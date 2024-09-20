The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 20–22, 2024

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

COMEDY

Ricci Armani

Local millennial and sweet potato brownie critic Ricci Armani will head to Here-After with something giggle-worthy inspired by "his life and the way people talk to him." Couldn't be vaguer, Armani, but I'm still game. He'll be joined by openers Reece Green (Wii Golf fanatic, former baseball player) and Genevieve Ferrari (cool name, cooler thoughts on corn dogs). LC

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

PERFORMANCE

Interrupt The Loop

Can't decide whether to go out or nap this Friday night? This restorative concert has the best of both worlds—sleeping, journaling, cuddling, meditating, or "simply being" are all encouraged. Cozy up with a yoga mat and a pillow (BYO) as musicians Canvas Rose and Shelby Natasha set the mood with their ethereal tunes. Artist/poet Daniel Nelson will accompany with an immersive performance of "collaborative synesthesia." AV

(Fremont Abbey Arts Center, Fremont, $15-$35)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Luminata

Bring your own lanterns or buy one on-site at Fremont Arts Council's annual autumnal equinox celebration, which will help ease you into the less-sunny season. The evening will kick off with an opening ceremony followed by a parade around Green Lake and a dazzling display of illuminated art. The community always shows up for this truly magical evening—bring your date, bring your kids, bring your dog, and throw on any glow-in-the-dark and light-up items you own. SL

(Green Lake Park, Green Lake, free)

Rainier Beach Farm Fest

This weekend, celebrate urban agriculture in South Seattle at a festival spanning the grounds of the Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands. You’ll learn all about composting and farming techniques between performances of West African folk dance, Brazilian capoeira, tap dance, and Reposado's "TequilaFunk." Plus, bring the kids to say hi to llamas and chickens, press apple cider, take a seat for Indigenous storytelling, or churn out refreshing beverages on the smoothie bike. SL

(Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands, Dunlap, free)

LIVE MUSIC

R-Day 2024

R-Day is quintessential Seattle: it’s quirky, it’s fun, there’s live music, and of course, the Rainier will be flowing. The annual free, 21-plus celebration commemorates the moment when Rainier Beer’s iconic R was restored to its place atop the Old Rainier Brewery in Georgetown. In addition to a herd of Wild Rainiers, wacky merchandise, eclectic art, and more, expect explosive live performances. Check out the hazy grooves of LA band Allah-Las, the fierce ’70s rock-kissed punk of Sheer Mag, and Seattle rock band Monsterwatch. SL

(Georgetown, Georgetown, free)

Tango Alpha Tango, Low Hums, and Planets in the Ocean

If you listen to the Portland psych-rock band Tango Alpha Tango, you've probably found that the band's tight chemistry oozes out of your headphones. This is probably because high school sweethearts-turned-married couple Nathan Trueb and Mirabai Carter are the band's foundation. Since its formation, the band has showcased their gritty, soul-infused rock sound with in-studio performances on KEXP and NPR. Local rockers Low Hums and Planets in the Ocean will open. AV

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $15.45)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Soul Nite

Emerald City Soul Club's Soul Nite provides a much-needed respite from the bass-heavy EDM tunes that fill most of Seattle's nightclubs. Hop and bop to a silky-smooth blend of soul and funk, complete with the occasional snap, crackle, and pop of vintage vinyl. AV

(Black Lodge, South Lake Union, free)

SHOPPING

C-ID Night Market 2024

The C-ID Night Market took a break in 2023 but makes a triumphant return in late September with an afternoon and evening of eats, shopping, and cultural performances. The streets will be closed to car traffic so you can leisurely explore food vendors and nosh on snacks like dumplings and noodles before heading over to Hing Hay Park to check out a lion dance, taiko performance, and martial arts demonstrations. The sun sets two hours before the market closes, so the ambience will shift from golden hour to glowing lanterns. SL

(Hing Hay Park, Chinatown-International District, free)

Hangar 30 Flea & Vintage Fair

Calling all thrifters: Seattle's largest indoor vintage show returns this weekend for its fall edition. The event is dog-friendly and all-ages, boasting over 100 booths selling vintage clothing, handmade collectibles, furniture, and more. If you need a breather from perusing, there will be DJ sets and food trucks on site. If you're itching for first dibs on the goods, an early bird ticket will land you access to the first two hours of the show; $10 general admission will start at 1 pm. SL

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, $10-$25)

SUNDAY

LIVE MUSIC

Emi Pop, NEPTUNA, and Little Venom

Puerto Rican-born, Seattle-based singer-songwriter Emi Pop, who recently released the melodic new single "Sabre Olvidar," will be joined by her band for an evening of Spanish language pop-punk reminiscent of Alice Bag and the Ramones. Don't miss opening sets from Mexico-based psych-rockers Neptuna and local indie rock quartet Little Venom. AV

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $12)

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Against Civilization: Six Films

The Beacon's latest film series is a solid way to engage in some not-so-subtle nihilism. Against Civilization's flicks emphasize a quote by anarcho-primitivist John Zerzan: “As our plight deepens, we glimpse how much must be erased for our redemption.” Whew. This weekend, the cinema will screen Miyazaki's Princess Mononoke, which impressively managed to translate a story of Yakushima Island spirits, old-growth forests, and warring 14th-century Japanese clans into a mainstream US release. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50, Friday–Sunday)

Derek Jarman: Do We Continue to Grow Marigolds Even as The Emergency Sirens Blare?

Although his death of AIDS-related illness in '94 cut his life and career criminally short, Derek Jarman's revolutionary directorial style sent shockwaves through the queer cinema canon that still reverberate now. Modern directors using avant-garde aesthetics, poetic sensuality, and experimental storytelling techniques like Andrew Haigh, Xavier Dolan, and Luca Guadagnino have Jarman to thank—I said what I said. Jarman's gutsy, myth-drenched films will make your September more vivid and romantic, with screenings of the homoerotic Roman Empire-set Sebastiane (complete with a Brian Eno score), the writhing, angry AIDS crisis epistle The Garden (featuring Tilda Swinton), and BLUE, Jarman's final work, in which the director "fills the screen with blue—still and unyielding for an hour and nineteen minutes." LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50, Friday–Sunday)

Do The Right Thing

One of the best scenes in one of the best movies of the remarkable year 1989, Do the Right Thing, concerns something we are now very familiar with, gentrification. Set on a hot summer day in Brooklyn, the scene goes like this: Black Buggin Out (played by Giancarlo Esposito) gets accidentally run into by white Clifton (played by John Savage), who is wearing a Larry Bird top and leaves a mark on Buggin Out’s brand-new white Air Jordans. Buggin Out: 'Who told you to step on my sneakers? Who told you to walk on my side of the block? Who told you to be in my neighborhood?' Clifton: 'I own this brownstone.' Buggin Out: 'Who told you to buy a brownstone on my block, in my neighborhood, on my side of the street? Yo, what you wanna live in a Black neighborhood for, anyway? Man, motherfuck gentrification.' Then Buggin Out asks: 'Why don’t you move back to Massachusetts?' Clifton: 'I was born in Brooklyn!' STRANGER SENIOR WRITER CHARLES MUDEDE

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday–Sunday)

Fantasy A Gets a Mattress

You may have seen the fliers created by Fantasy A, aka Seattle's "Autistic Undisputed King of Hustle," plastered all over town—he's become something of a local legend, and his music was covered byTheStranger back in 2015. The creativity continues: Fantasy's major motion picture stars (who other than?) himself, and charts his challenges as he attempts to become a superstar and acquire a mattress. Fantasy A Gets A Mattress also won the Best Narrative Feature award at the Seattle Black Film Festival—grab a seat to witness Fantasy's love letter to South Seattle. He'll attend this special screening to offer a Q&A session with the filmmakers. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, $9-$12, Saturday–Sunday)

Miami Vice

Never is there a better opportunity to "bro out" than with a Michael Mann film. He's responsible for some of my favorite forays into sleek, atmospheric neo-noir—Collateral, Heat, Manhunter—each neon-lit with impeccable suits and strange criminals. If you, too, are a sucker for chilly, methodical crime dramas (Drive, The Town, Zodiac, etc.) I recommend returning to the source. Miami Vice is a somewhat hilarious place to start if you're new to Mann, but hey! His adaptation of the '80s-era TV series is delightfully mid-aughts, full of nightclubs and thundercracks and some of the most legitimately beautiful digital photography ever captured. Also, there is an important Jay-Z and Linkin Park needle drop. I'll see you on the freeways of Biscayne Bay. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50, Friday–Saturday)

Omni Loop

They had me at "Ayo Edibiri time travel movie," but Brazilian director Bernardo Britto's Omni Loop is intriguing for other reasons, too. The film follows a quantum physicist who's stuck in a time loop "with a black hole growing in her chest" (yikes) and a mere week to live. When she meets a gifted student (Edibiri), they work together to save her life. One Letterboxd reviewer called Omni Loop "the hidden gem of SXSW," and since this year's fest featured buzzy films like Civil War and Babes, that feels like a solid endorsement. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14.50-$15.50, Friday–Sunday)

The Substance

As soon as I learned that The Substance was directed by Coralie Fargeat, the French filmmaker behind Revenge, my favorite "hot girl hunts evil men" film, I was on board. Fargeat's style might be described as New New French Extremity—while the aughts-era stuff was gratuitously brutal to women (Noé's Irreversible comes to mind), Fargeat's approach calls upon grotesque, everyday misogyny—assault in Revenge, beauty standards in The Substance—to craft twisted counterattacks and fuck with her audience a little. Fargeat's newest film stars Demi Moore as an aging celeb who's game to inject herself with a black market serum to become younger and more beautiful. I'd say "couldn't be me," but then again, I've got a lot more aging ahead of me. Perhaps that underlying anxiety is part of the point. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14.50-$15.50, Friday–Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

2024 Great Wallingford Bratwurst Festival

St. Benedict’s has been selling bratwurst as a fall tradition and to raise money for their school since 1983. The fest has a brand-new name this year, but rest assured they’ll still have everything you love—hot sausages, cold beer, bouncy houses for the kiddos, and live performances. Sixteen local bands will perform across the two-day celebration, including '60s girl pop tribute band the Mrs. Bill Larsens and the New Orleans-styled Market Street Jazz Band. Don't miss this opportunity to extend brat summer. SL

(St. Benedict School, Wallingford, free, Friday–Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Audineh Asaf: Remember Me

First-generation Iranian American artist Audineh Asaf was raised hearing stories of imprisonment, execution, and persecution under an oppressive regime. After immigrating to the United States, Asaf's world still felt shaped by her cultural identity, and the "ongoing struggle for freedom in Iran" also found its way into her distinctive multimedia artworks. Drawing from both American quilting and Persian weaving practices, Asaf's tapestries "illuminate and humanize the experiences of individuals who have faced unimaginable hardship," while textured collages depict political prisoners, poets, and protestors whose fearless perspectives serve as inspiration. LC

(Gallery 4Culture, Pioneer Square, free, Friday–Sunday)

Eric Chamberlain: CAKES

Because artists are, first and foremost, people with typical lives like the rest of us, I'm always intrigued when an artwork is inspired by someone's day job. For the last decade, Eric Chamberlain has been painting dishware—think pitchers, vases, platters, cake plates, baking dishes, and bowls—inspired by his employment at a housewares store. Chamberlain's practice involves "studying and pondering the items on display," then painting them from memory back in his studio, so the results feel immediate, intuitive, and delightfully wonky. LC

(Shift Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday–Saturday)

Garden of Our Time: Vanishing Species, Imminent Communities

As the specter of ecological collapse looms, Garden of Our Time: Vanishing Species, Imminent Communities emerges as a poignant reflection on our fragility and interconnectedness. Hosted by Sunday Kitchen in the lobby of 9th and Thomas, the exhibition unites a kaleidoscope of art stars from Washington, California, NYC, and Seoul, including Yoko Ono, Shin Yu Pai, Rob Rhee, and Francesca Lohmann. It's not every day that one can view a Yoko Ono work at a boutique office building, so stop by to meditate on our ever-shifting ecological web, vanishing species, and the erosion of our collective memory. LC

(9th and Thomas, South Lake Union, free, Friday–Sunday)

Jeffry Mitchell: Alligators, Elefants, & Alphabets

"If Jesus comes back, I'm introducing him to Jeffry Mitchell," former Stranger writer Jen Graves once opined. "Jeffry can bring Christ up to speed on things like humor and gayness and art, and Jesus can feel good about what humanity's been up to, and together they can visit the Berninis in Rome." The self-proclaimed "gay folk artist" creates work that is flatly impossible not to love. It’s playful, human, and elaborate, with a friendly vitality that nods to the importance of both meticulous craft and self-acceptance. This solo exhibition of Mitchell's work features sculptural works in clay, neon, and wood, plus works on paper, which are "foundational" to his detailed process. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday–Saturday)

Nikki McClure: Something About the Sky & Other Wonderings

McClure is the kind of person who will, say, wrap up an interview at her home on a breezy July day by suggesting a spontaneous dip in the sea. It was there, in that post-interview moment, that it clicked. We became a frame of her artwork. The water circling out from our bodies, the sunlight dancing across the surface of the sea, the seal coming over to say hello. You can feel the magic yourself this summer at her career-spanning solo exhibit at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art. The show, Something About the Sky & Other Wonderings, includes pieces ranging from her very first art show in 1996 to her latest book, Something About the Sky. And, in true McClure style, she’s made a little room for visitors to soak in their own creativity. STRANGER ARTS AND CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Bainbridge Island, free, Friday–Sunday)

Sophia Anderson: keep-sake

Duck into SOIL Gallery's backspace this weekend for keep-sake, a selection of works by painter, beadworker, and Shoalwater Bay Tribe member Sophia Anderson. The artist's deceptively simple "beaded paintings" are inspired by her master beadworker grandmother Lorraine Anderson and aim to capture life on an ancient coastline, full of "blue-gray rocks and red pine needles." While you're at SOIL, don't miss (De)Constructing: Access Tests 2024, either. The collection of multimedia works and films was created in partnership with ACCESSTEST Collective, which aims to "showcase experiences of walking down the street from the perspective of non-drivers and people with disabilities." LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday–Sunday)

Tip Toland: Behind the Scenes

Tip Toland's hyperrealistic aged figures bring eccentric new life to the ceramic bust medium, a form that feels underutilized in contemporary art. Seeking to "empathetically and intimately examine the latent parts of ourselves that are nagging to be reckoned with," Toland's expressive sculptures—paired with large-scale pencil drawings in Behind the Scenes—feel beautifully strange and intimate. I'm especially intrigued by ALWAYS THE DIPLOMAT | 34689, a ceramic and mixed-media sculpture of an elderly man flanked by two monstrous hand puppets. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday–Saturday)

Warren Dykeman: FAST FLUX TEST

In Warren Dykeman’s fifth solo exhibition at studio e, block-like figures are rendered in composite view—think ancient Egyptian art—while other pieces feature vases of tangled vines or ultra-stylized "pastures." It didn't surprise me to learn that Dykeman is a graphic designer by day; his style patchworks a folksy sensibility with a smart, contemporary flair. Dykeman grew up in Kennewick, just outside the Hanford Nuclear Reservation; this solo exhibition pulls its title from a “fast neutron” nuclear test reactor at the Hanford site, and feels infused with forgotten Americana. LC

(studio e, Georgetown, free, Friday–Saturday)