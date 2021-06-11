The Best In-Person Things to Do in Seattle This Weekend: Jazz Alley's Return, Chase the Light, and More

Amateur photographers, expert crafters, and music lovers have a lot to look forward to this weekend with Photographic Center Northwest's 48-hour Chase the Light photoshoot, National Knit in Public Day (why not!), and the return of in-person performances at Opera Center and Jazz Alley. Read on for details and more of our picks (including places to get treats made with dreamy butterfly pea flower, like the swirly milk bread at Temple Pastries, and how to snag a free Discover Pass from the Seattle Public Library). For even more options, read our guides to the best movies to watch this week, upcoming events going on sale this week, the best things to do from home this week, this season's drive-in movies, and our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle.

Jump to: Arts & Performance | Food & Drink | Sports & Outdoors | Other Picks & Happenings

ARTS & PERFORMANCE

Submit to Photographic Center Northwest's annual fundraiser Chase the Light, which invites photographers from all over the world to create work during a 48-hour window (this Saturday-Sunday) and submit it by noon on Monday (for digital) or 1 pm on Wednesday (for analog). Since the competition welcomes all skill levels, you don't need a fancy setup to participate—film, digital, iPhone, and pinhole cameras are all up to par—but if you are looking to level up your gear, we recommend hitting up Glazer's Camera or Lake City's Shot on Film. The winning applicants will have their photos featured in the virtual exhibition and print sale next Saturday!

Take your craft project outside for Knit in Public Day. Sweater weather has decidedly given way to Chaco weather in Seattle, but if you've been looking for an excuse to flex your knitting skills after a long and isolated winter, you finally have one: Knit in Public Day is this Saturday. Running low on supplies? Capitol Hill's Stitches is available for all your crafty needs, as is the Pike Place mainstay So Much Yarn and Madison Valley's Tricoter. If you'd prefer to stay home but still want to show off your aptitude for fiber arts, join a Knitting Day Zoom Party hosted by the King County Library System on Saturday morning.

Support local artists for Black Music Month. It goes without saying that Black artists should be celebrated all year long, but in case you've been recycling the same playlists for a while and need some new tunes, this month is a good time to download an album by a local Black luminary (or hit up your local record store). Check out our (incomplete) guide to local Black artists we love and where to listen to and purchase their music, from pop personas like Parisalexa and Archie to soulful rockers like the Black Ends and Bear Axe to MCs like Gifted Gab. Plus, be sure to snag tickets to upcoming Seattle shows with Kevin Gates (Wed Sept 22 at WaMu Theater), Thundercat (Sat Dec 4 at Paramount Theatre), and Princess Nokia (Sun Oct 10 at Showbox Sodo).

Sponsored

Other notable weekend events:

Cruella Costume Display

The red silk dress Emma Stone sports in Disney's Cruella will be on display for a limited time as part of MoPOP's new Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume exhibit.

Museum of Pop Culture, Seattle Center (Friday-Sunday)

D Allan Drummond: Closer

Trilobites, aphids, jumping spiders, and other crawling creatures fill the new Madison Valley gallery courtesy of D Allan Drummond, who "[takes] a rigorous approach to scientific accuracy infused with joyous wonder," according to Roq La Rue.

Roq La Rue, Capitol Hill (Friday-Saturday)

The Divine: Beyond the Bounds of Queerness

If you're looking for artistic representations of queerness that go beyond rainbow flags, check out this group show featuring work by Martha Campo, Ali El-Chaer, Dia Knight, and many others.

Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery, West Seattle (Friday-Sunday)

Drive-In Movie Night: Black Panther

This family-friendly drive-in screening of the Marvel favorite will be made even more enjoyable by in-car meals, sweet concessions, and a full bar for grown-ups.

The Stone House, Redmond (Friday)

The Drunken Tenor

A boorish man with a beautiful voice shows up to perform his heroic role, but can he hold it together for the length of the performance? Will he even remember his music? Billed as "Jack Black meets Pavarotti," Metropolitan Opera singer Robert McPherson will combine opera (the popular art of another era) with low comedy.

Opera Center, Queen Anne (Friday-Sunday)

John Marzano

Ranging from classic arias plucked from Rigoletto and The Magic Flute to traditional folk songs like "O Danny Boy" and a selection from Hamilton, this program with Tacoma native John Marzano has something in store for every type of opera fan.

Opera Center, Queen Anne (Friday)

Lisa Fischer with Taylor Eigsti: The Badass & The Beautiful

The legendary jazz spot kicks off its revival with a three-night gig headed up by vocalist Lisa Fischer and jazz pianist Taylor Eigsti.

Jazz Alley, Belltown (Friday-Sunday)

Margaret Gawrysiak

Mezzo-soprano Margaret Gawrysiak will celebrate being out on the town by singing songs about going out on the town by well-known composers like Stephen Sondheim and Leonard Bernstein. She'll throw in some witchy arias for good measure.

Opera Center, Queen Anne (Sunday)

PhinneyWood Art Sale & Stroll

Saunter in and out of over 70 pop-up galleries and boutiques selling everything from glass art and pottery to textiles and paper goods.

Various locations, Phinney (Saturday)

FOOD & DRINK

Get some graduation season treats. After a decidedly strange and trying year of remote learning and all its accompanying challenges, graduation season is in full swing, and the University of Washington's graduating class will have its hard-earned virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday. If there's a Husky graduate in your life, congratulate them on a job well done with some occasion-appropriate treats. Trophy Cupcakes has you covered with everything from themed cupcake dozens to sparklers and greetings cards to confetti fountains, while Cupcake Royale will let you show your school spirit with custom cupcakes in school colors. Macadons also has graduation-themed sets for the class of 2021, with options for UW, WSU, PLU, Seattle U, and SPU grads. And finally, the Graduate Hotel's cafe Poindexter Coffee is conveniently hosting a graduation day pre-funk pop-up with Saltadena Bakery, with cakes, cookies, brunch cocktails, gifts, photo ops, and even a "smashbrown bar."



Try food and drinks with butterfly pea flower. Butterfly pea flower tea is a mystical substance that's taking the food and drink world by storm for good reason: It's brewed into a deep, dark blue color, but a squeeze of lemon magically transforms it into a vibrant violet hue, thanks to a shift in the pH balance. Want to try it for yourself? Local shops Jardin Tea, Atulea, Drip Tea, and Bobae all carry stunning beverages made with the color-changing powder, and the bakery Temple Pastries uses it in milk bread to achieve a lovely periwinkle swirl. It can also be found at Miro Tea and MarketSpice if you want to concoct some blends of your own.



Celebrate Falafel Day. Sunday, June 12, is Falafel Day, a holiday dedicated to celebrating everyone's favorite crispy chickpea-or-fava-bean-based fritter. You can find some exceptional versions around town at Aviv Hummus Bar, Al Bacha, Eggs and Plants, Aladdin Falafel Corner, Mamnoon, and Tanoor.



Try pride-themed food and drink specials. With bars and restaurants dreaming up vibrant specials for Pride Month, there's never been a better time to taste the rainbow. We've compiled a list of these ephemeral drinks and treats, from rainbow cakes and cookies at The Flora Bakehouse to passionfruit hibiscus iced tea at Coffeeholic House.

Other notable weekend events:

Camp Canlis

Seattle's premier fine-dining establishment Canlis is at it again: The adaptable, branding-savvy restaurant has unveiled its plans for Camp Canlis, the latest (and hopefully final) in a line of pandemic-borne concepts that have included a burger drive-thru, a bagel shack, "Canlis Community College," and a winter yurt village. Camp Canlis will feature a treehouse hanging from the restaurant's roof with a single-party table for dine-in with upscale service sponsored by Dom Perignon, a retooled version of their yurt village with a summer-friendly camp theme, a "Canlis Canteen" in their lower parking lot with a barbecue menu by new chef de cuisine Celeste Peralez as well as beer and bourbon cocktails, and camp-inspired care packages with local goods that you can send to a friend you miss.

Canlis, Queen Anne (Friday-Sunday)

Field to Table Pop-Up

The popular open-air Lumen Field pop-up, billing itself as "the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field," returns this month. Some of Seattle's most in-demand chefs, including Melissa Miranda of Musang, Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, and Kristi Brown of Communion, will cook up menus for the event.

Lumen Field, Sodo (Friday-Sunday)

SPORTS & OUTDOORS

Take advantage of free hiking resources. This week brings two exciting announcements for frugal and/or car-less hikers: bus rides to the mountains and free Discover Passes! The former, also known as Trailhead Direct, has resumed its route from Capitol Hill (the Broadway and East Denny Way bus stop) to scenic Mt. Si, and from the Mt. Baker light rail station to easy-breezy Poo Poo Point (read about them both—and more of our favorite hiking spots—here). The latter comes courtesy of the Seattle Public Library, which is now loaning out a limited supply of the relatively pricey vehicle permit that lets you into over 100 state parks and over 80 other scenic recreational areas. Love exploring nature but don't want to hit the road? Plan a leisurely stroll in one of our favorite parks and gardens instead.

Scoop up tickets to a Sounders game in celebration of its broadcast team's Northwest Emmy wins. Soccer heads may already know, but the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Northwest Chapter graced the MLS club's matchday broadcast team with an obscure-yet-notable accolade this week: three Northwest Emmy awards for game coverage! Fête the occasion by snatching up tickets to a home game at Lumen Field, which now offers separate sections for vaccinated fans, on June 23, June 26, and/or July 7.

OTHER PICKS & HAPPENINGS

Get a joint for your status as a vaccinated Washingtonian. The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board has approved "Joints for Jabs," a program that—you guessed it—allows select dispensaries to bestow vaccinated pot partakers with a free joint for their civic service through this Saturday, June 12. The program is falling flat, according to King5, so don't expect your neighborhood shop to provide the goods without checking first, but we know that Uncle Ike's is participating.

Other notable weekend events:

Parachute Home Grand Opening Festivities

The bedding store will celebrate its new University District outpost with a weekend of activities boosting its new neighbors. Get a free tote bag by Mint Gardener with any purchase, gobble complimentary doughnuts from Raised Dougnuts (11 am-2 pm), sip complimentary Vietnamese coffee from Coffeeholic (11 am-2 pm), and enjoy a custom bouquet of flowers with any purchase (12-2 pm).

Parachute Home, University District (Friday-Sunday)