The Best Things to Do from Home in Seattle This Week: June 14-20, 2021

It's a triple-hitter this week with Father's Day (Sun June 20), Juneteenth (Sat June 19), and the summer solstice (Sun June 20) on the calendar.

MONDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Annette Gordon-Reed with Marcus Harrison Green: The History and Future of Juneteenth

A few days before the anniversary of the end of legalized slavery in the U.S. (and which was finally declared a state holiday in Washington this year), Pulitzer Prize-winning author Annette Gordon-Reed will join South Seattle Emerald's Marcus Harrison Green to share insights from her new book, On Juneteenth.

Frank Abe and Tamiko Nimura

Celebrating the release of their new graphic novel that highlights three stories of Japanese Americans who were imprisoned in Washington during WWII, co-authors Frank Abe and Tamiko Nimura will appear in conversation with Elliott Bay.

THEATER & PERFORMANCE

Sponsored

Pacific Northwest Ballet Presents: Rep 6

Pacific Northwest Ballet will wrap up its digital season (get ready for the return of IRL performances in the fall!) with two world-premiere works choreographed, rehearsed, and filmed for the digital stage by the Tony-award winning Christopher Wheeldon and Ballet Met artistic director Edwaard Liang. The on-demand program also includes a piece by Alejandro Cerrudo, featuring the music of Dean Martin and Joe Scalissi.

Pacific Northwest Ballet and PNB School present: NEXT STEP

Enjoy a cornucopia of choreography created by Pacific Northwest Ballet company members (including world premieres by Christopher D'Ariano, Joshua Grant, Miles Pertl, Lucien Postlewaite, and Leah Terada) on PNB's YouTube and Facebook pages.

TUESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Elizabeth Miki Brina with Mira Shimabukuro

Beginning with a chronicle of her mother's journey from Okinawa to a New York suburb after meeting a U.S. army veteran who fought in Vietnam, Elizabeth Miki Brina uses her family's stories to tell her own in her new memoir, Speak: Okinawa.

'In the Heights' National Book Launch

The well-deserved hype for the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical In the Heights continues with the launch of a new book co-authored by Miranda, stage- and screen-writer Quiara Alegría Hudes, and director Jeremy McCarter, who trace the story of the show's humble beginnings to its raging success on Broadway.

WEDNESDAY

MUSIC

Piano Starts Here: Summer Smorgasbord

This installment of the popular series that "explores themes in American piano music" will adopt a summery bent, featuring performances from Kacey Evans, Marina Albero, Shawn Schlgel, Karin Kajita, and Alex Guilbert.

READINGS & TALKS

2020–21 Hugo Fellows Final Reading

Bid farewell to the very talented 2019-20 Hugo House Fellows Brian Dang, Cassidy Dyce, Clare Johnson, Frances Lee, Stephanie Segura, and Arianne True at their final reading.

24th Annual Bloomsday Reading

Calling Irish literature nerds: What are you doing for Bloomsday? If you haven't made plans yet to mark the date on which James Joyce's mammoth novel Ulysses takes place, during which the protagonist Leopold Bloom travels picaresquely through Dublin, don't sweat it. The Wild Geese Players of Seattle will take their annual dramatic reading to the virtual stage, picking up at chapter 12, "where it is 5 pm and a variety of Dublin characters take up space in Barney Kiernan’s pub."

Mariana Velásquez: Colombiana

James Beard Award-winning food stylist, chef, and cookbook author Mariana Velásquez will join Book Larder with her new release, Colombiana: A Rediscovery of Recipes and Rituals from the Soul of Colombia, which "draws on the rich culinary traditions of her native land and puts her own modern twist on dishes beloved by generations of Colombians." She'll be joined by food columnist and accidental YouTube sensation J. Kenji Lopez-Alt.

STG Presents: Elevate

This program of spoken-word performances with BIPOC poets will carry a theme of historical events that highlight systemic racism, as well as more recent events suggesting a mass challenge of those ingrained ideologies.

This Is Not for You: An Activist’s Journey of Resistance and Resilience by Richard Brown

Racial justice activist and photographer Richard Brown, a Portland native, will discuss his life's work bridging the divide between police and the Black community in this online talk with Portland author Brian Benson.

THEATER & PERFORMANCE

HUE Festival

BIPOC women playwrights like Sandra Holloway, Valerie Curtis-Newton, and Jasmine J. Mahmoud will hold court at this online festival of solo works presented by the Seattle Public Theater, the Hansberry Project, and Brown Soul Productions.

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Beethoven Pastoral Symphony

Get ready to be swept away by the bassoon as Seattle Symphony resident Seth Krimsky opens this concert with Miguel Del Águila's cheerful Malambo (inspired by the Malambo dance of the South American gauchos). Afterward, he'll turn things over to conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong, making his Seattle Symphony debut with Beethoven's seasonally appropriate Pastoral Symphony.

READINGS & TALKS

Amanda Montell & Zakiya Dalila Harris

The journalist and author of Wordslut: A Feminist Guide to Taking Back the English Language continues to study the power of words in Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism, in which she surveys indoctrination techniques used by cults such as Heaven’s Gate and the Peoples Temple, later broadening her scope to include platforms like QAnon and fitness organizations like Peloton and CrossFit.

FRIDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Book Launch: Site Fidelity by Claire Boyles, with Camille T. Dungy

Writer, teacher, and former sustainable farmer Claire Boyles tells stories of women and families struggling against economic inequality and the climate crisis in the American West in her debut short-fiction collection, SiteFidelity. She'll appear in conversation with poet Camille T. Dungy upon the book's release.

K-Ming Chang with Meng Jin

A little fanfare for the paperback release of K-Ming Chang's debut novel Bestiary will take place on Elliott Bay's virtual stage. Published last year at the height of the pandemic, the novel follows three generations of Taiwanese American women haunted by the myths of their homeland. Chang will chat with Meng Jin, author of Little Gods.

SATURDAY

READINGS & TALKS

1619: Resistance / Resilience / Remembrance

Drawing from artifacts featured in the American History Traveling Museum exhibition The Unspoken Truths (which will be displayed at the Museum of History & Industry this weekend only), Delbert Richardson will share his own ancestors' stories of resistance during Jim Crow and periods of American chattel slavery.

MUSIC

Two Towns for a Party - Juneteenth Above All - A Day Before Summer – One Party For All

In honor of Juneteenth, enjoy two back-to-back sets from Seattle-rooted jazz players Dawn Clement (once deemed "Seattle’s jazz Wonder Woman" in the Seattle Times, logging on from Denver) and Ryan Burns (whose 2020 release Postponed Parade was nominated for a Golden Ear Award).

VISUAL ART

Chase the Light! Photo Shoot & Virtual Pop-Up Exhibition

A lucky few of the many who participated in last week's 48-hour Chase the Light photoshoot will have their work on display at this digital exhibition and print sale, which serves as a fundraiser for Photographic Northwest.

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Summer Solstice Livestream

Make the most of the longest day of the year at this virtual show with Beyond Captain Orca!, Nicolle Swims (of Black Ends), and Trash Panda Go Kart.

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

Juneteenth Week

Celebrate Black history and culture with a week of online activities hosted by the Northwest African American Museum.

(All week)

We Out Here

Seattle's Black community—its artists, elders, organizers, and others—will be celebrated at this resource-sharing festival dedicated to raising visibility, making connections, and offering help.

(Friday-Sunday)

FILM

Queer Pride at Three Dollar Bill Cinema

Three Dollar Bill is celebrating Pride with a stellar program of indie films centering queer and trans identities, including Emma Seligman's Shiva Baby, Julie Dash's Daughters of the Dust, and Aleksandr M. Vinogradov's Bare, plus a program of shorts.

(All week)

Tribeca At Home

New York City's Tribeca Film Festival will take its robust lineup of new films, shorts, and documentaries online, allowing for virtual reality selections, podcast episodes, and games programming.

(All week)

THEATER & PERFORMANCE

Dance Happens Everywhere: PNB's Digital Season Encore

Serving triple duty as the send-off for its digital season, a good-bye to its departing dancers (including principal dancer William Lin-Yee and soloist Leah Merchant), and a thank-you to its loyal patrons, Pacific Northwest Ballet will present a season encore performance of favorites from this past year, as well as world premieres choreographed by company members Ezra Thomson and Christopher D'Ariano spotlighting Mr. Lin-Yee and Ms. Merchant, respectively.

(Friday-Sunday)

The Race & Climate Change Festival

Choreographer Donald Byrd and his troupe challenge audiences to confront urgent issues of our time, tackling racial justice issues of the changing earth with a month of virtual performances. According to press materials, the festival is based on the London design firm Squint/Opera's The Flooded London series, which visualizes a semi-submerged London in the year 2090. Expect intersections of science, race, Afro-futurism, and philosophy.

(All week)