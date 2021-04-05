The Best Things To Do from Home in Seattle This Week: April 5-11, 2021

The lovely weather might make it hard to stay inside this week, but virtual events like the Seattle International Film Festival, a new Bazzooka episode premiere and live soundtrack concert with Beverly Crusher, Mirrorgloss, and Ex-Florist, and a Town Hall gala with Shankar Vedantam and superstring theorist Brian Greene should help incentivize your isolation. See those and other options through Sunday below, and check out our guide to COVID-safe in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

PERFORMANCE

Pacific Northwest Ballet: Rep 4

Pacific Northwest Ballet's fourth Rep of the season brings world-premiere works created for the digital stage by resident choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo and legendary Spectrum Dance Theater founder Donald Byrd, along with an encore presentation of Alexei Ratmansky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

READINGS & TALKS

Nathaniel Rich with Claire Vaye Watkins

A new work of ecological writing on the post-natural world comes courtesy of Nathaniel Rich, whose last book, Losing Earth: A Recent History, chronicles our government's colossal failure to act on climate change. He'll sit down virtually with short-fiction writer Claire Vaye Watkins (Battleborn).

Sponsored

Sharon A. Suh with E.J. Koh

In her new memoir, Occupy This Body, Seattle University theology and religious studies professor Sharon Suh relates her study of Buddhism to her recovery from a longtime eating disorder inherited from her mother, a Long Island Korean immigrant. She'll be joined in conversation by fellow Korean American author E.J. Koh, whose Pacific Northwest Book Award-winning memoir The Magical Language of Others also deals with a complex mother-daughter relationship.

TUESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Between the Lines: Joshua Mohr & Daphne Durham

Following his novels that center discourse webs about the Iraq war and modern technology, Joshua Mohr's memoir about addiction, Model Citizen, is told through surreal, time-hopping vignettes. Hear him discuss with MCD Books' Daphne Durham.

Dawnie Walton with Dawn Davis

After getting discovered at her local bar's amateur night in 1970s Detroit, an aspiring Black British singer-songwriter gets signed with a fledgling rock label and moves to New York City to make a record. There, she's met with unexpected hatred as a rival band on the label brandishes a confederate flag at a concert, leading to a whirlwind of clashes and discoveries about the racism of the popular music industry. Hear Dawnie Walton talk more about her new novel, The Final Revival of Opal and Nev, alongside newfangled Bon Appétit Editor-in-Chief Dawn Davis, who also edited the book.

Marina Khidekel and Arianna Huffington - Your Time to Thrive

Tune in to this reading with Your Time to Thrive author Marina Khidekel, HBFIT founder Hannah Bronfman, and Thrive Global founder Arianna Huffington if you're someone who preaches the gospel of drinking a lot of water and/or you're interested in general nutrition.

WEDNESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Morgan Jerkins - Caul Baby

Morgan Jerkins's fiction debut is a saga about the Melancons, a Harlem family known for their supply of a magical layer of skin called Caul that has the ability to heal, which attracts a woman desperate for fertility. Join the author for a virtual talk with Rachel Cargle and Tyrese Coleman.

Sonora Jha with Ijeoma Oluo

Whether you're raising a kid or not, former Hugo House prose writer-in-residence Sonora Jha's How to Raise a Feminist Son: Motherhood, Masculinity, and the Making of My Family is full of valuable insights and some snippets of hope for the future. She'll celebrate the book's launch alongside Ijeoma Oluo (So You Want to Talk About Race and Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America).

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

Breaking Boundaries: A Conversation with Jason "Timbuktu" Diakité and Marcus Samuelsson

Hip-hop artist Jason "Timbuktu" Diakité and chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson, hosts of the podcast This Moment, which examines current events through the lenses of their respective homes in Sweden and the US, will join the National Nordic Museum for a special episode on "how the Swedish-American community can find its way forward in this global movement."

Virtual Spring Fling

The contemporary dance company Whim W'him will give a preview of their upcoming 12th season and showcase some silent auction items and raffle prizes suited to lovers of the performing arts.

Yom Hashoah: Holocaust Remembrance Day

In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Holocaust Center for Humanity will host an online candle lighting followed by Rabbi Tamar Malino from Spokane's Temple Beth Shalom, as well as a visit from survivors Ingrid Steppic and Maud Dahme.

MUSIC

Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20

Acclaimed Chinese American pianist Eric Lu, who took home First Prize and the gold medal at the Leeds International Piano Competition when he was just 20, will make his Seattle Symphony debut with an online concert of Mozart's sparkly Piano Concerto No. 20, paired with Schubert’s mysterious "Unfinished" Symphony.

READINGS & TALKS

Barbara Ras & Anne Marie Macari

Get your mid-week poetry fix from Barbara Ras and Anne Marie Macari, who will read from their celestial-themed new collections The Blues of Heaven and Heaven Beneath (which Ross Gay calls "a book of witness and gathering"), respectively.

Michio Kaku - The God Equation

The renowned theoretical physicist Michio Kaku will lay out the concepts outlined in his book The God Equation: The Quest for a Theory of Everything in laypeople's terms.

Reading 'Hamlet' with Lesley Hazleton

Over the course of five weeks, read Shakespeare's Hamlet out loud one act at a time with your fellow theater lovers and the award-winning author, biographer, and journalist Lesley Hazleton.

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

Gala: A Real-Time Virtual Celebration of Town Hall Seattle

Want to feel fancy yet cozy? Educated yet entertained? Look no further than Town Hall's virtual gala, whose main event is a talk between renowned superstring theorist, physicist, and mathematician Brian Greene (Until the End of Time: Mind, Matter, and Our Search for Meaning in an Evolving Universe) and author and Hidden Brain host Shankar Vedantam. They'll even send sweets and champagne to your home for the full gala experience (if you get VIP tickets), but you're fully expected to stay in your PJs.

MUSIC

BAZZOOKA: The Soundtrack - LIVE!

Bop around to live tracks from Beverly Crusher, Mirrorgloss, and Ex-Florist, all of whom contributed to the all-Black, all-local soundtrack for BAZZOOKA, Danny Denial's Afropunk apocalyptic web series set in the year 2022. The stream will also include the premiere of the fifth episode, "1-800-HOPELESS."

READINGS & TALKS

Kirstin Valdez Quade with Luis Alberto Urrea - The Five Wounds

While feverishly preparing for his role as Jesus in his New Mexico church's Good Friday procession, a man's teenage daughter arrives pregnant on his doorstep and disrupts—or so he thinks—his plan for personal redemption. Hear Kirstin Valdez Quade read from and discuss her new novel, The Five Wounds, with Pulitzer Prize nonfiction finalist Luis Alberto Urrea.

Quiara Alegría Hudes with Jon M. Chu

Known for her screenplay work on big-time musicals and plays like In the Heights and Water by the Spoonful, North Philly native Quiara Alegría Hudes turns inward in her new memoir, My Broken Language, which deals with her and her family's experience as Latinx Americans in a country with a "panoply of invisibilities." She'll sit down virtually with director/screenwriter Jon M. Chu, who's currently working on a film adaptation of In the Heights.

Word Works | Melissa Febos: In Praise of the Confessional

In this Word Works lecture, memoirist Melissa Febos—author of Whip Smart and the essay collection Abandon Me—will discuss the therapeutic power of writing about intimate or traumatic experiences and how aesthetics play into that process.

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

Pizza Klatch

Pizza Klatch, an Olympia nonprofit that encourages LGBTQ+ youth leadership and protection through high school support groups, will move their annual "gayla" online. Tune in for performances from Be Steadwell, SassyBlack, and New Orleans rapper Big Freedia; live and silent auctions; a prize raffle balloon pop; a virtual photo booth; and a set from locally famous astrologer and "alien abductee" Gayle Evans. The event doesn't include actual pizza, but you do have the option of adding a pack of "cosmically fun treats" to your ticket.

MUSIC

Clinton Fearon & Boogie Brown Band

Jamaica-born, Seattle-based reggae vocalist Clinton Fearon and his Boogie Brown Band have been jamming since the mid-'90s. Lately they've adopted a social- and climate-justice theme to their music, which you can enjoy at their Saturday-night set on Town Hall's virtual stage.

Lake 22 Live at Neumos: A Benefit for Keep Music Live Washington

Grunge-inspired Olympia band Lake 22 will play tracks from their debut album, Thrilling Detail, at this virtual benefit for Keep Music Live Washington on the Neumos stage.

Psycho Bummer Record Release Party

Join local DJs Sinistarr, Scam, and beep-boop cohort Bankie Phones for the virtual launch of the new electronic music label Psycho Bummer, presented by Kremwerk.

READINGS & TALKS

Early Black Seattleites Inspiring Fiction

A Black man denied work as a lawyer in 1940s Seattle tries his luck in Shanghai, where he lands a job and learns of Japan's plan to attack US forces at Pearl Harbor. From there, he must decide whether or not to protect a country that doesn't protect him. Author Amy Sommers will talk about how BlackPast.org inspired her novel Rumors from Shanghai before chatting with the website's founder, Quintard Taylor.

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Big Opera Show

Enjoy behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and performances (including an appearance from world-renowned tenor, Lawrence Brownlee) at this online fundraiser for the Seattle Opera.

MULTI-DAY

FILM

Bicycle Film Festival - Seattle #2

The long-running Bicycle Film Festival Northwest will present an international selection of short films whose stories range from cycling as a response to the knife-crime epidemic in London to the first women's BMX sporting event.

(Friday-Sunday)

47th Seattle International Film Festival 2021

You may not get to bump elbows with visiting filmmakers or shmooze face-to-face with your fellow film aficionados, but the Seattle International Film Festival will indeed go on this year, boasting a virtual program of over 90 features and over 100 short films from around the world. Overwhelmed with options? Check out our top picks.

(Thursday-Sunday)

Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran

Winner of the 2019 Scotsman Fringe First Award, Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran is a darkly funny play about entitlement, consumption, digital technology, and the ubiquitous feeling that our societies are falling apart.

(Thursday-Sunday)