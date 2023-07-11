The Best Places to Get Ice Cream in Seattle

TRADITIONAL

Bluebird Ice Cream

Bluebird crafts wonderful, ultra-smooth small-batch ice cream in flavors like chocolate pudding, Elysian stout, and snickerdoodle, as well as an array of from-scratch sodas. Both are good on their own, but even better together in an ice cream float.

Phinney

Pickup, delivery

Creamy Cone Cafe

Flavors at this cheerful Rainier Beach ice cream parlor run the gamut from passionfruit guava to banana pudding to salted caramel swirl. Other offerings include root beer floats, sundaes, and coffee beverages.

Rainier Beach

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Cupcake Royale

Cupcake Royale was started in 2003 in Seattle as the first cupcake bakery and cafe outside of New York City, and has since expanded from the original Capitol Hill locations to include multiple locations across the city. They have a variety of classic and seasonal flavors, house-made ice cream (some studded with cupcake pieces!), and espresso drinks.

Multiple locations: Ballard, Burien , Downtown, Madrona, and West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

FogRose

This "ice cream boutique" serves locally sourced, handcrafted flavors made with liquid nitrogen to create a smoother texture. Customers can choose from five bases (custard, cream, chocolate, gelato, or sorbet); flavors like quinoa, olive oil, rhubarb, or pistachio rose; optional waffle cones or bowls; and stunning toppings like edible flowers or chocolate pearls.

Bellevue

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Frankie & Jo's

Former Stranger print editor Christopher Frizzelle once wrote of this popular plant-based creamery, "It's... just like regular ice cream. Not only is it vegan, it's gluten-free. You could've fooled me. The Chocolate Date was amazing, tasty, perfectly textured, made with dates, cocoa powder, sea salt, and coconut milk. I enjoyed it more than regular chocolate ice cream; granted, I love dates. I also had California Cabin, made with 'apple-wood smoked vanilla and pine ice cream, with black-pepper cardamom shortbread.' Its ingredient list also includes 'roasted cashew nut milk' and 'locally foraged fir needles and bark.' That sounds weird, but oh my god it was good—subtle, spiced, with bits of cookie crunch." The business is celebrating Ice Cream Day this Sunday with an all-vegan ice cream social at the KEXP Gathering Space, hosted in collaboration with the hip coffee company Minor Figures (which makes oat milk and other products for coffee drinks) and Caffe Vita. The festivities will include free Frankie & Jo's ice cream and free Minor Figures cookie milk lattes for the first 25 customers, free Minor Figures swag while supplies last, and tunes from KEXP DJs, plus treats like affogatos, cold brew floats, and scoops for sale.

Multiple locations: Ballard, Capitol Hill, and University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Full Tilt Ice Cream

The various Full Tilts offer a rotating menu of more than a dozen flavors—including raspberry ripple, toasted coconut, corn and chili, vanilla bean, and mint chocolate chip (with vegan options, too)—arcade and pinball machines, and beer.

Multiple locations: Columbia City, and White Center

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Husky Deli

At West Seattle’s most excellent and old-school Husky Deli, you can buy European candy and all sorts of things, but mostly you’ll want to get their homemade ice cream—they’ve been making it on-site since “Herman put an ice cream machine in the front window” of the “farms store” in 1932 (seriously).

West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Laina's Handmade Ice Cream

This small-batch, family-owned neighborhood ice cream shop is run out of the Stonehouse Cafe and offers flavors such as sweet corn and lilikoi, available on their own or in sundaes and floats.

Rainier Beach

Pickup, delivery



Molly Moon's Ice Cream

The ubiquitous name in the Seattle ice cream scene has been around since 2008 and scoops up gourmet handmade ice cream, with four special flavors rotating seasonally and an unchanging list of ten “classics,” including Scout mint (a fan favorite made with Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies), salted caramel, and honey lavender.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Mora Iced Creamery

This ice cream shop owned by Ana Orselli and Jerry Perez, natives of Buenos Aires, prides itself on fresh ingredients and "old world" flavors like marron glacé (glazed chestnut), dulce de leche, and gianduja (chocolate hazelnut mousse). Peruse the 48 flavors on hand—given the ecstatic reviews from many fans, you are unlikely to be displeased with the choices.

Multiple locations: Bainbridge Island, Poulsbo, Kingston

Pickup, dine-in

Salt & Straw

Aside from its lengthy queues, the Portland-based artisan ice cream chain is known for its creative flavors and intriguing collabs with local producers. Each month, they also release a lineup of limited edition flavors around a different theme. For July, they've brought back their seasonal "Berries Berries Berries" series. Flavors include Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero, Birthday Cakes and Blackberries, Wild-Foraged Berry Slab Pie, GoNanas Strawberry Caramel Banana Bread, and GoNanas Banana Blueberry Crumble (a vegan and dairy-free flavor).

Multiple locations: Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery

Scoop Du Jour Ice Creamery

Scoop du Jour, which has a long history in the Madison Park neighborhood, serves brightly colored local sherbets and ice creams, as well as lunch fare like burgers and sandwiches.

Madison Park

Pickup, dine-in



Shug's Soda Fountain and Ice Cream

This retro-style, pastel-colored dream of a shop, all built around a restored 1930s-era soda fountain, features egg creams, sodas made with housemade syrups, 15 ice cream flavors from Lopez Island Creamery (including a few vegan options), sundaes, and floats. There’s beer and wine too, as well as a short menu of savory soups, sandwiches, and salads.

Downtown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Sweet Alchemy

The top three words used to describe the ice cream sold at Sweet Alchemy are creamy, creamy, and creamy! With unique flavors ranging from banana Nutella to a dirty chai affogato, there seems to be a sweet treat for everyone.

Multiple locations: Ballard, Capitol Hill , University District

Pickup, delivery

GELATO

Bottega Italiana

Authentic gelateria Bottega Italiana was opened in 2003 in Pike Place Market by native Italians Luca Guerrieri, Antonella Ragazzi, and David Arato. The owners are committed to quality, natural ingredients.

Downtown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

D'Ambrosio Gelateria Artigianale

Founded by university-certified "Master Gelataio" Enzo D’Ambrosio, this gelateria uses only the best organic dairy and fruit. You won’t see any experimental hoo-ha involving bacon or cayenne pepper here, only traditional flavors such as nocciola (hazelnut), crema all’uovo (egg cream), and caffe scuro (dark coffee). It’s damn good, rich without being too heavy, it’s not at all icy, and unlike even the densest ice cream, there isn’t so much as a molecule of air whipped into it. It is 100 percent flavor.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery

Fainting Goat Gelato

People love this family-owned gelato place with its rotating roster of flavors like avocado, amaretto, banana cream pie, bilberry, biscotto, and chocolate (and that’s just the first half-dozen). They use organic milk from Fresh Breeze Farms in Lynden and organic sugar, and they seek out seasonal berries and “the best nuts” (yes!).

Multiple locations: Fremont and Wallingford

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Nutty Squirrel Gelato

“True to the Northwest, our flavors change with the seasons,” say the owners of Nutty Squirrel Gelato, which uses local fruit and nuts in its house-made gelato and sorbetto, as well as gelato popsicles and cakes.

Multiple locations: Magnolia and Phinney Ridge

Pickup, delivery

SOFT SERVE

Homer and Milk Drunk

The celebrated Beacon Hill restaurant Homer's seasonal house-made soft serve is so popular, it spawned the spinoff Milk Drunk, which similarly specializes in luscious swirls of dairy (in addition to fried chicken and cocktails). The flavors, like salted strawberry or chamomile, are fresh and unique.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



King's Deli & Grocery

This Central District convenience store slings bountiful chocolate and vanilla soft serve alongside fried chicken and jo-jos.

Central District

Pickup



Kamp Social House

You'll find a rotating selection of seasonal soft serve at this lesbian-owned bar in Madison Valley.

Madison Valley

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Little Coney

After a day in the sun at Golden Gardens, head to this retro, no-frills counter-serve spot in Shilshole Bay Marina for some classic chocolate and vanilla soft serve in a wafer cone.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Matcha Man Ice Cream & Taiyaki

The popular pop-up-turned-shop Matcha Man is known for its eye-catching specialties like taiyaki (Japanese fish-shaped waffles) and soft serve in flavors like matcha and ube.

Georgetown

Pickup

Milk Bar

Pastry chef Christina Tosi’s nostalgic dessert empire Milk Bar, known for sparking crazes like potato chip cookies and cake truffles, opened a grab-and-go counter on the second level of Nordstrom's Bellevue location earlier this year. The Stranger's arts editor Megan Seling has the scoop—she recommends the "tongue-tickling" cereal milk soft serve and the signature Milk Bar pie, which she calls a "dense, chewy, salty, crunchy slice of buttery decadence."

Bellevue

Pickup



Moto

Besides burnished, frico-edged Detroit-style pizza (which is so popular it's only available by waitlist), this buzzy spot also makes its own candy-colored soft serve ice cream, with flavors like green apple, black cherry, and piña colada. They even make their own "motocones" (their own signature cone inspired by a Transylvanian recipe from 1782, made with choux dough and cinnamon sugar) and offer toppings like Fruity Pebbles and gummy bears.

West Seattle, Edmonds

Pickup



Nana's Green Tea

This Japanese tea house chain offers parfaits, soft serve, and sundaes made with ceremonial-grade matcha sourced from their own plantations in Kyoto, as well as other beverages and desserts. The matcha warabimochi parfait, with matcha pudding, matcha ice cream, red bean paste, warabimochi (jelly mochi), and cornflakes, is an explosion of textures and flavors.

South Lake Union

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Ox Burger

Taurus Ox 's signature "Lao Burger" (two smashed beef and pork patties served with jaew bong mayo, cilantro, cheese, taro stem and pickles) has gained such a loyal following that the restaurant has opened a spinoff dedicated primarily to the fan favorite. The spot offers a rotating seasonal soft serve flavor, from lemon cookie to maple creme.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



The Pastry Project

This nonprofit providing pastry and bakery job training to individuals with a barrier to entry recently reopened its soft serve window in Pioneer Square. The shop slings "purple" vanilla and chocolate milk soft serve flavors with optional chocolate, butterscotch, or strawberry-passionfruit hard shell dips and toppings such as crushed Newman-Os, coconut cake crumbs, hot fudge, and rainbow sprinkles. Other offerings include ice cream cake slices, sandcastle ice cream sandwiches, and "quakes" (Blizzard-like creations blended with toppings of your choice).

Pioneer Square

Pickup



Rachel's Ginger Beer

Because RGB's name is so synonymous with spicy-sweet soda, it's easy to forget that they also offer soft serve ice cream, available twirled into fizzy floats or cold brew (with an optional shot of booze of your choice), or as a cup with optional toppings like Theo Chocolate syrup, frosted flakes, Reese's peanut butter cups, SKOR bars, and more. They also offer Dole whip, a frosty, refreshing pineapple soft serve treat popularized at Disneyland.

Multiple locations: Capitol Hill, Downtown, University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Rondo and Tamari Bar

These two izakaya-inspired spots on Capitol Hill have earned a loyal following for their consistently excellent Japanese fare and rotating specials, and their desserts are no exception. Tamari Bar operates a walk-up bakery called Baiten with Japanese sweets like soft serve, sundaes, cream-filled fruit sandwiches, ice cream cookies, and more, while Rondo also sells the same soft serve, with earthy, craveable flavors like matcha and hojicha.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Spice Waala

Much to the joy of denizens of the neighborhood looking for a frosty summer treat, the popular Indian street food spot Spice Waala started offering soft serve ice cream at its Capitol Hill location last summer. The restaurant serves one Indian-inspired flavor at a time and rotates flavors every few weeks—the current special is masala chai.

Capitol Hill

Pickup

ICE CREAM SANDWICHES

Hello Robin

Baker Robin Wehl Martin's popular cookie shop will sandwich ice cream from Molly Moon's between any two cookies of your choosing.

Multiple locations: Central District , University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery

The ever-popular dessert emporium is most known for its signature molten chocolate cakes, which are served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side, but it's also got a selection of other creamy delights, including ice cream sandwiches and milkshakes (both boozy and non-boozy). You can even order warm cookies served with vanilla ice cream, dry-burned caramel or chocolate sauce, and toppings of your choice.

Multiple locations: Ballard and Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Street Treats

Founded in 2010, this mobile dessert truck is beloved for its scratch-made ice cream sandwiches, featuring combos like funfetti cookies with vanilla or oatmeal cookies with toasted coconut.

Traveling

Pickup