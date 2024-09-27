The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 27–29, 2024

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FILM

Boys in the Boat

If you peeped MOHAI's recently closed exhibition Pulling Together: A Brief History of Rowing in Seattle, then you're well aware that George Clooney directed a flick about the University of Washington rowers, who were thrust into the spotlight while competing at the 1936 Olympics. (Spoiler: The "Miracle 9” won the gold medal in the eight-oared competition.) This outdoor screening of The Boys in the Boat tells the story, blending triumphant feels with Great Depression-era costuming. LC

(U District Green Street, University District, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Lauren Sarah Hayes, Sebastian Camens, and RM Francis

Describing herself as a "sculptress of sound," Scottish audio artist Lauren Sarah Hayes is known for her unique manipulation of synths, drum machines, and vocals that are not just heard, but felt. If you're looking for music you can sing along to, Hayes' glitchy and unpredictable instrumentals might not be for you. But if you're looking for a visceral, thought-provoking performance that "explores the relationships between bodies, sound, environments, and technology," then head to the Good Shepherd Center this Friday. She will be joined by fellow experimental artists Sebastian Camens and RM Francis. AV

(Good Shepherd Center/Chapel Performance Space, Wallingford, $10-$20 donation at the door)

Prim

On their new album, Move Too Slow, local four-piece Prim evokes bands like Smashing Pumpkins, Dinosaur Jr., Lush, and Sonic Youth with swirling guitars, dreamy vocals, and plenty of angst. They will celebrate the album's release alongside Montreal-based hardcore band Spite House, punk outfit Spurr, and a mysterious new project called Pure Nature. AV

(Black Lodge, South Lake Union, $19.06)

The Music of PJ Harvey

Local musicians Sera Cahoone, Kathy Moore, and Alex Guy will honor the eternal coolness of British alt-rock star PJ Harvey by covering a range of tracks from her influential career. Since Harvey rarely plays old material at her concerts, I hope this tribute includes some songs from her 1992 debut Dry. AV

(The Royal Room, Columbia City, $20)

READINGS & TALKS

All My Ancestors at a Dinner Party with Monyee Chau

We last encountered local multimedia artist Monyee Chau's artwork in their too-cool 2023 Lunar New Year installation in the windows of Walk-Up Gallery, which depicted the Chinese rabbit deity Tu'er Shen as a trans man. Chau, a queer Taiwanese/Chinese American and self-described "restaurant baby," will chat about ancestral love and the "sociopolitical alignment of identity, Chinatowns, and community as a means of nourishment" at this talk, part of the Cornish College of the Arts' visiting artist lecture series. LC

(Raisbeck Auditorium, Downtown, free)

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Letter Writing for Students and Educators in Anti-Queer States

Sure, the Pacific Northwest has its political challenges. But it could be worse. We could be in Florida. (Just ask me, a native Floridian.) Trans artist-educator Molly Vaughan's letter-writing campaign sends encouraging letters to students and educators in "anti-2SLGBTQIA+ states," offering emotional support and resistance against what she describes as "state-sponsored terror." Take part in the project at this letter-writing session—if writing isn't your forte, you can also send a collage or other artwork. LC

(Charlie's Queer Books, Fremont, free)

Story Walk: There's A Lot I Don't Know

Clare Johnson's There's A Lot I Don't Know offers a rare opportunity to take in art at your own pace and engage with Capitol Hill's queer history at the same time. The audio-guided walk is hosted on TrailOff, a free app with "original stories by BIPOC and LGBTQ+ authors that aims to diversify the narratives in outdoor spaces." Download the app, grab headphones, and head off on the 2.2-mile stroll to gain a fresh perspective on the neighborhood. Questions? Artists will be on site at Station 7 to help you get started. LC

(Station 7, Stevens, free)

FESTIVALS

Sustainable Ballard Festival

The Sustainable Ballard Festival continues its tradition of championing a more environmentally friendly world via community building and creative education. Make a candle holder with the Ballard Tool Library, plant some seeds with the Edible Garden Tour project, and learn fun sustainable techniques from other local businesses and nonprofits. You can also take a turn on the apple cider press, race solar-powered cars, play games and quizzes for prizes, or enjoy food trucks and live music. Extra kudos if you walk or drive to the event. SL

(Loyal Heights Community Center, Loyal Heights, free)

FILM

The Time Masters

Cinephiles and stoners have waxed poetic about René Laloux's visionary wonder Fantastic Planet since its '73 release, and for good reason—the animated sci-fi takes a cool, mysterious approach to making a political statement, constructing an eerie landscape with cutout animations. But Laloux's The Time Masters, a visionary space adventure in its own right, tends to fly a little further under the radar. If you dig Jean Giraud (aka Moebius') chilly, futuristic aesthetic, you shouldn't miss this legendary collab between the masters of French sci-fi style, screened here in Janus Films' fresh 4K restoration. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50)

FOOD & DRINK

U District Chow Down & Street Party

Hit the Ave for the fourth edition of this annual end-of-summer food walk and community festival. Stroll around the neighborhood and procure $5 bites and drinks from over 60 participating restaurants, including spicy tingly beef biang noodles from Xi'an Noodles, salted egg Biscoff lattes from Sip House, mini Oreo "croffles" from Cafe Canuc, ice cream croissant taiyaki from Oh Bear, cheddar cheese balls from Chi Mac, and more. Plus, put your appetite to the test with a hot dog contest, try out "bobbing for boba," and enjoy a variety of live music performances and food and drink demos. JB

(University District, University District, free)

OUTDOORS

Free Entrance Days in the National Parks

National Public Lands Day is recognized on the fourth Saturday of September to promote the enjoyment and conservation of the outdoors—celebrate its 30th anniversary with an entrance fee-free day to all National Park Service sites. Just remember to leave no trace! Pack up the car and head to the majestic Mount Rainier; Olympic National Park, which is only a scenic ferry ride away; or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park and Fort Vancouver down by the Oregon border. SL

(Various locations, free)

Washington State Parks Free Days

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of National Public Lands Day with an entrance fee-free day. On a typical day, access to one of these natural gems will set you back $10 for a one-day pass or $30 for an annual pass, so fee-free days like this help make the outdoors accessible to all. The closest parks to Seattle proper are Bridle Trails in Kirkland and Saint Edward State Park on the northern shores of Lake Washington; both are about a 30-minute drive. SL

(Various locations, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Sapphic Slumber Party

Seattle sapphics, are you sleeping?! This queer woman- and sapphic-centered pajama party will keep you awake with a stacked lineup of DJs and performers. Your host ToX!c will welcome drag, dance, and burlesque performers Camila Sky, Lina, and Yuen Young to the main stage along with bubblegum pop-centric sets from selectors Cali Ally and Baby Van Beezly. AV

(Nectar Lounge, Fremont, $18)

PERFORMANCE

Scream Church

I recently attended Maxx Katz's Yelling Choir, where a group of performers screamed across a cavernous warehouse space, conjuring deep emotions and rattling my insides. I'm now a screaming convert, and interdisciplinary artist CHARI's Scream Church seems like a rare opportunity to shirk societal norms (being quiet) in favor of rebellion and bodily autonomy (in this case, getting loud). The performance art piece is imagined as a satirical "Screaming 101" class, guiding the audience in creating an "evolving sonic tapestry" shaped by the Raisebeck Auditorium's Meyer Sound Constellation system. They say scent is closely tied to memory, but sound is, too: Attendees can "immortalize their screams" in the digital scream bank/sanctuary as an auditory keepsake. LC

(Raisbeck Auditorium, Downtown, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Unpoetry at The Frye

Local poet Eric M. Acosta will lead this museum tour and ekphrastic writing workshop, which will mine Frye's galleries (specifically new shows Mary Ann Peters: the edge becomes the center and Boren Banner Series: Samantha Wall) to "explore the bond between language and art." Frye's partnership with Unpoetry fosters new conversations inspired by its current exhibitions—local drummer Casey Adams, performance artist Changing Bodies (Madhava), Poetry Séance creator Emily J. Mundy, and dance collaborators Hannah Rice and Alia Swersky will also share their perspectives. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

SUNDAY

FILM

?????? CINEMA

This "blindfolded" cinema series is exactly what it sounds like—just show up and prepare to be titillated by whatever pops up on screen. Opportunities to be entirely surprised by a film don't come along very often, so try it out as a reminder that there are still mysteries to uncover in the world. Or maybe you'll hate it. Who knows! That's the fun of the whole shebang. Go forth, switch off your brain, and let the enigma reveal itself. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, free)

MULTI-DAY

FALL

Carpinito Bros. Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

You know what will make your cozy fall photoshoot better? A breathtaking backdrop of Mount Rainier; which is exactly what you'll get (on a clear day) at Carpinito Brothers Farm. Bring your Hinge date, your parents, and/or your kids (just not your dog) and proceed to get lost in multiple mazes spanning acres of corn, pet farm animals, and take your pick of pumpkins. For maximum autumnal vibes, time your visit during the Third Annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Sunday, October 6th. SL

(Carpinito Brothers, Kent, $0-$12, Friday–Sunday)

FESTIVALS

The Italian Festival

Festa Italiana has been celebrating the cultural roots of Italians in the Pacific Northwest since 1988. This year's festival features the beloved grape stomp, a bocce tournament, chef demonstrations, children's activities, and more, all set to live musical performances from the likes of the RigaTones and the Ballard Sedentary Sousa Band (they don't march). Check out the classic car show on Saturday and an Italian breed dog show on Sunday, and take time to enjoy delicious food, wine, and beer between festivities. SL

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free, Saturday–Sunday)

SPAM New Media Festival

The Spam New Media Festival began in 2023 with activations at Freeway Park (and collaborating art institutions) by the University of Washington’s Digital Arts and Experimental Media (DXARTS) Ph.D. candidates. DXARTS students aren't afraid to get weird with it, so the experience made the city a little more interesting with free sound performances, videos, and "sculptural interventions" inspired by the idea of salvage, data sets, collective memory, and archives. This year, the festival returns for three days, taking over the historic Georgetown Steam Plant with works by 36 wide-ranging new media artists. Expect explorations in "video game technologies, animatronics, radio interventions, e-textiles, audio-visual installations, and digitally mediated sculptural works," including brainwave-powered VR, a Chinese cyberfeminist archive, electromagnetic "ghost sensors," an inflatable Puerto Rican vejigante mask, and Fantastic Ingenuity, a "multifaceted conversation of Afrofuturism." LC

(Georgetown Steam Plant, Georgetown, free, Friday–Sunday)

St. Demetrios Greek Festival

This early-fall Seattle tradition is your chance to get a taste of Greek food, music, and culture. You will find a variety of homemade Greek delicacies like spanakopita, souvlakia, and loukoumathes (honey-covered deep-fried dough balls) under the festival’s large outdoor tent. Take a guided church tour, enjoy a Greek wine tasting, and revel in performances from St. Demetrios’ award-winning Greek dance groups and musicians. Reminder that the fest is cashless—admission is always free, but vendors will only accept credit cards. There's also a complimentary shuttle from the UW light rail station to the festival, so there’s really no excuse not to attend. SL

(St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, free, Friday–Sunday)

Walk the Block

This year, Wa Na Wari's annual Central District festival has transitioned into a free event spanning two days! Centered around the theme “Who We Are...Where We Are...How We Are," the fundraiser amplifies the anti-displacement organizing work of Wa Na Wari’s CACE 21 program. Friday’s Walk the Block Institute will feature creative community-building workshops and a keynote from Miami-based architect and educator Germane Barnes. The beloved Walk the Block Art Festival takes place on Saturday, celebrating Black art with an afternoon walk through the Central District, where fresh installations and performances will be on view in businesses, parks, porches, and other common spaces. Catch stimulating visual and sculptural art, video installations, live music, dance parties, community stories, and more. VIP ticket holders will get treated to food from chef Donna Moodie, an aura photo, and a headlining performance by soul songstress Aliah Sheffield. SL

(Wa Na Wari, Central District, free, Friday–Saturday)

FILM

Against Civilization: Six Films

The Beacon's latest film series is a solid way to engage in some not-so-subtle nihilism. Against Civilization's flicks emphasize a quote by anarcho-primitivist John Zerzan: “As our plight deepens, we glimpse how much must be erased for our redemption.” Whew. On September 27, the series will continue with The Last Wave, directed by Australian New Wave dreamer Peter Weir (Picnic at Hanging Rock) and described as "part murder mystery, part apocalyptic nightmare." LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50, Friday–Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Northwest Tea Festival 2024

Channel your inner Uncle Iroh at the 14th edition of this two-day festival dedicated to all things tea, "from the cultural to the historical and the sensory to the scientific." Whether you're a casual tea fan or a devoted aficionado, you're invited to enjoy samples, presentations from noted tea experts, and browse teas and teaware for sale. JB

(Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, Uptown, $15-$25, Saturday–Sunday)

SHOPPING

Seattle Anarchist Book Fair

A cursory Google search for "anarchist slogans" mentions "no gods, no masters," which feels like a slightly more formal way of saying "fuck around and find out." I recommend finding out at the Seattle Anarchist Book Fair, where you can rebel in one of history's most reliable ways: Through small press and self-published literature. Defy dogma, indulge in heresy, bitch about capitalism, make new protest friends, get a little weird with it. What do you have to lose? LC

(Vera Project, Uptown, free, Saturday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Eric Chamberlain: CAKES

Because artists are, first and foremost, people with typical lives like the rest of us, I'm always intrigued when an artwork is inspired by someone's day job. For the last decade, Eric Chamberlain has been painting dishware—think pitchers, vases, platters, cake plates, baking dishes, and bowls—inspired by his employment at a housewares store. Chamberlain's practice involves "studying and pondering the items on display," then painting them from memory back in his studio, so the results feel immediate, intuitive, and delightfully wonky. LC

(Shift Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday–Saturday; closing)

Jeffry Mitchell: Alligators, Elefants, & Alphabets

"If Jesus comes back, I'm introducing him to Jeffry Mitchell," former Stranger writer Jen Graves once opined. "Jeffry can bring Christ up to speed on things like humor and gayness and art, and Jesus can feel good about what humanity's been up to, and together they can visit the Berninis in Rome." The self-proclaimed "gay folk artist" creates work that is flatly impossible not to love. It’s playful, human, and elaborate, with a friendly vitality that nods to the importance of both meticulous craft and self-acceptance. This solo exhibition of Mitchell's work features sculptural works in clay, neon, and wood, plus works on paper, which are "foundational" to his detailed process. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday–Saturday; closing)

Nikki McClure: Something About the Sky & Other Wonderings

McClure is the kind of person who will, say, wrap up an interview at her home on a breezy July day by suggesting a spontaneous dip in the sea. It was there, in that post-interview moment, that it clicked. We became a frame of her artwork. The water circling out from our bodies, the sunlight dancing across the surface of the sea, the seal coming over to say hello. You can feel the magic yourself this summer at her career-spanning solo exhibit at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art. The show, Something About the Sky & Other Wonderings, includes pieces ranging from her very first art show in 1996 to her latest book, Something About the Sky. And, in true McClure style, she’s made a little room for visitors to soak in their own creativity. STRANGER MANAGING EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, Bainbridge Island, free, Friday–Sunday; closing)

Recent Acquisitions

Centering artists with "deep connections" to the Pacific Northwest, the Frye's latest exhibition features born-and-raised Portlanders, Seattle transplants, and others who have shaped the artistic scene in our neck of the woods. I'm excited to hear that personal fave Ellen Lesperance's paintings informed by knitting patterns are part of the mix, as well as Margie Livingston's "paint objects," Natalie Ball's assemblages, Olympia-born group Tracy + the Plastics' digital video, and other multimedia works. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, By donation, Saturday–Sunday; opening)

Sophia Anderson: keep-sake

Duck into SOIL Gallery's backspace this weekend for keep-sake, a selection of works by painter, beadworker, and Shoalwater Bay Tribe member Sophia Anderson. The artist's deceptively simple "beaded paintings" are inspired by her master beadworker grandmother Lorraine Anderson and aim to capture life on an ancient coastline, full of "blue-gray rocks and red pine needles." While you're at SOIL, don't miss (De)Constructing: Access Tests 2024, either. The collection of multimedia works and films was created in partnership with ACCESSTEST Collective, which aims to "showcase experiences of walking down the street from the perspective of non-drivers and people with disabilities."LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday–Sunday; closing)

Tip Toland: Behind the Scenes

Tip Toland's hyperrealistic aged figures bring eccentric new life to the ceramic bust medium, a form that feels underutilized in contemporary art. Seeking to "empathetically and intimately examine the latent parts of ourselves that are nagging to be reckoned with," Toland's expressive sculptures—paired with large-scale pencil drawings in Behind the Scenes—feel beautifully strange and intimate. I'm especially intrigued by ALWAYS THE DIPLOMAT | 34689, a ceramic and mixed-media sculpture of an elderly man flanked by two monstrous hand puppets. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday–Saturday; closing)

Warren Dykeman: FAST FLUX TEST

In Warren Dykeman’s fifth solo exhibition at studio e, block-like figures are rendered in composite view—think ancient Egyptian art—while other pieces feature vases of tangled vines or ultra-stylized "pastures." It didn't surprise me to learn that Dykeman is a graphic designer by day; his style patchworks a folksy sensibility with a smart, contemporary flair. Dykeman grew up in Kennewick, just outside the Hanford Nuclear Reservation; this solo exhibition pulls its title from a “fast neutron” nuclear test reactor at the Hanford site, and feels infused with forgotten Americana. LC

(studio e, Georgetown, free, Friday–Saturday)