The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 4-6, 2024

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

Overlook Walk Opening

The Seattle viaduct was demolished back in 2019, and it feels like there's been never-ending construction along the waterfront since. This Friday, the city celebrates a milestone in redesigning and renovating the area with the opening of the brand new Overlook Walk, connecting Pike Place down to the waterfront with a bridge and public play space. Stop by this community party for a first look, food trucks, live music, crafts, fire pits, and more. SL

(Pier 62, Downtown Seattle, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Hello Mary

Brooklyn-based trio Hello Mary—whom Rolling Stone has hailed as "the next great New York rock band"—will swing by Seattle this weekend to support their new album Emita Ox. The album soars on dichotomies with downtempo riffs bleeding into angelic harmonies (sung by guitarist Helena and drummer Stella Wave). In one single track, the band can go from sounding like the Sundays to sounding like Earth. Although dream pop and doom metal fundamentally differ, Hello Mary has discovered a secret passageway to connect the two genres. Don't miss an opening set from drone punks Bleary Eyed. AV

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $15 - $18)



VISUAL ART

Michael Hong: Oi-ee Moo-chim

The delightful Korean word 손맛 (sonmat) translates to "hand-flavor," referring to the unique, indescribable quality that an individual cook brings to their cooking, often passed down through generations. (It reminds me of something my grandfather would say when eating a home-cooked meal: "I can taste your hands in it.") This exhibition from ceramic artist Michael Hong explores the concept with two bodies of work that show his own "hand-flavor": a series of abstract "self-portraits" that mirror his six-foot height and a series of pots inspired by the Korean fermentation vessels hangari. His work functions as a "methodology and a site of contemplation, where the physical and the cultural intertwine to depict the complex dynamics of identity, labor, and heritage." JB

(Gallery 4Culture, Pioneer Square, free, opening)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Studio Saturdays

The Studio Saturdays open talent night is a recurring opportunity for the best kind of humblebrag: You might come across the next big thing on the Kremwerk stage. Welcoming drag divas, comedians, singers, and burlesque mavens from near and far, each event's lineup varies widely. (This month, Twirley MacLaine, Awhoreaphobia, Harlow Marlow, and other performers will strut their stuff.) Coolest part? The show's raffle earns dollars for vital organizations like the Lavender Rights Project, Mary's Place, and Planned Parenthood. LC

(Kremwerk, Downtown Seattle, $8 - $12)

15th Annual Festival of Fruit

Did you know there's a century-old grove of heirloom apple, pear, cherry, and chestnut trees right here in Carkeek Park? Piper’s Orchard is generally open to the public for picking year-round, but it's truly a treat to visit during their annual Festival of Fruit, featuring apple cider pressing, a pie walk, apple sampling, a bee demo, and more. You can even bring apples from your own yard or street to have them identified by a local expert! SL

(Piper's Orchard, Broadview, free)

HALLOWEEN

Spooky Sapphic Soiree

If you've never seen Vampyros Lesbos, I highly recommend that you add it to your Halloween watch list. The 1971 erotic horror film follows—you guessed it—a lesbian vampire who lounges around her mid-century mansion and seduces women through their dreams. This bewitching bash will evoke similarly sapphic energy with mulled wine, film photography portraits, fortune-telling, and electronic music that'll make your long velvet gown twirl. Halloween costumes are encouraged, but fear not—pink, red, black, frills, and lace attire are accepted for those who don't have their costume ready yet. AV

(Asylum, Pioneer Square, $5 - $10)

LIVE MUSIC

Michael Nicolella

Boundary-pushing classical guitarist Michael Nicolella will bring his innovative works to the Chapel this weekend along with a blend of acoustic and electric works by Debussy, Falla, Albeniz, György Ligeti, Tom Baker, and Jacob ter Veldhuis. If you've never attended a classical concert before, this is a great place to start! Tickets are by donation, the setting is casual, and Nicolella's stunning sound is accessible with glimmers of contemporary folk music. AV

(Good Shepherd Center/Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $5 – $20 donation at the door)

VISUAL ART

Proto Kelp

Kait Rhoads' large-scale installation at Method Gallery centers an unsung environmental hero: kelp. (Did you know that kelp is a "primary producer that modifies the environment to create suitable habitats for a great diversity of species?" I did not!) Give your thanks to the squiggly stuff at Proto Kelp, which expresses reverence for all things Laminariales with a branching, collaborative poem in glass. LC

(Method Gallery, Pioneer Square, free)

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Halloween Pet Parade

Get ready for cuteness overload: The beloved Halloween Pet Parade and Costume Contest return to Volunteer Park this weekend. Costumed pets are eligible to win a prize in categories like best dressed, best pet/owner combo, most creative, and more. We expect mostly pups but will be incredibly impressed if anyone can wrangle a cat into a costume for this. 8-Bit Brass Band will lead the parade through the park, and there will be craft booths for the kiddos. SL

(Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

Carpinito Bros. Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

You know what will make your cozy fall photoshoot better? A breathtaking backdrop of Mount Rainier; which is exactly what you'll get (on a clear day) at Carpinito Brothers Farm. Bring your Hinge date, your parents, and/or your kids (just not your dog) and proceed to get lost in multiple mazes spanning acres of corn, pet farm animals, and take your pick of pumpkins. For maximum autumnal vibes, time your visit during the Third Annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Sunday, October 6th. SL (Carpinito Brothers, Kent, $0-$12, Friday–Sunday)

Taste of Iceland

Did you know Seattle and Reykjavik are sister cities? In fact, Seattle is home to more Icelandic people than anywhere else in the United States. To celebrate Iceland’s culture, Seattle hosts an annual Taste of Iceland festival filled with frosty festivities. This year, you’ll be transported to the magical Nordic land with a free concert featuring up-and-coming Icelandic artists at KEXP, an Icelandic cocktail class, special tasting menus, a DJ session at Shibuya HiFi, a conversation with bestselling crime novelists Ragnar Jónasson and Yrsa Sigurðardóttir, and more. Don't forget to spin the Icelandair prize wheel; you could win a trip to Iceland! SL

(Various locations, Friday-Saturday)

FILM

SIFF DocFest

Celebrating all things documentary again this year, SIFF's DocFest includes screenings of recent festival faves like the Berlin Film Festival’s 2024 Golden Bear Winner Dahomey. There's a lot to love about this year's festival lineup. I'm jazzed for Yintah, a "riveting thriller recounting an Indigenous nation’s fight for sovereignty," Nesa Azimi's Driver, which follows the lives of female long-haul truckers, New Wave, a moody glimpse at Vietnam's '80s new wave music scene, Searching for Amani, in which a 13-year-old aspiring journalist "investigates his father’s mysterious murder within one of Kenya’s largest wildlife conservancies," and Wilding, based solely upon this photo of a little piglet. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Passes $75-100, tickets $9-14, Friday-Sunday)

The Substance

As soon as I learned that The Substance was directed by Coralie Fargeat, the French filmmaker behind Revenge, my favorite "hot girl hunts evil men" film, I was on board. Fargeat's style might be described as New New French Extremity—while the aughts-era stuff was gratuitously brutal to women (Noé's Irreversible comes to mind), Fargeat's approach calls upon grotesque, everyday misogyny—assault in Revenge, beauty standards in The Substance—to craft twisted counterattacks and fuck with her audience a little. Fargeat's newest film stars Demi Moore as an aging celeb who's game to inject herself with a black market serum to become younger and more beautiful. I'd say "couldn't be me," but then again, I've got a lot more aging ahead of me. Perhaps that underlying anxiety is part of the point. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14.50 - $15.50, Friday-Sunday)

All Monsters Attack! 2024

October rolls around, and suddenly, everyone wants to watch vampires, ghosts, and cannibals get their freak on. Typical!!! If you're also feeling the sudden urge to stress yourself out with Cronenberg and Murnau, All Monsters Attack! has your back. The series shudders to life this month with creepy greats like the colonial-era cannibal tale Ravenous, the Nicolas Cage campy cult flick Vampire's Kiss, Roger Corman's The Masque of the Red Death, and a screening of Nosferatu set to a Radiohead score, which should get you amped for Eggers' remake releasing in December. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

BLOWN AWAY: Gemma Hollister, Morgan Peterson & Karen Willenbrink-Johnsen

If you're anything like me, you spent a significant portion of the pandemic lockdown watching Netflix's Blown Away, in which glassblowers competed for an illustrious residency at the Corning Museum of Glass. (As a onetime Pilchuck Glass School workshop participant, I'm rooting for these crazy kids.) Traver Gallery and Chihuly Garden and Glass have teamed up to present this exhibition, which features works by Blown Away episode winners Gemma Hollister and Karen Willenbrink-Johnson and series winner Morgan Peterson. Willenbrink-Johnson creates naturalistic forms, while Hollister’s works "offer a critique of modern capitalism" and Peterson's cameo portraits of Seattle drag legends "highlight ideals of feminine beauty." LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown Seattle, free, Friday-Saturday, opening)

Boren Banner Series: Samantha Wall

As part of Frye's ongoing Boren Banner Series, Seoul-born, Portland-based artist Samantha Wall's intricate stenciled work, which draws from her nuanced perspectives as a Black-Korean immigrant, will become bigger and more visible on the facade of the Frye Art Museum. Drop by the museum to see the artist’s larger-than-life, mythical serpent-woman, which pulls from Korean lore to "push against the exoticization of those who are perceived as other" and "present femininity as a powerful, liminal state of being." LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday-Sunday, closing)

Garden of Our Time: Vanishing Species, Imminent Communities

As the specter of ecological collapse looms, Garden of Our Time: Vanishing Species, Imminent Communities emerges as a poignant reflection on our fragility and interconnectedness. Hosted by Sunday Kitchen in the lobby of 9th and Thomas, the exhibition unites a kaleidoscope of art stars from Washington, California, NYC, and Seoul, including Yoko Ono, Shin Yu Pai, Rob Rhee, and Francesca Lohmann. It's not every day that one can view a Yoko Ono work at a boutique office building, so stop by to meditate on our ever-shifting ecological web, vanishing species, and the erosion of our collective memory. LC

(9th and Thomas, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Sunday)

Please Touch: Together, Breaking Barriers

It's a rule akin to "shut up and get off your phone in the movie theater." Don't touch the art. We've heard this since forever, right? This applies in every gallery setting, right? WRONG. Please Touch: Together, Breaking Barriers invites viewers to touch the artwork on display, aiming to "raise awareness about accessibility for blind and low-vision individuals in the arts" by facilitating a tactile experience. Viewers are encouraged to "close their eyes, use their open palms, and gently stroke their artwork, describing the meaning it holds for them," which sounds downright blissful. LC

(King Street Station, SoDo, free, Friday-Saturday, opening)

Warren Dykeman: FAST FLUX TEST

In Warren Dykeman’s fifth solo exhibition at studio e, block-like figures are rendered in composite view—think ancient Egyptian art—while other pieces feature vases of tangled vines or ultra-stylized "pastures." It didn't surprise me to learn that Dykeman is a graphic designer by day; his style patchworks a folksy sensibility with a smart, contemporary flair. Dykeman grew up in Kennewick, just outside the Hanford Nuclear Reservation; this solo exhibition pulls its title from a “fast neutron” nuclear test reactor at the Hanford site, and feels infused with forgotten Americana. LC (Every Thursday–Saturday, through October 26, studio e, Georgetown, free, Friday-Saturday)

what you bring to the table

Slip Gallery's latest group exhibition cooks up a medley of food-themed artworks from every corner of the creative kitchen—think glassblowers, video makers, and collage creators. In what you bring to the table, a dozen artists will dish out pieces that explore how food intersects with our "basic needs, relationships, memories, and societal expectations." Imagined as a communal visual feast, the show includes interactive works, including a collaborative still-life tableau on September 28 and a closing potluck on October 5. LC

(Slip Gallery, Belltown, free, Friday-Saturday, closing)

Hatsumomiji

In my opinion, there's no better time to visit the Seattle Japanese Garden than in early fall, just as the leaves start to take on tinges of red and gold. Hatsumomiji (初紅葉) is the perfect opportunity, encouraging visitors to appreciate "nature's art" with maple tours and scavenger hunts, a chigiri-e (torn paper art) workshop, and more. Garden visitors can also view kirie (paper-cutting) artist Kanako Abe's poetic solo exhibition Flower, Bird, Wind, Moon, a collection of season-appropriate "serene and introspective" paper-cut compositions. LC

(Seattle Japanese Garden, Madison Park, $10, Friday-Sunday, opening)

Tejiendo Historias | Weaving Stories by Fulgencio Lazo

Fulgencio Lazo's second solo exhibition at ArtX Contemporary continues to showcase the artist's ultra-vibrant, visually complex style, informed by his cultural identity as a member of Mexico’s Indigenous Zapotec people and his hometown of Oaxaca. As an artist, Lazo is integral to the fabric of Seattle's Latine cultural scene—he's participated in Day of the Dead celebrations at the Seattle Art Museum and the Tacoma Art Museum. Head to this exhibition to familiarize yourself with a local legend. LC

(ArtX Contemporary, SoDo, free, Friday-Saturday, opening)



FRESSSSSH!

I've had more than my share of transcendent experiences in traditional "white box" galleries, but criticisms of these spaces are valid, too—hushed, austere art spaces tend to "leave many feelings out of the narrative," FRESSSSSH! argues. One approach? A partnership between the Office of Arts and Culture and Seattle City Light is presenting a "summer Young Adult/Youth Curatorial Residency," Fresh Perspectives. Aiming to spotlight those who may not feel represented in traditionally curated spaces, this exhibition by BIPOC youth curators includes works by stellar BIPOC artists Damon Brown, Aramis Hamer, Warren W. Pope, and Kellie Colemon. LC

(11 am–5 pm, King Street Station, SoDo, free, Friday-Saturday, closing)

Frye Salon

Frye Salon served as a way to beat the heat this summer, but spending the afternoon in a chic museum space isn’t a bad practice for transitioning into fall, either. Over 100 paintings from the museum's founding collection are displayed in a salon-style hang that dates back centuries. "The installation approximates the dramatic viewing experience enjoyed by visitors to Charles and Emma Frye’s Seattle home in the first decades of the twentieth century," the Frye explains. Fancy! LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Wednesday-Sunday)

Too Much to Carry

Iran-born, Washington-based artist Mana Mehrabian and Seattle-based artist Mary Coss band together in this exhibition, which "investigate[s] personal and ancestral migrations" through a blend of sculpture and installation art. Too Much to Carry feels spare and pensive, yet materially well-considered; I'm interested in Coss' tangled metal forms positioned alongside Mehrabian's curious metal storage shelving units and wire baskets. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard, free, Friday-Saturday, closing)

Hayv Kahraman: Look Me in the Eyes

In her largest solo museum exhibition yet, the Iraqi-born artist Hayv Kahraman uses her signature motif—heavily lidded eyes—to examine how surveillance and erasure shape experiences of othering. Featuring paintings, sculptures, and a "deeply personal" audio installation, the show references Kahraman's upbringing as an Iraqi/Kurdish refugee in Sweden. Disembodied eyes act as a not-so-subtle stand-in for Western oppression, from government iris scans to racist plant classifications, while Kahraman’s marbling technique reflects the unpredictability of identity, resisting forced assimilation with each piece's unique patterns. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Saturday-Sunday, opening)