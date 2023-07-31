The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Month: August 2023

Jump to: Comedy | Film | Festivals & Community | Food & Drink | Live Music | Performance | Readings & Talks | Visual Art

COMEDY

The Stranger presents The 2023 Undisputable Geniuses of Comedy!

It's not often that you'll find crowd favorites like Dee's Nuts host Dewa Dorje, Two Evils hosts Arlo Weierhauser and Kate Murphy, and one-time Last Comic Standing contestant Emmett Montgomery together, cracking funnies on the same stage. The Pacific Northwest's knee-slappin' legends will bring the laughs alongside hilarious up-and-comers with a night of improv and stand-up hosted by punk rock wordsmith and 2016 Portland's Funniest Person winner Nariko Ott. Best part? It's presented by our pals at the Stranger—and if anyone can put together a comedy show, it's them. LC

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Sat Aug 19)

Rory Scovel

Rory Scovel's 2017 comedy special Tries Stand-Up for the First Time established the South Carolina native as one of the funniest stand-up comics working today—or, at least, the best one in a cropped Members Only jacket. It's still available to view on Netflix, so check it out, laugh a lot, then snag tickets to this show before it sells out. Personally, I'm hoping to hear more from Scovel on shrimp scampi, aka "shrimp shrimp." LC

Neptune Theatre, University District (Sun Aug 27)

FESTIVALS & COMMUNITY

Seafair Weekend Festival 2023

Every year, Seafair—the iconic summer festival that started in 1950—puts on dozens of events throughout Seattle all summer long. It all wraps up in August with this three-day extravaganza of signature outdoor activities like Blue Angels air shows and hydroplane racing along the shores of Lake Washington. If you're into that, it's "the most anticipated event of the summer" and "an unofficial Puget Sound holiday." If not, you might want to get out of town for the weekend to avoid the noise and military spectacle that our sister site The Stranger has complained about for years. It's a conflict that's perhaps summed up best by The Stranger's Christopher Frizzelle: "...obviously I think it's ridiculous and wasteful to sonically terrify Seattle and Bellevue once a year just to show off gas-guzzling American might—USA! USA!—buuuut... I also have to admit that choreography people are forced to watch is a funny concept (not enough people appreciate choreography). And I also have to admit that, well, how do I put this? My family and I don't agree on some big-picture things. But we all agreed on that day in 1996 [when I first saw them] about the awesomeness (capable of inspiring awe) of the Blue Angels. And somewhere deep in my brain, I filed Seattle away as an okay place to be. It's probably an exaggeration to say I ended up moving here because of the Blue Angels, but it's not that much of an exaggeration." JR

Genesee Park, Rainier Valley (Aug 4-6)

WABA Korea Expo & Festival

Want to learn more about Korean culture? Then make plans to check out the third annual WABA Korea Expo & Festival, a free event that features local wares and delicious bites from Seattle-area restaurants. There will even be a showcase of cutting-edge tech, as well as traditional performances from Morning Star Korean Cultural Center and a K-pop dance competition. SL

Pier 62, Downtown (Sat Aug 5)

Umoja Fest & Parade

Celebrate the African diaspora in the Northwest at Seattle's annual Umoja Fest! This Seafair community highlights the history and culture of the Central District with a packed slate of live music and performances. It'll all kick off with the high-energy Africatown Heritage Parade, but stick around for the vendor marketplace, children's activities, a fashion show, and tastebud-tingling foods from a variety of local restaurants and food trucks. SL

Judkins Park, Central District (Aug 5-6)

The Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire

August brings heat, summer malaise, and the annual Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire. This time-honored tradition beckons city folk to squeeze into tights and bustiers before making their way to a park that, for a brief moment, becomes the English town of Merriwick. Over three weekends, Ren Faire-goers are living in a time where pirates, elves, and fairies delight and terrorize humans; turkey legs are the most delicious things on Earth; and men stake their egos on jousting. You can get lit off of mead at alehouses like your ancestors might've in the olden times and tip your hat at Queen Elizabeth herself, who'll grace Merriwick with her presence. There's also an artisan marketplace, where you can tipsily buy a necklace or a hat that you'll literally never wear again. Go drink and be merry and forget about the plagues afflicting our society for but a moment. JAS KEIMIG

Sky Meadows Park, Snohomish (Aug 5-20)

“From Hiroshima to Hope” Annual Lantern Floating Peace Ceremony

With all the hype around Oppenheimer, it feels right to take time to reflect and gather with fellow community members. Commemorating the victims of the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, this annual ceremony of candle-lit lantern floating offers messages of peace and hope. Lanterns personalized by local calligraphy groups and schools will be provided. SL

Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake (Sun Aug 6)

Seattle Tattoo Expo

Peep impressive tattoo displays, shop counterculture vendors, and engage in a little lighthearted flesh adornment at this three-day celebration of permanently decorated bodies. Hidden Hand Tattoo hosts the expo, which has brought enthusiasts and professional ink-givers together for over 20 years; attendees can thrill their eyeballs at a tattooed burlesque revue or enter contests for best color tats, black-and-white designs, and more. (On Saturday at 5 pm, there'll be a competition for the worst tattoo, too, so roll up your sleeves and whip out your blurry anchors and tributes to Mom.) LC

(Seattle Center, Uptown, Aug 18-20)

CID Block Party 4

Head to Chinatown for a day dedicated to Asian Pacific American culture, featuring live music from local and national AANHPI artists, tasty food trucks, a beer garden, car show and more. Many local businesses will pop up at the event, but this is a great opportunity to support surrounding businesses as well. After the block party, wander over to Hing Hay Park for a screening of NH/PI Short Films as part of the Seattle Asian American Film Festival's C-ID Summer Cinema programming. SL

InterImCDA Parking Lot, Chinatown-International District (Sat Aug 26)

2023 Seattle Anarchist Bookfair

No gods, no masters, only books!! The Seattle Anarchist Book Fair will return for its 11th year, slinging anticapitalist tomes and gathering revolutionary authors, publishers, and workshop leaders all in the same spot. If you're down to struggle against the state, you're sure to find some like-minded Ned Isakoffs here (drab sartorial sense not required). If you're more fight-the-power-curious, don't be afraid to stop by—radical anarchist politics have a storied history in the Pacific Northwest, and it's worth learning more about. LC

Vera Project, Uptown (Aug 26-27)

FILM

Movies By The Tower

Who better to advise you on what to watch this summer than Scarecrow Video, the physical media mainstay organization with a video collection that exceeds 130,000 titles?! They know what they're talking about, people. Head to Maple Leaf Reservoir Park for their curated selection of fam-friendly screenings on Saturdays in August; Scarecrow will offer up a "rich tapestry of Asian and Asian American filmmaking," including Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, ball-kicking comedy Shaolin Soccer, Pixar red panda flick Turning Red (an absolute must-see for anyone who has ever turned spontaneously furry during puberty), and the locally shot flick The Paper Tigers. (Director Tran Quoc Bao will be present for the screening.) Moviegoers can pop up early for live music and film trivia, too. LC

Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, Northeast Seattle (Aug 5-26)

BACK2SCHOOL with SIFF

As a child of the '90s and a dork, there were few things that gave me a sense of unbridled glee—like school supplies, particularly of the plastic, chemical-smelling, adorned-in-dolphins variety. Will I ever feel the same sense of consumerist excitement again? Will I ever again delight at the thought of returning to school, hot-pink lunchbox in hand? Honestly, probably not!! But before this turns too dark, here's the point: SIFF's new BACK2SCHOOL series conjures at least a little bit of that long-gone educational excitement with screenings of academia-influenced faves like Heathers, Mean Girls, Bring it On, Booksmart, and 10 Things I Hate About You. Spit out your gum before you enter the theater. LC

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Aug 25-31)

FOOD & DRINK

CHOMP! 2023

Settle in for a playful celebration of local food at this free festival at the pastoral Willowmoor Farm at Marymoor Park. You'll get to peruse a farmers market, browse a market of upcycled goods from local makers, clamber up an oak tree named Alice, participate in a scavenger hunt, compete in quirky "zucchini races," pet adorable animals at a petting zoo, fashion your own musical instruments out of upcycled recyclables and fruits and veggies for a parade, and more. The music lineup doesn't disappoint either—take in performances from the American gospel group Blind Boys of Alabama, former Voice contestant Stephanie Anne Johnson, Grammy-nominated electric blues guitarist Cedric Burnside, singer-songwriter Alessandra Rose, and educational kids' musician Mikey the Rad Scientist. JB

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sat Aug 19)

LIVE MUSIC

KEXP Presents: Concerts at the Mural

In true KEXP summertime fashion, the station has partnered with the Seattle Center to provide another enjoyable round of their free, family-friendly concerts at Mural. Soul-jazz artist Baby Rose (who has received praise from Kehlani, J. Cole, and SZA) will kick off the series on August 3 alongside up-and-coming singer-songwriter Zari Alexandria and KEXP DJ Supreme La Rock. Other highlights include Olympia-based electronic pop band Daisies (Aug 10), indie rock project Deep Sea Diver (Aug 17), and sister-fronted shoegaze band La Fonda (Aug 17).

Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown (Aug 3-17)

Big Thief & Lucinda Williams

On their fifth album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe You, acclaimed folk-rock ensemble Big Thief employs homey guitars, rattling percussion, and grounded yet whimsical storytelling about extraterrestrial life, angels, and (you guessed it) dragons. In my opinion, frontwoman Adrianne Lenker is one of the greatest guitarists making music right now (listen to her solo albums Songs and Instrumentals to see what I mean). They will be sharing the bill with esteemed singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams and I swear this pairing was chosen just for me. If you are unfamiliar with Williams' music, your homework is to listen to "Fruits Of My Labor" and "Side of the Road." AV

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sat Aug 5)

Paramore

On their newest album, This Is Why, Paramore embraces a rigid, post-punk sound which is a far leap from the adolescent rage of their 2007 debut, Riot! (just listen to the album's title track to see what I mean.) Catch the band on their first Seattle tour date in over a decade as they support the new album. But fear not, your teenage, studded belt-wearing self will still get to scream along to classics like "Misery Business," "That's What You Get," and "The Only Exception," which have all been included on recent setlists. For anyone still needing a dose of teen angst, there will be plenty of it courtesy of the actual teenage punk band the Linda Lindas. AV

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Wed Aug 9)

Blondie

Former Stranger managing editor Leilani Polk once wrote: "Blondie is, of course, the punk/rock/new wave '70s/'80s-era band led by sublime cooer Debbie Harry and known for incorporating elements of pop, reggae, disco, and even a little rap (if you can call what Harry did "rap"). They originally broke up in 1982 after releasing six albums, reunited in the late '90s, and have been enjoying repeat comebacks into the collective consciousness with each release since." Fresh off the Glastonbury stage, the iconic group will return to Washington as a part of Tulalip Resort Casino's summer concert series. AV

Tulalip Resort Casino, Tulalip (Thurs Aug 10)

South Lake Union Block Party

Every year, South Lake Union throws itself a free, all-ages party featuring diverse musical performances from local bands. This year, partiers will be treated to performances by Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Smokey Brights, La Fonda, and more. There will also be food trucks, a beer garden, a "letterpress salon," and booths from local community businesses and organizations. SL

South Lake Union Discovery Center, South Lake Union (Thurs Aug 10)

Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick

Do you think Rod Stewart is sexy? Here's your opportunity to finally let him know. The British rock icon will play tracks from throughout his prolific career, such as "Maggie May" and "Sailing," along with some new material from his half covers/half originals album, The Tears of Hercules. Don't miss an opening set from power-pop relics Cheap Trick. They've played over 5,000 shows since their formation in 1973, so this one is just another drop in the bucket. Plus, ticket prices are starting at a mere $29...Taylor Swift could never. AV

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Fri Aug 11)

Day In Day Out

In my past life working the counter of a local record store, Leon Bridges' Coming Home and Bon Iver's For Emma, Forever Ago unfailingly stayed on our bestseller list. Both artists have the unique ability to defy genres with their fans sprawling across demographics. For that reason, it's a smart move to have them headline the Fisher Pavilion’s second annual Day In Day Out festival. The broad appeal persists through the lineup with beloved acts like legitimately talented nepo-baby WILLOW, post-rock quartet Explosions in the Sky, psychedelic jazz ensemble BADBADNOTGOOD, and gothic pop singer-songwriter Ethel Cain. All performances will take place on an outdoor single stage in the heart of Seattle with access to food trucks, vendors, and views of the Space Needle. AV

Fisher Pavilion, Uptown (Aug 12-13)

Maggie Rogers with Alvvays

With her current status as an indie pop superstar, it might surprise you that Maggie Rogers was formerly a banjo player and folk music enthusiast. Her latest album, Surrender, leans into electronic-minded, radio-friendly pop while allowing rays of her trad-music-loving past to peek through the clouds. The folk-tinged arena rock anthem "Horses" is a major highlight of the album, which finds something new in the over-used trope of wild horses (I have a feeling that she found inspiration in the Rolling Stones' "Wild Horses" and Patti Smith's "Land: Horses / Land of a Thousand Dances / La Mer (De)"). She will be joined by the Juno Award-winning dream pop band Alvvays, who are touring on their shoegaze-inspired third album Blue Rev. AV

WaMu Theater, SoDo (Wed Aug 16)

An Evening with Patti Smith

What is there to say? Patti Smith is the punk poet laureate, godmother of punk, a National Book Award-winning author, Instagram sensation, and overall national treasure. And, despite her status as an American icon, I am constantly in awe of her down-to-earth personality and approachability. In 2015, during the release of her second memoir M Train, I caught Patti at a now-demolished U-District cathedral for a reading. To my surprise, the evening was incredibly (and delightfully) unstructured with acoustic songs, stories, and an unmoderated Q&A. Having now seen her on three different occasions, I've found that she brings that authentic, inviting energy to every show she plays. AV

Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge (Wed Aug 16)

Chastity Belt, XO Seattle, & KEXP Present: This Party Sucks

Chastity Belt's debut album No Regerts instantly transports me to the summer of 2013—driving around Alki Beach in my friend's VW Cabriolet, scheming for beers, complaining about boys, and shouting the lyrics to "Giant Vagina." It isn't just my personal memories that tie this album to the present season, but it's the breezy guitars, the lyrics that evoke the freedom of a summer break, and frontwoman Julia Shapiro's free-flowing, full-bodied vocals. When I hear the opening chords of "Black Sail," I swear I can hear the crack of a Rainier beer opening. In honor of the album's 10th anniversary, Chastity Belt will be joined by Tacocat, Wimps, Dude York, Lisa Prank (all of which appeared on my 2013 iPod), and more for a two-day mini-fest. There will also be free flash tattoos (courtesy of Tattoo Pizzazz), interactive art installations (including a "Giant Vagina"), snacks and drinks, a photo booth, and super exclusive merch. AV

500 Pike St, Downtown (Aug 18-19)

Bass Canyon 2023

Link up with your fellow celestial headbangers for three days of bass-heavy beats echoing through the scenic Columbia River Gorge. The weekend promises booming beats from artists like ATLiens, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Boogie T; trippy stage lights; mind-blowing pyrotechnics; and stunning sunsets.

Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Aug 18-20)

Japanese Breakfast with Built To Spill

Jubilee, Michelle Zauner's latest album under her indie-pop moniker Japanese Breakfast, plays with many of the same themes seen in her acclaimed memoir, Crying in H Mart, which details the intense grief she experienced with the loss of her mother and the solace she found in Korean cooking. "Psychopomp was written as her mother underwent cancer treatment, while Soft Sounds From Another Planet took the grief she held from her mother‘s death and used it as a conduit to explore the cosmos," reads press materials. "Now, at the start of a new decade, Japanese Breakfast is ready to fight for happiness, an all-too-scarce resource in our seemingly crumbling world." There will be plenty of PNW love (Zauner was born and raised in Oregon!) with an opening set from Idaho's illustrious indie rock band Built To Spill. AV

Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge (Sun Aug 20)

Jess Williamson

I first became acquainted with Texan singer-songwriter Jess Williamson through Plains, her collaborative country-folk project with Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield. My love of Crutchfield's songwriting compelled me to pick up their debut album, I Walked with You a Ways, but I stayed for Williamson's Emmylou Harris-esque vocal delivery and the duo's jaw-dropping blended harmonies (evocative of legendary supergroup Trio). After overplaying their single "Abilene" to death, I moved on to Williamson's psychedelic indie-folk album, Sorceress, with delight. She will stop by in support of her fifth solo album, Time Ain't Accidental, (my favorite of hers!) which touches on motifs of "endless prairies and ocean waves; long drives and highway expanse; dancing, smoke, sex, and physical desire." AV

Barboza, Capitol Hill (Fri Aug 25)

Thing 2023

With the exception of peak pandemic years, Port Townsend's music and arts festival THING has filled the Sasquatch-shaped void in Washington State ever since its demise in 2018. This year's lineup shines with PNW favorites like the harmonizing indie folk band Fleet Foxes, legendary jazz-rap trio Digable Planets, and rising indie pop artist SYML. Other big-name acts like Lil Yachty, Sylvan Esso, Thundercat, and Cigarettes After Sex make this festival grander than your average small-town arts fest. There are also plenty of bright spots in the comedy portion of the lineup with body horror specialist/SNL cast member Sarah Sherman, surrealist comedian/actress Kate Berlant, and stand-up star Jacqueline Novak. If you need a break from the crowds, there are also beautiful beaches and trails nearby for independent exploration. AV

Fort Worden State Park, Port Townsend (Aug 25-27)

Janelle Monáe: The Age of Pleasure Tour

Janelle Monáe's fourth album The Age of Pleasure, which Pitchfork accurately described as a "rapturous Afrofuturistic sound collage for sunny days and sticky nights," pulls inspiration from Afrobeats, sexual liberation, and carousing with her friends. The album sounds like how I imagine Rihanna's mythical reggae-inspired album will be (if it ever materializes). Considering they were created for the dance floor, these songs should be incredible live. "If the songs can't work at the party," Monáe is quoted as saying, "they're not going on the album." AV

WaMu Theater, SoDo (Wed Aug 30)

PERFORMANCE

Normal Gossip

Few things feel more life-affirming than someone else's tea, especially if the drama described doesn't really impact your life at all. Good gossip is a reminder that, well, at least your life isn't like that. It's okay. You know it and I know it, and we love it. Normal Gossip knows it, too. On the pod, host Kelsey McKinney shares "reader-submitted comedic gossip" and chats about it with rotating guests; episodes have titillating titles like "The CHAIR SAGA" and "Family Mealworms." For a healthy dose of "truth is stranger than fiction," head to this live show and feel the catharsis, you quidnunc. LC

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Wed Aug 2)

Juno Birch

Equal parts campy buffoon and martian stunner, Juno Birch will touch down on Earth to indulge in a little theatrical chaos with all of us normies. It's The Juno Show, complete with "lobsters, legs, and laughter," and yes, that's happening. Our very blue queen will help out the planet with slapstick song-and-dance numbers that drive home the importance of delusional self-love; I'm hoping for a glimpse of her glamorous puppet daughter Judith-Ann-May-Lilly-Grace-Emilia-Rose-Louise, too. LC

Neptune Theatre, University District (Wed Aug 23)

What the Funk?! An All-BIPOC Burlesque Festival

If you're a fan of bawdy, nudge-nudge behavior (and aren't we all?!), then LISTEN UP. An all-POC cast of burlesque babes will shake their groove thang to funky classics again for this glam three-day festival. Returning with over 40 performers this year, What the Funk?! includes headliners like brASS: Brown RadicalAss Burlesque co-founder Miss AuroraBoobRealis, Manila-born artiste Joy Rider (who once performed for the Queen of England), Chicago-based striptease storyteller Po'Chop, and Southern charmer Phathoms Deep. Is it getting warm in here? LC

Triple Door, Downtown (Aug 24-26)

READINGS & TALKS

Martha Shelley

I dare you not to feel a twinge of inspiration from Martha Shelley's life story. The lesbian feminist activist, who organized the first gay protest march following the Stonewall Riot(!), also cofounded the Gay Liberation Front, which provided a voice for the newly out-and-radicalized gay communities after Stonewall. She's also a socialist who's been linked to pro-choice movements, the Black Panthers, the anti-Vietnam War movement, women's liberation, and more. I could go on and on, but why not keep the inspiration juice flowing with a copy of We Set the Night on Fire: Igniting the Gay Revolution? The tome details Shelley's upbringing as the offspring of refugees and undocumented immigrants and traces the path of her radical activism work. Show up for this talk with Shelley, too, who I'm certain will have a wealth of knowledge to share. LC

Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill (Tues Aug 8)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Félix Mariners Hall of Fame Weekend

Félix Hernández recently kicked off MLB All-Star Week by raising a celebratory flag on top of the Space Needle. He then proceeded to crush it during the Celebrity Softball Game alongside other former Mariners Bret Boone and Mike Cameron. Affectionately known as "King Félix," the Mariners legend will be inducted as the 11th member of the Mariners Hall of Fame with a weekend of festivities. Get tickets to see the Mariners play the Baltimore Orioles over three nights with a postgame fireworks show on Friday, "Supreme Court" shirt giveaway Saturday, and bobblehead giveaway on Sunday. Tickets to Saturday's game will also get you access to see the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony before the game. If it's anything like Ichiro's last year, there will be Mariners icons, lots of mems, laughs, and a few tears for good measure. Long live King Félix! SL

T-Mobile Park, SoDo (Aug 11-13)

VISUAL ART

Arctic Highways: 12 Indigenous Artists of the Circumpolar North

Arctic "highways"—a modernized way of describing the flowing exchange of art and culture—were alive and well before the creation of artificial borders and nation-states in northern regions. Artist-curators Tomas Colbengtson, Gunvor Guttorm, Dan Jåma, and Britta Marakatt-Labba explore this history of cultural exchange in Arctic Highways: 12 Indigenous Artists of the Circumpolar North, which spotlights contemporary art and handicraft by Indigenous artists from Canada, Alaska, and Sápmi (the traditional Indigenous territory now called Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the Kola Peninsula in Russia). I'm popping on my mittens and ear-warmers to catch works by Matti Aikio, a Sámi artist with a background in reindeer herding, and Finnish urban Sámi photographer Marja Helander, whose snowy snapshots tell vivid stories. LC

(National Nordic Museum, Ballard, Aug 19–Nov 26)

Einar and Jamex de la Torre: TERRIcolas (EARTHlings)

Guadalajara-born brothers Einar and Jamex de la Torre have been artistic collaborators since the '90s, creating glass-blown and flame-worked pieces with unexpected materials that warrant a second glance (think fake fur, plastic flowers, and found objects). The results are a totally wild reverie—picture Italian baroque maximalism shoved in a blender with a tablespoon of pre-Columbian symbolism and a dash of dizzying pattern work, and you might be conjuring 5% of their aesthetic. Take a peek at their tragicomic excess at this exhibition, which showcases the duo's "hybrid, shape-shifting" Earthlings inspired by Slavic mythology. LC

(Koplin Del Rio Gallery, Georgetown (Aug 2-Sept 2)