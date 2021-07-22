The Best Movies to See in Seattle This Week: July 22-28

This week brings a new summertime hair-raiser from M. Night Shyamalan, a biopic of a controversial Czechoslovakian herbalist, an explosion-y Henry Golding vehicle, and more. See our picks below, and check out our on-demand calendar for even more options.
New This Week - In Theaters
Aliens
As you might guess from the plurality of the title, the second film in the Alien series (directed by James Cameron on the heels of his Terminator debut) deals with multiple extra-terrestrial life forms, which pose a threat to the sole human survivor of Sigourney Weaver's long-lost space shuttle. If you ask The Stranger's Charles Mudede, the film is also a critique of capitalism. "The [first film] concerns the old struggle between capital and labor; the [second film] concerns the ruthlessness of corporate power and an industrial military complex that serves not the public but corporate interests," he writes.
Grand Cinema - Tacoma
Friday-Saturday
CatVideoFest 2021
Why watch cat videos alone on your couch when you could revel in over 70 minutes of feline cuteness in a theater full of people? This annual compilation draws from submissions, sourced animations, music videos, and "classic internet powerhouses."
Grand Cinema - Tacoma
Friday only
Mandibles
In an alternate reality, Jeff Goldblum's character in The Fly turns out kinda cute. That's what we'll be imagining as we watch French director Quentin Dupieux's road-trip comedy Mandibles, in which two guys find a giant insect in their trunk and decide to domesticate it to earn some extra cash.
Grand Cinema - Tacoma
Starting Friday
Old
In M. Night Shyamalan's new thriller, a family's relaxing tropical vacation turns deadly when they discover that the island they're staying on is bewitched by a curse that rapidly ages its visitors and reduces their lifespans to a single day.
Various theaters
Snake Eyes
If you love samurai swords, car chases, explosions, and Henry Golding's face, sign yourself up for this big-budget action movie that explores the origins of G.I. Joe.
Various theaters
New This Week - Streaming
Charlatan
Agnieszka Holland's historical drama, which was shortlisted for an Oscar this year, is based on the true story of the Czech herbalist Jan Mikolášek, who counted top-ranking officials of Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia (and, later, Czechoslovakian communist leaders) among his patients.
SIFF
Starting Friday
Drive-Ins
BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park
Redmond
This week: Raya & the Last Dragon (Thursday), Best in Show (Wednesday)
Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre
Oak Harbor
This week: Black Widow (Thursday-Tuesday), Space Jam (Thursday-Tuesday)
Rodeo Drive-In
Bremerton
This week: Boss Baby 2 (Friday-Tuesday), Black Widow (Friday-Tuesday), Snake Eyes (Friday-Tuesday), A Quiet Place Part II (Friday-Tuesday), Escape Room (Friday-Tuesday), Fantasy Island (Friday-Tuesday)
Skyline Drive-In Theatre
Lineup: Boss Baby 2 (Friday-Tuesday), F9 (Friday-Tuesday)
Also Playing
Black Widow
Various theaters (and premier access on Disney+)
Cruella
Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue (and premier access on Disney+)
F9
Various theaters
The Forever Purge
Regal Meridian
In the Heights
Regal Meridian (and streaming on HBO Max)
Pig
Various theaters
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
Various theaters
A Quiet Place Part II
Various theaters
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Various theaters (and HBO Max)
Zola
Various theaters