The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 8–10, 2023

FRIDAY

FILM

Metropolis (1927) Screening

Metropolis, Fritz Lang's '27 sci-fi masterwork of German Expressionism will come to life in this screening, which will feature an original score by jazzy Seattle-based duo Dangerknife. If you haven't seen the dystopic film, you're in for a truly eerie treat—Roger Ebert referred to Metropolis as "one of the great achievements of the silent era," and Lang would go on to direct canon-defining thrillers like M and Contempt. Letterboxd users, this one's for you. LC

(Georgetown Steam Plant, Georgetown, $15)

LIVE MUSIC

Benefit For Minneapolis: Lysol, Control Test, and sunspots

Nestled between Southcenter Mall and the Boeing headquarters, Tukwila's Lucky Liquor might not seem like an obvious place to see a punk show. However, the long-running watering hole remains a hot spot for live music, pinball, and pub grub. If you've been waiting for a good reason to trek across town and check it out, there’s no better time than now! Beloved local punk bands Lysol, Control Test, and sunspots will join forces to benefit victims of last month’s devastating Nudieland shooting in Minneapolis. AV

(Lucky Liquor, Tukwila, $10-$15)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Biker BOOTS!: A Sixties Go-Go Party in Leather

Calling all biker babes! Seattle's '60s sock hop BOOTS! will transform the Sunset Tavern into a retro biker bar complete with leather-clad go-go dancers and hip-shaking hot rod tunes. Dress to impress (or intimidate) with leather, chains, bandanas, and helmets (I recommend watching Marianne Faithful in The Girl on a Motorcycleto get revved up). AV

(Sunset Tavern, Ballard, $15)

SATURDAY

COMEDY

Mad Science! A Science Based Improv Comedy Show

This edition of the recurring improv show Mad Science could crack up the sturdiest Bunsen burner. First, you'll learn a few factoids from a selection of STEM smarties. (This month's scientists include Nicole Gregorio, a UW Ph.D. candidate in bioengineering who specializes in biomaterials for drug delivery, and Keenan Ganz, a graduate student in UW's School of Environmental and Forest Sciences who researches remote sensing and forest ecology.) A wacko cast of improv comics will twist the duo's scientific research into surprisingly scholarly giggles—no lab coat required. LC

(Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown, $15)

COMMUNITY

Arc'teryx Downtown Seattle 10-Year Anniversary

Outdoor apparel and gear brand Arc'teryx is celebrating ten years of their first brick-and-mortar store in the US (it's downtown) with a free party at Vertical World. There will be live music from Tacoma rockers Enumclaw (they just played DIDO, so this is a huge get), climbing competitions, DIY screen printing, and tasty food and drink from local vendors. Also, did we mention the mobile sauna?!? All funds raised will be donated to Outdoors for All, a nonprofit that works to provide adaptive and therapeutic outdoor experiences that make getting outside accessible. SL

(Vertical World Seattle, Interbay, free)

Beacon Arts Street Fair

Beacon Arts' last open-air gathering of the year will close out the summer with community connection, live music, entertainment, art, a public market, and a garden share. The fair will offer a haiku contest, spotlight vendors like Medus Bookbinding and Tea Purrson, and fill the air with Reposado's "tequila funk" and Arturo Rodriguez's Latin-influenced jazz. LC

(Roberto Maestas Festival Street, North Beacon Hill, free)

FOOD & DRINK

End of Summer Bash with Baby Alpacas & Live Music

Celebrate the end of summer with a free and family-friendly party featuring tasty treats from trendy doughnut shop Dough Joy, cheesesteaks from Tat's Deli, face painting, and live music. There will also be adorable baby alpacas until 5 pm—kids of all ages are welcome to enjoy but event organizers request that dogs don't pull up to the party until after the precious fluff balls leave. Don't miss the special beer release from Georgetown Brewing. SL

(Ounces, North Delridge, free)

Harvest Home

It's time once again to wrap yourself up in fuzzy sweaters and scarves, watch Over the Garden Wall, and engage in idyllic seasonal activities—may we suggest participating in a cider pressing with apples harvested from Fort Nisqually Living History Museum's own orchard? You'll get to help decorate the hock cart (used for the final harvest of the year) and witness the crowning of seasonal a Harvest King and Queen. Alternatively, help build a scarecrow for the museum to keep pests at bay, or show off your homesteading prowess by entering your own homemade preserves into a Jam and Jelly Competition JB

(Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, West End, $0-$11)

Soup Club: In Person

I gotta focus, I'm shifting into soup mode. Cookbook author (and noted soup lover) Caroline Wright, who received a terminal brain cancer diagnosis in 2017, will set up in front of Book Larder and sling brothy goodness inspired by her latest release, Soup Club. All proceeds benefit the Glioblastoma Foundation, which aims to transform the standard of care for glioblastoma. JB

(Book Larder, Fremont, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Noah Gundersen: Live Acoustic Performance & Signing

Back in 2019, Stranger contributorSophia Stephens wrote: "Since his 2008 debut, Brand New World, Noah Gundersen has evolved from his Olympia beginnings in stripped-down indie folk to a fuller, more emotionally complicated sound that brings an unabashed sentimentality to each song—even the one about porn stars (check out the track “Bad Actors” on 2017’s WHITE NOISE). Gundersen’s committed, melancholy vocal power has a raw honesty that beckons comparisons to Thom Yorke, the Lonely Forest, and Johnny Cash." In honor of his new album, If This Is The End, Gundersen will treat fans to a free (with album purchase) acoustic performance and signing. AV (Easy Street Records, Junction, Free with purchase of album)

PERFORMANCE

Talking Birds: An Inquiry Into the Mystery of Radical Attention

This live "documentary theater performance" tackles themes from THE THIRD, MEANING: ESTAR(SER) Installs the Frye Collection, in which the Esthetical Society for Transcendental and Applied Realization (aka ESTAR(SER), an international research collective) dug through the Frye's collection to stage a series of artworks in triads inspired by the ancient fable of the "third bird." The performance pulls from "alleged and suspected associates of the Order of the Third Bird” and notions of radical human attention. If you're a little lost, don't worry—prior knowledge of the so-called “Birds” and ESTAR(SER) isn't required to attend. In fact, they welcome the uninitiated, especially if you're a curious skeptic or an avian aficionado. LC (Frye Art Museum, First Hill, free)

SHOPPING

Friends of the Conservatory's Fall Plant Sale

Pop by Volunteer Park Conservatory this Saturday for a selection of tropicals, exotic cacti, and unusual succulents. You're sure to spot something unexpected to greenify your living space (and impress your houseplant-happy friends), and the sale benefits the historic garden landmark. Green-thumbed experts will be at the sale with tips to help you find a perfect match for your home, and whatever you walk away with, it's sure to boost your mood during the forthcoming gray days. LC

(Volunteer Park Conservatory, Capitol Hill, free)

SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

Cutie Fest

Earlier this year Kaitlin Fritz founded the Cutie Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides free art supplies and mentorship to local young queer artists. One of Cutie Foundation's brilliant ideas is the Cutie Fest, a free-for-all arts and craft show. Unlike so many similar fairs, there is no jury, no application process, and no table fee. If you have stuff to sell or share, you're in! Just show up at Cal Anderson Park around 9 am and set up your table or booth or tent or blanket with your (legal-to-sell) goods. More than 150 artists are expected to participate this time around, offering everything from cute illustrated stickers and stationery to handcrafted jewelry to ceramic housewares to hand-knitted crop tops, so you can also just show up and shop. No artistic talent required. STRANGER CULTURE EDITOR MEGAN SELING

(Cal Anderson Park, Capitol Hill, free)

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival

Seattle Center Festál presents the Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival, sharing the cultural roots and contemporary influences of Hawaii through performances, food, workshops, a marketplace, and more. Entertainment ranging from a spam musubi contest to live music from "island reggae" singer-songwriter Wehilei will be going on inside the Armory and outside on the Mural stage. Learn how to make flower and kukui nut leis, weave lauhala (sunbaked palm leaves), and chow down on ono grinds from local vendors like Mike's Shave Ice, Braddaz Malasadaz, ​and Seattle Poi Company. SL

(Seattle Center, Uptown, free)

FILM

Seattle Queer Film Festival 2023 Preview

A loud-and-proud voice in the Seattle film scene since '96, the Seattle Queer Film Festival will be presented in a hybrid format this year, blasting an expansive range of queer stories onto big screens (and your computer screen, if that's your preference). Get pumped for 18 days of queer magic, plus buzzy parties, live podcasting, filmmaker panels, and workshops, at this festival preview, which will unveil the festival's theme and a trailer. You can snag a SQFF pass, hobnob with festival staff, and chow down on charcuterie provided by Elsom Cellars at the free shindig. (They'll have Three Dollar Bill Cinema’s “Queer As A Three Dollar Bill” wine for sipping, too.) LC

(Elsom Cellars, SoDo, free)

LIVE MUSIC

Seattle Peace Concerts: Surf In The Grass 2023

If you think surfing is bitchin' but wouldn't dare to dip your toe into the ice-cold September waters, consider rocking out to surf music from the comfort of dry land. Local garage rock bands MuerteMen, the Viking Surfers, the Woodhavens, Banzai Surf, the Evanstones, and the Cosmic Wrays will bring their retro jams to Volunteer Park's outdoor stage for a free, family-friendly beach party of sorts. AV

(Volunteer Park Amphitheater, Capitol Hill, free)

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

Cedar River Salmon Journey

Ever wanted to see a ton of Chinook salmon swim through the locks? Late summer is peak viewing season, as up to 400 of the big silvery fish swim through the Ballard Locks daily. Every Saturday through September 16, a trained naturalist from the Seattle Aquarium will be on-site to share all the info you ever wanted to know about salmon and their annual migration from sea to spawning grounds. SL

(Ballard Locks, Ballard, free, Saturday-Sunday)

FESTIVALS

San Gennaro Festival 2023

This Georgetown Italian street fair brings together the best in local Italian cuisine with live music, a vendor market, and family-friendly entertainment. If you close your eyes and ignore the architecture (and the language), you can almost imagine yourself at a market in Italy, eating delicious food amid the daily bustle. The procession of San Gennaro (the patron saint of Naples) is a hallmark of the festival, and will kick off Saturday morning. You can even register your kids for a chance to sing on stage with past winners of the Italian song competition show, Zecchino D'Oro. SL

(Georgetown, Georgetown, free, Friday-Sunday)

FILM

Barbie

Brought forth from the primordial depths of the mid-'90s, where Barbie remains in perpetuity because that is the last time I played with her, a shiny pink convertible rolls noiselessly into our modern times. It is Barbie's car, and somehow, Barbie is in it. She has roller skates in her purse and she's on a mission. She is played by Margot Robbie, and she's journeying to the human world, or something. Listen, the specifics don't matter. It's the Barbie movie. I will be seated, surrounded by popcorn and Nerds rope, and you will be, too. LC

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13-$14, Friday-Sunday)

Bottoms

Considering the glut of raunchy high school sex comedies that revolved around hetero teen boys attempting to pop their cherries in the '90s and early-aughts, it's about time we had a horny romp about queer girls trying to get laid. In this madcap dark comedy helmed by Emma Seligman (director of the nail-biter Shiva Baby), two hapless losers (played by Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri) scheme to start a self-defense club for women in order to hook up with their cheerleader crushes (Havana Rose Liu and Kaia Gerber). Naturally, hilarity ensues. It's Book Smart meets Fight Club with acerbic shades of Heathers, and I for one can't wait to see Seligman's sapphic Gen-Z take on this campy genre, especially with the two leads' deadpan delivery. JB

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, Friday-Sunday)

Thelma & Louise

Is there a more quintessential road trip movie than the sun-soaked Ridley Scott classic Thelma & Louise? Two best friends, the bored housewife Thelma (a luminous Geena Davis) and pragmatic waitress Louise (Susan Sarandon), set off on a three-day fishing trip that goes awry and turns into a full-fledged escape from the authorities across the country, in which our doomed heroines gradually begin to throw caution to the wind. (See: the famous scene where they lure a misogynistic trucker with nude mud-flap girls off road and set fire to his rig.) As critic Karina Longworth details in her podcast You Must Remember This, the film marked a watershed moment for depictions of female rage onscreen, tackling issues like date rape and sexual harassment, and it's this crackling ferocity that makes it feel just as fresh and timely today. Keep an eye out for Brad Pitt in a star-making turn as a charismatic grifter. JB

(Central Cinema, Central District, $12, Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Avant-garden

As summer winds down to its drowsy conclusion and the days slowly shorten, a serene stroll through the Pacific Bonsai Museum's world-renowned collection of trees sounds pretty soothing, right? The museum's current exhibition Avant-garden closes on September 10, so make sure to engage with the display of experimental, risk-taking bonsai before it disappears. By the way, I bet you think you already know what bonsai looks like. Well, guess again!! You'll see mini-trees like you've never seen 'em before: Think non-traditional vessels, repurposed materials, innovative planting orientations, and even diverse subject matter, all explored through bonsai. LC

(Pacific Bonsai Museum, $12 suggested donation, Friday-Sunday; closing)

Catherine Howe: Ultra – Florescent

If you were once a kid who liked making squiggles with shaving cream, New York painter Catherine Howe's Ultra – Florescent will likely appeal to you. The show's textured paintings were created with an "alchemical" blend of acrylic mediums, white matte glaze, and mineral pigments, resulting in a thick, tactile effect and curious luminosity. Howe's strange garden is set against shimmering backdrops, and her floral forms burst from the picture field like silly string. The works are super-satisfying to look at, but chances are good that you'll be wishing you could touch 'em, too. LC

(Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union, free, Friday-Saturday)

Cathy McClure and John Kiley

If you're still feeling bitter that you didn't receive a Furby for Christmas in '98, I recommend Cathy McClure's exhibition Unearth for some strange catharsis. Using discarded battery-operated stuffed toys, the artist contemplates consumption, nostalgia, and instant gratification by creating freakish, Frankensteinian "bots." The figures are recast and reassembled with precious metal armatures that reportedly exude "wisdom and contemplation." I guess you'll have to decide for yourself what they exude, but any way you look at 'em, they are awesome. Unearth is perfectly paired with John Kiley's Studio Sessions, which is comprised of sculptural glass works with "contrasting colors [and] intricate carved optic passageways." LC

(Traver Gallery, Downtown, free, Friday-Saturday)

Einar and Jamex de la Torre: TERRIcolas (EARTHlings)

Guadalajara-born brothers Einar and Jamex de la Torre have been artistic collaborators since the '90s, creating glass-blown and flame-worked pieces with unexpected materials that warrant a second glance (think fake fur, plastic flowers, and found objects). The results are a totally wild reverie—picture Italian baroque maximalism shoved in a blender with a tablespoon of pre-Columbian symbolism and a dash of dizzying pattern work, and you might be conjuring 5% of their aesthetic. Take a peek at their tragicomic excess at this exhibition, which showcases the duo's "hybrid, shape-shifting" Earthlings inspired by Slavic mythology. LC

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Georgetown, free, Friday-Saturday; closing)

Of a Place

Presented as a "portrait of Washington State’s diverse landscapes, topography, ecosystems, and climates," Of a Place also functions as a round-up of some of contemporary art's most exciting nature-loving players. Inspired by the mid-19th-century American art movement the Hudson River School, which "presented America as a new Eden and equated American landscape with American identity," the show meditates on place, identity, and art practice in Washington State through drawings, paintings, ceramics, textiles, and more. I'm especially moved by Philippe Hyojung Kim's Immigration Series: "deICEd", and I'm excited to see works by quinn mcnichol and Rena Priest. LC

(SOIL, Pioneer Square, free, Friday-Sunday)