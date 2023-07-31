EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Food & Drink

The Best Places for Girl Dinners in Seattle

Charcuterie, Cheese, and More
by EverOut Seattle Staff
July 31, 2023
|
Like
Acquire provisions for your girl dinner at DeLaurenti Specialty Food & Wine. (DeLaurenti Specialty Food & Wine)
If you've spent any amount of time on TikTok recently, you're probably already aware of the phenomenon that is "girl dinner." For the uninitiated, girl dinner is a near-effortless meal composed entirely of snacks, such as bread, cheese, fruit, veggies, salami, olives, and crackers—and it even has its own catchy theme song to boot. The trend is divisive, to say the least—some people love it, while others have justifiably criticized it for promoting disordered eating or being an unnecessarily gendered rebranding of the already-perfectly-fine phrase "snack dinner." Personally, as long as the portions are sufficient, we're down with what the girl dinner represents at its core—a playful and easy way to put together a nourishing repast at the end of a long day, regardless of gender. If you'd rather take it one step further and have someone else do the work for you, we've gathered a list of places in Seattle where you can secure your very own girl dinner below.


Bottlehouse List
Bottlehouse's version of "girl dinner" is their signature "monger box." The Madrona wine bar and shop offers small, medium, and large packages with a selection of meats and cheeses curated by their in-house cheesemonger team. Each box comes with a fresh baguette, house-made crackers, seasonal compote, herb-roasted almonds, dried fruit, Castelvetrano olives, and garden-fresh herbs.
Madrona

Cone & Steiner
This eclectic artisan neighborhood market has a nicely curated selection of prepared offerings, from charcuterie and cheese to cookies and crackers. You can pre-order deli items, snacks, and more for delivery or pickup from the Pioneer Square and Capitol Hill locations.
Pioneer Square, Capitol Hill

DeLaurenti Specialty Food & Wine
We'd be remiss not to mention this Pike Place deli, a comprehensive emporium of incredible cheese, olives, prosciutto, charcuterie, artisan breads, and other perfect things to round out your smorgasbord for one. You can even have staff arrange a custom antipasti platter filled with all of your favorites.
Downtown

The Harvest Vine List
The Basque country has been channeling the spirit of "girl dinner" with its pintxos since long before it was a TikTok trend. This romantic dining destination has plenty of raciones, like buttery Spanish olives, gazpacho, Serrano ham, tortilla espanola, and more.
Madison Valley

JarrBar List
Pike Place's tiny Spanish-inspired bar is bathed in soft golden light and serves tinned fish, cured meats, Marcona almonds, olives, house pickles, and other things to nibble on with a glass of Iberian wine.
Downtown

La Dive List
With bites like salami with pickled green almonds and crackers, lavash quesadillas, marinated zucchini ribbon salad, dumplings, and pan-fried beef meatballs with sour cherries, this hip Capitol Hill wine bar is the perfect place to piece together your own snacky meal. (A boozy slushie or ice-cold martini wouldn't hurt, either.)
Capitol Hill

Le Caviste List
A hidden gem in Denny Triangle, this wine bar from esteemed sommelier David Butler boasts a wide selection of quality charcuterie, cheese, and olives. 
Denny Triangle

Le Pichet List
This sibling of the dearly departed Cafe Presse is no slouch when it comes to les casse-croûtes (snacks). Choose from options like charcuterie, fromage, marinated olives, tartines, and pain au chocolate à l’ancienne (a baguette with melted bittersweet dark chocolate).
Pike Place Market

Mainstay Provisions List
Assemble your own spread with pre-made salads, focaccias, pizza, rotisserie chicken, and other options from this all-day cafe and specialty market.
Ballard

Ohsun Banchan Deli and Cafe List
Sara Upshaw, who runs the local food blog Kimchi Halfie and published the cookbook Korean Barbecue at Home in late 2021, runs this counter-service neighborhood shop with house-made banchan items (all gluten-free and 50% vegan), as well as pantry items and beverages. Piece together a feast with items like meatballs, kimbap, and japchae and take it over to the nearby Waterfall Garden Park List .
Pioneer Square

Onibaba List
Onigiri (Japanese rice ball snacks) are portable and a true delight to eat. This recently opened spot from the owners of the family-owned Japanese restaurant Tshukishinbo List , which closed last year, specializes in onigiri, with 18 varieties ranging from shrimp tempura to ume (sour plum).
Chinatown-International District

Salumi
The cured meats, including salamis, prosciuttos, coppa, pancetta, prosciutto, soppressata, tongue, and cured lamb, and hot and cold sandwiches at this world-famous shop are picnic-perfect.
Pioneer Square

Zylberschtein's List
Stop at this Jewish deli and bakery for a selection of bagels, cream cheese, cookies, babka buns, rugelach, whitefish salad, and sandwiches.
Pinehurst

