The Best Things To Do from Home in Seattle This Week: March 22-28, 2021

COVID cases are unfortunately up 18% in Seattle, which should serve as your weekly reminder to take social distancing as seriously as you did a year ago (i.e. double-masking, refraining from travel, and limiting your social activity to your immediate pod). Here are our picks for this week's online events for when you need a break from your at-home routine, from a reading with Aftershocks author Nadia Owusu to Ivan & Alyosha with the Seattle Symphony, and from the Edible Book Festival (to which you can submit your tasty tomes through Friday) to a Peruvian-themed live music and dinner-delivery twofer. Plus, check out our guide to in-person things to do in Seattle.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

MONDAY

COMEDY

Jo Koy with Chelsea Handler

Round out your Monday on a jovial note with this online discussion between comedians Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler. They'll be talking about Koy's new book, Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo, which the author describes as a "funny, sad, at times pathetic but also kick-ass tale of how a half-Filipino, half-white kid whose mom thought (and still thinks) his career goal was to become a clown became a success."

FILM

Collide-O-Scope: Super Show!

After a monthlong hiatus, the cavalcade of curated video delights that is Collide-O-Scope will return with a digital show that press materials say will leave you "gobsmacked, giddy, and gasping from laughter."

Sponsored

TUESDAY

COMMUNITY

Objects of Pride: Missing and Finding Community Connections

In this Museum of History & Industry presentation, local LGBTQ+ guests will share objects that hark back to a time in their lives when they felt a particular sense of inclusion.

FILM

What The Femme: Combatting Patriarchal Demons

Revisit the patriarchy-smashing female heroines of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Labyrinth, and other '90s classics in this SIFF class led by Kris 'Pepper' Hambrick.

READINGS & TALKS

Jess Zimmerman

Eleven mythological she-monsters get a fresh, sympathetic set of eyes in Jess Zimmerman's Women and Other Monsters: Building a New Mythology, the topic of tonight's virtual conversation with Elliott Bay.

Local Voices

SAL Writers in the Schools residents Sara Brickman, Laura Da’, Karen Finneyfrock, David Lasky, and Raúl Sánchez will share new work on the digital stage.

TEDxSeattle Salon: Moving Race Conversations Forward

Watch Dr. Caprice Hollins's previously recorded TEDxSeattle talk about why we often fail to have productive conversations about race, race relations, and racism in the US, and stay on for a live moderated panel with Hollins and special guests.

WEDNESDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Pizza & Beer from Ballard Pizza Co. and Métier Brewing Co.

Roll up your sleeves, make a pizza, and sip some beer at this virtual event led by chef Ethan Stowell and Métier Brewing owner Rodney Hines. The two will also discuss United Way’s homelessness work.

READINGS & TALKS

Corky Parker with Nancy Leson

Former Seattleite Corky Parker chronicles her time spent running an "eco-lodge" in Vieques, Puerto Rico in her memoir, La Finca: Love, Loss, and Laundry on a Tiny Puerto Rican Island. Join her for a virtual conversation with Seattle Times food writer Nancy Leson.

Nicholas Freudenberg with Mark Bittman: Modern Capitalism and the Future of Health

How autonomous are our daily decisions when only a small number of mega-corporations control the various sectors of our lives, from the food we eat to the doctors we visit? That's the question behind tonight's Town Hall talk with Nicholas Freudenberg (At What Cost: Modern Capitalism and the Future of Health) and Mark Bittman (Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal).

THURSDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Guest Chef Night at Home: Chopping Like a Pro

FareStart will bring their popular Guest Chef Night into a new virtual format hosted by chef Wayne Johnson, with each event focused on a culinary theme or skill and featuring local chefs. In this edition, chefs Kristi Brown and Varin Keokitvon will help you brush up on your knife skills with both beginner and advanced techniques.

Virtual Author Talk: hot for food all day by Lauren Toyota

YouTube personality and bestselling cookbook author Lauren Toyota will chat with celebrity chef Susur Lee about her newest cookbook hot for food all day, which shares more of her signature vegan comfort food dishes (like stuffed breakfast Danishes and Tokyo street fries).

MUSIC

PARISALEXA | Community Concert Series by Seattle Against Slavery

Seattle Against Slavery, an organization that works to end human trafficking in the Seattle area, will raise awareness of their mission in this online concert headlined by the spellbinding local R&B/pop star Parisalexa.

READINGS & TALKS

Artist Talk: Gentrification & the Black Female Body

Join multi-genre writer and performer Anastacia-Reneé and Wa Na Wari co-founder Elisheba Johnson for a virtual conversation on the gentrification of the Black female body and other central themes of the current Frye exhibition (Don't be Absurd) Alice in Parts.

Diane C. Fujino with Karen Maeda Allman

Adding to her veritable library of books on the Asian American experience, UC Santa Barbara professor Diane C. Fujino's new Seattle-centered book, Nisei Radicals: The Feminist Poetics and Transformative Ministry of Mitsuye Yamada and Michael Yasutake, tells the story of two siblings who were removed from their home on Beacon Hill and forced into a concentration camp for Japanese Americans during World War II.

Nadia Owusu with Chaya Bhuvaneswar - Aftershocks

Armenian Ghanaian writer Nadia Owusu tells her story of moving between Europe, Africa, and New York in the wake of her mother's desertion and her father's death in her acclaimed memoir, Aftershocks. She'll appear in conversation with Chaya Bhuvaneswar (White Dancing Elephants).

Reagan E.J. Jackson Discusses Still Here - A South End Mixtape From An Unexpected Journalist

Reagan Jackson, a journalist at the South Seattle Emerald and the Globalist as well as a poet and children's book writer, shares some of her most prized published pieces in Still Here - A South End Mixtape from an Unexpected Journalist. Join her for a virtual launch with the Seattle Public Library.

FRIDAY

COMMUNITY

Keepers Of Nations—The Power Of Women Of African Descent

In honor of Women's History Month, settle in for a matinee screening of the documentary Madaraka, about the Kenyan holiday of the same name, followed by a performance by Monique Franklin and a conversation about "Black queens of the past, present, and future."

FOOD & DRINK

Virtual Author Talk: Florentine & The Italian Deli Cookbook by Emiko Davies & Theo Randall

Australia-born cookbook author, food journalist, and food blogger Emiko Davies will discuss her new cookbook Florentine, which pays homage to the cuisine of her home Florence, with British chef Theo Randall. Randall will also talk about his new release The Italian Deli Cookbook, full of recipes that showcase Italian deli ingredients.

MUSIC

An Evening in the Andes: Music and Cuisine of Peru

Travel far, far away in your mind with help from the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber Orchestra, who will treat you to some Peruvian-influenced compositions by Gabriela Lena Frank, José Carlos Campos, and Daniel Cueto, paired with a curated dinner (delivered to your door) from the Seattle-based Peruvian restaurant and food truck Don Lucho's.

Ivan & Alyosha with the Seattle Symphony

Local indie-rockers Ivan & Alyosha will join forces with the Seattle Symphony for some "Beatles-esque pop harmonies and jangly guitar licks" bolstered by an orchestra.

Third Light

Saxophonist Sam Priven, bassist Tyler Harlow, and drummer Dillon Vado comprise the Third Light trio, who blend the jazzy improvisation of the Ahmad Jamal Trio and the gentle sensibilities of Nick Drake, according to press materials.

SATURDAY

FILM

Scarecrow Academy presents The Art in Noir: The Asphalt Jungle

John Huston's The Asphalt Jungle is next up in this Scarecrow series that takes a deep look at the different approaches to the post-WWII genre.

FOOD AND DRINK

17th Annual Poverty Bay Winefest

The virtual version of the annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival, which supports the local beneficiaries and events of Destination Des Moines and the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park, will center around a Facebook Live event with virtual tastings and tours from about 15 wineries, plus information from wine experts. You'll also be able to purchase wines before and during the event if you'd like to savor some sips from the program.

MUSIC

Jocelyn Pettit & Friends

Fiddle player, singer, and step-dancer Jocelyn Pettit will log on from Western British Columbia for an online show accompanied by her band and special guest musicians.

Jovino Santos Neto Quinteto

Brazilian pianist and composer Jovino Santos Neto and his legendary Seattle quintet will head up the Town Hall stage.

Learn to Swing Dance with Katie & Mark Kihara of Swing It Seattle

Spend less than an hour of your Saturdays learning to swing dance from Katie and Mark Khara of Swing It Seattle.

THEATER & PERFORMANCE

NIGHTLIGHT: Worm Moon

Harness your full-moon energy and join artists Kiki Robinson (aka Opulent Witch) and Alyza DelPan-Monley for a multidisciplinary online performance with Velocity Dance Center.

The Hat: A Love Story

4Culture and Shunpike present this online performance of Greg Brisendine's play The Hat: A Love Story on Zoom.

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

King/Snohomish County Regional Spelling Bee 2021

At least one former Stranger employee has attested to the joy of seeing middle-schoolers knock out words like "zwieback," "alluvium," and "thalweg" at the annual King-Snohomish regional spelling bee, which brings together brainy students from across counties.

NAAM’s Descendants Series Madam CJ Walker | A’Lelia Bundles

Spend the afternoon with A’Lelia Bundles, the great-granddaughter of the legendary beauty entrepreneur, philanthropist, and social activist Madam C.J. Walker, who was best known in her community for expanding the local Black YMCA.

MUSIC

Staycation Solos & Duos: Alex Guy/Wayne Horvitz and Skerik Solo

Pretend you're spending a Sunday evening in the plush red booths at Vito's while jazz heavies Alex Guy, Wayne Horvitz, and Skerik play their jazzy and funky tunes for you.

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

Salvage Exchange- on sustaining

Salvage Exchange, a companion project to the performance piece Salvage Rituals, which was born from a private ritual to mourn lost friends, investigates sustainability with a focus on mutual aid and "embodiment." They'll partner with On the Boards for a series of online workshops, conversations, and skill shares with their creative team Jeffrey Azevedo, Sophie Franco, Alice Gosti, Alex Harding, Erin McCarthy, Alyza DelPan-Monley, Stefan Richmond, and Tim Smith-Stewart.

(All week)

FILM

ByDesign Festival 2021

As Charles Mudede has written, "One of the richest institutional collaborations in this city is that between the ByDesign Festival and Northwest Film Forum. Here, two arts that are very similar, film and architecture (both are capital intensive), meet in the theater." For the second time, this festival will be online only, which means you can watch films about urban design and architecture, hear from guest artists, take workshops, and more from home.

(All week)

FOOD & DRINK

Taste Washington

Billing itself as "the nation's largest single-region wine and food event," Taste Washington will get even larger this year by filling out the entire month of March (instead of its usual five days). Rather than in-person tastings, though, they'll offer weekly kits that you can enjoy at home, as well as recipes you can make on your own.

(All week)

PERFORMANCE

UW Dance Presents: New Works from Acclaimed Dance-Makers

Performing against backdrops like Magnuson Park and on stage at Meany Center for the Performing Arts, nationally and internationally recognized choreographers like Alethea Alexander, Rujeko Dumbutshena, Alana Isiguen, Rachael Lincoln, Juliet McMains, "Majinn" Mike O'Neal, and Jennifer Salk (with guest artists Alex Dugdale and Alice Gosti) will fill out this program presented by UW Department of Dance.

(All week)

THEATER & PERFORMANCE

All in the Timing

These four "hilarious and sometimes absurd" one-act plays by David Ives are presented by Twelfth Night Productions.

(Friday-Sunday)

Wad

An unhappy high school student with a true-crime obsession exchanges letters with a man on death row in this ACT Theatre production.

(All week)

VISUAL ART

Edible Book Festival

View tasty tomes on display at this festival devoted to punny "books" made out of food and inspired by famous literary titles—past winners have included Donkey Oaties and A Pringle In Time. You can't eat the submissions this year since the event has moved online, but you can still submit your creation (through Fri March 26) and vote for your favorites.

(Saturday-Sunday)