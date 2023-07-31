The Best Places for Girl Dinners in Seattle



Bottlehouse

Bottlehouse's version of "girl dinner" is their signature "monger box." The Madrona wine bar and shop offers small, medium, and large packages with a selection of meats and cheeses curated by their in-house cheesemonger team. Each box comes with a fresh baguette, house-made crackers, seasonal compote, herb-roasted almonds, dried fruit, Castelvetrano olives, and garden-fresh herbs.

Madrona

Cone & Steiner

This eclectic artisan neighborhood market has a nicely curated selection of prepared offerings, from charcuterie and cheese to cookies and crackers. You can pre-order deli items, snacks, and more for delivery or pickup from the Pioneer Square and Capitol Hill locations.

Pioneer Square, Capitol Hill



DeLaurenti Specialty Food & Wine

We'd be remiss not to mention this Pike Place deli, a comprehensive emporium of incredible cheese, olives, prosciutto, charcuterie, artisan breads, and other perfect things to round out your smorgasbord for one. You can even have staff arrange a custom antipasti platter filled with all of your favorites.

Downtown

The Harvest Vine

The Basque country has been channeling the spirit of "girl dinner" with its pintxos since long before it was a TikTok trend. This romantic dining destination has plenty of raciones, like buttery Spanish olives, gazpacho, Serrano ham, tortilla espanola, and more.

Madison Valley



JarrBar

Pike Place's tiny Spanish-inspired bar is bathed in soft golden light and serves tinned fish, cured meats, Marcona almonds, olives, house pickles, and other things to nibble on with a glass of Iberian wine.

Downtown



La Dive

With bites like salami with pickled green almonds and crackers, lavash quesadillas, marinated zucchini ribbon salad, dumplings, and pan-fried beef meatballs with sour cherries, this hip Capitol Hill wine bar is the perfect place to piece together your own snacky meal. (A boozy slushie or ice-cold martini wouldn't hurt, either.)

Capitol Hill



Le Caviste

A hidden gem in Denny Triangle, this wine bar from esteemed sommelier David Butler boasts a wide selection of quality charcuterie, cheese, and olives.

Denny Triangle



Le Pichet

This sibling of the dearly departed Cafe Presse is no slouch when it comes to les casse-croûtes (snacks). Choose from options like charcuterie, fromage, marinated olives, tartines, and pain au chocolate à l’ancienne (a baguette with melted bittersweet dark chocolate).

Pike Place Market



Mainstay Provisions

Assemble your own spread with pre-made salads, focaccias, pizza, rotisserie chicken, and other options from this all-day cafe and specialty market.

Ballard



Ohsun Banchan Deli and Cafe

Sara Upshaw, who runs the local food blog Kimchi Halfie and published the cookbook Korean Barbecue at Home in late 2021, runs this counter-service neighborhood shop with house-made banchan items (all gluten-free and 50% vegan), as well as pantry items and beverages. Piece together a feast with items like meatballs, kimbap, and japchae and take it over to the nearby Waterfall Garden Park .

Pioneer Square



Onibaba

Onigiri (Japanese rice ball snacks) are portable and a true delight to eat. This recently opened spot from the owners of the family-owned Japanese restaurant Tshukishinbo , which closed last year, specializes in onigiri, with 18 varieties ranging from shrimp tempura to ume (sour plum).

Chinatown-International District



Salumi

The cured meats, including salamis, prosciuttos, coppa, pancetta, prosciutto, soppressata, tongue, and cured lamb, and hot and cold sandwiches at this world-famous shop are picnic-perfect.

Pioneer Square

Zylberschtein's

Stop at this Jewish deli and bakery for a selection of bagels, cream cheese, cookies, babka buns, rugelach, whitefish salad, and sandwiches.

Pinehurst