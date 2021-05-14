The Best Things To Do from Home in Seattle This Week: May 17-23, 2021

Until next month, when Washington residents will likely be able to close their computers and commingle in public, we'll keep tossing out our picks for virtual events. Read on for this week's batch of options, from On the Boards' Virtually Spectacular fundraiser to the GeekWire Awards, and from a Town Hall concert with Naomi Wachira to Write-O-Rama. For more options, explore our guide to COVID-safe in-person things to do in Seattle.

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Syttende Mai Luncheon

Pour yourself some aquavit and celebrate the 1814 signing of the Norwegian Constitution at Eidsvoll with a virtual luncheon featuring special guests from our sister city of Bergen, including His Majesty King Harald V.

MUSIC

Country Comfort: Stephanie Anne Johnson and Gus Clark

Rest your weary bones and kick off your boots for a night of downhome tunes with bluesy singer-songwriter Stephanie Anne Johnson and country crooner Gus Clark.

READINGS & TALKS

Daniel James Brown with Tom Ikeda & Lori Matsukawa

Daniel James Brown, the author of the wildly popular historical fiction novel The Boys in the Boat, is out with a new book that follows four Japanese American men who volunteered for the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and were deployed to France, Germany, and Italy during WWII, where they fought against both Nazi persecution in Europe and the encampment of their fellow Japanese Americans in the United States. Hear Brown in conversation with Densho's Tom Ikeda and broadcast journalist Lori Matsukawa.

TUESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Francisco Goldman with Rivka Galchen

In Monkey Boy, his first novel in a decade, prolific author Francisco Goldman (The Long Night of White Chickens, The Ordinary Seaman, The Divine Husband) grapples with mixed identities, telling his own story of growing up in Boston with Guatemalan and Jewish heritage. He'll appear in conversation with Rivka Galchen (Everyone Knows Your Mother is a Witch).

We Hereby Refuse Book Release

Frank Abe and Tamiko Nimura's new graphic novel We Hereby Refuse, co-published by Wing Luke Museum and Chin Music Press, highlights three stories of Japanese Americans who were imprisoned in Washington during WWII. Queue up this virtual book party in celebration of its release.

WEDNESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Mira Sethi with Shahina Piyarali

Actress and New York Times op-ed contributor Mira Sethi sheds light on contemporary Pakistani society in her debut collection of short stories, Are You Enjoying? She'll be joined tonight by Tasveer's Shahina Piyarali.

THURSDAY

COMEDY

The Best of Comedy Underground

Watch in-person or virtually as three touring comics take the stage at Comedy Underground.

COMMUNITY

Rally Together for the Market

Order takeout from Pike Place vendors and tune in virtually to see how the market has overcome the challenges of the past year and what lies ahead on the road to recovery. The online event also features performances from heavy hitters like Brandi Carlile, Whitney Mongé, the Black Tones, and the Can Can Culinary Cabaret.

Virtually Spectacular: MARS | PERSEVERANCE

On the Boards' biggest fundraiser of the year will be hosted by former Stranger writer Angela Garbes, with performances by Timothy White Eagle and Erin Markey. Plus, through May 20, Seattle residents will be able to place a bid on dinner packages from Little Neon Taco, Harry's Fine Foods, Musang, Brothers & Co., Yalla, or Eight Row.

GEEK

GeekWire Awards

Pacific Northwest startup and technology companies will be awarded for their innovation and leadership at the annual GeekWire Awards.

READINGS & TALKS

I Am Not Trying to Hide My Hungers From the World: Kendra DeColo and Michelle Tea

Poets Kendra DeColo and Michelle Tea will chat about "writing, motherhood, and all things magic" in celebration of DeColo's new collection, I Am Not Trying to Hide My Hungers From the World.

Discussion on Homelessness with 2021 Seattle Mayoral Candidates

In this Community Conversations event hosted by Resolution to End Homelessness, Seattle's 2021 mayoral candidates will gather virtually to talk about how they plan to address one of Seattle's most pressing crises.

Ian Manuel

Before being released from prison in 2016 after a judicial rights group took up his case, Ian Manuel was looking at a life sentence without parole—one that began when he was just 14 years old—for a crime that was not a homicide. He'll share his story with Town Hall using passages from his memoir My Time Will Come: A Memoir of Crime, Punishment, Hope, and Redemption.

Re/frame: Pop Up Edition

The Henry Art Gallery will show off its Joseph Beuys collection on what would be the influential German artist's 100th birthday.

The Street Smart Naturalist: Capitol Hill

When you go for a stroll on Capitol Hill, you're walking on curbs made of 32-million-year-old granite. Learn more weird facts about the neighborhood from naturalist and author David B. Williams on this virtual tour.

Virtual Book Talk: Patrik Svensson

They may not be the most beloved creatures in the sea, but eels are certainly some of the most mysterious—scientists have never seen them mating or giving birth, and no one knows what drives them, after living for decades in freshwater, to swim great distances back to the ocean at the end of their lives. In his new book, Patrik Svensson sheds light on the Anguilla anguilla, a particularly elusive kind of eel found in Europe. Join him as he shares his studies with the National Nordic Museum.

SATURDAY

ACTIVISM & SOCIAL JUSTICE

Asian American Women Rising: NOT The Model Minority

Local experts of AAPI history and hate crimes will speak to the recent increased nationwide violence against Asian Americans and how to be an ally here in Seattle.

MUSIC

Bushwick Book Club: Like a Mother by Angela Garbes

The Bushwick Book Club will perform an original musical adaptation of Angela Garbes's memoir Like a Mother: A Feminist Journey Through the Science and Culture of Pregnancy, an investigative reflection on the mental and physical health of mothers during and after childbirth.

Naomi Wachira: An Evening of Music and Celebration

HealthPoint will continue its 50th anniversary celebration with a virtual concert featuring Kenyan American singer-songwriter Naomi Wachira. What's more, Nue Seattle will offer a trio of appetizers for two, highlighting cuisines from across Africa like jollof rice (a popular Nigerian celebration dish), suya spice chicken and vegetable kebabs, and South African vegan bobotie (a hearty dish of curried, spiced vegetables, layered and baked with a creamy egg topping). The food package also includes beans from Boon Boona Coffee in Renton.

PERFORMANCE

Tacoma Method: Three Arias Performed By Hai-Ting Chinn

Centering the exclusion of Tacoma's Chinese population in the late 1800s, Dr. Gregory Youtz's opera Tacoma Method features three dramatic arias performed by mezzo-soprano Hai-Ting Chinn. The project is being released online with support from Tacoma’s Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation.

SUNDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Write-O-Rama Summer 2021

Get the maximum amount of instruction from Hugo House's excellent prose writers and poets at this annual event featuring five hours of (online) mini-workshops and talks.

MULTI-DAY

FILM

HUMP! Greatest Hits - Volume 3

The HUMP! team is bringing back some fan-favorite amateur porn shorts from 2015-2018 in the third volume of the festival's streamable compilations.

(Friday-Saturday)

MUSIC

Emerald City Music: Reverie

Fans of romantic, unstuffy chamber music should tune in to this Emerald City Music program that kicks off with Beethoven’s informal "Serenade for flute, violin and viola" and follows up with Saint-Saëns "Fantaisie" and Debussy’s "Sonata for Flute, Viola, and Harp."

(Monday-Saturday)

PERFORMANCE

The History of Theatre: About, By, For and Near

This collage of stories explains the history of Black American theatre around the country, touching on Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, which brought the federally funded Negro Repertory Company to Seattle. This adaptation was written by ACT core company member Reginald André Jackson, directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton, and will be presented online in partnership with the Hansbury Project.

(All week)

VISUAL ART

Seattle Art Book Fair: Makeready

Over 35 artists, designers, printers, and publishers will treat fairgoers to two weeks packed with online chats, studio visits, and workshops that will explore the process of making an art book from cover to cover.

(Friday-Saturday)