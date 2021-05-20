The Best In-Person Things to Do in Seattle This Weekend: Campfire Festival, Black Refractions, and More

Another sunny-yet-breezy weekend is here, and there's plenty to do to switch up your usual routine. Read on for our picks, from the Campfire Festival at Rainier Arts Center to the opening of Black Refractions at the Frye Art Museum, and from places offering free drinks for vaxxed Seattleites (like Mioposto) to Mighty-O's Tour de Donut. For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week, the best movies to watch this week, upcoming events going on sale this week, this season's drive-in movies, and our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle.

Jump to: Arts & Performance | Food & Drink | Other Picks & Happenings

ARTS & PERFORMANCE

See classic films on Whidbey Island. If you're tired of seeing bewildered expressions every time you admit you've never seen Casablanca, this weekend's Whidbey Island Film Festival is the perfect chance to change that and get a scenic road trip out of it. The small-but-mighty schedule is filled out with nothing but Hollywood classics, including the aforementioned wartime romance (Friday, 7 pm), The Quiet Man (Saturday, 2 pm), Citizen Kane (Saturday, 7 pm), and The Philadelphia Story (Sunday, 2 pm), plus film talks with local experts. It takes about two hours to get there whether you drive the whole way or hop on the Clinton Hill Ferry, so why not make a day of it? Just south of Coupeville, Greenbank Farm is worth a visit for dog-friendly trails, two art galleries, a cafe, a demonstration garden, and shops selling everything from cheese and wine to pie and furniture. The Matzke Fine Sculpture Park is another good stop, boasting 10 acres peppered with over 75 works by artists like Dave Haslett, plus an indoor art gallery. When your belly starts making weird noises, Oystercatcher (with its fresh seafood and outdoor patio seating parties of six or fewer) and Bubba Burger (with its terrifically messy daily rotating specials in an unassuming Chevron parking lot) are more than worthy contenders for nourishment. On your way home, get a double scoop from KAPAWS ISKREME for good measure.

Reunite with live theater in the great outdoors at the inaugural Campfire Festival, which runs through June 5 at the Rainier Arts Center. Commissioned by Ryan Guzzo Purcell's local theater ensemble the Williams Project, the festival embraces old-timey storytelling with half-hour original works presented in pairs (to audiences of 10 or fewer) by resident playwrights, followed by talkbacks with the artists. The program includes Justin Huertas's acoustic musical "Hell Here" (performed by Rheanna Atendid), Aaron Martin Davis Norman's "Storytime: Good Grief" (also a musical!), Dedra D. Woods's "30 Minutes," which explores "life, loss, Blackness, joy, and family," and Maggie L. Rogers's autobiographical "Untitled." Friday and Saturday's shows are sold out, but tickets are still available for Sunday (and for the next two weekends).

Take an art liaison tour at the Henry. Don't have a museum date? In place of a traditional tour, UW art students will "experience [current exhibitions] alongside you" for the next two weekends. This Saturday brings 10:30 am and 12:30 pm tours of Elaine Cameron-Weir's STAR CLUB REDEMPTION BOOTH, in which two human-sized metal storage cases—former military equipment used for transporting the dead—serve as counterweights to open-work metal skins that rise up from the ground. You can book that exhibition on Sunday at 10:30 am as well, with an additional tour of Gary Simmons's The Engine Room at 11 am. Sign up for your preferred time slot here.

Other notable weekend events:

Black Refractions: Highlights from the Studio Museum in Harlem

Nearly 80 artworks created by Black artists between the 1920s to the present, from Barkley Hendricks to Lorna Simpson to Alma Thomas, are on display courtesy of the American Federation of Arts and the Studio Museum in Harlem.

Frye Art Museum, First Hill (Saturday-Sunday; opening)

Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle

Last featured at the Seattle Art Museum in The Migration Series (1940-41), works by the great 20th-century Black narrative artist Jacob Lawrence will return in another central exhibition highlighting 30 12-by-16-inch panels that "interpret and express the democratic debates that defined early America and still resonate today."

Seattle Art Museum, Downtown (Friday-Sunday; closing)

Piano O'Clock at Chophouse Row

Local piano virtuosos, including the likes of Tim Kennedy, Evan Flory-Barnes, Chris DiStefano, and Darrius Willrich will liven up the Chophouse Row courtyard every weekend.

Chophouse Row, Capitol Hill (Friday-Saturday)

FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate World Paloma Day. You may have downed some salty, limey margaritas in honor of Cinco de Mayo earlier this month, but don't forget about its oft-neglected tequila-based relative, the classic paloma cocktail. Made with grapefruit juice or soda, tequila, and sometimes fresh lime juice, the refreshing national drink of Mexico has its own holiday on May 22. Observe the day by sipping one (or two!) of the pleasantly sweet-tart beverages from Cure Cocktail, El Mezcalito, or Agua Verde Cafe. Or, if you want to play bartender, pick up a "smoldering paloma" cocktail kit at Nue and assemble your own version with grapefruit juice, grapefruit sherbet, lime juice, simple syrup, Angostura bitters, and jalapeño.



Score some tasty vaccine deals and freebies. Many restaurants are throwing in some incentives to further sweeten the already-pretty-great deal of being inoculated against a deadly virus. You've probably heard about Krispy Kreme's much-publicized offer of one free doughnut per day for a year for anyone who shows their vaccination card, but some smaller local eateries are also showing their support. Local pizzeria chain Mioposto is offering one free drink with purchase for everyone who flashes their proof of vaccination—choose from Marchesi del Salento Il Gladiatore Sangiovese, Vandori Pinot Grigio, a rotating selection of draft beers, the house Old Fashioned, or a Hemingway daiquiri. You can also show off your card at Bar Harbor to receive 10% off your bill throughout the month of May with their "Taxes for Vaxes" program—lobster rolls, anyone? Plus, Tutta Bella is running a "shot for a shot" program, where they'll comp one alcoholic drink with dine-in purchase with proof of vaccination through June 30, and Taco City Taqueria will offer a free shot or margarita with purchase for vaccinated guests through June 30 as well. And if you haven't gotten a jab in the arm yet, you can do so with no appointment required at a pop-up hosted by the Seattle Fire Department at Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery in Greenwood this Saturday. Celebrate afterward with your first pint of beer from Flying Bike on the house. Nearby Bluebird Ice Cream will also give out free creamy scoops to the first 75 people to be vaccinated.

Other notable weekend events:

Camp Canlis

Seattle's premier fine-dining establishment Canlis is at it again: The adaptable, branding-savvy restaurant has unveiled its plans for Camp Canlis, the latest (and hopefully final) in a line of pandemic-borne concepts that have included a burger drive-thru, a bagel shack, "Canlis Community College," and a winter yurt village. Camp Canlis will feature a treehouse hanging from the restaurant's roof with a single-party table for dine-in with upscale service sponsored by Dom Perignon, a retooled version of their yurt village with a summer-friendly camp theme, a "Canlis Canteen" in their lower parking lot with a barbecue menu by new chef de cuisine Celeste Peralez as well as beer and bourbon cocktails, and camp-inspired care packages with local goods that are perfect for sending to whoever your heart desires.

Canlis, Queen Anne (Friday-Saturday)

Mighty-O Tour de Donut

The local fried dough chain and Bike Benefits are joining forces for a self-guided bike tour fueled by delicious doughnuts. Starting in Ballard, participants will ride to each Mighty-O location for special treats.

Mighty-O Donuts, Ballard (Saturday)

Seattle Bike & Brews

Pedal along the Duwamish and Green River trails from Georgetown to Tukwila with cold microbrew incentives waiting for you at various brewery pit stops along the way.

Two Beers Brewing, Georgetown (Friday-Sunday)

OTHER PICKS & HAPPENINGS

Visit local pet shelters on Dog Rescue Day. It's been a bad year for just about everyone but animal shelters, which saw a significant increase in adoptions early on in the pandemic when isolated humans became acutely aware of the pet-less nature of their homes. Now that those centers are filling back up with orphaned furbabies in need of permanent families, Dog Rescue Day is the perfect opportunity to make some new furry friends. Make an appointment at the Seattle Animal Shelter, Homeward Pet, Motley Zoo Animal Rescue, and Seattle Humane.

The Sounders will offer vaccinated fan sections. Starting this Sunday, May 23, Seattle's MLS team will partner with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health to bring vaccinated sections to select home games at Lumen Field, including this weekend's match against Atlanta United. "With all individuals being fully vaccinated, attendees in these sections can stand side-by-side with fellow Sounders FC fans in the comfort of knowing that everyone is fully vaccinated and verified accordingly," reads a press release. Purchase tickets online, and don't forget to bring your vaccine card or another form of vaccine proof to show at the gate.

Other notable weekend events:

Sunset Hill Garage Sale

Residents of this neighborhood northwest of Greenwood will sell their unwanted stuff (which could be stuff you do want) in their front yards and garages.

Various locations, Sunset Hill (Saturday)