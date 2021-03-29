The Best Things to Do from Home in Seattle This Week: March 29-April 4, 2021

When you're not busy procuring a supply of Easter bonbons this week (or planning a long vaccine road trip to North Dakota), turn once again to our picks for online events to keep you entertained at home, from the jovial Moisture Festival to Pacific Northwest Ballet's world-premiere series Rep 4, and from a Hugo Literary Series reading with Rebecca Makkai, Layli Long Soldier, and Lucy Tan to the final days of Taste Washington. Plus, check out our guide to in-person things to do in Seattle.

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

A Conversation about The Sum of Us: Live & Online

To paraphrase the old Emma Lazarus quote, racism and all other forms of oppression harm our society as a whole, not just a given demographic. In this online group conversation with Seattle Arts & Lectures, the Marguerite Casey Foundation, and the Open Society Foundations, pitch in your two cents on how to band together for the common good.

Annabelle Gurwitch with Susan Orlean: Adventures in Downward Mobility

Author, TV host, and former actress Annabelle Gurwitch offers a sympathetic explanation of today's generations' "financial and emotional" downward mobility. She'll draw insight from her book You're Leaving When? in this online talk with New Yorker staffer Susan Orlean.

FILM

Sponsored

Silent Movie Mondays Virtual Series: Comedy Classics CineClub

If you have time, catch up on silent comedy classics starring genre heavies Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin, and Marion Davies via Amazon Prime Video (or catch some on Criterion Channel) before hearing more about the pre-talky era and learning some trivia to store for your next unsolicited barrage of fun facts.

READINGS & TALKS

Quarantine Book Club: "Slaughterhouse-Five"

With NASA's recent Mars mission and the current cascade of threats facing humanity, it's the perfect time to revisit Kurt Vonnegut's 1969 classic Slaughterhouse-Five, which is rife with insights about the nature of existence (and aliens, too). Read it in installments and gather virtually on Mondays to discuss it with Christopher Frizzelle and the rest of your virtual book club.

TUESDAY

FOOD & DRINK

Virtual Author Talk: Zoë Bakes Cakes by Zoë François

Pastry chef and author Zoë François, known for her stunning baked goods on Instagram and her blog Zoë Bakes, will discuss her new book Zoë Bakes Cakes, which contains recipes for everything from coconut candy bar cake to apple cake with honey-bourbon glaze, with baker and food blogger Sarah Kieffer.

READINGS & TALKS

Melanie Challenger & David Quammen

British poet Melanie Challenger will share work from her new collection, How to Be Animal: A New History of What It Means to Be Human, alongside fiction writer David Quammen.

Reel Black: Womanhood in Independent Cinema

Hollywood has produced its fair share of films that pigeonhole Black and POC actresses into roles that reinforce racist stereotypes, but this class will focus on movies that do the opposite—that is, portray Black womanhood in a "well-rounded way." You'll be talking about Julie Dash's Daughters of the Dust, Kasi Lemmons's canonical Eve's Bayou, Dee Rees's Pariah, and Anna Rose Holmer's The Fits with film expert Valerie Complex.

WEDNESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Hannah Kirshner with John Maeda and Lori Matsukawa

Writer, artist, and food stylist Hannah Kirshner's Water, Wood, and Wild Things: Learning Craft and Cultivation in a Japanese Mountain Town chronicles the time she spent working as a "sake evangelist" in a village far from her Seattle roots. She'll be joined in conversation tonight by John Maeda (The Laws of Simplicity) and Emmy-winning former KING-TV anchor Lori Matsukawa.

Seattle Arts and Lectures Poetry Series presents Douglas Kearney

Triple threat (poet, performer, and librettist) Douglas Kearney intersects themes of politics, Black culture, the Trickster figure, and contemporary music in his verses. He'll join Hugo House for an online talk co-presented by the Bagley Wright Lecture Series.

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

Virtual Civic Cocktail: The State of Our Democracy – Next Steps for the Democratic Party

If you're curious how the division between Democrats and Republicans is holding up the progress of the collective good here in Washington State (and what local leaders can do about it), don't miss this conversation with Town Hall Seattle and Seattle CityClub with Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene.

PERFORMANCE

Hamlet

With a Seattle Rep production of Macbeth under her belt, Erica Schmidt takes on another Shakespeare tragedy with this modern reimagining of Hamlet, directed for the digital stage by Braden Abraham and starring Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black), and Sophie Kelly-Hedrick.

FRIDAY

FILM

Unity

Everything you've ever wanted to know about the process of putting on a flying trapeze show during a pandemic, answered! This livestreamed premiere of Emerald City Trapeze's short documentary, Unity, will also include a Q&A with the cast and crew.

MUSIC

KO Solo: Spring Into Weirdness

Celebrate the slow return of spring with interstellar grooves of local improviser KO Solo.

Mochaculture: Ray Charles

The first episode of this new BIPOC-focused documentary/concert series hosted by local singer-songwriter Shaina Shepherd will highlight the incomparable pianist and composer Ray Charles with tribute performances by locals Eva Walker, Maya Marie, Chris King, and Jimmy James.

SRJO: A Tribute to Louis Armstrong

For this seasonal program, New Orleans jazz great Louis Armstrong will get the revival treatment courtesy of the big-band-style Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra, bolstered by vocals from Seattle's Jacqueline Tabor.

READINGS & TALKS

Hugo Literary Series: Death

As part of their 2021 literary series inspired by the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, acclaimed writers Rebecca Makkai (whose novel The Great Believers was a National Book Award finalist), Oglala Lakota poet Layli Long Soldier (whose collection Whereas explores the US government's legal oppression of Native peoples), and Lucy Tan (whose debut novel What We Were Promised follows a family who immigrated to America from Shanghai and back to China again) will take on what Shakespeare called "the undiscovered country," aka death and dying.

Stacy D. Flood

In his debut novella, The Salt Fields, Seattle fiction writer and playwright Stacy D. Flood tells the story of a minister who, after losing each member of his family to mysterious circumstances, finds himself in a train car with three passengers also joining the exodus from the South. He'll read and discuss alongside novelist Christina Clancy (The Second Home).

Virtual Author Talk: The Noble Rot Book: Wine From Another Galaxy by Dan Keeling & Mark Andrew

Dan Keeling and Mark Andrew, the duo behind the hip London wine bar Noble Rot and the rock 'n roll wine and food magazine of the same name, will discuss their new book, a complete guide to understanding and drinking wine, with local James Beard Award-winning chef Renee Erickson.

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Birch Pereira & Jenny Littlefield

Instead of rounding up his band the Gin Joints, local swing, country, and rock-inspired singer-songwriter Birch Pereira will introduce his "tight ukulele- and harmony-driven duo" with his partner, Jenny Littlefield.

SUNDAY

COMMUNITY

Pastor Kaleb's Sunday Service

Pastor Kaleb's flock may not be your stereotypical churchgoing crowd—way back in pre-COVId times, former Stranger writer Brendan Kiley reported many sightings of " burlesque dancers and comedians, writers, and nightlife impresarios [...] drinking down the dregs of their Bloody Marys"—among their number. But Kaleb has a televangelist's charisma, even when he's preaching on something nonsensical, and this Easter virtual ceremony will highlight the joy of spring.

PERFORMANCE

EASTER EASTERAVAGANZA 2021

Join SNAX and Cartoon Mess Live for a virtual variety show on Easter Sunday.

MULTI-DAY

COMMUNITY

Salvage Exchange- on sustaining

Salvage Exchange, a companion project to the performance piece Salvage Rituals, which was born from a private ritual to mourn lost friends, investigates sustainability with a focus on mutual aid and "embodiment." They'll partner with On the Boards for a series of online workshops, conversations, and skill shares with their creative team Jeffrey Azevedo, Sophie Franco, Alice Gosti, Alex Harding, Erin McCarthy, Alyza DelPan-Monley, Stefan Richmond, and Tim Smith-Stewart.

(Monday-Wednesday)

FOOD & DRINK

Taste Washington

Billing itself as "the nation's largest single-region wine and food event," Taste Washington will get even larger this year by filling out the entire month of March (instead of its usual five days). Rather than in-person tastings, though, they'll offer weekly kits that you can enjoy at home, as well as recipes you can make on your own.

(Monday-Wednesday)

GEEK

Norwescon 43

One of the largest regional science fiction and fantasy conventions in the U.S., Norwescon has been running continuously since 1978, and even a pandemic can't stop it from carrying on in the digital realm. This 43rd installment will feature guests of honor Jacqueline Carey (the prolific author of such series as the Kushiel's Legacy trilogy), artist Sana Takeda, underwater archeologist Dr. Susan Langley, and publisher Tor Books.

(Thursday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Moisture Festival

Moisture Festival is devoted to the variety of performers Seattle has fostered over the years, from circus acts to comedians, burlesque dancers to musicians, and jugglers to tap dancers. Instead of gathering in person, you can enjoy the majority of this year's performances on YouTube.

(Thursday-Sunday)

Pacific Northwest Ballet: Rep 4

Pacific Northwest Ballet's fourth Rep of the season brings world-premiere works created for the digital stage by resident choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo and legendary Spectrum Dance Theater founder Donald Byrd. Also featured is an encore presentation of Alexei Ratmansky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.

(Thursday-Sunday)