experts will show up to share weaving and spinning demos, and you'll probably meet lots of cool older people wearing funky vests. What could be better than that?! LC

(Bloedel Hall, Capitol Hill, free, Friday–Saturday)

VISUAL ART

BLOWN AWAY: Gemma Hollister, Morgan Peterson & Karen Willenbrink-Johnsen

If you're anything like me, you spent a significant portion of the pandemic lockdown watching Netflix's Blown Away, in which glassblowers competed for an illustrious residency at the Corning Museum of Glass. (As a onetime Pilchuck Glass School workshop participant, I'm rooting for these crazy kids.) Traver Gallery and Chihuly Garden and Glass have teamed up to present this exhibition, which features works by Blown Away episode winners Gemma Hollister and Karen Willenbrink-Johnson and series winner Morgan Peterson. Willenbrink-Johnson creates naturalistic forms, while Hollister’s works "offer a critique of modern capitalism" and Peterson's cameo portraits of Seattle drag legends "highlight ideals of feminine beauty." LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday–Saturday; closing)

Brandon Vosika: Vases to Hold My Tears

Brandon Vosika, whose piece Painting for the Artists and the Loversrecently graced the cover of The Stranger's Fall Arts + Performance guide, is one of our favorite local artists. His new exhibition, Vases to Hold My Tears, reflects on the preciousness and cruelty of life. "There are so many tragedies right now, I can hardly contain them," he explains. The selection of new paintings and sculptures includes the layered, mysterious Death in acrylic and pastel. LC

(Gallery ERGO, Pike Place Market, free, Friday–Sunday)

Frye Salon

Frye Salon served as a way to beat the heat this summer, but spending the afternoon in a chic museum space isn’t a bad practice for transitioning into fall, either. Over 100 paintings from the museum's founding collection are displayed in a salon-style hang that dates back centuries. "The installation approximates the dramatic viewing experience enjoyed by visitors to Charles and Emma Frye’s Seattle home in the first decades of the twentieth century," the Frye explains. Fancy! LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday–Sunday; closing)

Warren Dykeman: FAST FLUX TEST

In Warren Dykeman’s fifth solo exhibition at studio e, block-like figures are rendered in composite view—think ancient Egyptian art—while other pieces feature vases of tangled vines or ultra-stylized "pastures." It didn't surprise me to learn that Dykeman is a graphic designer by day; his style patchworks a folksy sensibility with a smart, contemporary flair. Dykeman grew up in Kennewick, just outside the Hanford Nuclear Reservation; this solo exhibition pulls its title from a “fast neutron” nuclear test reactor at the Hanford site, and feels infused with forgotten Americana. LC

(studio e, Georgetown, free, Friday–Saturday; closing)