The Best Movies to See in Seattle This Week: July 29-Aug 4, 2021

Seattle's beloved Central Cinema reopens its doors this Friday for the first time in over a year. Yippee! Get tickets for its opening screenings of The Goonies and They Live, and/or keep reading for other options hitting screens and streaming platforms this week, like Carlos López Estrada's Summertime (streaming via SIFF) and the Amanda Knox-inspired Stillwater (playing here, there, and everywhere).

New This Week - In Theaters

The Goonies

A notable example of Spielberg-style "old-fashioned adventure" cinema, complete with pirates, treasure, and that signature peril-and-fun-in-equal-parts recipe you've come to love.

Central Cinema

Friday-Wednesday

The Green Knight

The headstrong nephew of King Arthur (Dev Patel) embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight (who, in case you lost track of your notes from your Medieval literature class, is the verdant-hued creature who rides into Camelot on New Year's Eve and challenges a member of the court to strike him once with an axe—on the condition that he can return the gruesome favor the following year—in the 14th-century chivalric romance Sir Gawain and the Green Knight).

Various theaters

Jungle Cruise

The latest hybrid-release blockbuster is an adventure flick that looks like it was adapted from a roller coaster at Disney World. With Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt helming the cast, the story follows a British doctor (Blunt) on a mission to uncover an ancient Amazonian tree with potentially life-changing healing abilities. In order to track it down, she enlists the help of a wise-cracking skipper (Johnson) to take her down the river in his ramshackle boat. An epic journey and lots of PG-grade flirting ensues.

Various theaters (and streaming on Disney+)

Starting Friday

Stillwater

An Oklahoma construction worker (Matt Damon) travels to Marseille to help free his daughter (Abigail Breslin) from prison, where she's serving time for the alleged murder of her former roommate and fellow exchange student. If the plot sounds suspiciously familiar, it's because it's inspired by the parallel story of Amanda Knox, who spent four years in jail for her presumed (and later disproved) involvement in the death of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, while studying abroad in Italy.

Various theaters

They Live

Back when Trump was still the president, Charles Mudede wrote, "The reason why John Carpenter’s They Live is so important today (it was made in 1988 and concerns a working-class man who discovers sunglasses that when worn reveal the world is ruled by aliens that want humans to mindlessly consume and pollute their planet—yes, just like the rich people in the real world) is it presents us with the big question: Do people really want to know the truth? Does Donald Trump’s America even care about the truth? Would wearing special sunglasses that expose Trump to be a liar and exploiter even change their minds? By the look of things, the answer has to be no. It's still a great film, though."

Central Cinema

Friday-Wednesday

New This Week - Streaming

The Evening Hour

Appalachia's opioid crisis gets a spotlight in Braden King's beautifully shot newest feature, which follows a young man who makes his living selling painkillers to locals in his declining mining town.

SIFF

Starting Friday

Freaky

If the classic mother-daughter shakeup Freaky Friday were a supernatural slasher comedy starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton as a struggling teen and a ruthless killer who switch bodies, this would be that movie. In fact, it is.

HBO Max

Sheep Without a Shepherd

When a woman accidentally kills her fellow student after he molests her, her father uses his self-proclaimed movie geekdom to help his working-class family cover up the act. Joan Chen (you know her as Josie from Twin Peaks) plays the matriarch, who's also a police chief with no qualms about bending the rules of the law to protect her loved ones.

SIFF

Starting Friday

Summertime

Told entirely through verses written and acted out by West Coast spoken-word poets like Austin Antoine and Marquesha Babers, Carlos López Estrada's Summertime intersects the stories of 25 Californians over the course of one long, hot summer day in Los Angeles.

SIFF

Starting Friday

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson

If you're someone who goes straight to the producer credits when you hear a new album, tune in to this Apple original on Mark Ronson, whose songwriting and production work has earned him oodles and oodles of Grammys. The artist talks about his philosophy behind music and what inspired his drum-machine innovations, backed up by conversations with friends like Paul McCartney, Questlove, and Ad-Rock.

Apple TV+

Starting Friday

Drive-Ins & Outdoor Movies

BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park

Redmond

This week : Hook (Thursday), Jurassic Park (Wednesday)

Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre

Oak Harbor

This week : Jungle Cruise (Thursday-Tuesday), Escape Room (Thursday-Tuesday)

El Centro de La Raza

Beacon Hill

This week: Black August (Saturday)

Mural Amphitheatre

Seattle Center

This week: The Princess Bride (Saturday)

Rodeo Drive-In

Bremerton

This week : Snake Eyes (Friday-Tuesday), A Quiet Place Part II (Friday-Tuesday), Boss Baby 2 (Friday-Tuesday), Black Widow, Escape Room (Friday-Tuesday), Fantasy Island (Friday-Tuesday)

Skyline Drive-In Theatre

Lineup: Snake Eyes (Thursday), Space Jam: A New Legacy (Thursday), Bunyan & Babe (Thursday)

Wheel-In Motor Movie Drive-In

Lineup: Black Widow (Friday-Thursday), Cruella (Friday-Thursday)



Also Playing

Black Widow

Various theaters (and premier access on Disney+)

Cruella

Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue (and premier access on Disney+)

F9

Various theaters

The Forever Purge

Regal Meridian

In the Heights

Regal Meridian (and streaming on HBO Max)

Mandibles

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Old

Various theaters

Pig

Various theaters

A Quiet Place Part II

Various theaters

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Various theaters

Snake Eyes

Various theaters

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Various theaters (and HBO Max)

Zola

Various theaters