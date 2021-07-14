The Best Movies to See in Seattle This Week: July 15-21, 2021

Roadrunner, I Carry You With Me, and More

We're not sure what we're more excited for this weekend: nursing our fixation with the life and death of Anthony Bourdain, melting into a puddle over the queer love story that is I Carry You With Me, or telling our friends we're busy so we can enjoy Space Jam: A New Legacy in solitude. If none of those new releases pique your interest, no worries—this week's roundup of new movies and shows to watch includes even more of our picks, like Hong Sangsoo's The Woman Who Ran, streaming via Northwest Film Forum, and Pig, starring Nicolas Cage as an Oregonian truffle hunter on a mission to retrieve his kidnapped business partner. See our on-demand calendar for even more options, and check out our timeline of indie movie theaters planning their returns.

Jump to: New This Week | Drive-Ins | Also Playing

New This Week - In Theaters

I Carry You With Me

A chance encounter between two men in provincial Mexico leads to a decade-spanning love story in Heidi Ewing's Spanish-language drama, which won an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature.

Grand Cinema

Starting Friday

Pig

A truffle hunter living his best life in the Oregon wilderness has no choice but to return to Portland civilization when his beloved pig/business partner gets kidnapped (or maybe it saw the movie Babe and became enchanted with the big city). If the search doesn't add another Nic Cage freakout to the pile, what will?

Various theaters

Opening Friday

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Despite his singular style and occasionally crass tendencies, the late food writer, chef, TV personality, and original exemplar of Big Dick Energy enjoyed a hugely eclectic following. His life, which ended in suicide in 2018, is celebrated in this documentary by Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom, Won't You Be My Neighbor?), which, through interviews with his friends, naturally also explores the toll fame took on his mental health. "The redemption here—if there may, please, please, be some—is in the celebration of his life, and in the fact that all the love for him clearly cannot do anything but continue on," writes Bethany Jean Clement for Seattle Times.

Various theaters

Starting Friday

Sponsored

Space Jam: A New Legacy

After getting trapped in digital space by a rogue AI, LeBron James and his young son team up with Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes friends for a high-stakes basketball game—one that will determine their journey home—against the AI's scary Goon Squad.

Various theaters (and HBO Max)

Starting Friday

New This Week - Streaming

Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters

The modern dance choreographer Bill T. Jones's 1989 tour de force ballet D-Man in the Waters rose from the AIDS crisis, but its message transcends the epidemic with its representation of the "fear, anger, grief, and hope for salvation" that comes with any global tragedy. Documentarians Rosalynde LeBlanc and Tom Hurwitz explore the piece's origins and the personal life of its creator while a dance troupe revives it for the present-day stage.

Northwest Film Forum

Starting Friday

The Woman Who Ran

A woman has three meaningful encounters with friends while her husband is away on a business trip in the 24th feature from South Korean director Hong Sangsoo. The Guardian calls it "a bittersweet rumination on female friendships."

Northwest Film Forum

Starting Friday

Drive-Ins

BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park

Redmond

This week : Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl (Thursday), A Knight's Tale (Wednesday)

Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre

Oak Harbor

This week : Space Jam: A New Legacy (Thursday-Tuesday), Black Widow (Thursday-Tuesday)

Rodeo Drive-In

Bremerton

This week : Black Widow (Friday-Tuesday), Cruella (Friday-Tuesday), Boss Baby 2 (Friday-Tuesday), F9 (Friday-Tuesday), Escape Room (Friday-Tuesday), Fantasy Island (Friday-Tuesday)

Also Playing

Black Widow

Various theaters (and premier access on Disney+)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Various theaters (and streaming on HBO Max)

Cruella

Various theaters (and premier access on Disney+)

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

Regal Meridian & Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue

F9

Various theaters

The Forever Purge

Various theaters

In the Heights

Various theaters (and streaming on HBO Max)

A Quiet Place Part II

Various theaters

The Sparks Brothers

Various theaters

Summer of Soul

Various theaters (and streaming on Hulu)

Truman and Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Werewolves Within

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Zola

Various theaters