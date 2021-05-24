The Best Things To Do from Home in Seattle This Week: May 24-31, 2021

The first three-day weekend of the season is upon us (Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 31), which means we've tacked on an extra day to this week's roundup of virtual events. Read on for our picks, from Whim W'Him's season closer Wonder Beyond to the Northwest Folklife Festival, and from a poetry reading with Alberto Ríos to a Noveltease Theatre production of The Odyssey. For more options, explore our guide to COVID-safe in-person things to do in Seattle.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

FILM

Collide-O-Scope: is Sprung!

Turn to this compilation of absurd pop culture ephemera, obscure oddities, and pure video lunacy to carry you over the threshold of the spring-summer cusp.

READINGS & TALKS

Jason Schreier with Matthew Seiji Burns - Press Reset

In his new book Press Reset, the author of Blood, Sweat, and Pixels pulls back the curtain on the demise of renowned video game studios where games like Bioshock Infinite, Epic Mickey, and Dead Space were created. He'll sit down with composer and game creator Matthew Seiji Burns at this Third Place Books event.

Sponsored

Sylvia Byrne Pollack with Elizabeth Austen

Local poet and Jack Straw fellow Sylvia Byrne Pollack published her first verses in her sixties, and in the decade since has seen her work in Floating Bridge, Crab Creek, and elsewhere. Hear her read selections from her debut collection, Risking It, which former Washington State Poet Laureate Kathleen Flenniken says is "intimately familiar with the dark."

TUESDAY

READINGS & TALKS

Michelle Dunster, A. Scott Bullitt Lecture in American History

Author Michelle Duster (Tate and His Historic Dream, Michelle Obama’s Impact on African American Women and Girls) continues her study of race and equity in Ida B. the Queen, her new book about the civil rights-era journalist and NAACP co-founder Ida B. Wells.

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

Super Moon & Total Lunar Eclipse

The Moon will pass completely through the Earth's umbra (its dark shadow), gradually getting darker until it takes on a rusty red color. Seattle is lucky to be one of the few places from which this rare "Super Flower Blood Moon" will be visible, weather permitting. It'll reach its max view around 4 a.m., but you can catch the livestream if it's too rainy.

MUSIC

Black Ends & Parisalexa

Local dream-pop outfit Black Ends and spellbinding pop act Parisalexa will share the stage at this virtual Band in Seattle show.

READINGS & TALKS

Dispatches from the Backyard Chicken Movement

Thinking of raising a couple of baby chicks into full-grown, egg-laying hens? Gina G. Warren, author of Hatched: Dispatches from the Backyard Chicken Movement, has some tips for you. She'll appear on Town Hall's virtual stage with "Chicken Mike" and Nicole Graham, who together own a Texas-based urban farming project called the Garden Hen.

THURSDAY

MUSIC

Duruflé, Wagner & Barfield

Seattle Symphony players will treat you to works for brass and organ by Gigout, Dukas, Duruflé, and an assortment of contemporary composers on the Benaroya Hall stage.

La Fonda & Shaina Shepherd

Wear your happy indie heart on your sleeve as the members of La Fonda belt out laid-back, catchy songs reminiscent of funk and garage rock. They'll be joined by Shaina Shepherd, the frontwoman of Seattle bluesy rockers BEARAXE.

PERFORMANCE

Whim W'Him: Wonder Beyond

Contemporary dance company Whim W'Him will wrap up their 11th season with new dance films by Joseph Hernandez and FLOCK, a collective helmed by Alice Klock, Florian Lochner, and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago.

READINGS & TALKS

Mickey Huff and Andy Lee Roth

Project Censored, an annual publication that "[concerns] what is and is not covered in this country’s media," is back for the 45th year. Project directors Mickey Huff and Andy Lee Roth will join Elliott Bay and Town Hall to share their findings on 2020 and reflect on what's to come.

Writing Off the Patriarchy: Literature as Love Letters for Change

Join writers Sonora Jha, Kristen Millares Young, Soniah Kamal, and Stuart Getty for a conversation centering Jha's book How to Raise a Feminist Son.

FRIDAY

MUSIC

True Loves Sunday Afternoon Album Release

The Seattle-based soul and funk group True Loves will play tracks off their latest album, Sunday Afternoon, on the internet.

READINGS & TALKS

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents Poetry Series: Alberto Ríos—Online & Pre-taped

Chicano poet Alberto Ríos, who was named Arizona's first poet laureate in 2013 and continues to hold the title, talks about his affinity for lyricism and magical realism in this pre-taped Seattle Arts & Lectures Q&A with Donna Miscolta (Living Color: Angie Rubio Stories).

VISUAL ART

Seattle Art Book Fair: Makeready

Over 35 artists, designers, printers, and publishers will treat fairgoers to two weeks packed with online chats, studio visits, and workshops that will explore the process of making an art book from cover to cover.

SATURDAY

MUSIC

The Engine Room Residencies: The Black Tones

If you missed rock duo The Black Tones' rehearsal-style performance at the Henry as part of LA artist Gary Simmons's current exhibition The Engine Room, catch a recording of the performance on YouTube tonight.

Marina Albero Trio

Barcelona-raised, Seattle-based piano virtuoso Marina Albero will bring a fiery amalgam of Spanish, flamenco, Cuban, and jazz influences to the Town Hall virtual stage.

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Music for Paul: A Concert in Memory of Paul Taub

A slew of local classical and jazz musicians—including members of the Seattle Chamber Players and the Seattle Modern Orchestra—will gather for a virtual concert in memory of the late Seattle flutist Paul Taub, who passed away in March.

MULTI-DAY

FESTIVALS

Northwest Folklife Festival

This gigantic Memorial Day weekend hippie fest is known for its lively atmosphere—lovely people dancing, performing world music from yodeling to beatboxing and everything in between, and leading workshops in arts and crafts. The overwhelming aspect of weaving through crowds of people won't be an issue at this year's virtual event.

(Friday-Monday)

FILM

HUMP! Greatest Hits - Volume 3

The HUMP! team is bringing back some fan-favorite amateur porn shorts from 2015-2018 in the third volume of the festival's streamable compilations.

(Friday-Saturday)

2020 Vision: Through Our Eyes

A group of local teens shares their newfangled skills in writing, performing, music production, design, and technical craft, which they've honed during the pandemic under the guidance of the after-school technical theatre training program STARFISH. See the participants' final projects in this on-demand program.

(Friday-Monday)

MUSIC

Karen Vuong

Soprano Karen Vuong, who performed the role of Tuna in Seattle Opera's recent production of Flight, will showcase her "warm timbre and pleasing tone" (Operawire) in this virtual concert.

(Monday-Friday)

PERFORMANCE

The Doll Pit

Stranger Genius Cherdonna Shinatra and her creator, Jody Kuehner, who provides her with a physical body, will join forces with the Washington Ensemble Theatre for a solo show "inspired by Joni Mitchell, the Kardashians, and featuring an actual ball pit."

(All week)

The Odyssey

Penelope and the goddess Athena get a chance to share their perspective on Odysseus’s journey home to Ithaca in this retelling of the classic Greek epic, adapted by Trixie Paprika from the translation by Emily Wilson (the first woman to translate The Odyssey). Featuring original music by Stuart Zobel and filmed at Theatre Off Jackson, this production "offers a lyrical and cinematic take on the classic," according to Noveltease Theatre.

(All week)

VISUAL ART

8X8Photo Virtual Exhibition

Stock up on 8x8-inch frames, because ShoreLake Arts' exhibition of mini photo prints is back! The 100-plus participating artists will sell their pieces for $36 each.

(Monday-Thursday)