The Best Things To Do from Home in Seattle This Week: May 3-9, 2021

The World Wide Web is stacking up with some terrific new Seattle-based streaming options this week, from the Seattle Transgender Film Festival to the celebrity-packed Crosscut Festival, and from Pacific Northwest Ballet's Rep 5 (which centers George Balanchine's Coppélia) to the grand finale of Danny Denial's apocalyptic web series Bazzooka. See them all below, and explore our guide to COVID-safe in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Multi-Day

MONDAY

MUSIC

Dead Can Dance

Australian British musical duo Dead Can Dance, composed of Lisa Gerrard and Brendan Perry, will bring their blend of "African polyrhythms, Gaelic folk, Gregorian chant, Middle Eastern mantras, and art rock" (per Australian music historian Ian McFarlane) to Seattle's virtual stage.

READINGS & TALKS

David B. Williams with Mary Ann Gwinn

In his new book, Homewaters: A Human and Natural History of Puget Sound, local geologist David B. Williams frames the recent human history of Puget Sound with the natural history of species like rockfish and sea anemones. Hear him in conversation with Seattle Times book editor Mary Ann Gwinn.

Sponsored

Exoplanet Atmospheres, Cannabis Equity, and Sockeye Salmon Behaviors

For this installment of UW Science Engage, local grad students will pull back the curtain on their latest research projects dealing with exoplanets, equity in the cannabis market, and Sockeye salmon in Bristol Bay, Alaska.

Michelle Zauner in conversation with EJ Koh - Crying in H Mart

Michelle Zauner, known for making dreamy indie-pop under the name Japanese Breakfast, will discuss her searingly poignant new debut memoir Crying In H Mart, which details her Korean American upbringing in Eugene, Oregon, losing her mother to terminal pancreatic cancer, and finding connection through food. She'll be joined by E.J. Koh (The Magical Language of Others).

Timothy White Eagle: Get to Know Town Hall’s Spring Artist-in-Residence

Charismatic Native storyteller and artist Timothy White Eagle will share what he's been working on and thinking about during the first half of his residency with Town Hall.

SHOPPING

Independent Bookstore Day

The premise of Indie Bookstore Day is as simple and enticing as it gets: whatever state you're in, seek out your local independent booksellers and shop from their online or IRL shelves so that Amazon never becomes our only option for procuring new reading material. This year, you'll receive a free Seattle Indie Bookstore Day tote bag when you make a purchase at 10 of 21 participating Seattle bookstores (in-person or online).

TUESDAY

FILM

Cinema DNA: Children of Vertigo

Film buff Robert C. Cumbow will trace the generation-spanning influence of Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo in this SIFF class, touching on Chris Marker's landmark short film La Jetée, Brian DePalma's Obsession, and Christian Petzold's stunning Phoenix, among others.

READINGS & TALKS

Belonging, and Not Belonging: A Holocaust Survivor's Daughter in the World of Horses

New York Times staff writer Sarah Maslin Nir, author of Horse Crazy: The Story of a Woman and a World in Love with an Animal, will share how her father's Holocaust survival story—he masqueraded as a Catholic with a false baptismal certificate when he was just nine years old in Poland—led her to become enraptured by the equestrian world.

Elissa Washuta & Theresa Warburton with Kristen Millares Young

Native writers Elissa Washuta (My Body Is a Book of Rules) and Theresa Warburton (the co-editor of Shapes of Native Nonfiction) will discuss throughlines in Native women’s literature and offer previews of their upcoming books White Magic: Essays and Other Worlds Here: Honoring Native Women’s Writing in Contemporary Anarchist Movements, respectively.

Eric Nguyen with Loan Le

Eric Nguyen, who edits the arts and culture blog diaCRITICS, will celebrate the release of Things We Lost in the Water, his debut novel about a Vietnamese family who makes a new home in New Orleans, by appearing in conversation with Pushcart-nominated author Loan Le (Pho Love Story).

WEDNESDAY

COMMUNITY

In Community We Flourish: Enduring COVID-19: Stories from our Transforming World

Washington State residents will talk about how COVID-19 has impacted their lives from both a health and economic standpoint in this lunchtime series presented by the Gates Foundation, the South Seattle Emerald, and Civic Commons.

READINGS & TALKS

Carol Smith with Claudia Rowe

KUOW's Carol Smith unpacks her experience with grief and resilience following the death of her son in her debut memoir, Crossing the River: Seven Stories That Saved My Life. She'll join Elliott Bay and Seattle Times journalist Claudia Rowe for a reading.

THURSDAY

COMMUNITY

2021 Digital Celebration of the Arts

Enjoy readings and performances from the Pacific Northwest Ballet, Leija Farr (Seattle Arts & Lectures first Youth Poet Laureate), Ijeoma Oluo, and others at this online fundraiser for ArtsFund, which provides grants to institutions like the Seattle Symphony.

FILM

BAZZOOKA Finale

Returning to their filmmaking roots after establishing themself as an "alt-gloom" indie rocker, Danny Denial directs this Seattle-centric "Afropunk apocalyptic web series set in the year 2022" that features an all-Black soundtrack and stars the Black Tones' Eva Walker, local drag duo LÜCHI, and Beverly Crusher's Cozell Wilson. Whether or not you've seen the other episodes, don't miss this one-night-only screening of the final two installments, which will be followed by a Q&A with the cast and a special announcement regarding Bazzooka's future.

MUSIC

Handel, Vivaldi & Dvořák

Seattle Symphony musicians will make good use of Benaroya Hall's Watjen Concert Organ in this program featuring Handel's "Organ Concerto in F major," Vivaldi's "Concerto for Two Cellos," and Dvořák's "Serenade for Strings."

Led to Sea Trio

Enjoy a cauldron of classical, pop, and experimental music led by violinist and composer Alex Guy, featuring special guests Moe Provencher on bass, Sheridan Riley on drums, and local legend Wayne Horvitz on piano.

PERFORMANCE

Raja Feather Kelly’s HYSTERIA

Picking up where last year's 12th Avenue Arts performance of UGLY left off, Brooklyn artist Raja Feather Kelly continues his study of pop culture and its displacement of queer Black subjectivity in his new solo dance/theater/visual performance, which features video direction by Laura Snow and photography by Kate Enman. The show comes to On the Boards' digital stage as part of Kelly's PINK AMBITION international tour.

SHOPPING

Mother's Day Spring Show

Hop on West Seattle Junction's Instagram Live to shop for last-minute Mother's Day gifts from resident vendors. Each shopper will be automatically entered in a raffle for the chance to win a $50 gift card to each participating store, too.

FRIDAY

MUSIC

Tcheka

Cape Verde native Tcheka will bring African, Portuguese, and Brazilian musical influences to the Town Hall stage.

READINGS & TALKS

Hugo Literary Series: Jeff VanderMeer, Lacy M. Johnson, and Juan Carlos Reyes

The White Horse of the Apocalypse will actualize in the form of a reading with Jeff VanderMeer (Hummingbird Salamander, most recently), Lacy M. Johnson (The Reckonings), Juan Carlos Reyes (A Summer’s Lynching), and Eva Walker (one half of the local rock duo the Black Tones), who will explore various conquerings of religion, nature, and culture as part of Hugo House's Apocolypse-themed lit series.

Sarah Sentilles with Cheryl Strayed

Following her novel Draw Your Weapons, Sarah Sentilles is out with her first memoir, Stranger Care: A Memoir of Loving What Isn’t Ours. She'll be joined tonight by Cheryl Strayed (Wild).

SATURDAY

COMMUNITY

A Glimpse of China

Discover 5,000-year-old Chinese cultural traditions through folk dances, art workshops, and more at this virtual festival.

Northwest Green Home Tour

Interested in building, remodeling, or buying an environmentally sustainable home that is not necessarily a tiny house? Get inspired by green homes on this self-guided virtual tour.

MUSIC

Beef's Prime Cuts Presents: Lucky Mystery Now Orchestra

Claim your spot at this "unprecedented funk feast" with Joel Ricci and the Lucky Mystery Now Orchestra.

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Andrew Sumabat Meets George Garzone: Senior Recital Edition

Local musician Andrew Sumabat will play the trombone and tenor saxophone (not at the same time) alongside renowned saxophonist George Garzone, bassist Mark Hunter, drummer Micah Ritchie, and pianist Dylan Hayes.

SRJO Plays SRJO: Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra

Tune in to a special concert of pieces written and composed by and for Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra players during COVID-19.

READINGS & TALKS

Mary Roach: Live & Online

"Mary Roach has written about corpses (her description of severed heads sitting in dog bowls awaiting the steady hands of plastic surgeons will never leave me), shitting in space (look up "fecal decapitation"), orgasms (check out that TED Talk for info on recipes for semen and ancient greek orgasm theory), and she does it all with a clear eye and a dry humor," Rich Smith has noted. Join her tonight for a live Seattle Arts & Lectures talk online, where she'll be chatting about her forthcoming book about the often fraught encounters between animals and people.

MULTI-DAY

FILM

HUMP! Greatest Hits - Volume 3

The HUMP! team is bringing back some fan-favorite amateur porn shorts from 2015-2018 in the third volume of streamable compilations.

(Friday-Saturday)

SLAY 2020

The 2020 edition of The Stranger's own amateur horror short-film festival is available to watch any time you please!

(All week)

Translations: Seattle Transgender Film Festival

Did you know Seattle is home to the world's largest trans film festival? Launched in 2006 by Three Dollar Bill Cinema, the fest will be presented in an online format this year, featuring films like Cássio Pereira dos Santos's Valentina (Brazil) and Kay Nguyen's Drama Queen (Vietnam), along with a few blocks of shorts.

(Thursday-Sunday)

PERFORMANCE

Pacific Northwest Ballet Presents: Rep 5

George Balanchine's joyful, proto-sci-fi ballet Coppélia—about a young girl who, to great avail, pretends to be a doll to get her crush to fall in love—is the centerpiece of Pacific Northwest Ballet's fifth rep of the season.

(Thursday-Sunday)

READINGS & TALKS

Crosscut Festival

In the style of the New Yorker Festival, local news site Crosscut presents two days of timely conversations with nationally known journalists, authors, and politicians. This year's lineup is more than impressive, featuring talks from Jane Goodall, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Nancy Pelosi, Judy Woodruff, Rick Steves, Bill Nye, Pramila Jayapal, Robert Reich, and many more. VIP attendees will also enjoy perks like a food and drink meal kit, gift totes, books, and exclusive programming.

(Monday-Saturday)

SHOPPING

Kubota Garden Foundation HOUSEplants for the HOPEful Plant Sale

Add some unusual houseplants to your apartment jungle at this online sale hosted by Kubota Garden.

(Monday-Thursday)

The Virtual Best of the Northwest Spring Market

Shop online from over 90 artists hawking original photography, paintings, jewelry, furniture, and more.

(All week)