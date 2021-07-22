The Best Movies to See in Seattle This Week: July 22-28

This week brings a new summertime hair-raiser from M. Night Shyamalan, a biopic of a controversial Czechoslovakian herbalist, an explosion-y Henry Golding vehicle, and more. See our picks below, and check out our on-demand calendar for even more options.

New This Week - In Theaters

Aliens

As you might guess from the plurality of the title, the second film in the Alien series (directed by James Cameron on the heels of his Terminator debut) deals with multiple extra-terrestrial life forms, which pose a threat to the sole human survivor of Sigourney Weaver's long-lost space shuttle. If you ask The Stranger's Charles Mudede, the film is also a critique of capitalism. "The [first film] concerns the old struggle between capital and labor; the [second film] concerns the ruthlessness of corporate power and an industrial military complex that serves not the public but corporate interests," he writes.

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Friday-Saturday

CatVideoFest 2021

Why watch cat videos alone on your couch when you could revel in over 70 minutes of feline cuteness in a theater full of people? This annual compilation draws from submissions, sourced animations, music videos, and "classic internet powerhouses."

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Friday only

Mandibles

In an alternate reality, Jeff Goldblum's character in The Fly turns out kinda cute. That's what we'll be imagining as we watch French director Quentin Dupieux's road-trip comedy Mandibles, in which two guys find a giant insect in their trunk and decide to domesticate it to earn some extra cash.

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Starting Friday

Old

In M. Night Shyamalan's new thriller, a family's relaxing tropical vacation turns deadly when they discover that the island they're staying on is bewitched by a curse that rapidly ages its visitors and reduces their lifespans to a single day.

Various theaters

Snake Eyes

If you love samurai swords, car chases, explosions, and Henry Golding's face, sign yourself up for this big-budget action movie that explores the origins of G.I. Joe.

Various theaters

New This Week - Streaming

Charlatan

Agnieszka Holland's historical drama, which was shortlisted for an Oscar this year, is based on the true story of the Czech herbalist Jan Mikolášek, who counted top-ranking officials of Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia (and, later, Czechoslovakian communist leaders) among his patients.

SIFF

Starting Friday

Drive-Ins

BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park

Redmond

This week : Raya & the Last Dragon (Thursday), Best in Show (Wednesday)

Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre

Oak Harbor

This week : Black Widow (Thursday-Tuesday), Space Jam (Thursday-Tuesday)

Rodeo Drive-In

Bremerton

This week : Boss Baby 2 (Friday-Tuesday), Black Widow (Friday-Tuesday), Snake Eyes (Friday-Tuesday), A Quiet Place Part II (Friday-Tuesday), Escape Room (Friday-Tuesday), Fantasy Island (Friday-Tuesday)

Skyline Drive-In Theatre

Lineup: Boss Baby 2 (Friday-Tuesday), F9 (Friday-Tuesday)

Also Playing

Black Widow

Various theaters (and premier access on Disney+)

Cruella

Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue (and premier access on Disney+)

F9

Various theaters

The Forever Purge

Regal Meridian

In the Heights

Regal Meridian (and streaming on HBO Max)

Pig

Various theaters

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Various theaters

A Quiet Place Part II

Various theaters

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Various theaters (and HBO Max)

Zola

Various theaters