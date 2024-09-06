The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 6–8, 2024

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day

FRIDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Lil' Dipper Ice Cream Pop-up!

Tap into the nostalgia of childhood summers at Dairy Queen with this pop-up featuring dipped soft serve ice cream cones from the mobile operation Lil' Dipper—just pick out your flavor and add sprinkles. If you're craving some more savory fare, Impeckable Chicken Food Truck will sling crispy battered poultry, and Ounces will have plenty of beer to wash it all down. JB

(Ounces, North Delridge, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Amelia Day Live at Easy Street Records

Local queer folk-rock powerhouse Amelia Day is known for her diaristic lyricism and pitch-perfect harmonies. She'll debut new tunes this weekend at this free in-store performance alongside her backing band the Cloves. If you're a fan of Tracy Chapman or Brandi Carlile, consider adding Amelia Day to your September rotation. AV

(Easy Street Records, Junction, free)

FIKR, Zubin/Meghna, and DJ Jay

This vibrant Bollywood night will showcase the diverse sounds of India with a live set from Hindi rock band FIKR. Acoustic duo Zubin/Meghna will open with covers of Bollywood classics and afterward, DJ Jay will set up the decks for a high-energy Desi dance party. AV

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $15.45)

The Softies Live on KEXP

I shrieked when I saw that the Softies had reunited! They one of the best, most underrated bands of the '90s. The duo of Rose Melberg (Tiger Trap, Gaze, Go Sailor) and Jen Sbragia started their delightfully saccharine indie pop project back in 1994 with a handful of records on Olympia's K Records and Oakland's Slumberland Records. Their debut album It's Love is pure pop perfection with gentle jangly guitars, breathy harmonies, and diary entry-esque lyrics. Trust me, I listened to a lot of twee pop as a teenager and none of it holds up for me the way the Softies do. The pair will stop by KEXP for a live in-studio performance to support their first album in 27 years, The Bed I Made. The studio session is free and open to the public, but admission is limited—you've been warned! Snag your tickets in person 90 minutes before the set (or just watch it on YouTube afterward). AV

(KEXP, Uptown, free with registration [90 minutes before set time])

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

22 & Good 4 U Presents: august slipped away

Whether you're celebrating or mourning the passing of summer, join your fellow Swifties in a Folkorian dance party. Twirl your milkmaid dress to hits like "august" and "the lakes" as you make the seasonal transition from folklore to evermore. The last day of summer is technically September 22, but with the rain clouds expected to roll in as soon as next week, I suggest stocking up on apple cider now. AV

(Nectar, Fremont, $15)

PERFORMANCE

Dank Moms Podcast Recording hosted by Dewa Dorje

You might have already witnessed local laugher Dewa Dorje's persistent hilarity at her talk show-style comedy night, Dee's Nuts, where she gathered up some of her favorite fellow funny people to discuss everything from current events to beef jerky. The "working-class-first-gen-Tibetan-single-mom-with-C-PTSD and Restless Coochie Syndrome" has returned with a live taping of her podcast Dank Moms—head to this live taping to find out what the onetime Stranger Undisputable Genius of Comedy thinks of Sleeping in Seattle. LC

(Marination, Columbia City, free)

SATURDAY

FESTIVALS

Northwest Ukrainian International Festival

Marking its ninth year, this Ukrainian cultural festival is the largest of its kind on the West Coast, boasting a real trout fishing pond, vyshyvanka dress competition, traditional cuisine, folk dance performances, a vendor marketplace, and more. With the ongoing war and devastation in Ukraine, it is more important than ever to come together in community and celebrate Ukrainian culture while honoring those fighting for the country's future. SL

(Bellevue Downtown Park, Bellevue, free)

FILM

Center City Cinema

Seattle Parks and Recreation presents this summer series of much-loved film screenings under the stars, with pre-movie activities kicking off around 6 or 7 pm and each film beginning at dusk. This evening, a shiny pink convertible will roll in from the mid-'90s to enrapture us all with its glossy, hot-pink aura. (In other words, Barbie will screen at Lake City Mini Park.) LC

(Lake City Mini Park, Lake City, free)

FOOD & DRINK

Hot Cakes SoDo Grand Opening

Everyone's favorite molten dessert emporium, Hot Cakes, is expanding to SoDo, and they're celebrating their grand opening by selling sweets at their original 2008 prices, including $9 cakes and $12 boozy shakes. Be among the first to scope out the new location and lose yourself in warm, gooey, chocolatey bliss. JB

(Hot Cakes SoDo, SoDo, free)

READINGS & TALKS

Khushbu Shah with J. Kenji López-Alt

With her debut cookbook Amrikan: 125 Recipes From the Indian Diaspora, Food & Wine writer and editor Khushbu Shah asks the question, “What is Indian food in America?” She delves into the answer not only with irresistible-sounding recipes I'm eager to add into my rotation, like saag paneer lasagna, achari paneer pizza, spinach tadka dal with rice, panipuri mojitos, and masala chai Basque cheesecake, but also with images and essays that meditate on the connection between food and identity. As Shah told the New York Times in a 2019 interview, "Food is undeniably intersectional. It’s impossible — it’s irresponsible — to deny it." She'll chat about the release with chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt. JB

(Town Hall Seattle, First Hill, $10-$35 Sliding Scale + optional $35 book add-on)

SHOPPING

Ballard FC Warehouse Sale

Snag some sweet Ballard FC gear at a discount this Saturday—the 2024 (and 2023) USL2 Northwest Division champs are opening up their Ballard warehouse and docking 30% off prices. The local soccer team has some seriously sick merch, including a jersey designed by local illustrator and muralist Stevie Shao and a corduroy cap with a bridge detail I can't help but love. Don't forget to grab a shirt celebrating the upcoming launch of our women's USL team next season. SL

(Ballard FC HQ, Ballard)

VISUAL ART

THE END

Envisioning the experience of an "alternate-dimensional life as a closeted (slash) ex-gay evangelist," Christopher Paul Jordan's THE END transforms the gallery space into a "queer comic-tract" in the style of African American illustrator Fred Carter. (Unfamiliar? Read more about Carter's zany, ultra-religious comics here.) Jordan, a Tacoma-based artist, salvages textiles and considers removal and relocation to think critically about public space and human relationships. You might already be familiar with his work: Jordan's multimedia sculpture andimgonnamisseverybody is the centerpiece of the AIDS Memorial Pathway in Capitol Hill. LC

(Veronica, Mount Baker, free; closing)

Too Much to Carry

Iran-born, Washington-based artist Mana Mehrabian and Seattle-based artist Mary Coss band together in this exhibition, which "investigate[s] personal and ancestral migrations" through a blend of sculpture and installation art. Too Much to Carry feels spare and pensive, yet materially well-considered; I'm interested in Coss' tangled metal forms positioned alongside Mehrabian's curious metal storage shelving units and wire baskets. LC

(The Vestibule, Ballard, free; opening)

SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

Art + Culture Week Seattle

Get stoked on Seattle's arts and culture scene all week long at this activation of spaces across the city, which kicks off on September 7. Art + Culture Week Seattle will pop up at a whopping 40 locations across the city, including buzzy faves like Wa Na Wari, Mini Mart City Park, SOIL, Traver Gallery, and Common Area Maintenance, among dozens of other spots. Check out the calendar of offerings for details on what's going down each day—I'm stoked about pretty much everything happening here, but the discounts on SIFF cinema screenings, ambient musical performances, neon art at Rainier Art Center, and cyanotype workshop at Gallery 4Culture on September 10 seem especially appealing. LC

(Various locations, free)

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival

Seattle Center Festál presents the Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival, sharing the cultural roots and contemporary influences of Hawaii through performances, food, workshops, a marketplace, and more. You can find entertainment inside the Armory and outside on the Mural stage ranging from a spam musubi contest to live music from the world's top-selling female Hawaiian music group Na Leo Pilimehana. Learn how to make flower leis, weave lauhala (sunbaked palm leaves), and chow down on ono grinds from local vendors like Goodbelly Malasadas, ​Mike's Shave Ice, and Uncle Mike's Filipino Comfort Foods (we guessing it's not the same Mike). SL

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMEDY

SketchFest Seattle 2024

If you dig Netflix's I Think You Should Leave or HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show, here's your opportunity to see sketch experts from beyond the confines of your couch. SketchFest Seattle will return for its 25th year to gather a gaggle of the strongest sketch comics in the country. With slapstick shows planned across three nights, featuring local and farther-flung chuckleheads like Honey Roasted Hams, Drop the Beer and Run, Maple Daddies, Field Trip, and Bad Medicine, you can expect to hear nonstop laughs coming from Unexpected Productions’ Market Theater. LC

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $15, Friday–Sunday)

EXHIBIT

Stephanie Syjuco: After/Images

Stephanie Syjuco's artworks were objects of my obsession in art school—the Manila-born conceptual artist often draws from archives, museums, and library collections to craft disruptive responses to colonialism, imperialism, capitalism, and war. It'll appeal to you if you're a nerd for research and good politics. In Stephanie Syjuco: After/Images, the artist considers the camera, describing it as a "technology of imperialism that records and creates racialized American histories." The exhibition’s reconstructed archival photographs, videos, and installations center the US occupation of the Philippines, American colonization overseas, and the troubling ideology of Manifest Destiny. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday–Sunday; closing)

FESTIVALS

San Gennaro Festival

This Georgetown Italian street fair returns for its 10th year, bringing together the best local Italian cuisine with live music, a vendor market, and family-friendly entertainment. If you close your eyes and ignore the architecture (and the language), you can almost imagine yourself at a market in Italy, eating delicious food amid the daily bustle. The procession of San Gennaro (the patron saint of Naples) is a hallmark of the festival, and will kick off Saturday morning. You can even register your kids for a talent show, and help them search for all 20 regions of Italy among the vendor booths. SL

(1225 S Angelo St, Georgetown, free, Friday–Sunday)

FILM

Blink Twice

Channing Tatum seems like unlikely casting for the role of a suspicious tech billionaire, but BlinkTwice—Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut—makes brave choices, I suppose. The flick follows a cocktail waitress who falls for Slater King (played by Tatum) at a gala. When she joins him on a private island, strange occurrences deepen her questions around King and the island itself. If you're into Knives Out or White Lotus, it'll likely appeal. Plus, Kravitz reports that the film is "based on a true story," but perhaps not in the way you'd expect—Blink Twice illustrates the "infinite obstacles women often face in the entertainment industry, particularly in relation to the power dynamics with their male colleagues." LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14.50-$19.50, Friday–Sunday)

Derek Jarman: Do We Continue to Grow Marigolds Even as The Emergency Sirens Blare?

Although his death of AIDS-related illness in '94 cut his life and career criminally short, Derek Jarman's revolutionary directorial style sent shockwaves through the queer cinema canon that still reverberate now. Modern directors using avant-garde aesthetics, poetic sensuality, and experimental storytelling techniques like Andrew Haigh, Xavier Dolan, and Luca Guadagnino have Jarman to thank—I said what I said. Jarman's gutsy, myth-drenched films will make your September more vivid and romantic, with screenings of the homoerotic Roman Empire-set Sebastiane (complete with a Brian Eno score), the writhing, angry AIDS crisis epistle The Garden (featuring Tilda Swinton), and BLUE, Jarman's final work, in which the director "fills the screen with blue—still and unyielding for an hour and nineteen minutes." LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50, Friday–Sunday)

The Front Room

A24 films have felt hit-or-miss lately, perhaps because they're consciously expanding in a more commercial, mainstream cinema direction. MaXXXine, Priscilla, and Civil War were met with polarizing reviews, while The Zone of Interest was (in this writer's humble opinion) a brutal, immediate classic. After a year of whiplash-inducing releases, I'll be happily seated for a straight-up scary movie starring Brandy as a pregnant woman besieged by her weirdo mother-in-law. The flick is also the first feature for director duo Max Eggers and Sam Eggers—yep, they're Robert Eggers' brothers. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $14.50-$15.50, Friday–Sunday)

The Secret Life of Plants

I'll sing the praises of The Secret Life of Plants to anyone who asks—the '79 flick begins as a psychedelic meditation on flora and expands to reflect on Earth, space, awareness, and life itself, with groovy tunes by Stevie Wonder to boot. Smoke a bowl and get thee to Northwest Film Forum for consciousness-raising time-lapses of plant growth, space rituals, and paradisiacal interpretive dance. LC

(Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill, $7-$14, Friday–Sunday)

The Time Masters

Cinephiles and stoners have waxed poetic about René Laloux's visionary wonder Fantastic Planet since its '73 release, and for good reason—the animated sci-fi takes a cool, mysterious approach to making a political statement, constructing an eerie landscape with cutout animations. But Laloux's The Time Masters, a visionary space adventure in its own right, tends to fly a little further under the radar. If you dig Jean Giraud (aka Moebius') chilly, futuristic aesthetic, you shouldn't miss this legendary collab between the masters of French sci-fi style, screened here in Janus Films' fresh 4K restoration. LC

(The Beacon, Columbia City, $12.50, Friday–Sunday)

Un Bouquet de Breillat

Catherine Breillat's filmmaking approach is very, well, French—she often seeks to illuminate the taboo in provocative explorations of desire, violence, and women's psychology. Grand Illusion's celebration of the controversy queen spans every decade of her directing career, including screenings of brand-new 4K restorations (A Real Young Girl, 36 Fillette, and PerfectLove) and Janus Films' 35mm print of my favorite Breillat, the abrupt and rattling 2001 film Fat Girl. LC

(Grand Illusion, University District, Friday–Sunday)

OUTDOORS

Cedar River Salmon Journey with the Seattle Aquarium

Thanks to the tireless efforts of countless ecological stewards, Washington’s salmon population is slooooowly rebounding, and you can learn all about how these humble fish support our entire ecosystem at a family-friendly gathering by the Ballard Locks. Salmon may look like slippery little weirdos, but their whole lives are fascinating quests rivaling those of the most intrepid adventurers. And here in Seattle, we’re fortunate to be able to cheer them along on their journey—one that helps keep countless other species from dropping off the face of the Earth. The Salmon Journey gatherings are hosted by trained naturalists on Saturdays from July to September; you’ll learn how to spot a spawning salmon, about their surprisingly epic exploits, and the cruel enemy threatening to wipe them out. (Shocking twist: It’s people!) FORMER STRANGER STAFF WRITER MATT BAUME

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free, Saturday–Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Audineh Asaf: Remember Me

First-generation Iranian American artist Audineh Asaf was raised hearing stories of imprisonment, execution, and persecution under an oppressive regime. After immigrating to the United States, Asaf's world still felt shaped by her cultural identity, and the "ongoing struggle for freedom in Iran" also found its way into her distinctive multimedia artworks. Drawing from both American quilting and Persian weaving practices, Asaf's tapestries "illuminate and humanize the experiences of individuals who have faced unimaginable hardship," while textured collages depict political prisoners, poets, and protestors whose fearless perspectives serve as inspiration. LC

(Gallery 4Culture, Pioneer Square, free, Friday–Sunday)

Eric Chamberlain: CAKES

Because artists are, first and foremost, people with typical lives like the rest of us, I'm always intrigued when an artwork is inspired by someone's day job. For the last decade, Eric Chamberlain has been painting dishware—think pitchers, vases, platters, cake plates, baking dishes, and bowls—inspired by his employment at a housewares store. Chamberlain's practice involves "studying and pondering the items on display," then painting them from memory back in his studio, so the results feel immediate, intuitive, and delightfully wonky. LC

(Shift Gallery, Pioneer Square, free, Friday–Saturday)

Luminous Being

Transnational, transdisciplinary artist-educator Zabia Avra Colovos is "a child of Greek and Ethiopian origin" whose work aims to understand the constellation of her lineage and transnational identity. Head to King Street Station for Luminous Being, a myth-inspired journey that spans a decade of the artist's artistic inquiries through multimedia installation, photography, and sculpture. I'm intrigued by the interplay of 2D and 3D works, which will also include film projections and drawings rife with dream symbols, landscapes, and ceremonies. LC

(King Street Station, SoDo, free, Friday–Saturday; closing)

Tip Toland: Behind the Scenes

Tip Toland's hyperrealistic aged figures bring eccentric new life to the ceramic bust medium, a form that feels underutilized in contemporary art. Seeking to "empathetically and intimately examine the latent parts of ourselves that are nagging to be reckoned with," Toland's expressive sculptures—paired with large-scale pencil drawings in Behind the Scenes—feel beautifully strange and intimate. I'm especially intrigued by ALWAYS THE DIPLOMAT | 34689, a ceramic and mixed-media sculpture of an elderly man flanked by two monstrous hand puppets. LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday–Saturday)

Twilight Child: Antonia Kuo and Martin Wong

Queer diasporic Chinese artists Antonia Kuo (who was born in 1987 in New York City) and Martin Wong (who was born in 1946 in Portland, and passed in 1999) represent artistic resonance across generations. Twilight Child will mount Wong's "rarely exhibited biomorphic clay sculptures," paintings, and archival materials, each carefully chosen in partnership with Kuo as part of the Frye's "artists' artists" series of collaborations. Alongside Wong's work, Kuo will share "photochemical" paintings that respond to Wong's poems and sculptures created at her family's local industrial metal casting company. LC

(Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free, Friday–Sunday)

Zachary Schomburg: Cake, Hands, and Light

Zachary Schomburg, a Portland poet who "combines narrative techniques with surrealism to great effect" (Stranger news editor Rich Smith) is my favorite kind of person, insistent on creating in myriad mediums. And as an illustrator and painter, Schomburg's work still feels informed by his writing practice. Cake, Hands, and Light, the artist's first solo show at Koplin Del Rio, "leans into light and color" with juicy, vivid compositions and great titles. "Pity the Mean," "Sorry Head," and "Pawn Cake" are some of my faves. LC

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Georgetown, free, Friday–Saturday; closing)