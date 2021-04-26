The Best Things To Do from Home in Seattle This Week: April 26-May 2, 2021

The last week of April brings a particularly stellar lineup of online events, from an International Jazz Day concert with Ahamefule Oluo's new quartet to the third volume of HUMP! Greatest Hits, and from Seattle Center's Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration to El Centro de la Raza's May Day Fest. See them all below, and explore our guide to COVID-safe in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

MONDAY

FILM

Collide-O-Scope: Stonerama

This compilation of spaced-out video footage featuring obscure oddities and pop culture wreckage will probably make you feel stoned whether or not you smoke weed.

Seattle Black Film Festival

"I have yet to attend a Langston Hughes African American Film Festival [ed. note: the name has changed this year] that doesn't have an important black-directed or black-themed film that’s somehow been missed by the wider film community or is unavailable in any format—web, disk, cable, theater," wrote The Stranger's Charles Mudede a few years ago. This year's festival is in a web format, but the sentiment holds.

TUESDAY

COMMUNITY

Combating Racial Animus Against the AAPI Community: Solutions for Change

Former Washington governor Gary Locke, interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, journalist Joni Balter, and Dr. Larry Hubbell will trace the former president's rhetorical role in the recent surge in violence against AAPI communities across the country, including here in Seattle, for the third installment of Seattle University’s "The Conversations" series.

FOOD & DRINK

À Table by Rebekah Peppler

Food writer Rebekah Peppler, who shares snaps of her enviable lifestyle as an expat in Paris on Instagram and previously penned an ode to the French apéro hour with her debut book, Apéritif, will chat about her new cookbook, À Table, which offers a fresh and relaxed take on modern, multicultural French cooking with recipes like croque madame, green shakshuka, and niçoise salad for a crowd.

READINGS & TALKS

Flights & Rights: Healthcare Equity For Immigrants

Join ACLU-WA Health Care and Liberty Policy Counsel Leah Rutman (plus Adriana Ortiz of El Centro de la Raza and Michael Byun of Asian Counseling and Referral Services) for a talk on health care access issues facing immigrant communities and current steps being taken to address barriers to care.

Kate Aronoff

Hear New Republic staff writer Kate Aronoff (who also co-wrote A Planet to Win: Why We Need a New Green Deal and co-edited We Own the Future: Democratic Socialism, American Style) read from her timely new book, Overheated: How Capitalism Broke the Planet - And How We Fight Back.

Secrets of Seattle’s Historical Shoreline with David B. Williams

Explore the last vestiges of the former downtown bluffs, visit the island where Seattle was founded, and learn how the subterranean fill still affects the modern landscape in this virtual walk with local geologist David B. Williams.

PERFORMANCE

The Distillery at Macha presents: Way Down Here by Emily Garrison

Four students at Sacred Heart Academy for Girls navigate anxiety, sexuality, friendship, and the future in Emily Garrison's Way Down Here, presented by Macha Theatre.

WEDNESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai with Karl Marlantes

Renowned Vietnamese poet and novelist Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai will join Elliott Bay for the paperback release of her 2020 novel, The Mountains Sing. She'll be joined in conversation by author Karl Marlantes, who writes about US presence in Vietnam in his debut novel, Matterhorn.

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Tan Dun & Takemitsu

Contemporary works by Tan Dun, Tōru Takemitsu, Anthony Barfield, and Allison Loggins-Hull will fill out this Seattle Symphony program of chamber music.

READINGS & TALKS

Adrienne Truscott: Embracing Problem Work or 'Failure' as a Feminist Act and Education

Choreographer-dancer-acrobat-writer-comedian Adrienne Truscott will give a lecture highlighting her interest in "the possibility of failure as a mandate for rigor," focusing on a show that, at the time of its premiere, caused her nothing but trouble.

It Takes a Village: Critical Thinking & The Cultivation of Your True Self

As part of the Northwest African American Museum and Town Hall's "It Takes a Village" series, Harvard University professor Cornel West will sit down with Dr. Ralina Joseph to discuss the relationship between critical thinking and the cultivation of a "true self."

Sadhguru with Deepak Chopra - Karma: A Yogi's Guide to Crafting Your Destiny

Drawing from his book Karma: A Yogi's Guide to Crafting Your Destiny, spiritual leader Sadhguru will argue that karma is an "internal cycle" generated by individuals rather than an "external system of crime and punishment." He'll be joined in conversation by author Deepak Chopra.

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

10th Annual Stand Against Racism with Ijeoma Oluo

Ijeoma Oluo will once again feature at this annual Town Hall discussion on battling institutional racism, presented by the YWCA.

MUSIC

International Jazz Day with Ahamefule Oluo

Supremely talented Seattle jazz trumpeter/multi-hyphenate artist Ahamefule Oluo and his new quartet (composed of keys virtuoso Marina Albero, bassist Marina Christopher, and drummer Sheridan Riley) will team up with Royal Room and Earshot for an International Jazz Day concert. Earshot will also be screening Oluo's concert film featuring music from his stage show Susan, so be sure to stick around after the live concert portion of the evening.

KJ Sawka

Electronic music stalwart KJ Sawka, who has appeared on late shows with Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ellen Degeneres, will beep-boop live online.

KNKX and Jazz24 present Cory Weeds Trio

Cory Weeds's local jazz trio—formerly a quintet—will perform live on KNKX and Jazz24's Studio Sessions Spotlight.

READINGS & TALKS

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: Natalie Diaz

Award-winning poet Natalie Diaz (When My Brother Was an Aztec) reads new work and talks about her process in this pre-recorded Seattle Arts & Lectures event.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

May Day Fest: El Centro de la Raza

Seattle DJs Jorge Bex, Gold Chisme, Another Magic, and Biaco will head up the virtual decks at this fundraiser for El Centro de La Raza's COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Take a break from dancing for prize giveaways every 30 minutes.

READINGS & TALKS

T.J. Tranchell: Heads Will Turn

Local author T.J. Tranchell will read from his latest novel, Tell No Man, which tells the story of a divorced Mormon mother who encounters a demon in her small Utah hometown.

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration

May is Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month! Tune in to Seattle Center Festál's Facebook page for a live mini-festival featuring an address from Mayor Jenny Durkan, a performance from the International Lion Dance Team and local drill teams, the annual Alan Sugiyama hum bow eating contest, a food demo, and more.

MUSIC

yMusic and Judd Greenstein: Together

Classical music sextet yMusic has been described by the New Yorker as "six contemporary classical polymaths who playfully overstep the boundaries of musical genres." See the new music video for their recently created project Together, led by composer Judd Greenstein, which will include a conversation with the performers.

READINGS & TALKS

Danielle Sered with Nikkita Oliver

Restorative justice activist Danielle Sered and locally famous educator and attorney Nikkita Oliver will discuss Sered's new book, Until We Reckon: Violence, Mass Incarceration, and a Road to Repair, with Elliott Bay.

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

Virtual NACUSA Conference

In partnership with Lewis & Clark, the Northwest chapter of the National Association of Composers will host their biennial conference online, open to both professional musicians and members of the public who are interested in the more technical side of classical music.

(All week)

FILM

HUMP! Greatest Hits - Volume 3

The HUMP! team is bringing back some fan-favorite amateur porn shorts from 2015-2018 in the third volume of streamable compilations. This Saturday's show includes a viewing party with Dan Savage!

(Friday-Saturday)

MUSIC

Emerald City Music: Reverie

Fans of romantic, unstuffy chamber music should tune in to this Emerald City Music program that kicks off with Beethoven’s informal "Serenade for flute, violin and viola" and follows up with Saint-Saëns "Fantaisie" and Debussy’s "Sonata for Flute, Viola, and Harp."

(All week)

PERFORMANCE

Spring Fling

Pacific Northwest Ballet's annual celebration of the PNB School will center around an archival recording of Jerome Robbins' lighthearted one-act ballet Fanfare, performed by PNB School students and accompanied by the Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra. Also on deck: family-friendly activities, bonus videos from the PNB Orchestra, spring craft projects, a virtual art gallery, and more.

(All week)

SHOPPING

Independent Bookstore Day

The premise of Indie Bookstore Day is as simple and enticing as it gets: whatever state you're in, seek out your local independent booksellers and shop from their online or IRL shelves so that Amazon never becomes our only option for procuring new reading material. This year, you'll receive a free Seattle Indie Bookstore Day tote bag when you make a purchase at 10 of 21 participating Seattle bookstores (in-person or online) during the weeklong event. Check out our guide to participating bookstores here.

(All week)

Kubota Garden Foundation HOUSEplants for the HOPEful Plant Sale

Add some unusual houseplants to your apartment jungle at this online sale hosted by Kubota Garden.

(Saturday-Sunday)

The Virtual Best of the Northwest Spring Market

Shop online from over 90 artists hawking original photography, paintings, jewelry, furniture, and more.

(All week)