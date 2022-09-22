The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 23–25, 2022

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday| Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FESTIVALS

Edmonds Rotary Family Festival

Edmonds will offer its own twist on the Bavarian-style festival with offerings from tons of local breweries, food trucks, kids' activities, a 5K fun run/walk, and even a pet parade.

(Frances Anderson Center, The Bowl of Edmonds, free)

FILM

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Who better to play a unique, newly Earth-bound extraterrestrial than David Bowie? (After all, he released the eerie masterwork Station to Station the same year that this freaky fantasy was released.) Nic Roeg's '76 fever dream The Man Who Fell To Earth is the perfect pre-game flick if you're planning on catching "officially sanctioned" Bowie doc Moonage Daydream this weekend.

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

GEEK

Spelldown After Dark: An Adult Spelling Bee

An ambitious new nightlife series is kicking off in West Seattle: Spelldown After Dark is the Skylark’s new weekly adults-only spelling bee, featuring cash prizes. Every Friday in September, up to twelve spellers will compete to demonstrate their mastery of letters, with a thrilling championship finale on September 30. Contestants will be divided into two groups—one group will spell from the stage while the other spells from the audience—and players will be given opportunities to "pass" and "punt" challenging words to their competitors. Speaking just for myself, I still harbor resentment from getting booted from a sixth-grade spelling bee for missing “gnarled,” so this might be a prime opportunity to overcome whatever spelling-related baggage we’re all carrying around from our youth. STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Skylark Cafe & Club, West Seattle, $10 - $15)

LIVE MUSIC

BowieVision with S.O.S.

BowieVision are a well-regarded local seven-piece of Bowie appreciators/musicians (led by singer Stefan Mitchell) who deliver note-perfect, showmanship-savvy selections spanning from earlier career cuts (“Space Oddity,” “The Man Who Sold the World”) to 1970s and ’80s era jams (“Young Americans,” “Fame,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “Modern Love,” “China Girl,” “Let's Dance”) to 1995’s “I’m Afraid of Americans” (which is so relatable). And there are, indeed, some deep cuts! "Beauty and the Beast," "Slow Burn," "Never Get Old," "New Killer Star," "Slip Away," and "Boys Keep Swinging" among them. They even tap a few tracks off Bowie's brilliant swan song, Blackstar ("I Can’t Give Everything Away" and "Lazarus"). I'm duly impressed. Should be a grand old time. LEILANI POLK

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $15)

Grace Ives with LUCY

New York-based pop treasure Grace Ives has had a big couple of months. The release of her sophomore album, Janky Star, followed by a "Best New Music" feature on Pitchfork, and a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She will dazzle you with her R&B-infused bedroom pop about sensory overload and everyday anxieties alongside kindred spirit Lucy, the project of Massachusetts-based artist Cooper B. Handy.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $15)

LIVt (EP Release) with Ava Dasar and B3Lina

Seattle-based rapper and singer LIVt, who recently graced the KEXP studio with a stellar on-air performance, will celebrate the release of her new EP, Pink and Orange. Like-minded artists Ava Dasar and B3Lina will join the party.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Grooving for Good: Empathy Is Sexy

Groove for a good cause in honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, with an eclectic evening of community engagement, dancing, live music, poetry, and more. The evening will begin with a community check-in and discussion with Crisis Connections, followed by a poetry reading from Nana Rosary, an acoustic set from singer-songwriter Rachel Vick, and uplifting sets from local DJs cafénico, c0smic j0ke, FiftyOne, Geo Xeal, Gorio Tala, Lucky Cheese, N.A.D., Nicesumitu, and Ramiro (of Uniting Souls). Plus, don't miss a burlesque performance from Sneaky Boo and art displays from Basecamp Studios and Rolando. All proceeds will be donated to Crisis Connections.

(Monkey Loft, SoDo, $0 - $10)

Legendary Children

Peep drag royalty of all genders and groove along to DJ sets by Kween Kay$h, Briq House, and others at this buzzy celebration of the Pacific Northwest's house and ball community. Stay for the slay on a public runway and get educated at the reading station focused on trans and queer BIPOC authors curated by the Seattle Public Library. (Because reading is fundamental.)

(Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown, Free)

SLAY

Get in formation and head out to the latest installment of this hip-hop dance party geared toward LGBTQ+ and BIPOC folks, with partial proceeds donated to Planned Parenthood and other local charities.

(Chop Suey, Capitol Hill, $5 - $10)

PERFORMANCE

Talk It Up! Inspiring Asian Americans

Organized in a variety talk show style, this mash-up of comedy, dance, hypnotism, and more celebrates Asian American talent and features a rotating lineup each evening. Ukulele artist Raymond Sismaet, comedian Cindy Su, dance company Eurasia Ensemble, and "Seattle's #1 Elvis" Tony Colinares are only a few of the performers on the roster—plus, attendees have the chance to win prizes throughout the evening.

(Theatre Off Jackson, Chinatown-International District, $10 - $16)

VISUAL ART

PhinneyWood Art Up Chow Down

If you stroll through the Phinney Greenwood business corridor this weekend, you'll stumble across a lot of art—over 40 venues will share visual work, along with live performances and yummy provisions. Peep Phinney Center's map for a guide, or just wing it; part of the fun of the PhinneyWood Art Walk is the spontaneity.

(Phinney/Greenwood, free)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Care for the Stranded: A Shoreline Walkshop

Learning Endings, an interdisciplinary research project focused on the climate crisis and threatened ocean ecosystems, will lead this free "walkshop," blending storytelling, conversation, and performance along the Lincoln Park shoreline. Care for the Stranded will honor the passing of a juvenile humpback whale who died on the beach just south of Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal in 2016; while contemplating the memory of the creature, participants will be invited to consider how its death can impact our understanding of ocean animals, humans, and our "entangled futures." Learning Endings artists and researchers Patty Chang, Astrida Neimanis, and Aleksija Neimanis will be joined by Duwamish Tribal Council member Ken Workman, research biologist Jessie Huggins, and Canadian audio artist Anne Bourne for the walkshop.

(Lincoln Park, Fauntleroy, free)

Opera Center Open House

Head to the Opera Center for Saturday's free open house, where you can explore the costume shop and props department, enjoy performances by Seattle Opera artists, and sing along with operatic greats. Kiddos can try on costumes and make crafts while adults check out a musical demo with composer Sheila Silver, a Q&A session with Seattle Opera general director Christina Scheppelmann, and more. Ave Maria!

(Opera Center, Uptown, free)

FESTIVALS

Luminata

Bring your own lanterns or buy one on-site at Fremont Arts Council's annual autumnal equinox celebration, just in time to help ease you into the less-sunny season. The evening will kick off with an opening ceremony, followed by a parade around Green Lake, with illuminated art on display afterwards.

(Green Lake Aqua Theater, Green Lake, free)

Sustainable Ballard Festival 2022

At this family-friendly sustainability "mini-festival," attendees can check out local green businesses and nonprofits, learn how to reduce their carbon footprint, and join in on fresh cider-making or birdhouse-building. You'll find snacks and libations on site, plus opportunities to win Earth-friendly prizes.

(Loyal Heights Community Center, Ballard, free)

FILM

Flying Saucer Cinema: The War of The Worlds

Join in on this interactive online discussion of the '53 alien invasion flick The War of The Worlds, led by sci-fi savants Mark Daniels and Eric Cohen. (You'll want to watch the film before the event in order to participate in the discussion.) The unnerving interpretation of H.G. Wells's classic stands the test of time, and won an Academy Award for its special effects.

(Scarecrow Video, University District, free)

Kung Fu Clubhouse: Drunken Master II

Kung Fu Clubhouse, a fresh film series spotlighting martial arts movies full of nostalgia (and a little cheesiness), presents this sequel to Jackie Chan favorite Drunken Master. The follow-up flick sees former prank lover Fei-Hung return home years after his brutal martial arts training. This time around, he's caught between defending his home from thieving colonist ne'er-do-wells and the pacifist wishes of his terminally chill dad. (Spoiler alert: he beats ass.)

(Grand Illusion, University District, $5–$11)

FOOD & DRINK

Fresh Hop IPA Release Party!

It's the most wonderful time of the year for beer lovers: fresh hop season. Help Snapshot Brewing greet their newest fresh hop IPA and snap selfies (or get a Polaroid) of yourself in a photo booth with props and a hop-themed backdrop.

(Snapshot Brewing, Greenwood, free)

LIVE MUSIC

MARO with Nuria Graham

Portuguese musician Mariana Brito da Cruz Forjaz Secca (AKA MARO) combines elements of reggaeton, pop, R&B, EDM, and folk into a genre-defying sound that has garnered praise from the likes of Quincy Jones, Justin Timberlake, Jessie J, Tracy Chapman, and more. She will support her latest album, Can You See Me?, alongside Spanish singer-songwriter Nuria Graham.

(Barboza, Capitol Hill, $15)

OTOW Presents: ABJO's The Good Foot Playing Dre's Classics

Seattle-based indie label and multi-media collective OTOW (Operation Take Over the World) will pay tribute to the legendary rapper, producer, and entrepreneur with a performance of his greatest hits. Rappers Jaiden Grayson, Larry Rose, ELEVATEDXCONSCIENCE, JU, and Jamil Suleman will rotate on the mic with a live band backing them.

(Clock-Out Lounge, Beacon Hill, $12)

R-Day 2022

This single-day free festival will celebrate all things Rainier Beer with performances from local artists including Burien-born rapper Travis Thompson, indie rock trio Naked Giants, soul/funk ensemble True Loves, and KEXP DJ Abbie.

(Old Rainier Brewery, Georgetown, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

A Dance Party (Taylor's Version) - Red Edition!

Dance like you're 22 to a mix of Taylor's Version hits and remixes, with a special focus on her Red album, at this all-T Swift all-night dance party. This is probably the only acceptable place to request "All Too Well (10-minute version)" at the DJ booth.

(Neumos, Capitol Hill, $5–$10)

Genderqueer

Put your own twist on gender norms, or shirk them entirely—this is GenderQueer, a new drag experience performed entirely by non-binary performers. Hosted by Mx. O Gender, this month's show will feature enby glamazons Angel Flores, Candida Valentina, Dizzy Phoria, Pat Smear, and Rylee Raw as they explore the "gender universe."

(Kremwerk, Downtown Seattle, $15–$20)

VISUAL ART

Base Residency Open Houses

Check in with Base's 2022/23 resident artists at this series of free open houses, where each participant will share the development of their creative projects and discuss their artistic practice. The series kicks off with Hexe Fey's open house on September 24. Fey, an "interdisciplinary mover, art worker, and community harm reductionist," is exploring pow wow dance traditions in relation to Indigenous futurism and sociopolitical histories.

(Base: Experimental Arts + Space, Georgetown, free)

SUNDAY

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

SHMP Presents: Climate Now!

The South Hudson Music Project will kick off its Climate Now! series with a free evening of music, food, drinks, and conversations around climate justice. Look forward to instrumental tunes from renowned composer and pianist Wayne Horvitz, a presentation from mushroom foraging expert/author Langdon Cook, and signature cocktails made from locally sourced ingredients.

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, free)

COMEDY

A Shadow on the Door: An Improvised Film Noir

Fans of pulpy stories, smoky bars, and dark noir flicks will love this improvised performance, complete with deadly love triangles and seedy bandits on the run. Based on audience suggestions, A Shadow On the Door will play off classic noir tropes to construct a new tale that's as moody as it is hilarious.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15)

PERFORMANCE

Fancy Cafeteria

Part Broadway glamour, part disheveled improv experiment, Fancy Cafeteria devises a brand-new musical straight from audience suggestions, complete with song, dance, a live soundtrack, and a full cast. With no predetermined script or score, it's bound to be a bumpy, hilarious ride.

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $12)

SHOPPING

Black Owl Market - The Return

Back from a three-year hiatus (thanks to you-know-what), Black Owl Market now boasts twice as many vendors with jewelry, indie publications, ceramics, wellness goodies, and more up for grabs.

(Melrose Market Studios, Capitol Hill, free)

Multi-Day

COMEDY

No Strings Attached: An Improvised Puppet Show for Grown-Ups

Listen up, puppetheads—this "adult puppet show" delves into the bawdy hijinks of marionettes and sock puppets alike, sharing what they really get up to after singing drippy children's songs all day and stuff like that. Turns out they're a rowdy bunch, and for this performance, they'll share "mature" songs and jokes based on audience suggestions.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday–Saturday)

COMMUNITY

Frisky Girl Farm Sunflower U-Pick

Is there anything more cheerful than a sunflower? Join Frisky Girl Farm at their new location and gather all of the golden-yellow blooms you like from their U-pick fields. Snacks and lawn games will be available, and guests are also encouraged to bring their own blanket or chairs for leisurely lounging.

(Frisky Girl Farm, $10, Saturday–Sunday)

FESTIVALS

Festál: The Italian Festival

This family-friendly festival will celebrate Italian culture with live music performances, a grape stomp, chef demonstrations, pizza tossing, bocce ball, and face painting. If none of those activities pique your interest, there'll also be a live exhibit of Italian dog breeds throughout the weekend.

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free, Saturday–Sunday)

FILM

Don't Worry Darling

Between spitgate, Shiagate, and that nefarious "Miss Flo" quote, public interest in Don't Worry Darling has thus far revolved around its wacky off-screen drama. But Olivia Wilde's film sounds like a legitimately fun, chilly thriller—it stars Florence Pugh (Miss Flo herself) and Harry Styles (?!) as a '50s-era couple living in an experimental neighborhood rife with strange secrets.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $11 - $14, Friday–Sunday)

Moonage Daydream

Brett Morgen's technicolor odyssey stays true to the tour de force that was David Bowie. Centering his experimental, forward-thinking vision, Moonage Daydream, the first "officially sanctioned film" about the artist, includes rare and never-before-seen footage guided by narration from Bowie himself.

(SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill, $11 - $14, Friday–Sunday)

SHOPPING

Seattle Night Market: Autumn Moon by Lusio

Who cares if it's 70 degrees? Snag a sweater and get autumnal at the city's largest indoor night market, showcasing dozens of makers and local shops at the sprawling 30,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor venue Magnuson Park Hangar 30. LUSIO will join in for this pumpkin-spiced edition of the market, bathing the venue in radiant lights that celebrate the arrival of autumn.

(Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point, free, Friday–Saturday)

VISUAL ART

Marita Dingus: Baby Giants

Dingus’ sculptures are made entirely from materials no one else wants, and their political power is found in this economic devaluation. The pieces have been discarded, they have been found, and they have been transformed into striking expressions of the Black imagination. There is something post-human in the Baby Giants sculptures. One even has an insect-like quality. In this sense, the radical heterogeneity of Dingus’ found materials not only reimagines Blackness but humanness itself. In this respect, the cultural becomes biological, and the biological, cultural. CHARLES MUDEDE

(The En, Columbia City, free, Saturday–Sunday)

Moses Sun: 21 Chambers: A New Beginning

Muralist and multimedia artist Moses Sun blends hip-hop and jazz aesthetics with Afrofuturist imaginings and Black Southern histories in a radiant mash-up of digital and analog techniques. In 21 Chambers: A New Beginning, the artist shares large-scale paintings that feel meditative and hopeful, yet hint at painful memories and deep introspection.

(J. Rinehart Gallery, Pioneer Square, Free, Friday–Sunday)

Paul Mpagi Sepuya

This selection of photographs by artist Paul Mpagi Sepuya challenges the norms of studio portraiture with intimate representations of Sepuya's queer community and an embrace of his own Black queer gaze. Considering the studio as a "social site," Sepuya documents fellow artists, collaborators, and lovers, mapping the ways in which a studio can hold forces of desire, history, and more.

(Henry Art Gallery, University District, By donation, Friday–Sunday)