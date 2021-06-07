The Best Things to Do from Home in Seattle This Week: June 7-13, 2021

Some of June's best and brightest virtual events are taking place this week, from a Town Hall talk with Dr. Temple Grandin to Rock for Pride, and from Pacific Northwest Ballet's Rep 6 to Spectrum Theater's Race & Climate Change Festival. See them all below, and explore our complete guides to June events and COVID-safe in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Pardis Mahdavi with Rich Smith: A Social and Personal History of the Hyphen

Are you pro-hyphen, or anti? Whichever the case, bring your grammatically charged energy to this Town Hall talk with social science professor and nonfiction (non-fiction?) writer Pardis Mahdavi (whose works include Passionate Uprisings: Iran’s Sexual Revolution) and The Stranger's Rich Smith.

TUESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Art Against Borders: Hostile Terrain 94 & #FreeThemAll

Jason De León (UCLA, Undocumented Migration Project), Diana Flores Ruíz (UC Berkeley), and Maru Mora-Villalpando (La Resistencia, Latino Advocacy) will join the Henry for a panel discussion on how art can transcend borders.

KCTS 9 Presents: Hemingway: Misogynistic or Misunderstood?

If you want to love the work of the 20th-century American novelist Ernest Hemingway (no judgement—we think The Garden of Eden is good) but you're on the fence given his misogynist tendencies, tune in to this conversation with Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein, the producers of the PBS doc Hemingway, as well as the University of Puget Sound's resident Hemingway scholar Dr. Ann Putnam.

Laurie Frankel with Marilyn Dahl

Beloved Seattle writer Laurie Frankel (This Is How It Always Is) will read from her long-awaited new novel, One Two Three, which takes a fresh approach to the classic story of a seemingly idyllic small town hiding dark secrets. Frankel will be joined by Marilyn Dahl.

Denny Lecture: The Unwanted But Indispensable Mexican Railroad Workers Of WWII

Dr. Erasmo C. Gamboa will teach you about the Bracero railroad track program, a federally funded project that brought Mexican workers to the Pacific Northwest during World War II to work on the railroads in return for living wages and improved living conditions—neither of which were actually given to them.

WEDNESDAY

PERFORMANCE

HUE Festival

BIPOC women playwrights like Sandra Holloway, Valerie Curtis-Newton, and Jasmine J. Mahmoud will hold court at this online festival of solo works presented by the Seattle Public Theater, the Hansberry Project, and Brown Soul Productions.

READINGS & TALKS

Ocean Vuong

Vietnamese American poet and novelist Ocean Vuong, whose epistolary debut On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous won an American Book Award, will appear in conversation with Perfume Genius, the maker of lush queer pop.

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 2

Ride the waves of emotion from melancholy to positively rowdy with this Seattle Symphony performance of Sergey Prokofiev's Violin Concerto. The program also includes Haydn’s Symphony No. 86 and a contemporary piece by Augusta Read Thomas.

READINGS & TALKS

Dr. Temple Grandin with Dr. Jim Heath: The Outdoor Scientist

Animal behavior expert, scientist, and speaker on autism issues Dr. Temple Grandin tends to sell out Seattle events very quickly, so don't miss your chance to snatch tickets to this online event where she'll introduce her new book, The Outdoor Observer, which imparts wisdom on everything from mushroom foraging to the mysterious migratory patterns of birds.

Grace M. Cho with Noah Cho

The Chehalis-born author of Haunting the Korean Diaspora: Shame, Secrecy, and the Forgotten War will discuss her new memoir, Tastes Like War, in which she uses various perspectives to recount her upbringing as the daughter of a white American merchant marine and a Korean homemaker. She'll be joined in conversation by Bay Area writer Noah Cho.

Curator Talk with Peter Boag: Crossing Boundaries: Portraits of a Transgender West

Curator Peter Boag will give a scholarly look into the Washington State History Museum's latest exhibition, Crossing Boundaries: Stories of a Transgender West.

FRIDAY

MUSIC

CarLarans' X_x Serious EP Release Show

While the virtual stage won't allow him to show off his superb bar-spitting abilities, you'll still be glad you tuned into this EP release with neo-electro-soul and hip-hop artist CarLarans.

READINGS & TALKS

Alice Waters with Eric Schlosser

Celebrated chef and founder of Chez Panisse Alice Waters will introduce her newest book, We Are What We Eat: A Slow Food Manifesto. She'll be joined by Fast Food Nation author Eric Schlosser.

Word Works | Jericho Brown: Nonsense and Senselessness

Rich Smith writes, "Every time you think a Jericho Brown poem is about to drown in sentimentality or gushy eroticism, he makes a turn that freezes you solid, or boils you over, or completely vaporizes you." In this virtual event originally scheduled for March, the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet will mull over sense and nonsense in his and other poets' verses before diving into a Q&A with celebrated Seattle poet Anastacia-Reneé.

SATURDAY

PERFORMANCE

Harlequin's 2021-2022 Season Announcement

Hear about what's on deck for local theater company Harlequin Productions at this 2021/22 season announcement party, which will include staff cocktail recipes, a live auction, and music.

Queer Prom Seattle 2021

Reunite with Seattle drag and burlesque stars like Ms. Briq House, Faggedy Randy, Android Allure, Frankie Fingerling, Miss Texas 1988, and Scarlett Folds (plus international headliners IZOHNNY!) at this 18-and-over online Pride celebration. Be sure to stick around until the end of the night for a performance from 2019-2020's Queer Monarch, D'Monica Leone.

Rock For Pride 2020 - This Is Me

Tune in for free on YouTube as LGBTQIA+ performers like Aleksa Manila, Jack Mozie, Latinrose, Garlic Man, Fast Nasties, Londyn Bradshaw, and Kince De Vera rock their talents for Pride.

SUNDAY

FESTIVALS

A Glimpse of China

Discover 5,000-year-old Chinese cultural traditions through folk dances, art workshops, and more at this virtual festival.

MULTI-DAY

PERFORMANCE

The Doll Pit

Stranger Genius Cherdonna Shinatra and her creator, Jody Kuehner, who provides her with a physical body, will join forces with the Washington Ensemble Theatre for a solo show "inspired by Joni Mitchell, the Kardashians, and featuring an actual ball pit."

(All week)

PERFORMANCE

Pacific Northwest Ballet Presents: Rep 6

Pacific Northwest Ballet will wrap up its digital season (get ready for the return of IRL performances in the fall!) with two world-premiere works choreographed, rehearsed, and filmed for the digital stage by the Tony-award winning Christopher Wheeldon and Ballet Met artistic director Edwaard Liang. The on-demand program also includes a piece by Alejandro Cerrudo, featuring the music of Dean Martin and Joe Scalissi.

(Thursday-Sunday)

Pacific Northwest Ballet and PNB School present: NEXT STEP

Enjoy a cornucopia of choreography created by Pacific Northwest Ballet company members (including world premieres by Christopher D'Ariano, Joshua Grant, Miles Pertl, Lucien Postlewaite, and Leah Terada) on PNB's YouTube and Facebook pages.

(Thursday-Sunday)

The Race & Climate Change Festival

Choreographer Donald Byrd and his troupe challenge audiences to confront urgent issues of our time, tackling racial justice issues of the changing earth with a month of virtual performances. According to press materials, the festival is based on the London design firm Squint/Opera's The Flooded London series, which visualizes a semi-submerged London in the year 2090. Expect intersections of science, race, Afro-futurism, and philosophy.

(All week)