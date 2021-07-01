The Best Movies to See in Seattle This Week: July 1-7, 2021

Washingtonians woke up on Wednesday to a fully reopened state—one in which common activities of yore, like going to the movies, are once again a reality. Indie theaters don't have any new streaming options on deck this week (don't worry—you can still find links to their offerings from previous weeks on our on-demand calendar), but there are a few new releases hitting real-life screening rooms and drive-in theaters. Read our picks below.

Jump to: New This Week | Drive-Ins | Also Playing

New This Week

Summer of Soul

Woodstock wasn't the only iconic New York music festival that took place over the summer of '69—it was just the most televised. Over in Mount Morris Park, the six-week Harlem Cultural Festival brought on the likes of Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, B.B. King, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, and other such revolutionary acts, whose performances are seen for the first time in this documentary debut from Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson.

Various theaters (and streaming on Hulu)

Werewolves Within

Everything is a little bit kooky in the small town of Beaverfield, from its residents to its erratic weather patterns, but no one is prepared—except they kind of are... because they all have guns—when a stealthy monster (presumed to be a werewolf) shows up and starts leaving dead bodies lying around. The horror-comedy has its cast of bumpkins (Sam Richardson, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtin, and Michaela Watkins among them) banding together to survive, but the culprit just might be among them.

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Starting Friday

Sponsored

Zola

A'Ziah King, whose Twitter saga of a strip club road trip gone awry went viral in 2015, takes the reins on this film adaptation of the wild true story, which, starring Taylour Paige, fleshes out King's now-famed trip to Florida with fellow dancer Jessica (Riley Keough).

Various theaters

Drive-Ins

BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park

Redmond

This week : Men In Black (Thurs), 10 Things I Hate About You (Wed)

Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre

Oak Harbor

This week : F9 (Thurs-Tues), Boss Baby: Family Business (Thurs-Tues)

Rodeo Drive-In

Bremerton

This week : F9 (Fri-Tues), Nobody (Fri-Tues), A Quiet Place II (Fri-Tues), Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (Fri-Tues), Boss Baby: Family Business (Fri-Tues), The Forever Purge (Fri-Tues)

Skyline Drive-In Theatre

Shelton

This week : Boss Baby: Family Business (Fri-Wed), In the Heights (Fri-Wed)

Wheel-In Motor Movie Drive-In

Port Townsend

This Week: Spirit Untamed (Thurs), Dream Horse (Thurs)

Also Playing

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Various theaters (and streaming on HBO Max)

Cruella

Various theaters (and for rent on Disney+)

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

Regal Meridian & Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue

F9

Various theaters

The Forever Purge

Various theaters

In the Heights

Various theaters (and streaming on HBO Max)

Queen Bees

Grand Cinema - Tacoma (Thursday only)

A Quiet Place Part II

Various theaters

The Sparks Brothers

Various theaters