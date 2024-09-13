The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 13–15, 2024

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

?????? CINEMA

This "blindfolded" cinema series is exactly what it sounds like—just show up and prepare to be titillated by whatever pops up on screen. Opportunities to be entirely surprised by a film don't come along very often, so try it out as a reminder that there are still mysteries to uncover in the world. Or maybe you'll hate it. Who knows! That's the fun of the whole shebang. Go forth, switch off your brain, and let the enigma reveal itself. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, free)

Scarecrow Video Benefit: House

Nobuhiko Obayashi's Hausu (aka House) is a film that utterly defies description, but here goes: The 1977 cult classic is a psychedelic romp akin to Scooby-Doo on hallucinogens. It's also one of my all-time favorites, and the perfect apéritif before creepy season. When a squad of teenage girls travels to a creaky, cobwebby country manor, they discover that evil spirits have overtaken the house. (This is why I don't travel to creaky, cobwebby country manors!!) Antics ensue with a possessed piano, floating heads, and the film's unsung hero, a big-ass, fluffy house cat named Blanche. Support Scarecrow Video on Friday the 13th at this benefit screening for the physical media mainstay. LC

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $11.50-$13)

SATURDAY

FESTIVALS

2024 Summer Park Pop Up

Head to this dance and music pop-up in University Heights after hitting the University District farmers market on Saturday morning for performances by Double Dutch Divas, Tlalokan Danza Anahuac, Groove Nation Band, and Neon Brass Party, among several other multi-genre creatives. The free, fam-friendly arts fest will also introduce attendees to local organizations, and you'll find free food options, too. LC

(University Heights, University District, free)

FILM

Center City Cinema

Seattle Parks and Recreation presents this summer series of much-loved film screenings under the stars, with pre-movie activities kicking off around 6 or 7 pm and each film beginning at dusk. On September 14, the summer series will come to a close with a screening of Strange World at Lake City Mini Park, a 2022 sci-fi adventure featuring the first "out" gay teenager in a Disney animated film. LC

(Lake City Mini Park, Lake City, free)

The Time That Remains

Palestinian actor-director Elia Suleiman maintains a wicked sense of humor, which seems like no easy feat for someone surviving under occupation. It's true, though: You might actually laugh when you watch The Time That Remains, Suleiman's attempt to "juggle Brechtian theater, comedic timing, and real tragedy." Based on family documents and his own memories, the film begins with the Nakba and moves toward the present day, illustrating his family's experiences with a sharp, satirical lens. The flick offers an intriguing reminder that resistance takes all forms. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

VHS Uber Alles Sept ’24

VHS Uber Alles' back-to-school special follows a teen bully, bad boy Corey Haim, and a cop (played by Alan Thicke) as they attempt to save the Bronx from a group of terrorists. Ridiculous? Absolutely. In fact, that's the point. This kind of direct-to-VHS mayhem is par for the course at VHS Uber Alles, where three bucks will land you a ticket to a hush-hush flick that you've probably never heard of, anyway. The screening series is always offered at an ultra-low price aligned with the so-bad-it's-good quality of its programming. (That's what makes it fun.) LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $3)

FOOD & DRINK

Mid-Autumn Festival at Lucky Envelope Brewing

Ballard's culturally inspired craft brewery Lucky Envelope Brewing always goes all out for Mid-Autumn Festival, and this year is no exception. They'll host a celebration with new beer releases (including Taro Up My Heart lager and Mid-Autumn Hazy IPA infused with açaí blueberry black tea), baked mooncakes, and limited giveaways of red envelopes for good luck (a Chinese tradition that inspired the business's name). The food truck Panda Dim Sum will also make an appearance. JB

(Lucky Envelope Brewing, West Woodland)

Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration

Join the U-District's Ladd & Lass Brewing for a harvest moon celebration with an appearance from the Asian-inspired snack mix pop-up Gochiso (2-6 pm), hearty Central American and Mexican fare from La Riviera Maya Food Truck, and a special release of Taro Up My Heart, a new mid-autumn festival lager brewed in collaboration with Lucky Envelope. Plus, channel your inner child with a coloring contest for a chance to win fantastic prizes. JB

(Ladd & Lass Brewing, University District)

LIVE MUSIC

KEXP Presents: Mt Fog, somesurprises, and Tiny Vipers

Folktronica project Mt Fog uses minimalist electronic sounds and ethereal vocals as a magic wand to "evoke magical spaces, real and imagined." The trio will celebrate the release of their new album, ultraviolet heart machine, alongsidesomesurprises and Tiny Vipers. If their new single "Drifting" is indicative of the rest of the album, anticipate a whimsical swirl of Björk-style growls and sparkly '80s synths. AV

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $15)

SuperCoze

Stranger contributor Sofia Krutikova writes: "Seattle local Cody Choi is the 26-year-old behind SuperCoze, a rising melodic indie-pop project popping up and performing all around the city's creative spaces. They dropped their debut album Rainy Day Sunshine in March of 2020, right when the never-ending rainy day of the pandemic hit. Four years later, it seems we could still use a good dose of the sunshine vitamin that is SuperCoze. The band utilizes a mix of guitars, synths, and lo-fi production to create a soft yet powerful music texture. My favorite instrument they use is the omni-chord, a synth that feels like it has the power to break up Seattle's wintertime omni-cloud with its shimmery, glittery sound." They will swing by the U District's outdoor concert space this weekend for a free show alongside high-energy rockers Hockey Teeth. AV

(Summer Green Street, University District, free)

PERFORMANCE

Seattle Community Puppet Day

Listen up, puppetheads: This celebration of hollow-bodied figurines is popping up (pupping up?) in Seattle to bring together puppeteers, puppet enthusiasts, and the puppet-curious, delving into the hijinks of marionettes and sock puppets alike. Expect special programming honoring puppet king Jim Henson, plus workshops, craft sessions, something called the "JeanClaudeVanDambulance puppetmobile," and a puppet parade. (Who knew puppets were so pupular? Okay, I'll see myself out.) LC

(Rainier Arts Center, Rainier Valley, free)

SHOPPING

Bainbridge Island Record Show

There's a new record fair in town—err, well, more like out-of-town, as the inaugural Bainbridge Island Record Show debuts just a ferry ride and a short walk away. With 25 vendors, the event promises an extensive selection of LPs, CDs, and cassette tapes spanning genres from punk to classical. I’m a fan of the show’s branding and already have my eye on a super cute tote bag, perfect for carrying home finds. Tickets are just five bucks, but if you're feeling really eager you can shell out 10 to get in an hour early for first dibs on the musical treasure trove. SL

(760 Winslow Way E, Bainbridge Island, $5-$10)

VISUAL ART

Tara Champion: Terraforming

Tara Champion's graduate degree in biological photography doesn't just sound cool—it directly informs their art practice, which explores how imagery might be used to "enable conversations of biological representation in shaping individual and group identity." In Terraforming, the artist explores familial connections and generational echoes through modified photography and self-representation. The results are an intriguing blend of dreamy, vintage-feeling pieces and eerie black-and-white compositions. LC

(Solas Gallery, Pioneer Square, free)

SUNDAY

SHOPPING

Fremont Sunday Market - 35th Anniversary Block Party

The Center of the Universe celebrates 35 years of their Sunday market with some fun surprises alongside the typical eclectic mix of food, vintage, and crafts. Get a sneak peek of the market's forthcoming spring 2025 expansion with over 50 more vendors stationed along the Fremont Canal—live music from local bands and watercraft sailing by will complete the Sunday Funday vibe. The market runs year-round, but our warm (and maybe sunny?) days are numbered so I recommend making this one count. SL

(Fremont Sunday Market, Fremont, free)

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

El Grito: Celebrating Mexico’s Independence

El Grito has plenty planned for its annual fest: folkloric dance performances, mariachi tunes, and more. The celebration coincides with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month; the September 15th start date commemorates the independence days of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, and recognizes those of Mexico and Chile on the 16th and 18th, respectively. El Grito invites locals to join in and celebrate the traditions passed from generation to generation in the Latinx community and their indigenous roots. SL

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill, free)

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Art + Culture Week Seattle

Get stoked on Seattle's arts and culture scene all week long at this activation of spaces across the city. Art + Culture Week Seattle will pop up at a whopping 40 locations across the city, including buzzy faves like Wa Na Wari, Mini Mart City Park, SOIL, Traver Gallery, and Common Area Maintenance, among dozens of other spots. Check out the calendar of offerings for details on what's going down each day—I'm stoked about pretty much everything happening here, but the discounts on SIFF cinema screenings, ambient musical performances, and neon art at Rainier Art Center seem especially appealing. LC

(Various locations, free, Friday–Saturday)

FILM

20th Anniversary Celebration Series

In honor of its 20th anniversary as a beloved volunteer-operated nonprofit cinema, Grand Illusion has screened some of its favorite films celebrating "significant anniversaries" throughout the year. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $9-$12)

Against Civilization: Six Films

The Beacon's latest film series is a solid way to engage in some not-so-subtle nihilism. Against Civilization's flicks emphasize a quote by anarcho-primitivist John Zerzan: “As our plight deepens, we glimpse how much must be erased for our redemption.” Whew. This weekend, the cinema will screen the '84 BBC mockumentary drama Threads, which underscored "the nightmarish consequences of nuclear war in England" with traumatizing realism. Um, enjoy, I guess! In all seriousness, though, Threads is worth a watch. It was an iconic entry into the straight-to-television film canon, penned by Barry Hines (whose work aimed to highlight working-class plight) and directed by Mick Jackson (who, plot twist, went on to direct The Bodyguard). LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50, Friday–Sunday)

Blink Twice

Channing Tatum seems like unlikely casting for the role of a suspicious tech billionaire, but BlinkTwice—Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut—makes brave choices, I suppose. The flick follows a cocktail waitress who falls for Slater King (played by Tatum) at a gala. When she joins him on a private island, strange occurrences deepen her questions around King and the island itself. If you're into Knives Out or White Lotus, it'll likely appeal. Plus, Kravitz reports that the film is "based on a true story," but perhaps not in the way you'd expect—Blink Twice illustrates the "infinite obstacles women often face in the entertainment industry, particularly in relation to the power dynamics with their male colleagues." LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14.50-$19.50, Friday–Sunday)

Un Bouquet de Breillat

Catherine Breillat's filmmaking approach is very, well, French—she often seeks to illuminate the taboo in provocative explorations of desire, violence, and women's psychology. Grand Illusion's celebration of the controversy queen spans every decade of her directing career, including screenings of brand-new 4K restorations (A Real Young Girl, 36 Fillette, and Perfect Love) and Janus Films' 35mm print of my favorite Breillat, the abrupt and rattling 2001 film Fat Girl. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Friday–Saturday)

Your Fat Friend

Jeanie Finlay's Your Fat Friend documents the rise of writer and self-described "very fat person" Aubrey Gordon, who cut her teeth as an anonymous blogger and has since become a bestselling author. I'm a big fan of the loud-laughing, Portland-based fat acceptance activist, whose podcast Maintenance Phase pokes fun at Goop-driven garbaggio and widens my perspective on what it means to be healthy. "It is a real paradigm shift to look at someone my size and think...that person may have put in a great deal of effort, and that may have been what got them here," says Gordon in the film. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Friday–Sunday)

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Fiestas Patrias Sea Mar

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from mid-September to mid-October, a period during which many Latin American countries celebrate their national independence days. Kick off the celebrations at this free two-day festival featuring Latin American food, mariachi bands, folk dancing, art exhibits, free health screenings, a Zumba class, children’s activities, and more. The Seattle Sounders will host a soccer clinic, and I'm really hoping to hear them properly refer to the sport as "fútbol" as well as frequent shouts of “golazo!” SL

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free, Saturday–Sunday)

OUTDOORS

Cedar River Salmon Journey with the Seattle Aquarium

Thanks to the tireless efforts of countless ecological stewards, Washington’s salmon population is slooooowly rebounding, and you can learn all about how these humble fish support our entire ecosystem at a family-friendly gathering by the Ballard Locks. Salmon may look like slippery little weirdos, but their whole lives are fascinating quests rivaling those of the most intrepid adventurers. And here in Seattle, we’re fortunate to be able to cheer them along on their journey—one that helps keep countless other species from dropping off the face of the Earth. The Salmon Journey gatherings are hosted by trained naturalists on Saturdays from July to September; you’ll learn how to spot a spawning salmon, about their surprisingly epic exploits, and the cruel enemy threatening to wipe them out. (Shocking twist: It’s people!) FORMER STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free, Saturday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Audineh Asaf: Remember Me

First-generation Iranian American artist Audineh Asaf was raised hearing stories of imprisonment, execution, and persecution under an oppressive regime. After immigrating to the United States, Asaf's world still felt shaped by her cultural identity, and the "ongoing struggle for freedom in Iran" also found its way into her distinctive multimedia artworks. Drawing from both American quilting and Persian weaving practices, Asaf's tapestries "illuminate and humanize the experiences of individuals who have faced unimaginable hardship," while textured collages depict political prisoners, poets, and protestors whose fearless perspectives serve as inspiration. LC

(Gallery 4Culture, Pioneer Square, free, Friday–Sunday)

Derek Jarman: Do We Continue to Grow Marigolds Even as The Emergency Sirens Blare?

Although his death of AIDS-related illness in '94 cut his life and career criminally short, Derek Jarman's revolutionary directorial style sent shockwaves through the queer cinema canon that still reverberate now. Modern directors using avant-garde aesthetics, poetic sensuality, and experimental storytelling techniques like Andrew Haigh, Xavier Dolan, and Luca Guadagnino have Jarman to thank—I said what I said. Jarman's gutsy, myth-drenched films will make your September more vivid and romantic, with screenings of the homoerotic Roman Empire-set Sebastiane (complete with a Brian Eno score), the writhing, angry AIDS crisis epistle The Garden (featuring Tilda Swinton), and BLUE, Jarman's final work, in which the director "fills the screen with blue—still and unyielding for an hour and nineteen minutes." LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50, Friday–Sunday)

Nikki McClure: Something About the Sky & Other Wonderings

McClure is the kind of person who will, say, wrap up an interview at her home on a breezy July day by suggesting a spontaneous dip in the sea. It was there, in that post-interview moment, that it clicked. We became a frame of her artwork. The water circling out from our bodies, the sunlight dancing across the surface of the sea, the seal coming over to say hello. You can feel the magic yourself this summer at her career-spanning solo exhibit at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art. The show, Something About the Sky & Other Wonderings, includes pieces ranging from her very first art show in 1996 to her latest book, Something About the Sky. And, in true McClure style, she’s made a little room for visitors to soak in their own creativity. STRANGER ARTS AND CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Bainbridge Island, free, Friday–Sunday)

Sophia Anderson: keep-sake

Duck into SOIL Gallery's backspace this weekend for keep-sake, a selection of works by painter, beadworker, and Shoalwater Bay Tribe member Sophia Anderson. The artist's deceptively simple "beaded paintings" are inspired by her master beadworker grandmother Lorraine Anderson and aim to capture life on an ancient coastline, full of "blue-gray rocks and red pine needles." While you're at SOIL, don't miss (De)Constructing: Access Tests 2024, either. The collection of multimedia works and films was created in partnership with ACCESSTEST Collective, which aims to "showcase experiences of walking down the street from the perspective of non-drivers and people with disabilities."LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday–Sunday)

what you bring to the table

Slip Gallery's latest group exhibition cooks up a medley of food-themed artworks from every corner of the creative kitchen—think glassblowers, video makers, and collage creators. In what you bring to the table, a dozen artists will dish out pieces that explore how food intersects with our "basic needs, relationships, memories, and societal expectations." Imagined as a communal visual feast, the show includes interactive works, including a collaborative still-life tableau on September 28 and a closing potluck on October 5. LC

(Slip Gallery, Belltown, free, Friday–Saturday; opening)