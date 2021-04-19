The Best Things To Do from Home in Seattle This Week: April 19-25, 2021

We're here to guide you through another busy week on the internet, from a 420 Digital Disco with SassyBlack and Ilana Glazer to Scarecrow Video's Oscar Preview Night leading up to the award show on Sunday, and from a conversation with debut memoirist Michelle Zauner and YouTube sensation Maangchi to the premiere of Seattle Opera's Flight. See them all below, and explore our guide to COVID-safe in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

MONDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Melissa Bahen: Farmhouse Weekends

Melissa Bahen, cookbook author and founder of the blog Lulu the Baker, will chat about her new cookbook Farmhouse Weekends with baker Courtney Rich of Cake by Courtney.

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Even Higher Together: Virtual 420 Celebration

This online fundraiser for the Last Prisoner Project, an organization that "fights criminal injustice and reimagines drug policy" through intervention, advocacy, and awareness, will be hosted by none other than weed icon Snoop Dogg and will feature big-name special guests A$AP Rocky, Jhené Aiko, Tokimonsta, Bam Markley, G-Eazy, Wiz Khalifa, Mike Tyson, and others.

SassyBlack: Digital Disco with special guest Ilana Glazer

The second annual Digital Disco livestream, hosted by cosmic electronic soul artist SassyBlack with special guest Ilana Glazer (!) of Broad City, will bring your spirits way up for 4/20. Expect a fun, trippy DJ set from Sassy and free product giveaways.

READINGS & TALKS

Wine for Normal People by Elizabeth Schneider

Interested in learning about wine, but put off by all the snobbery and elitism? Join award-winning author and podcast host Elizabeth Schneider, who aims to present oenophilia free of pretension, for a wine tasting and a talk about her new book, Wine for Normal People.

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

History Café: Filipino American Labor Activism in the Fields and Canneries

Historians Richard Gurtiza and Rey Pascua will share how Filipino labor activists Carlos Bulosan, Larry Itliong, Phillip Veracruz, and Chris Mansalvas overcame government and social injustice to create a progressive workers movement in West Coast fields and canneries.

Unexpected Sites of WWII Incarceration

In addition to the ten major concentration camps that held Japanese Americans during WWII, everyday buildings were also repurposed to serve as sites of incarceration, from a private mansion in Chicago to a tuberculosis sanitarium to upscale hotels in North Carolina. Learn about these eerie sites from scholars Takako Day, Courtney Sato, and Heidi Kim.

MUSIC

KNKX Presents Piano Starts Here: The Music of Chick Corea

For the latest installment of their Piano Starts Here series, KNKX will bring on pianist Alex Gilbert for a set honoring the late Seattle jazz legend Chick Corea.

READINGS & TALKS

Kim Stafford with Claudia Castro Luna

Portland poet Kim Stafford, son of the poet laureate William Stafford, will read from his newest collection, Singer Come From Afar, alongside Claudia Castro Luna, who's finishing up her second term as Washington State Poet Laureate.

Larry Krasner

A Philadelphia lawyer whose civil rights and criminal defense work over 30 years has become legendary, and who has now been serving as a progressive district attorney of national renown, Larry Krasner makes this virtual Town Hall visit for his book on social justice reform, incarceration, his own stake in things, and more, For the People: A Story of Justice and Power (One World).

Robin Wall Kimmerer

Drawing from her book Braiding Sweetgrass, Botanist and Citizen Potawatomi Nation member Robin Wall Kimmerer will dive into what we can learn from plants and animals.

Tamiko Beyer with Ching-In Chen and Jane Wong - Last Days

Using radical imagination to reshape our social and environmental future away from white supremacy, heteropatriarchy, corporate power, and capitalism, Tamiko Beyer's Last Days "[conjures] the bricks and mortar of [a] new world." She'll read some selections and chat with fellow poets Ching-In Chen (to make black paper sing) and Jane Wong (How to Not Be Afraid of Everything, forthcoming).

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

Black Earth Day: A Panel On Black Urban Farming & The Environmental Movement

Learn how the Black urban farming movement fits into the broader umbrella of environmental justice in this panel discussion with the Black Farmers Collective.

Cooking and Conversation with Chef Ethan Stowell

Pick up some new culinary techniques at this virtual event with chef and restaurateur Ethan Stowell and Ballard Food Bank executive director Jen Muzia. All proceeds will benefit the Ballard Food Bank.

Lightning Talks: Sea Otters

Jot down fun facts about sea otters—those whiskered, weasel-like aquatic mammals whose live-cam activity has provided much comfort during this pandemic—with a series of five-minute talks from Seattle Aquarium experts.

READINGS & TALKS

Author Voices: Brit Bennett

Brit Bennett, whose historical fiction novel The Vanishing Half tells the story of twin girls growing up in the segregated South, will join the King Country Library for an online conversation with Dr. Marcia Tate Arunga.

James Crews & Ross Gay - How To Love The World

Well-known and emerging poets alike, including Amanda Gorman, Joy Harjo, Naomi Shihab Nye, and Tracy K. Smith, offer verses to counter negativity and anxiety in this 100-poem anthology edited by James Crews and Ross Gay (whose newest essay collection, The Book of Delights, sings a similar tune). Join Crews and Gay for a release party with Third Place Books.

Rónán Hession and Nancy Pearl discuss Leonard and Hungry Paul

Known in Seattle as Seattle Reads, the now-nationwide "one book, one city" program that encourages locals to read the same book from the library was started by SPL back in 1998. This year, they're partnering with another UNESCO City of Literature (Dublin!) for the event, centering Irish writer Rónán Hession's book Leonard and Hungry Paul. Join the author and Seattle's most famous librarian, Nancy Pearl, for an online talk.

FRIDAY

FILM

Scarecrow Video and Lance Rhoades Present Oscar Preview Night

Scarecrow Video and film historian Lance Rhoades will continue their tradition of pregaming the Academy Awards with an Oscar preview show, where Rhoades will resurrect highlights and controversies from previous Academy Awards ceremonies and share his predictions for this year's winners.

MUSIC

R. Schumann & Elgar

Seattle's Symphony's horn section will take the stage for Robert Schumann’s Konzertstück for Four Horns before the whole orchestra joins in for Edward Elgar's Serenade for Strings and other pieces.

READINGS & TALKS

Crying in H-Mart by Michelle Zauner

At this virtual event, Michelle Zauner, known for making dreamy indie pop under the name Japanese Breakfast, will discuss her searingly poignant new debut memoir Crying In H Mart, which details her Korean-American upbringing in Eugene, Oregon, losing her mother to terminal pancreatic cancer, and finding connection through food. She'll be joined by the Internet's favorite Korean mom, the popular YouTuber and cookbook author Maangchi.

Words Matter 2021 Virtual Benefit Gala & Literary Auction

If you love the author talks put on by Seattle Arts & Lectures (don't miss a talk with Robin Wall Kimmerer this week pre-recording with poet Natalie Diaz later this month), tune in to their annual fundraiser for "an evening of delights and inspiration." Every dollar up to $100,000 will be matched by their Words Matter 2021 Challenge Fund.

Marlon Peterson with Darnell L. Moore: An Abolitionist’s Freedom Song

During his 10 years in prison, Marlon Peterson—now the principal of Precedential Group, a social justice-minded consulting firm—became devoted to anti-violence activism, education, and prison abolition, which he expands upon in his new book, Bird Uncaged: An Abolitionist’s Freedom Song. Join him for a Town Hall talk with writer and activist Darnell L. Moore.

Word Works | Joy Harjo: Our Songs Came Through

With nine poetry collections, a memoir, and several plays and children's books under her belt (not to mention four albums—she's also an accomplished saxophonist), Literary Arts poet laureate Joy Harjo (a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation) will read some recently published poems featured in American Sunrise, as well as excerpts from her aforementioned 2012 memoir, Crazy Brave. She'll be joined by outgoing Washington State Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

The Seattle Modern Home Tour

Take a peek inside sleek modern homes in Capitol Hill, West Seattle, Rainier Valley, and beyond on a self-guided online tour organized by the Modern Architecture + Design Society.

FOOD & DRINK

Cooking with Friends: Dinner with Chef Shota Nakajima, Chef Sara Hauman, and Chef Byron Gomez

Seattle chef Shota Nakajima, fresh off competing in season 18 of the Bravo series Top Chef in Portland, is auctioning off a private dinner with two of his Top Chef pals: chef Sara Hauman of Soter Vineyards in Portland, Oregon, and chef Byron Gomez of 7908 in Aspen, Colorado. All of the proceeds from the meal will go towards the distribution of meals to low-income residents in the Chinatown-International District, prepared from restaurants in the neighborhood.

MUSIC

Wayne Horvitz, Ayesha Brooks, and Ha-Yang Kim

Seattle pianist, composer, and "master of electronics" Wayne Horvitz will head up this Town Hall concert with guitarist and vocalist Ayesha Brooks (a contestant on The Voice) and cellist Ha-Yang Kim.

READINGS & TALKS

Jeff VanderMeer with Chuck Wendig

Writer Kristen Roupenian (of "Cat Person" fame) calls Jeff VanderMeer's new book Hummingbird Salamander "an existential mindfuck cleverly disguised as a thriller." In it, security consultant Jane Smith receives an envelope with a key to a storage unit that holds a taxidermied hummingbird and clues leading her to a taxidermied salamander. Silvina, the dead woman who left the note, is a reputed ecoterrorist and the daughter of an Argentine industrialist. By taking the hummingbird from the storage unit, Jane sets in motion a series of events that quickly spin beyond her control. If you're intrigued, hear the author in conversation with Chuck Wendig.

Lorde Knows #2: Poetry Reading

In conjunction with Anastacia-Reneé's current exhibition (Don't be Absurd) Alice in Parts, in which poetry plays a major role, Mahogany L. Browne, Cynthia Manick, Natasha Ria El-Scari, and avery r. young will join the Frye for an online poetry reading interspersed with their reflections on the show.

Paths Intertwined Artist Talk

Join New York Times illustrator Agnes Lee, painter ZZ Wei, writer and photographer Shin Yu Pai, and multidisciplinary artist Monyee Chau as they talk about the intersections of their various art forms with the Wing Luke Museum.

Senator Mazie K. Hirono with Viet Thanh Nguyen

Hawaii’s US Senator Mazie K. Hirono, the first Asian American woman in the Senate, will share her new memoir Heart of Fire: An Immigrant’s Story with Elliott Bay alongside novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen.

SUNDAY

FILM

2021 Oscars

Another host-less Oscars ceremony awaits your tears, your yawns, your eye-rolls, and all your other reactions to the Academy's decisions for the best movies of the year. It is, of course, virtual this year, lifting up contenders like Mank, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Sound of Metal. See our full roundup of Oscar nominees and where to watch them in Seattle here.

MUSIC

SYML Live from St. Mark's

Musician/producer Brian Fennell, aka SYML, of Seattle's gentle indie-rock group Barcelona, has now gone an ambient direction, mixing elements of dream pop, synth rock, and alt-folk to great effect. His full band will play tracks from their brand-new EP live from Saint Mark's Cathedral.

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Cadence 2021

Video poetry has been around since the late 1970s, but it's been enjoying a slight revival in a world where three-minute videos on the internet serve as our primary mode of media consumption. The region's only festival dedicated to the art form (that we know of) will partner with Northwest Film Forum again for an online program of features and shorts from over 60 international artist teams, including not one but two films inspired by Botswana-based poet Tjawangwa Dema's "Lethe."

(All week)

Seattle Black Film Festival

"I have yet to attend a Langston Hughes African American Film Festival [ed. note: the name has changed this year] that doesn't have an important black-directed or black-themed film that’s somehow been missed by the wider film community or is unavailable in any format—web, disk, cable, theater," wrote The Stranger's Charles Mudede a few years ago. This year's festival is in a web format, but the sentiment holds.

(All week)

2021 SPLIFF Film Festival

As everyone's favorite day to smoke weed draws near, it's time for another installment of short cannabis-themed films made for and by stoners just like you! You'll have a grand old time watching the screenings themselves, but you'll be even more delighted by this year's live(streamed) viewing parties hosted by various dynamic weed-loving duos, from The Stranger's Chase Burns and Jasmyne Keimig to Seattle drag stars Cookie Couture and Betty Wetter to comedians Alyssa Yeoman and Erin Ingle.

(Tuesday, Friday & Saturday)

MUSIC

Virtual NACUSA Conference

In partnership with Lewis & Clark, the Northwest chapter of the National Association of Composers will host their biennial conference online, open to both professional musicians and members of the public who are interested in the more technical side of classical music.

(All week)

PERFORMANCE

Seattle Dance Collective presents GALLOP APACE featuring Sara Mearns

Seattle Dance Collective's latest film, choreographed by Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber and featuring New York City Ballet principal dancer Sara Mearns, centers the turning point in Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet when the tragedy's heroine transforms from an anxious young bride to a grief-stricken woman.

(Monday-Thursday)

Spring Fling

Pacific Northwest Ballet's annual celebration of the PNB School will center around an archival recording of Jerome Robbins' lighthearted one-act ballet Fanfare, performed by PNB School students and accompanied by the Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra. Also on deck: family-friendly activities, bonus videos from the PNB Orchestra, spring craft projects, a virtual art gallery, and more.

(All week)

Seattle Opera: Flight

Set in an airport terminal unfettered with the anxieties of the COVID era, Jonathan Dove's opera—performed and filmed live at the Museum of Flight—is told through the perspective of an omniscient air-traffic controller, whose character and stories are inspired by Mehran Karimi Nasseri’s 18-year forced residency at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle airport.

(Friday-Sunday)

The Vineyard Cabaret- Gourmet Dinner & A Virtual Show

Tuck into a dinner box from Taste of Gourmondo while taking in a virtual show from Vineyard Cabaret, with opera, musical theater, folk, and jazz music performances from Elizabeth Galafa, Megan Renae Parker, Cheryse McLeod Lewis, and Sarah Fletcher.

(Thursday-Saturday)

SHOPPING

Independent Bookstore Day

The premise of Indie Bookstore Day is as simple and enticing as it gets: whatever state you're in, seek out your local independent booksellers and shop from their online or IRL shelves so that Amazon never becomes our only option for procuring new reading material. This year, you'll receive a free Seattle Indie Bookstore Day tote bag when you make a purchase at 10 of 21 participating Seattle bookstores (in-person or online) during the weeklong event.

(Saturday-Sunday)

The Virtual Best of the Northwest Spring Market

Shop online from over 90 artists hawking original photography, paintings, jewelry, furniture, and more.

(Thursday-Sunday)